Trademark Registration India
It is not any trade mark which is registrable. To be registrable the mark should be distinctive and should not be similar to any other trade mark registered for the same or similar goods or used by a competitor whether registered or not. In the case of a similar mark used by a competitor but not registered difficulties for registration will arise only if the owner of the mark chooses to oppose the registration. In choosing a trade mark therefore one has to see whether the mark satisfies the requirement of distinctiveness contained in section 9 of the Trade and Merchandise Marks Act, 1958. This is not very difficult. Thereafter the applicant has to verify as far as possible whether a similar mark, has been registered or used by others for similar goods. The applicant can make a search in the indexes kept for public inspection at the Trade Marks Office with or without professional assistance from practitioners of trade mark law. In the alternative a request for a search report may be made to the Registrar of Trade Marks in the prescribed form. It may be advisable to do both as it will provide some sort of evidence of bona fide of the applicant in adopting the mark which is very important. While choosing a trade mark it is dangerous to start from some existing trade mark and then make modifications. However, after independently adopting the mark, it should be ascertained whether a similar mark has been registered or used or already applied for registration. If the investigations discloses the existence of a similar mark, it is best to discard the mark chosen and start again the whole process. It is not always easy to decide whether two marks are similar. The best way to determine the question is to consider one`s reaction and apply common sense.
Basic Principles of Registration of Trade Mark
The purpose of the Trade and Merchandise Marks Act, is to provide for the registration and better protection of trade of trade marks and to prevent the use of fraudulent marks on merchandise. In consonance with this object the following fundamental principles of trade mark law are embodied in the various provisions of the Act :
(i) Since registration confers on the proprietor a kind of monopoly right over the use of the mark which may consist of a word or symbol legitimately required by other traders for bona fide trading or business purposes, certain restrictions are necessary on the class of words or symbols over which such monopoly right may be granted. Thus descriptive words, surnames and geographical names are not considered prima facie registrable (See Section 9 of the Trade and Merchandise Marks Act, 1958).
(ii) Registration of a trade mark should not interfere with the bona fide use by any person of his own name or that of his place of business, or the use of any bona fide description of the character or quality of the goods. (See Section 34 of the Act)
(iii) Property rights in a trade mark acquired by use are superior to similar rights obtained by registration under the Act. It, therefore, follows that prior users of trade marks should be protected against any monopoly rights granted under the Statute (See Section 33 of the Act)
(iv) There are obviously two main interests to be protected when a mark is presented for registration. There is first the interest of the public. A trade mark ought not to be registered if its use will be apt to mislead the public as to the origin of the goods they are purchasing. There is also the interests of other traders who are entitled to object if the use of the trade mark proposed for registration will be calculated to enable the applicant`s goods to be passed off on the public as such other traders` goods. Thus a mark which is similar to a mark already registered or used for similar goods will not be allowed registration. (See Section 11 and 12 of the Act)
(v) It may so happen that a trader honestly used a trade mark for a number of years although an identical or similar mark has been registered or used by another. It will obviously cause hardship to such a trader if he is deprived of the benefits of registration. There is, therefore, provision for registration of such marks subject to suitable conditions and limitations. (See Section 12(3) of the Act).
(vi) Broadly speaking, the life of a trade mark depends on its use ; and continued non-use may lead to its eventual death. There is, therefore, no equitable or logical basis for the continuance of the protection afforded by registration where the mark is no longer in use for a sufficiently long period. The principle is recognized in the Act by providing for removal of a mark from the register on the ground of non-use.( See Section 46 of the Act)
(vii) A trade mark is recognized as a form of property. The term “proprietor of a trade mark” is used in the definition of a trade mark and also in various other provisions of the Act. It should, therefore, be assignable and transmissible as in the case of other forms of property. Having regard to the peculiar nature of this property, the Act has taken care to impose various restrictions and conditions for the assignment or transmission of property rights in a trademark, whether registered or unregistered. (See Section 36-44 of the Act)
(viii) Granting the benefits of registration under the Statute is not only a matter of interest to the applicant seeking registration, but is a matter in which the public is also interested. It is, therefore, necessary that any member of the public who wants to object to the registration should be permitted to do so. The Act accordingly provides for advertisement of the application and opposition thereto by any interested party. (See Section 20 and 21 of the Act).
Marks not registerable
The following marks are not registrable :
(i) a mark the use of which would be likely to deceive or cause confusion ; (Section 11(a) of the Act.)
(ii) a mark the use of which would be contrary to any law for the time being in force (See Section 11(b) of the Act)
(iii) a mark comprising or containing scandalous or absence matter ; (See Section 11(c) of the Act)
(iv) a mark comprising or containing any matter likely to hurt the religious susceptibilities of any class or section of the citizens of India ; (See Section 11(d) of the Act)
(v) a mark which would be disentitled to protection in a court of law ; [Section 11(e) of the Act.]
(vi) a mark which is identical with or deceptively similar to a trade mark already registered in respect of the same goods or goods of the same description ; [Section 12(1) of the Act.]
(vii) a word which in the accepted name of any single chemical name or chemical compound in respect of chemical substances ; [Section 13 of the Act.]
(viii) marks prohibited under the Emblems and Names Act.
Whether a mark comes, within the prohibition of any of the above categories arises for consideration at the time of examination of the application by the Registrar, opposition and rectification proceedings and infringement and passing off actions.
The Difference Between an Allergic Reaction and Foodborne Illness
All across Washington State, there are people waiting for food to arrive in restaurants, thinking about what they’ll have for dinner, or eating a quick lunch at the office. Most of them probably aren’t thinking about foodborne illnesses or allergies, but some of them will get sick from the food they ate while at home or out and about. While it’s not something you want to think about, it’s important to know the facts so you can safeguard your health and avoid serious complications.
Adverse effects that occur after eating certain foods are typically the result of foodborne illnesses or allergic reactions. These are similar in several key respects. First, many substances can cause both illnesses and reactions. Second, effects of allergic reactions and foodborne illnesses can be mild, serious or even lethal. Last, with some diligence and effort, allergic reactions and foodborne illnesses can usually be avoided. The two are also very different in many ways.
Foodborne illnesses-often simply referred to as food poisoning-are the result of consuming contaminated foods. Everyone is susceptible to them to some degree. There are four main classes of contaminants that can cause foodborne illnesses and they are:
- Bacteria
- Viruses
- Parasites
- Toxins with bacteria
Symptoms of the above mentioned contaminants can include fever, cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fatigue. Renal failure and paralysis are a couple of the more serious effects associated with certain types of bacteria, including E. coli and Clostridium Botulinum. Four main strategies to prevent foodborne illness include:
- Cooking animal products such as meat and eggs thoroughly
- Washing fruits and vegetables before consumption
- Keeping hot foods hot and cold foods cold
- Avoiding cross contamination in the kitchen by washing surfaces and utensils that have come into contact with risky foods
Allergic reactions to food occur when a person consumes a food to which he or she is allergic. Unless the person is unaware of their allergy, such consumption is usually unintentional. One of the key differences between foodborne illnesses and allergies is that not everyone is susceptible. As long as they are not contaminated, many people who have no allergies can consume any foods they like without suffering adverse reactions.
A person can potentially have a reaction to virtually any type of food, although some allergies are more common than others are. Some of the most prevalent allergies include:
- Nut and seed allergies
- Milk and egg allergies
- Wheat allergies
- Seafood allergies
Allergic reactions produce many of the same symptoms as foodborne illnesses including stomach pain, abdominal cramps, fatigue, and vomiting. Allergic reactions, however, have the potential to be much more severe than foodborne illnesses. A person who has a severe allergy to a food can go into anaphylactic shock if it is consumed, which can lead to respiratory failure and death within minutes. The only way to prevent allergic reactions is to avoid contact with the problematic food. That means reading labels carefully and always informing restaurant staff about food allergies.
Unless you have a severe allergy, it can be difficult sometimes to distinguish between allergic reactions and foodborne illnesses. If you suspect either, it’s important to see a doctor. He or she will be able to tell you how to best deal with your symptoms, and may be useful in helping you pinpoint the source.
Benefits of a VoIP Phone System
VoIP, also known as Voice over Internet Protocol, is increasingly popular with businesses spread across a multitude of industries. Placing and receiving telephone calls via the internet is often preferable to using traditional phone networks. The subsequent text will outline some of the essential benefits of a VoIP system and why it might be the optimum choice for your business or organization.
VoIP Systems Are Cost-Effective
Transitioning to a VoIP system is a financially savvy choice for many companies. Such systems have excellent potential to reduce the amount of money a business spends on telephone service. One reason that VoIP is cheaper is because it utilizes one physical network whereas traditional phone lines require multiple networks, particularly when calls are routed across networks overseas. The network administrator is encumbered with fewer maintenance responsibilities so the cost-savings can be passed on to the consumer.
No Boundaries
Another benefit associated with VoIP systems is that there is no longer a boundary as outlined by a geographical limit, for instance. This allows someone living abroad to subscribe to a U.S. phone number and pay a domestic rate for their U.S. based calls. This is immensely cost effective for companies that outsource their customer service departments to locations overseas.
Greater Access
VoIP systems allow greater access for your business employees. A decade ago, a company typically only had so many phone lines available for use. Today, professionals can access the VoIP system to talk when they need to without the limitations of traditional phone systems.
It’s Not Just for Voice
Today’s business professionals conduct business in a multitude of ways–not simply over the phone. VoIP systems nurture the multiple ways people communicate today. Such systems allow business employees to transmit videos, images, and text as well as voice communications. This type of platform is becoming an integral part of doing business or communicating with employees based all over the country as well as the world. Additionally, a user on a VoIP system can actually send files while talking at the same time. This allows for more effective means of communication between staff or staff members and clients.
Tele-Work Options
Business executives today know that work doesn’t merely happen at the office. People work from home, on the train, on business trips, and even while on vacation (sad but true!). Using a smart phone allows employees to connect to the office network and perform work via the system wherever and whenever they need to. They can easily connect with other staff members and share both files and communications throughout the day. This level of communication is transforming the way people work and where work can be accomplished.
