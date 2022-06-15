Finance
Time to Pick a New Print MIS? 5 Expert Recommendations
I’ve worked with ERP systems for many years. During that time, I have worked with businesses in every conceivable industry. Although I was exposed to the graphics arts manufacturing through an envelope manufacturer more than 15 years ago, I really didn’t know much about print until recently.
Since 2017 I’ve had a pretty intense education in all (or at least many) things related to print manufacturing. This is because we started selling a print MIS system called PrintVis for Business Central and frankly we’re overwhelmed by the response.
During my career, I’ve seen things done well and not so well with ERP implementations. ERP (more commonly called a Print MIS in this industry), is usually a combination of production, estimating and accounting software. Good ones also have kitting, inventory management, Web2Print integration, JDF and production. Here are 5 recommendations that I can make regarding getting the most out of your Print MIS system – nomatter which one:
1 – Template-Based Estimation
A good Print MIS needs to let you get quotes done faster, and more accurately.
I’ve read academic studies showing the faster a quote arrives at a customer, the more likely a sale will be made. More businesses buy the first quote they receive than all the rest combined. This is really significant to a print manufacturer, especially a commercial printer.
When you don’t have the right software, this results in a rush to get the quote out. The result, some quotations are going to be wrong by small percentage. That can have a devastating impact when the mistake is in the wrong direction with huge quantities.
In fact, these errors have so much risk in today’s low margin environment, the pressure from management is to take the time to ensure the quote is right. Likewise, the risk of losing the order is so high, the pressure is to rush the quote. You can see the problem!
Even those companies who invested in Print MIS struggle with this. In fact we often see really slow quote delivery.
Often this is because the older MIS systems weren’t designed for modern print manufacturing. Digital print, kitting, fulfillment… all of these requirements exist to day and didn’t really 20 years ago.
Most Print MIS systems were based on technology designs before these production needs existed. The work of an estimator is getting harder all the time, having to make adjustments to account for unsupported processes.
There are more modern print MIS software (like the one I sell, PrintVis) that are built on modern ERP platforms. Whether that is Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Epicor… these technologies are more current and flexible.
This problem with old MIS systems isn’t unique to print. We’ve seen it in sign manufacturing, job shops, production etc. Old technology that simply hasn’t kept up with the times.
Newer MIS systems introduce more flexible ways to create quotes. Often this is with a rule set, or a product model. In the PrintVis system this is called a template, which is a pre-built estimate that just needs a few pieces of information to finish.
Templates (or rule sets or models) really help all quotes. Whether simple or complex, the template is a starting point to speed up estimating. Studies have found that this approach cuts time spent by as much as 75%. Any good Print MIS should also increase accuracy, using the most recent pricing from vendors automatically.
2 – Automated Customer Integration
Web2Print is to the print world what eCommerce is to more traditional manufacturing. Basically, a web site to place orders for products and to track shipments, invoices etc.
Lots of small printers end up with corporate accounts, and most of these prefer Web2Print over an order desk.
You can get a “stand alone” Web2Print, but if you integrate the website with a print MIS like Print Vis, you’re going to have a big advantage over your competitors.
A corporate customer choosing between a vendor with or without Web2Print sites will almost always choose the former.
If you are a small commercial print manufacturer, and have the right Print MIS, this can be a huge advantage.
Web2Print solutions have their place with the small corporate business, but larger enterprise buyers want the next level: EDI.
EDI is a pretty advanced technology meant to send data between ERP systems by sending files back and forth over a network. Not many Print MIS systems do this well. Print is much more complex than simply ordering a quantity of a standard item. You may need to send the copy for a business card, perhaps an image, substrates, sizes and other features.
XML files are usually used for this kind of EDI file transfer involving print manufacturing. These special text files are designed to send more complicated information between computer systems. XML files can greatly improve efficiency when they are directly fed into orders.
JDF is a special kind of XML used by most of the major manufacturers and software vendors in the print industry. This is a must-have for any MIS system you would choose.
Look for an MIS system that supports all three of these technologies: Web2Print storefronts; XML data exchange and EDI; and finally JDF – which is a must have for an advanced MIS.
3 – Recovered Prepress Billing
You want to make sure you are invoicing for every dollar possible in today’s market. An area where I personally struggle is getting staff to report time we should bill for the little incidental things. This is true in print manufacturing in prepress especially.
