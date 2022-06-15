Top 7 Billionaires Lost $144B Since Bitcoin Hit All-time High

Crypto market lost almost 70% of its value from its all-time high of 3 trillion.

Top 7 billionaires lost over $144 billion.

The bitcoin dip triggered the market and 7 notable billionaire investors Changpeng Zhao, Samuel Bankman-fried, Brian Armstrong, Mike Novogratz, Fred Ehrsam, Tyler Winkelvoss, and Cameran Winkelvoss are lost $144 billion since bitcoin’s all-time high.

All the investors are facing huge losses and the top notable 7 billionaires have lost a combined $144 billion.

Billionaire Nov – 2021 June – 2022 Changpeng Zhao $95.8B $10.2B Samuel Bankman-fried $15.1B $8.9B Brian Armstrong $13.7B $2.1B Mike Novogratz $8.5B $2.1B Fred Ehrsam $4.5B $2.1B Tyler Winkelvoss $3.8B $3.0B Cameran Winkelvoss $3.8B $3.0B 7 Billionaires lost $144 billion

7 Notable Billionaire Losses on Crypto

The pioneer cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) achieved its all-time high of $68,789 in November, it holds more than 45% of the market share. In April-mid it started facing reds on its way and lost almost 69% of its value now trading around $21,025.

Changpeng Zhao formally known as CZ is the CEO of the largest crypto trading platform Binance has held $95.8 billion when the bitcoin hit an all-time high. CZ lost 89% and now holds $10.2 billion.

Samuel Bankman-fried (SBF) is CEO of FTX crypto exchange platform and an American entrepreneur who held $15.1B in cryptocurrency at the time of BTC blooms. SBF lost 41% worth of nearly $6.2B, now he has only 8.9B in crypto assets.

CEO of Coinbase crypto platform Brian Armstrong lost 84% nearly $11.6B from $13.7B which he holds before the bitcoin downtrend.

Mike Novogratz is an American investor and CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners has held $8.5B in crypto and he lost 75% of the profit and now he has only $6.4B.

Paradigm crypto investment firm co-founder Fred Ehrsam invested in crypto and held 4.5B before the bitcoin winter season and he lost 53% of the profit worth $2.4B, now he holds $2.1B

