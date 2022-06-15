News
Tim Walz has record $4.5 million in campaign coffers
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday they have raised $1.8 million for their re-election campaign since July 1 and now have $4.5 million in cash on hand — a record for a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign at this point in the election cycle.
The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s ticket said the fundraising figure reflected grassroots support for their mobilization around reproductive rights and the Roe v. Wade abortion case now pending in the U.S. Supreme Court.
“With Roe v. Wade on borrowed time, our supporters are mobilizing to defend reproductive rights,” campaign manager Nichole Johnson said in a news release.
Dr. Scott Jensen, the Republican-endorsed candidate, has not yet released his second-quarter fundraising totals. He had raised more in campaign contributions during the first three months of this year — $256,792 — than the other GOP candidates and had $774,393 in cash on hand as of March 31.
News
Girls state lacrosse: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8, Two Rivers/Gentry Academy 7, OT
Trailing 7-4 in the second half of a state tournament against a quality opponent would rattle a lot of teams.
Not Benilde-St. Margaret’s, if for no reason than it was awfully familiar territory for the Red Knights.
That was the exact same second-half deficit they faced in their section final against Wazata, before rallying to top the Trojans 9-8 in overtime.
A familiar script played out Tuesday, as Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored the game’s final four goals to edge Two Rivers/Gentry Academy 8-7 in overtime in the state quarterfinals at Roseville Area High School to advance to Thursday’s semifinals.
Sophomore attacker Maggie Grazcyk bagged the game-winner in overtime off a pass from Julia Evens. Grazcyk said the play was an isolation from Evens, and when the defender slid over to help on the drive, she was there for the easy feed and finish.
“Then just bury it low,” she said. “(It felt) pretty good.”
Grazcyk scored each of the game’s final three goals, while the fourth-seeded Red Knights (15-2) held the Warriors scoreless for the game’s final 14 minutes. Tilly Wolfe also scored three goals.
“We just channeled that (section final),” Grazcyk said. “Just focused on taking our time and that it was our game and we could put the ball in the back of the net.”
Making their first state tournament appearance, fifth-seeded Warriors led for much of the game, with their lead ballooning as large as three. Jaylen Rosga, Eva Anderson and Samantha Hohn each netted two goals for the Warriors (13-2).
The Warriors had chances to win the game at the end of regulation and on the first possession of overtime but couldn’t beat Red Knights’ goalie Brooke Nelson. Still, Warriors coach Jeff Rosga liked the way his team battled.
“They didn’t quit, they battled back, they made plays and we gave ourselves an opportunity, and that’s all you can really ask for,” Rosga said. “Does it hurt? Yeah. Does it sting, especially for some of the seniors? Absolutely. You can see it with some of the tears. But that’s sports. The best part is we had an opportunity all game.”
News
Injured Aroldis Chapman throws off Yankee Stadium mound, needs one more session before he faces hitters
Aroldis Chapman was throwing on the field before Tuesday’s series-opener against the Ray at Yankee Stadium. It was the second time the closer has thrown off the mound and he will need one more session before he is ready to face hitters, Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said.
“So the biggest thing is just to get him to focus on straight lining his delivery to play and not getting too rotational, too big,” Blake said. “And I felt like he’s made a lot of progress in the last week or two as he’s gotten used to focusing on these things in his throwing program.”
Chapman has been on the injured list with an Achilles issue, but it has held him back for about a week and a half. He’s used his time on the IL to work on his delivery. In the last five games he pitched before going on the IL, Chapman was scored on in each. He allowed six earned runs over 3.2 innings pitched.
Chapman threw 25 pitches Tuesday, all of them hitting 96- to 98-miles an hour, Blake said. He had some balls go wild, which has been a problem in the past.
“I feel like that was probably about B, B-minus command, all things considered, but better than maybe what we’ve been getting,” Blake said. “So it’s just a process for him. Probably got one more bullpen and we’ll see where he’s at.”
In his absence, Clay Holmes has taken over the role of closer and done very well. Holmes has not allowed a run to score in his last 28 straight innings, over 26 appearances.
JUMPING IN
With Josh Donaldson serving his one-game suspension for his “disrespectful comments,” to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson Tuesday night, it was a chance for Yankees manager Aaron Boone to get Matt Carpenter back in the lineup.
“I mean, he’s been terrific. And today made a lot of sense coming out of the off day,” Boone said. “Get another lefty bat in there with (Giancarlo Stanton) being in the outfield lined up pretty well.”
The 36-year old infielder has eight hits as a Yankee in limited playing time and six of them are home runs. He’s coming off a game Sunday when he was an emergency starter and went out and hit two home runs and a double to drive in seven runs.
“Power and patience,” Boone said of Carpenter. “When he got to us, he was at home and had been at home for several days and right away we saw good at bats. And then this past week, he really hadn’t played much at all. And he goes in there the other day and it’s right away the same kind of quality of the bat. So it’s been impressive.”