One of the things that impressed me about PrintVis was the support for collecting this billable time. It helps users track it, easily and simply. It also separates the decision as to whether to bill for it from the user. I think this is key.
Our staff want to give the best possible customer service, and they often think doing things for “free” is the same thing. Customers are more than willing to pay for value added work, and getting that information from your MIS is a key to maximiing your margins.
A typical case is expecting a print-ready PDF and getting a messy, half organized bunch of jpegs with edits and notes on a Word document. We need to make sure we collect and then bill for the time to fix this (or send it back to the customer for them to).
Obviously we want to track and control time on presses and finishing for job costing. Segregating errors caused by customers so that we can bill it back is just as important. A Print MIS should let a press operator report scrap caused by different issues. Scrap from bad paper should be charged back to a vendor. Scrap from a plate error because a customer forgot the right phone number should also be charged. Best performing businesses track every deviation and make sure they control the entire process with software like PrintVis.
Be very clear in your quotes to customers that prepress and error related fees will be assessed. Make sure you have a good workflow to build control into the system. Your clients are usually happy to pay for extra services that make sense to them.
And make sure your print MIS supports all of this data collection!
4 – Inventory Management and Control
Coming from a more “traditional” ERP background, I am always surprised how poorly most print MIS systems handle inventory. With Dynamics 365 Business Central, and most other main-line ERP, inventory is a basic module. It really seems like an afterthought in more than a few print MIS systems.
There are a lot of types of inventory that really need control in print manufacturing. The most obvious is substrate inventory, as this is usually the largest material cost they have. Commercial printers claim they always buy-to-job, but reality is that most wish they could make bulk buys to save money.
Lean manufacturing principles teach that no on-hand inventory is the perfect environment, but this isn’t very realistic. Many types of graphic arts manufacturing do require raw materials to be in stock.
Companies that do best are able to manage inventory and minimize total levels while also maximizing production. A good print MIS is able to do this well.
In Business Central (for example) item forecasting and batched purchases cut costs by taking advantage of purchase price breaks. You can even save on transportation fees if you organize your purchases better. We often train planning departments to economically efficient purchases and maximize profit.
High end print MIS support Material Resource Planning like thata found in more main-line ERP systems. MRP is a tool designed to optimize inventory cost.
5 – Clean Data and Modern Systems
Graphic arts manufacturers really need good and accurate data in their system to achieve most of the first 4 recommendations. When I meet companies looking for new ERP/MIS systems, what I usually see is a lot of challenges with data. To maximize our business, we need to collect the right information, analyze it and ensure it is accurate.
Businesses that let their systems get out of control see huge extra costs (remember, time is money). Companies that think of the maintenance of data as a cost not an investment are always found to be laggards. The best businesses take their ERP or print MIS system and turn it into a competitive advatage.
Old and difficult to use systems are often the cause of this. The effort to maintain the data is way higher than in a modern system. Being able to update data with MS Excel, in an easy and efficient way is how almost all modern systems work. The ability to export, correct and synchronize data is critical.
Conclusion
You want your business to be the best it can be. If you have been in business a long time, you know this isn’t at all easy to do. That’s particularly true if you don’t have great tools to work with.
When your existing, old and out of date MIS system is holding you back, then it is time to look at something new. Be sure you select a modern MIS system that is built on 21st century technology and is going to be around a long time. Obviously I am a fan of PrintVis, but there are other top tier MIS systems you should look at.
Once you pick the print MIS that’s right for you, you also need a great partner to help you use and implement an MIS.
If the MIS/ERP implemetation company doesn’t follow modern “cloud ready” implentation methods; know your industry as well as you do; bring best-practices to the table; and is flexible and ready to help – then you need to look elsewhere.
The consultants you pick should understand these and other recommendations and be able to help you put them in practice, easily and simply.
Slots At Online Casino Vs Live Slot Machines
Slots have grown in popularity to the point where people are overlooking that trip to the casino in favor of gambling from home. When you think about slots, you can ascertain the advantages and its commencements of playing the land-based casinos or online casino as you wishes. Both have their own points and assets and why it is great to use.
Slots have become the high and mighty among players across the globe. With internet technology being so drastically advanced these days that land-based slot machines casino have some serious competition to their fellow online slots.
There will always be people that prefer to sit in front of a slot machine in the middle of a land-based casino and feel the lever when you pull it down with crossing your fingers hoping to win the the jackpot, but for those that do not need to pull down the lever, online slots have so much to offer.
Live Slot Machines
Traditional slot machine is coin-operated. You insert a coin in the slot and the game starts! It has a minimum of 3 reels to 5 reels. These reels start spinning when you insert the coin in the slot and then pull down the lever, which is located on the right side of the machine.
These slot machines also have currency detectors, whose function is to check that you have entered the right denomination of coins for the game to start. It is for the machine to ordain if you are the winner of a game. It makes this decision based on a pattern of signs that appear on its screen once the machine stops.
Obviously, there is great amusement and thrill of playing slots at a traditional casino. You have the chance to listen to loud music, to join others in smoking up a storm, to drink a few free beverages, and to bet your money. There is definitely something exhilarating and fascinating about being at the actual traditional casino.
Slots At Online Casino
While it’s true that most live casinos allot a room to slot machines, that’s no match for the size of the slots selection you’ll find online. When you play online, you can play slots of every type, from basic 3 reel slots, to multiple payline slots with bonus rounds, to the most popular slots of all, the progressive slots.
What’s so great about playing progressive slots online is that thousands of online casino customers access these games on a regular basis, causing the jackpots to increase even faster.
In an online slot machines casino, on the other hand, can have an enormous number of slot machines. Most top online casinos has more than 200 online slot machines variety. This means that you are more likely to find a slot machine that appeals to you in an online slot machines casino.
The entire game is played out on the screen of the computer. The game, because of the flashy screens and layouts, seems much more relishes online.
There is something liberating and thrilling about knowing that any online casino games that you could possibly want to play is available at your fingertips. All you need is a computer and an internet hook up, and you have the world of online casino waiting for you!
10 Email List Building Tips
The most successful internet marketers know the extreme importance of building email lists. In fact, one of the keys to growing a successful online business is to build an email list of potential customers in your target market.
There are numerous ways you can build your email list, including:
Identify your target market. Who wants or needs your product or service? Identifying your target market is your first step in building your email list.
Quality over quantity. You can have a list of thousands of subscribers, but if those subscribers aren’t interested in your niche, you’re simply wasting your time. Make sure you target those people who are interested in purchasing your product or service.
Use an autoresponder. It is absolutely essential that your list members verify that they actually signed up for your list. The easiest way to verify opt-ins is to make use of an autoresponder, like Aweber. Each time someone subscribes to your list, the autoresponder will automatically send an email to the subscriber asking him to confirm that he indeed wants to be on the list.
Don’t spam. The last thing you want is a reputation as a spammer, so do not send unsolicited emails to those people who have not given you permission to do so. In addition to spam being illegal in the United States, most people aren’t very receptive to receiving unwanted emails.
Design a squeeze page. A squeeze page is simply a Web page that is designed to capture the names and email addresses of those who want to subscribe to your list. Some internet marketing experts recommend designing a squeeze page that has several pages. Each of those pages should contain useful information for your target market.
Make your opt-in box highly visible. Visitors to your squeeze page must be able to easily see your opt-in box, so ensure that it’s in a highly visible spot, such as the upper portion of your homepage.
Offer subscribers something for free. One of the best ways to encourage people to subscribe to your list [http://www.rockettheprofit.com/email_marketing2.htm] is to offer them something – such as an ebook or a report – for free.
Find different ways to drive traffic to your squeeze page. You must try different ways of driving traffic to your squeeze page, so prospective customers will sign up for your list. Include links to your squeeze page in your email signature, in your signature at any forums you frequent, and on your blog. You may also want to use Google AdWords and article marketing as ways to drive traffic to your squeeze page.
Treat your list well. People sign up for your list because they’re interested in the information you have to offer, so treat them well by consistently providing them with valuable content. Additionally, avoid sending too many sales pitches, or you’ll likely alienate some of your subscribers and cause them to unsubscribe.
Offer valuable content. If you send regular mailings to your list, ensure that they are filled with information that your subscribers want. To convert your list members into paying customers, always offer them something of value while limiting your sales pitches to only products from which you think they can benefit.
