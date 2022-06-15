Tobago Sailing

Finance
The Lat Long co-ordinates for Scarborough the main port in Tobago is 11 degrees 12 Minutes North and 60 degrees 44 minutes West. There are two main ports of entry into Tobago, Scarborough to the south side of the Island and Charlotteville north-east of the Island.
Tobago is a very pretty Island twenty-seven miles long and seven miles wide with lots of bays to anchor in to discover all parts of the Island. Approaching Tobago is done from all points of the compass but the popular approaches are from the north Grenada, from the east an Atlantic crossing from Cape Verdi, from the south, Brazil, Venezuela, or its sister Island Trinidad, and from the west it is more difficult for sailing yachts due to the prevailing easterly trade winds.
There are no marinas in Tobago as yet but there are plans that may materialize in the future. The main anchorages are to the Caribbean side, North Coast of the Island and three to the south side, I will list the Caribbean side first as it being more popular.
Milford Bay(known locally as Store Bay) 11 degrees 9.5 minutes North – 60 degrees 5.5 minutes West.
A very popular anchorage which can accommodate up to probably 60 yachts, there are mooring buoys but, unfortunately they cannot be trusted so it is advisable to go to anchor instead. The only marine facilities on the island are Store Bay Marine Services, in store bay where you can get, repairs, fuel and water, an internet caf with wi-fi plus laundry services. Bars and restaurants with takeout food are in this area. Buying provisions are a short walk or small cab ride away. Places to visit are Pigeon Point very popular tourist beach facility with fantastic views over the turquoise sea to the Buccoo Reef, a glass bottom boat trip to the reef and the nylon pool i would recommended and its great snorkelling.
Buccoo Bay
Located to the east of the reef is a small shallow anchorage normally used by local fisherman, it has a small jetty for off loading their catch. Mt Irvine Bay. Located to the north of Buccoo Bay also known as Little Courland Bay is a good anchorage in around 6 metres of water, there are good beach facilities, a hotel and main road access.
Stone Haven Bay.
A not too popular anchorage with 6 metres of water, you need to tuck in to the north point which helps in a northerly swell. There are two hotels and a beach bar facility and probably the best restaurant on the Island, The Sea Horse Inn.
Great Courland Bay
Located to the north of Mt Irvine Bay, Plymouth town is to the north of the bay and has a jetty, shops and small bars and restaurants nearby. Anchor just round Courland Point but watch out for the shallows running south of the point.
Running north of Plymouth are a series of small bays for day anchoring, snorkelling and swimming, Arnos Vale Bay, Anse Fromager, Culloden Bay, Washerwomen’s Bay, King Peter Bay, Gordan Bay, and Celery Bay,
Castara Bay.
Now halfway up the Island and having a back drop of the mountains of the rain forest this is a very pretty bay with lots of facilities, shops, bars, restaurants, hotels and apartments should you want a land break! In this anchorage you need to get tucked into the north point and close in as it is a deep anchorage.
Englishman’s Bay 11 degrees 17.5 minutes North – 60 degrees 40.5 minutes West
This is one of my favourite anchorages for its views and rain forest access. It is a very deep anchorage with around 14 metres of water the east shore being a little shallower for anchoring. On shore there is a beach restaurant and bar palm trees, bamboo, river inlet and good exciting bathing and snorkelling!
Parlatuvier Bay.
Another local fisher mans with a small jetty and 13 metres of water. There is a bar and restaurant a bit of a hike up the hill on the main road, overlooking the bay for good photographs.
Bloody Bay.
This bay is fed by the Bloody River and close in is fairly shallow with rocks and drying areas, there are no beach facilities but it does have main road access.
Man of War Bay (Charlotteville)
Port of Entry One of the biggest and deepest bays on the Island, the smaller cruise ships sometime use this bay. The mid depth contour line runs at 50 metres and has restricted anchorages shown on the chart, the best place for anchoring is next to Pirates bay to the east but you will be in 15 metres of water.
Charlotteville town is a port on entry with customs and immigration facilities, shops, restaurants and bars; it has a jetty and a dingy dock which is a bit of a luxury in Tobago. Again the back drop of the rain forest at 500 metres makes this a popular favourite anchorage. Off the boat you can do some great fishing here and i would recommend you visit this bay, this is paradise, fabulous.
Brissant & Tyrrel’s Bays.
Having left Man of War Bay we are now going around the north of the Island and sailing between Tobago main land and Saint Giles Island to the Atlantic side of the Island. As you head towards Brissant Bay you will see Goat Island & Little Tobago, there are five anchorages in this area, two to Little Tobago, two to Goat Island and one to the main land with a jetty.
This is a bird watchers paradise in fact the other name for Little Tobago is Bird of Paradise Island, Goat Island is famous for the bond films author Ian Fleming being a recluse there for many years before his death. To the main land there are hotels, shops and not too far away one of the best sea food restaurants on the Island Jemma’s Kitchen in Speyside, worth a visit for fresh lobster!
Kings Bay.