If your business is considering a VoIP system, these are just a few reasons that might effectively nudge you in the right direction! It’s true that if all change was good, people might not dread it so much; however, this is one change that your employees are likely to agree upon and its benefits will be felt right away.
Kenya Real Estate: Buying/Selling Laws and Procedures
A process that should be straightforward as it is guided by comprehensive property and land laws, buying and selling real estate in Kenya is far from straightforward, however. Instead, buyers have to deal with slow documentation processes that are marred by corruption, where buyers either have to know the right people or have to offer bribes to quicken the processes.
All hope is not lost, with extensive implementation of new reforms such as the new land reforms, buying and selling property in Kenya will improve and existing laws will be applied to the letter.
To ensure you abide to Kenyan laws guiding real estate transactions and to avoid pitfalls such as being fleeced, it is advisable you seek legal representation when buying/selling property in the country.
Land Registration
In Kenya, land is registered under:
- The Land Act
- National Land Commission Land
- Land Registration Act; offering registration in all districts
Land Control Act
- Formulated under the Land Control Act, land control boards are forbidden by law to award assent to transfer agricultural land to companies and people who are not eligible to hold it.
Foreign & local investment of real estate in Kenya: the process
Under the new Constitution, non-citizens and companies with shareholders who are non-citizens are barred from owning property on freehold tenure. The law allows them to own property on lease for a period that does not exceed 99yrs.
- Both local and foreign property investors are allowed by law to purchase residential and commercial real estate situated in towns and within municipalities without any restrictions so long as they adhere to the legal procedures put in place.
- However, foreigners and private companies with shareholders who are non-citizens of Kenya are barred by law to buy agricultural land except where such purchase is exempted by provisions of Land Control Act, SEC 24.
Property identification
Once an investor has searched for and identified a suitable property, he or she should strive to visit and assess the real estate to ensure that:
- It actually exists
- It meets your needs and expectations such as physical location and access to infrastructure
- Its conditions are favorable and worth in investment
Note: there is a viewing fee applied when visiting properties for sale. Fees vary by type and size.
Conducting requisite search
A lawyer or the buyer must then obtain copies of the National Identity Card and property title from the seller and carry out requisite searches at lands office and Registration of Persons Bureau.
- This step is very important to verify that the said owner is truly the titleholder of the property.
- To carry out the search, you are required by law to file a copy of the title deed and a search application form and lodge it at the registry.
- The charges for requisite search are Ksh500.
- Land registry obtains the results within 2-3 days.
Results from the search should show
- The registered title holder of the property
- Property size
- Any pending issues registered against the property such as court orders, caveats and prohibitions, etc.
Additionally, it is important to:
- Verify whether the property is illegal or irregularly acquired as contained in Ndung’u Land Report filed by Commission of Inquiry on Illegal and Irregular Allocated Land.
- Procure a registered surveyor to not only establish the beacons of the property but also check out the land at the Survey Office.
Negotiation and sale agreement
Satisfactory preliminary checks should be followed by negotiations about terms of sale between the buyer and seller with the presence of their respective legal team.
- Negotiations entail discussions about the price of property and terms of payment
- 10% of the total amount is paid upfront as down payment and the balance is paid when the sale transaction is complete
- Agreement of terms by both parties set ground for preparation of a sale agreement by the seller’s advocate, who then seeks approval from the seller.
A sale agreement contains
- Terms of sale
- Purchase price
- Terms of payment
- Payment completion period
- Completion documents that facilitate the property transfer
- Law Society Conditions of Sale are often included
When both parties accept the sale agreement, they execute it with the buyer signing first followed by the seller. Finally money changes hands.
- A stamp duty costing Ksh200 is then obtained from lands office as required by law to ensure that in case of a dispute, the signed documents are admissible to court.
Transfer of property ownership and stamp duty
Once the buyer’s advocate has prepared the transfer, both parties approve and sign.
- The seller is responsible for acquiring every requisite completion document needed to effect property registration to the buyer.
- The buyer is then liable for the stamp duty fees payable to the Kenya Revenue Authority in line with Chapter 480 in the Stamp Duty Act of laws of Kenya.
- Prior to determination of duty, the seller must apply for property valuation by lodging signed valuation for stamp duty form and transfer of property form to the Land Office.
- A stamp duty declaration, assessment and pay-in slip is then filled at Lands Office.
Once stamp duty is obtained and transfer process is complete, law requires that transfer documentations together with the following documents are booked for registration:
- Original title deeds
- Stamp duty declaration
- Assessment and pay-in slip form
- Land rates clearance certificates
- Transfer consents
- Valuation for stamp duty form
Property registration: the final stage of property transfer
When the buyer obtains the registered property transfer, the law advises verifying registration of the same by conducting a property search.
Permission to develop
In case the property owner intends to develop the purchased property, he or she is required to go to relevant local authority and get requisite development authorization.
Often, the owner will be requested to:
- Commission an environmental impact assessment report to determine if the intended development has adverse environmental effects
- Get an environmental license from environmental body-NEMA.