Internet Faxing Service Review
The Internet is reshaping every form of communications medium, and faxing is no exception. The latest twist: Internet faxing services that let you send messages to any fax machine from any Web browser or email, and others that give you a “personal fax phone number,” then forward any documents sent there to your e-mail inbox.
The Fax Machine – Workhorse in the ’80s and ’90s.
It enabled you to send a document to anyone, anywhere, at any time, and know that it was received instantly. It was a godsend in the 1980s and everyone had to have one. But it has become an expensive bit of machinery that will cost you money every time you use it. Smart organizations are now reducing or eliminating the fax machines they use in favor of electronic services. The fax machine costs you in paper, toner, phone bills and repairs. It is like a taxi-meter in that regard, and the bill keeps growing and growing. Currently most of the documents that you fax are created on a computer. If you fax them through a fax machine, you must print out the documents, manually create a cover page, and you must go to the fax machine to send the documents. Every time you receive a fax, you must retrieve it from the community fax machine, rather than having it delivered directly to your PC workstation like any other document. Many people still use fax machines today. The alternative is to use fax services from companies that provide Internet fax services.
Fax Machine Costs
The fax machine is considered a simple tool by many, which is probably why they haven’t replaced it yet. Anybody can stick a document into the auto feeder, dial a phone number, and send the document at 14.4 or 33.6 Kbs. But it costs to send a fax.
Among the actions employees must take to fax a document, labor is the greatest hidden operating cost. Labor is a key factor because your staff is more expensive than phone calls, and it makes the biggest difference in fax costs. Most businesses neglect to factor in the costs of actions such as employees walking to the machine, waiting to use it, the faxing process and the employee’s return trip to their desk. All of this takes time. And in the world of hidden fax operating costs-you guessed it-time is money. Also, keep in mind that it isn’t unusual to find executives with six-figure salaries performing some of the same fax-related tasks as clerical workers. When that happens, those labor costs can be as astronomical as some of those six-figure salaries. Costs also incurred are lease and maintenance charges for fax machines as well as sending charges for making fax phone calls. These depend on the rates you pay and the speed at which your fax machine and the machines you send to can distribute faxes.
How Internet Faxing Works
Ever heard of eFax? You sign up for a fax number. When people send you faxes, they’re auto-forwarded to your e-mail Inbox, where you can read them, trash them if they’re junk, or print them out only if necessary. Not only do you save paper and ink, but you don’t need a fax machine or a second phone line-and you get your faxes wherever you happen to be in the country.
Together, in principle, these Internet fax services offer all the advantages of fax — a universal system for quick and convenient distribution of anything you can put on paper — without making you spend your money on a fax machine, fax supplies or fax phone fees.
In the business world, any time that you can save money, your customers will ultimately save money too. That is why Internet faxing is a good idea. Internet faxing is the practice of using your email (or a website) to send and receive faxes. The speed and efficiency of email, coupled with the lower costs of sending broadcast faxes via email is more desirable than making lots of phone calls.
Sending and Receiving faxes over the Internet with your regular fax machines sounds cool, but so far, today’s standard fax machines do not yet know how to speak Internet – you can’t use them over the Internet. Some of the newer models will have this capability, but it will take time to gain worldwide acceptance. In the meantime, there are a number of services that bridge the gap between traditional faxes and the new world of Internet-based communications.
A number of companies, such as eFax, Faxaway, Internet Fax Provider and MaxEmail, allow you to send or receive faxes over the Internet. These services are either free or charge a monthly fee.
However, many of these services are limited in what they can do:
- Require people to dial a long distance number to send you a fax [eFax, MaxEmail]
- Attach their own advertising to your outgoing faxes to cover their cost [eFax]
- Don’t offer fax numbers in all local area codes [eFax, MaxEmail]
- Don’t work for handwritten faxes (unless they are scanned in) [all]
Still, Internet faxing provides many advantages. Convenience and better resolution are the two main pluses. They allow you to send and receive your faxes entirely with your email service – the best thing to happen to the business world in the last 10 years. You can send and receive faxes anywhere you can access your existing email account: from your home, office, client’s office, hotel, airport or cottage. Or even better, a web-based interface that keeps track of everything you’ve done with your faxing business and allow you to do cheap and efficient broadcast faxing.
Some of the advantages of Internet faxing:
- To send a fax, simply send an email. It will automatically be converted to a fax and delivered immediately
- To receive a fax, simply check your email. All faxes sent to your fax number will be forwarded to your email
- Web fax – For people who need to fax their information to thousands instantly. Send thousands of faxes in minutes from our website – Broadcasting.
- Avoid tying up your computer or telephone lines
- No software to download or hardware to buy
- Easily distribute press releases, product and pricing information, newsletters
- Sending to International phone numbers is cheap – the charge is based on the destination country
- Easy and convenient – faxes are sent and received over the Internet from the office, at home or on the road. Your Internet “Fax Machine” is available 24×7 and is never busy.
- Toll-Free is cost effective – some virtual fax numbers are toll free so that no matter where your customers are, they will not pay any additional long distance charges and your North American clients and contacts can reach you free of charge.
- Privacy – You are the only person to see your faxes, giving them the same privacy as your email.
- Portable – You can receive your faxes at multiple email addresses simultaneously and you can send and receive faxes while traveling.
- Receive faxes directly in e-mail – Faxes are receivable and retrievable anytime, anywhere. Faxes are not misplaced and privacy is ensured.
- Send faxes directly from e-mail. – Eliminate manual faxing. Faxing is integrated into workflow and faxes are delivered faster and at less cost.
- Immediate Implementation – No unique client/server or software is necessary, only standard e-mail capability. Minimal to no user training.
- Unlimited scalability – Support as many users as required without purchasing additional fax machines.
- Combine multiple document types into one fax – Fax multiple documents as easily as sending an e-mail.
- Account code tracking – Budget and cost management is simplified.
- Automatic retries for busy or incomplete deliveries – Eliminates need to continually check progress of a fax.
- E-mail notification of incoming faxes – Users know immediately when a fax has arrived.
- Delivery confirmation via e-mail – Users always know when their faxes have been delivered.
Quick Summary of the 4 big services
- Efax – ([http://www.efax.com]) Undisputed leader in the field of Internet faxing. Offers free version. Free version doesn’t provide you with a local number. Regular service is expensive. Offers many other products – remote control of computer, etc. Requires proprietary fax viewer software to view faxes. The most local area code numbers available in the US.
- Fax-away – (http://www.faxaway.com/) Competitive regular service. Web faxing not supported. Many customizable features and options for sending. The personal fax number they assign you is not local – they are all in some location where the area code is not local to you – just like the free eFax service – not too useful for your customers.
- Internet Fax Provider – (http://www.internetfaxprovider.com/) Offers toll-free numbers which can be used anywhere in the US with the first 50 faxes per month included in the monthly rate – very convenient for the people sending faxes to you – they will not pay any additional long distance charges. Best rate for broadcast faxing. Many customizable features and options for sending. Comprehensive Web faxing features.
- MaxEmail – (http://www.maxemail.com/) Offers local numbers in the US. However, you will find that only the major cities are covered. No web faxing available. Good receiving plans.
These fax services use the Internet to mimic real fax machines – that is, they deliver your fax to a recipient’s fax machine, anywhere in the world, just as if you had dialed it yourself. Most of these services charge anywhere from 10 cents to 20 cents a page. That’s more than you’ll pay to send a fax across town, but it’s much less than you would pay to dial an overseas phone number, even for a short fax.
Most major e-fax vendors offer additional features, including broadcast faxes, the ability to route incoming faxes to you as email attachments and monthly billing.
On the sending side: Most Internet faxing vendors allow you to send faxes by attaching files to an email. When the Internet Fax server gets the email, the emails get converted into a fax coversheet with the recipient’s fax number pulled from the “To:” address. The attached files then get converted to TIFF or PDF files for easy viewing by the recipient. The service will then deliver the converted fax to the recipient’s standard fax number.
On the receiving side: Most Internet fax vendors will provide you with a phone number that you can then give to your customers. This number can be a local number (if you are located in or near a major US city) or a toll free number (available everywhere.) People will send you faxes to that number in the standard way. The service will then convert the fax to a PDF or TIFF image (or in the case of eFax, a custom image for viewing w/ their software) and send to your email as an attachment. You can then view the fax with any standard Windows Image viewer.
In the future as more fax machines include built-in Internet connectivity, faxing might give email a run for its money as a cheap, convenient way to send documents. Until that time, however, e-fax services will provide the best alternative to picking up the phone and sending faxes the old-fashioned way.
Conclusion
In summary, after reviewing all of the major Internet faxing service vendors, I have found the best service to be the one provided by Internet Fax Provider (IFP). IFP has the best rate plans and offers toll-free numbers that include 50 free faxes per month. I don’t go over 30 faxes per month, so it certainly makes sense for me – because with the toll free number provided, my customers don’t have to pay long distance charges when they send me a fax. IFP also has the best broadcast sending rates and regular sending plan with the most features. And it was the simplest to use (you don’t have to use all the available options.)
For free Internet faxing, I found that eFax offers the best plan. But of course, it puts limitations on the service and you don’t get a local fax number. Also, if you live in a big city and you would like a local fax number, then eFax is the best solution. That is if most of your customers are local, because if not, they will pay toll charges when sending you a fax.
Internet Faxing Services Reviewed
The following services provide some type of Internet Faxing:
CallWave
http://www.callwave.com
Installable software helps consumers and businesses get more out of their wireless phone, home phone, and Internet-connected PC by ‘bridging’ calls between these devices.
More of a cell phone solutions provider – requires custom software.
Data On Call
http://www.dataoncall.com
The company offers a comprehensive suite of fax services including electronic faxing (inbound and outbound), web/fax integrations, developer APIs, fax broadcasting, fax on demand, and custom applications.
Only offer 858 area code and toll free. Expensive. Broadcasting at 8cents/min.
Digital Mail
http://www.digitalmail.com/
E-mail to fax and fax to e-mail services. Users receive a unique phone number, accepting voice mail and faxes.
Difficult to understand, No price structure setup
EasyLink
http://www.easylink.com
Small Business Integrated Desktop Messaging – E-mail to fax, fax to email and desktop faxing. The service was previously named FaxSav.
Large corporate solutions – not meant for small businesses or individual users.
eFax
[http://www.efax.com]
Send faxes, Receive faxes, anywhere you can get email.
They have a free service with limitations. Standard service is expensive.
FaxMate
[http://www.faxmate.com]
E-mail to fax, desktop to fax, broadcast fax, and fax to fax via the Internet. Its U800 service allows users a personal toll-free number, which automatically forwards faxes and voice mail to e-mail.
International send rates are standard. $30/mnth, $0.15/min
Faxaway
http://www.faxaway.com
Internet fax & unified messaging service. Faxaway gives customers faxing tools at their desktop.
No local numbers available. Competitive rates and many features and options.
FreeFax
http://www.freefax.com
Send via web, receive as email
Ad supported. Only web-based interface available.
IntelliFax.com
http://www.intellifax.com
Allows you to send and receive Internet faxes. Provides middleware for other Internet fax vendors.
Limited local numbers available. Good send rates. Limited features and options.
Internet Fax Provider
http://www.internetfaxprovider.com
Email-to-Fax, Fax-to-Email, Broadcast faxing. Best Internet faxing solutions and rates available in the US. Simple to use with powerful options.
Offers toll free numbers with 50 free incoming faxes included.
Best rates for broadcasting service. Web-based interface included.
Interpage
http://www.interpage.net/sub-faxing.html
Offers a variety of Internet and Telecommunications-based services – including E-Mail Paging, Web and E-Mail Fax Services, Remote Site Monitoring & Internet Voicemail. Focus is not on faxing services. Competitive rates – meant for large corporations.
MaxEmail
http://www.maxemail.com/
Allows you to send and receive faxes via the Web or e-mail and includes voicemail. You can receive notification of incoming faxes and voice messages directly to your digital phone.
Expensive service. Offers local fax numbers, but not as many as eFax and not as convenient as a toll-free number with free service.
Our Fax
http://www.ourfax.com
OURFAX, is the world’s first, easy to use, ad supported 100% FREE service, that allows any email user in the world, to send faxes directly from their email address, to almost any fax machine in the world.
Free – Ad supported, Amateur website
SuperFax
http://www.superfax.com
Super Fax is a small internet fax device that replaces your fax machines, receive your faxes, and emails them to you, on your email address.
$495US per unit. Still need a fax line
ZipFax
[http://www.zipteam.com/zipfax/]
ZIPFAX.com will allow you to send from your desktop e-mail to fax machines. It offers text only with no attachments.
You must prepay for online postage with a minimum opening balance of $9.99. Rates are 14 cents per page for most US states.