TREVINO BACK
Catcher Jose Trevino, who was a late scratch on Sunday because of a back issue, was back in the lineup Tuesday night.
“I’m not too worried about it. I felt like he probably could have played Sunday but with the off day felt like it was the right thing, especially coming off that night game,” Boone said of Trevino’s back issue. “So yeah, we’ll continue to monitor it. And hopefully, it’s, it’s something that’s not a big deal.” It’s the seventh straight time — and ninth overall — that Trevino has caught Gerrit Cole, who used to have Kyle Higashioka as his personal catcher. Cole has a 3.28 ERA with Trevino behind the plate and a 4.25 in the four games Higashioka caught.
Trevino’s bat has been the deciding factor in him getting more playing time. Trevino is hitting .440/.472/.800 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 15 RBI over his last 18 games.
LOAISIGA BACK ON TRACK
Jonathan Loaisiga, who is on the IL with shoulder inflammation, began his throwing program on Monday. The right hander had it delayed by a week because of a trip back to his native Nicaragua to deal with a personal matter.
“He threw yesterday and threw today,” Boone said. “So he’s doing well now that he’s starting his in his throwing progression.”
()
News
Stillwater mother and daughter donate thousands in gift cards for cops to distribute
A Stillwater mother and daughter, inspired by Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher’s “Live on Patrol” videos, have donated thousands of dollars in gift cards to local law enforcement agencies this year.
Melissa and Makayla, who asked that their last names not be publicized, last week gifted the Stillwater Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with stacks of different gift cards.
“They dropped off hundreds of dollars in gift cards to various fast food restaurants for deputies to use when they come across people during their shifts who haven’t eaten or are in need of food,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Laura Perkins said.
The 25 gift cards ranged in denominations of $15 to $25 each, Perkins said.
Melissa and Makayla also stopped by the Stillwater Police Department with 15 gift cards – worth $25 each – for Stillwater officers to use as they see fit. Among the stores and restaurants included: Holiday, Speedway, McDonald’s, Subway and Burger King.
“It’s an amazing gift to our community, and we are honored that she is allowing us to help her make a difference in people’s lives,” Police Chief Brian Mueller said.
Officers often run across people who are homeless or “couch surfing” who might need a meal or gas or other items, Mueller said.
Melissa and Makayla said they got the idea after watching Fletcher’s “Live on Patrol” broadcasts earlier this year. They were moved to donate and were put in touch with Darryl Spence, a community service officer at the department, who also serves as an associate minister at New Hope Baptist Church on St. Paul’s East Side. Spence works with people who are homeless, former gang members and “youth who are less fortunate,” he said. “When I pass out gift cards, I try to convince people to do different things.”
The “Live on Patrol” broadcasts, which have generated millions of views on social media, emphasize “being kind,” he said. “Whatever we can do, we do. We just spread it throughout the community and it helps. Say you’re with a mother at a (crime) scene, you can say, ‘Hey, why don’t you go feed the kids?’ You will find that the most upset person will calm down if you just simply hand them a $10 gift card to go to SA where they can go and get a sandwich. If we are able to hand them a gift card and say, ‘Go to McDonald’s, or ‘Here’s one to Holiday, Speedway,’ it means a lot to them.”
Spence meets Melissa and Makayla once a week at “the spot,” he said, an undisclosed location in Maplewood, where he receives that week’s bunch of gift cards.
“I get my hug of the week, and they hand me the gift cards and I’m on my way,” he said. “They are a blessing. I’m proud to be one that they call a friend. Because of what those two do, we can continue what we do.”
Melissa and Makayla are living out the Bible verse Matthew 25:35.
“It goes, ‘For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink … I needed clothes and you clothed me,’” he said. “When I was hungry, did you feed me? We want to be able to say yes.”
Melissa and Makayla estimate they have given away about $5,000 in gift cards so far this year. They bought so many at Target the other day that the cashier was concerned they were being scammed.
“We just try and do what good we can where we can when we can,” Melissa said.
Mikayla, who would like to work in law enforcement one day, said she is glad their donations are being put to good use.
“I love to help,” she said. “It’s fun. I like doing it very much because it just helps out the community so much because there are a lot of people now, especially because of COVID, who don’t have many things, and I feel guilty that I have way too much,” she said.
Said Melissa: “We have enough. Mikayla said it perfectly, I couldn’t have said it better myself: ‘We have more than enough.’”
Tim Walz has record $4.5 million in campaign coffers
Girls state lacrosse: Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8, Two Rivers/Gentry Academy 7, OT
Introduction to Marketing?
Injured Aroldis Chapman throws off Yankee Stadium mound, needs one more session before he faces hitters
Stillwater mother and daughter donate thousands in gift cards for cops to distribute
75 Ball Bingo Rules And How To Play Guide
Yellowstone flooding prompts 10,000 to flee national park
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
Yellowstone official: Almost all visitors have left park
FDA advisers back Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for older kids
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients