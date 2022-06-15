Finance
Top Five Reasons to Own Pre-Developed Real Estate in a Down Market
Many investors are rushing in to swoop up the great deals in real estate with our current state of economic trends. With many foreclosures on the market and more arriving there everyday. However with all of the great deals on the market there are tons of profits to be made.
However the largest profits in history have been made by farmers and land owners and the rules today have not changed just the technology and the location of these hidden profit centers. Land owners have always been the major centers of wealth. Farmers were some of the richest men in history not because of their hard work tilling the soil and planting crops but because of the hidden treasure at their feet.
If you really think about it land holds tons of hidden treasures depending on the area it’s located in. Precious metals, gem stones, oil, rich soil for planting crops and untold treasures of history have all wound up buried in the sand or the ocean. Imagine all of the treasures hidden in the soil at the bottom of the sea. Anyway as we start down the reasons why you can already see the resources and values in the land.
Next we take a look into the top ten reasons why to buy predeveloped land.
One: pre-developed land has more profit potential than any form of real estate. Pre developed means just that. It’s the land that has been allocated for future development. This means the research has been done to ensure proper measures have been taken to ensure all resources will be available for the future growth.
Two: pre-developed land has the ability to bank profits (land banking for investment), over the holding period you watch out lying communities & cities grow around you. This is where the profits come from. When you buy pre-developed real estate and the growth happens from the outside influences; this drives up the value of your property due to two main factors. 1) growth drives up value, supply become more limited as development happens.
Three: pre-developed land has the several benefits that no other piece of real estate can offer, the two T’s no trash and no tenants and no maintenance. If you weigh the benefits of owning real estate types this is the best reason for me as an investor. Sure there is no cash flow from the property unless you set up some creative ways of leasing pieces of the property.
Four: pre-developed real estate is the most sound piece of your investment portfolio. No loss of cash flow, you can sit on it for years and not have to worry about whether your investment is wearing out, The longer you hold the real estate the more profitable it becomes for you as an investor.
Five: pre-developed real estate has often been overlooked by investors for it’s lack of cash flow; for most investors cash is king and the allure of quick profits makes pre developed land not the diamond in the rough for most investors. This means more potential for you as an investor and more opportunity to compete in a less crowded marketplace.
Sure there are many, many reason to own real estate such as the profits, wealth generation, tax advantages and the ability to create a legacy for your family. Pre-developed real estate is the highest profit margin in this field of investment.
When Cable and DSL Fail, Satellite Internet Service May Be Your Only Option
Satellite Internet service as its name suggests is an Internet access which is obtained by means of satellite dish. The advantage is that, no matter where you are in the world, you can pick up satellite service by installing a satellite dish. So, no matter how rural or remote the location, Internet access is possible. TV stations use satellite Internet service on their mobile vans. Satellite service is a provider around the world by means of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.
If you have the availability of geostationary satellites, this provides higher speed service. However, this satellite Internet service is not available in all areas. Some polar regions do not have this option. The quality of the satellite service greatly depends on the type of satellite system. These vary greatly in features and technical capabilities.
DSL services on the other hand, cannot be used in remote areas where land line telephone service is not available. DSL has many pluses for businesses because it does not require dial-up to connect to the Internet. It is always connected. DSL – if it is available-is most convenient in the following situations:
· A small business office use
· At-home business office
· Family Internet use
· Remote Internet access for corporations and larger business
· Businesses or corporations with large offices and networked computers.
Where there is only one computer to connect to Internet, DSL is an economical option. DSL provides fast Internet service but this service may fluctuate during peak business hours. If you have a networking set up in your home or office you may want to consider an enhanced DSL service. In some cases, cost becomes a factor.
If your business is considering DSL service you need to be sure you can upgrade as your business grows and that the DSL service you select provides fast, reliable service. Investigate whether the DSL provider you are considering has ADSL and/or IDSL service options.
Cable Internet service as the name suggests connects your computer to Internet service by means of a telephone or TV cable service. It provides fast Internet service but it is not cheap. As opposed to dial-up, cable Internet is always on. The speed of the cable service depends on the latency and bandwidth of the cable Internet host service. Bandwidth refers to the width of the “Internet highway” down which your data is travelling. As with a highway, the wider the bandwidth the more lanes on which your data can travel.
Whether you are using DSL, cable or satellite, latency and bandwidth are important. If you download music, movies or large files often, you need a service with a wide bandwidth.
Latency is the speed at which your information can travel to or from your computer. The lower the latency, the faster data can reach your computer.
Satellite Internet services are most often utilized where DSL, cable and even dial-up are not options such as: remote areas, and rural locations. It is also a great option if your location moves frequently such as a mining operation or a portable service. Some type of satellite service is available anywhere in the world. Learn more about satellite Internet.
The Fastest Way to Lose Money in Real Estate Investing
What is the fastest way to lose money in real estate investing? Paying too much for a property? Selecting bad tenants? Taking out adjustable rate mortgages? It’s none of these. But all of these guesses can result from not knowing the fastest way to lose money in real estate investing.
Let’s examine the steps a typical new investor in real estate may take to start up a business
1. The new investor hires a real estate agent to find him a good investment property. There are good agents who can truly help a new investor, but not all are. The agent in this example unloads a house on the new investor that has been on the market for a long time. The new investor isn’t in love with the location, it seems like a rough area, but he likes the fact that it’s a fixer upper, and he buys the house.
2. Since the new investor is not handy with tools, he pays professionals to paint, landscape and repair the house. It turns out to be expensive, but the house now looks nice.
3. The new investor isn’t a people person and thinks tenants may take advantage of him, so he hires a management company. He assumes the company knows what they are doing, so he rarely goes by to check on his new rental property. Later the new investor finds he is not making money on his property. The house it is difficult to rent because of the location. And, he finds that the management company has been making unnecessary repairs.
The new investor is discouraged and decides to cut his losses by selling his house for less than he put into it. He vows to never watch another Carleton Sheets infomercial.
What Went Wrong?
The critical mistake was that the new investor relied on “experts” to do everything for him instead of learning to do things himself.
The key is not to rely on the so-called real estate professionals. It is in your long-term best interests to learn to do all of these things yourself, just as you would learn all aspects of any profession or hobby that you pursue. It is more difficult to do it all yourself, but it is more financially rewarding, more deeply satisfying, and you will learn wide assortment of skills that that will serve you well throughout life.
Adopt a new philosophy that moves you in the direction of becoming independent and self-reliant
My philosophy in real estate is that you make money through careful attention to detail, finding houses in need of repair, adding value to them by fixing them up yourself, renting out the property, managing tenants, and making repairs when tenants leave.
I believe in hanging on to what I have and in being self-reliant. My money is made in the trenches, in doing what many people are unwilling to do, or don’t feel that the hard work is worth the reward.
But let me assure you, it is worth it.
If you learn:
1) to analyze and identify investment properties that have potential,
2) to enjoy doing the repairs, and
3) to apply the proven ways to deal with problem tenants, then you will succeed where many people fail.
One of the Best Goal Keepers in World Cup 2010 – Vincent Enyeama
Nicknamed “The Cat”, Vincent Enyeama is one of the most favorite players in the Nigerian National Squad by both fans in his country and coaches. For several years he had been the undisputed first choice by Nigeria’s coaches in goal for the squad. Born on August 29, 1982, he had been the top goalkeeper for the Super Eagles since he took over from Ike Shorunmu in his country’s final match at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.
Beginning his soccer career at an early age of 16 with the semi-professional club Ibom Stars, he continued to improve his skills until he was signed by the major club Enyimba Aba where he played for three seasons from 2001-2004. During his stint at that club, he won the CAF Champions League twice. However, he was always substituted before penalty shootouts by his coach. Not knowing the real reason behind this, but accepting the fact that he probably was not good enough for penalty kick stoppages, he work doubly hard and mentally trained himself to prepare for such events and not falter. He moved to FC Heartland for the 2005 season before transferring to Israel.
In Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv, a minor league club in Israel, he had a very productive first season showing his feline-like physical abilities and athletic skills. In his first season there, his contributions on the pitch helped his team qualify for the Israel State Cup and achieve fourth place in the Israeli Premier League which, in turn, qualified the team to the 2006 UEFA Cup. He stayed with the club for two seasons and in 2007 moved to Hapoel Tel Aviv where he is currently connected.
Although his team did not have a good 2007-08 season, Vincent Enyeama continued to grow and improve not only his goalkeeping skills but also his leadership skills as well. At one time when his club wasn’t performing well, he wrote his team a letter asking them to work together and fight for each other and the club. He had not only continued to improve as a player but also a leader which helped his team not only avoid relegation and but also contend for the state cup final. His consistent improvements are results of a superb training system that include not only physical conditioning but mental training as well to keep his focus intact every second of a match.
His consistent performance for his commercial clubs earned him a substitute spot for the 2002 World Cup where he played for only one match which was against England. During that last group game, he steadied is nerves and kept his composure to keep a clean sheet and salvage a draw against the powerhouse English squad. Since then he became his coaches’ top choice for goalkeeper when Ike Shorunmu retired from international soccer.
He had consistently contained his country’s goal during the 2004 and 2006 African Cup of Nations. He had a very memorable 2010 sequel of the tournament when he stopped three penalties in the quarterfinals against Tunisia but unfortunately lost to Cote d’Ivore in the semi-final.
The goalkeeper who had been substituted before penalty shootouts early in his career became the hero for many of Nigeria’s international games.
In the first group stage match against Argentina in the 2010 World Cup, had a superb performance by stopping and saving a variety of shots from some the top goal-scorers in the world such as Lionel Messi and Gonzalo Higuain but could not save the game-winning header from Gabriel Heinze. Still, with that loss, he was named Man of the Match for his spectacular performance.
Even in the face of defeat, an athlete who had shown great resilience and desire against a mightier opponent is always given due recognition. Enyeama, who chose to be better than who he was before by consistently learning, is one goalkeeper who has etched his name as one of the best in the world of soccer.