Pointing due south, this bay is good shelter in a northerly swell, some beach facilities and main road access. A deep anchorage at between 15 to 20 metres and is fed by a river.
Scarborough (Port of Entry)
This is the main port of entry in Tobago having a passenger terminal for sea cat ferries and cruise liners, custom and immigration, and RoRo facilities. The anchorage is to the starboard side of the terminal on entering and the entry can be busy. Scarborough is a typical capital city with all that has to offer, shops taxi’s, buses, and local restaurants and bars. This is the place to provision up with water and diesel being available but you need to get permission to come along side the jetty!
Conclusion.
This is a fantastic place to visit for a yachtsman and a great place to explore some of the best anchorages in the world with the prettiest of backdrops, very friendly and helpful locals who are great people to, as they say “lime with” and enjoy the day.
Disclaimer.
Whereas this article has some detailed information it should not be used for any navigational purposes, it is a guide only. A caution on the charts states that anchorages along the north coast of Tobago should be avoided during winter ground swell season November to April. I hope this article has given you some inspiration of Tobago and its sailing ground and we look forward to welcoming you to this Paradise Island.
For more information on sailing and Tobago, please visit my web and blog sites:
Thank you and great sailing Clive Peterson Author of "The Complete Guide to Learning How to Sail"
The Tables Have Turned – It’s Officially a Seller’s Market
Private equity firms have raised so much capital over the last 12 months that they are vigorously competing with one another for opportunities to put their money to work. Business owners, who previously would have had to go hat-in-hand to investors, instead find themselves inundated with unsolicited offers for their companies. Companies with solid balance sheets, good management and strong growth prospects are able to tailor deals to their liking, and get solid valuations.
According to Private Equity Analyst, a newsletter that covers the private equity and venture capital industry, private equity groups raised $53.9 billion in 2004, more than double the $26.4 billion raised in 2003.
“All this money out there means business owners might be able to get a better value for their company or sell less of it or both” says Patrick Haden, a partner with Riordan, Lewis & Haden, a private equity firm in Los Angeles. “And it allows owners to choose the firm they want to work with, the firm that can help them the most”.
Before the wave of private equity fund raising, strategic buyers would often be in a position to pay up to 25% more than private equity buyers because of the synergies and economies of scale that they brought to the table. But now, flush with cash, private equity groups are largely matching the offers of strategic buyers and sometimes exceeding them.
Because of the amount of capital chasing middle market companies, private equity groups are finding it increasingly difficult to pinpoint good deals. According to Troy Noard, a managing director at Frontenac, a private equity firm in Chicago, “during the last six months, private equity firms have gotten very proactive about contacting business owners directly rather than waiting for investment bankers to bring them deals.”
From the owner’s perspective this is both good and bad. It’s good because owners are now beginning to realize they have options. It’s bad because private equity groups are trying to by-pass the controlled auction process that investment bankers run so that they don’t have to compete against other buyers in order to win the deal. This doesn’t allow the business owner to maximize the value of this company through an auction and, because the owner is only talking with one buyer, it shifts the negotiating power to the private equity.
Having multiple suitors to choose from also allows business owners to negotiate from a position of strength, greatly influencing the price, terms, and structure of the final deal. If a prospective buyer isn’t able to meet the owner’s key terms, the owner can walk away confidently knowing that he or she will be able to find a viable alternative.
For business owners this “Seller’s Market” means that they can take their time to investigate which private equity firm would be the best fit for them and their company. Many private equity groups actually want the former owner to stay involved in the company and retain a meaningful stake so that he is invested in the company’s future performance. As long as the business is on the right track, they will often ask the business owner to stay on, if not as the CEO, then in whatever role the owner prefers, such as sales, operations, or as a consultant.
If you own a company with revenues of between $5 million and $150 million, this is a unique time to consider your options. Valuations are at a four year high, capital gains rates are at a 40 year low, and institutional buyers are aggressively looking to make acquisitions. That makes this a unique time to consider selling your business.
The Importance of Custom Phone Numbers to Your Business
Many businesses, both big and small, are increasingly employing the use of custom phone numbers. That is because of the many potential benefits of custom telephone numbers. When ordering telephone services as a business, many mobile service providers and network operators often give their customers the option of selecting custom phone numbers. Custom phone numbers are toll-free or local mobile numbers that are very easy to recall and are used for marketing purposes.
When you have requested for custom telephone numbers, their availability to you will often depend on a number of factors. One factor is that the requested custom phone numbers should not have been assigned yet to another business or customer.
Using Custom Phone Numbers to communicate to customers
The way that your custom numbers have been selected should be able to promote or give information about your business to your customers. The function of custom phone numbers is not just for informing customers and or potential customers how to contact you but also communicate other important information.
The numbers and letters used may indicate what your business is dealing in, where your business is located, or even year of establishment. The use of vanity numbers, a special type of custom numbers, can greatly help in that respect. For example, if yours is a flooring company then the vanity phone number can be 0155 FLOORING.
Always remember when choosing custom telephone numbers that they be easy to remember, and also advertise your business. Consequently, here are the reasons why your business needs custom phone numbers.
I. Create a recognizable brand
You can employ the use of custom numbers to be able to spell out your product or business name to your customers out there. You can choose or create a number sequence that is easy for customers to remember like 800-567-1234 or the one that repeats like 888-555-3333. Alternatively, the vanity mobile phone numbers can serve to spell out a phrase that is memorable such as 855-TRY-EVOICE.
II. Give the perception that you are a trusted business
If your business is using the normal mobile number then the public perception will always be that the business is untrustworthy, new or just normal. If you use custom phone numbers, the message that will be conveyed to the public is that you are
established and ahead of your competitors.
III. Increase sales
Any serious business out there often wants to provide services and products to customers while still being able to make enough sales. Without enough sales over an
extended period of time, the business will eventually go down. The use of these kind of number by the business will be another important marketing channel or tool. If the number is easily remembered by customers, the return on investment can be invaluable. In fact, compared to leads generated online, inbound calls are approximated to be ten times more likely to result in revenue.
In conclusion, many businesses are increasingly using custom vanity numbers because of the numerous benefits discussed. It is able to give the businesses an edge over their competitors to be able to bring in more customers and clients. Your business should not be left behind.
Exclusive Remedy Provisions – Why You Cannot Sue Your Own Employer When Injured
Many clients, sometimes after years of litigating a workers’ compensation claim, get to the frustration point where they decide: “I guess I’m going to have to sue my employer.” It is at this point that the harsh reality must be revealed (or reiterated). In most cases, if you have a workers’ compensation claim, you cannot sue your employer, even if it was negligent, for the same injury. This article will try to explain the logic behind the exclusion commonly known as “the exclusive remedy provision”.
Before workers compensation statutes came into existence, the same rules applied to work related accidents as any other civil claim. If one was injured at work and the employer was negligent, a civil suit could be brought against the employer for damages. However, in many cases, the injured worker would be out of work and unable to feed his family or obtain medical treatment. If the case was complicated, attorney fees, court costs and expert witness fees could not be paid. The employer had a distinct advantage. Even if a favorable verdict was obtained, it took months and the losing side was entitled to appeal.
To even the playing field, beginning in the 1910s, lawmakers began creating the “workmen’s compensation” laws on which the current law are based. The concept was fairly simple: create a system where an injured employee received compensation and medical treatment where he or she was injured in an incident which arose out of and in the course of employment. Benefits were paid quickly and regardless of fault. If the case was disputed, it was handled administratively, generally without suit being filed and without a jury trial.
On the surface, these laws seem to favor employees. However, as time would tell, the benefit to employers was significant. Contingency fees and non-economic damages, such as pain and suffering, were in their infancy in the 1920s. In the heyday of the pre tort reform era, a person could recover much more in a personal injury case than they could in a workers’ compensation claim, sometimes ten times as much or more. Therefore, in a case where an individual was killed on the job as a result of his employer’s negligence, benefits to his dependents under workers compensation are generally limited. If he or she had no dependents, in many states the employer would only have to pay for medical treatment before death. The same circumstances in a lawsuit would likely result in a six or seven figure settlement or verdict with the potential for punitive damages.
Also, as an incentive to industry, workers’ benefits under the act would be limited. Generally, an injured worker is entitled to two-thirds of his or her “average weekly wage” with a cap in place in many jurisdictions. In Georgia, for example, as of June 30, 1990, the maximum benefit an injured worker was entitled to was $175.00 per week, regardless of his or her injury or pre-injury wages. Even in 2006, after significant increases in the last fifteen years, the maximum rate in Georgia is less than $24,000 per year. (O.C.G.A 34-9-261) The median household income during the same period of time was $48,388.
([http://www.census.gov/hhes/www/income/income06/statemhi2.html]).
In some jurisdictions, there are exceptions to the exclusive remedy provision. If the employer is guilty of gross negligence or willful misconduct, an injured worker may be able to obtain benefits over and above those provided by workers’ compensation. For example, in Massachusetts, an employee’s compensation is doubled in these types of cases with the employer paying the additional benefits. At lease one jurisdiction allows a choice of remedies where the employer is guilty of gross or willful negligence.
There are other exceptions but they are rare. In certain contract cases, an employer may be brought in as a result of an indemnification agreement with a third party. Also, if the employer is acting in a different capacity than employer, the exclusive remedy bar may not apply. Another example is in a loaned servant situation such as an employee working for a temp service. However, most states treat the both the direct employer and the company that pays the leasing company as “employer” for workers’ compensation purposes.
The level of frustration is tremendous for both employees and attorneys in the area of exclusive remedy. It does not seem right that an employer can be negligent and be immune from suit. It is more unfair that an employer can cause injury due to gross or willful misconduct with no consequences in most jurisdictions. The frustration intensifies when you learn you cannot sue a company who is not your employer – the “statutory employer” concept but that discussion is for another article.
When your lawyer, family or a friend tells you “You cannot sue your employer”, it may not seem just or fair. Sadly, however, it is probably correct.
