Twins shut out by Mariners; Joe Ryan gives up four runs in return from COVID list
SEATTLE — Joe Ryan covered his mouth with his glove, using it to muffle his yell. The show of frustration came right after Ryan had surrendered his second two-run home run in as many innings, which spelled the end of his night.
While Tuesday’s return to the mound may not have played out quite as Ryan would have liked — the Twins fell 5-0 on Tuesday night to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park — it marked a big step for the Twins, who are starting to see members of their rotation, which had been ravaged by injuries, return healthy.
Ryan’s return from the COVID-19 injured list comes a day before Sonny Gray, who has been out with a pectoral strain, is expected to make a return of his own. Bailey Ober remains out with a groin strain and Josh Winder (shoulder) is expected to make one more rehab appearance before coming back.
For the rookie, it was his first start since May 21 — he made one rehab outing with the Triple-A Saints — when he tested positive for COVID-19, a bout that he said caused him to spike a 102.7 fever at one point. Ryan threw 74 pitches on Tuesday in 4 2/3 innings, his velocity slightly down from his yearly average on all his pitches. As the start wore on, Ryan’s velo experienced a dip.
The righty started his outing with three perfect innings before surrendering a two-run blast to Eugenio Suárez in the fourth inning and then the home run to France an inning later that spelled the end of his night. The Mariners added one more run in the seventh inning off reliever Jovani Moran.
Ryan was outdueled by another one of the game’s bright young pitchers: Logan Gilbert. Gilbert and three Mariners relievers combined to shutout the Twins, the ninth time this season the offense has been silenced.
Gilbert threw six innings and recorded six strikeouts, the last of which capped his outing and came after he had fallen behind Max Kepler 3-0 with a pair of runners on. The Twins finished the day with just four hits — two from Carlos Correa and two from Gilberto Celestino. All four were singles.
Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on
By MEG KINNARD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.
Rice, a five-term congressman, was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. Rice was a strong supporter of Trump’s policies in Washington but said he was left no choice but to impeach Trump over his failure to calm the mob that violently sought to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary over her own Trump-backed challenger.
In other races Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Dina Titus in Nevada was being opposed by a progressive, while Republican Rep. Mark Amodei drew a challenge from a son of one of the state’s most famous sports figures. In Maine, a former Republican congressman is hoping to reclaim his seat in November in a rematch with the Democrat who defeated him two years ago.
In Texas, Republican Mayra Flores narrowed Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic majority in the House by winning a special primary election to serve the remaining months of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela’s term.
Key congressional races to follow in Tuesday’s primary elections in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, South Carolina and Texas:
TWO SOUTH CAROLINA REPUBLICANS WHO CROSSED TRUMP HAVE DIFFERENT FATES
Rice, who attracted a half-dozen GOP challengers after his vote to impeach Trump, stood by his decision, acknowledging that it could lead to his ouster but saying he followed his conscience.
Fry, the House majority whip, has served in the South Carolina state House since 2015. Trump had campaigned with Fry earlier this year in the 7th Congressional District, a Republican stronghold that includes the tourist hotspot of Myrtle Beach and a number of inland, rural areas.
Trump had vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines to impeach him. Four of the 10 decided against seeking reelection. A fifth, Rep. David Valadao of California, is still waiting to hear the results of his primary election from last week; he is fighting for the second spot in a race where the top two finishers advance to the general election in November.
Trump had less luck in his quest to oust Mace, who managed to hold off a primary challenge Tuesday from former state Rep. Katie Arrington in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Charleston. Despite his anger toward Mace for criticizing him over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, he congratulated her Tuesday and predicted she would win in November.
In her victory speech, Mace thanked her high-profile endorsers, including former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
“She is a rock star,” Mace said of Haley, who appeared with her in the campaign’s closing days.
Asked how she would work to keep the district, which has changed political hands in the last two election cycles, Mace seemed to commit to the same bipartisan outreach for which Arrington had criticized her.
“I am willing to work with anyone who’s willing to work with me, full stop,” Mace told reporters.
Unlike Rice, Mace sought to make amends for angering Trump. Earlier this year, she filmed a video in New York outside Trump Tower to remind her constituents that she was one of the former president’s earliest supporters.
Mace will face Democrat Annie Andrews in the general election.
PRIMARY CHALLENGE IN NEVADA’S SAFEST GOP HOUSE SEAT
Rep. Mark Amodei is facing a primary challenge from a perennial candidate with a famous last name.
Danny Tarkanian, son of legendary University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, is trying to knock off the six-term incumbent in the sprawling, rural northern district that no Democrat has won in its 40 years.
Over the years, Tarkanian has launched two Senate campaigns and lost numerous congressional bids in two other districts. But he created enough of a stir in 2018 in a primary challenge to Sen. Dean Heller that Trump intervened to persuade him to drop out and run again for the House.
Amodei won a special election for the seat in 2011 after Heller was appointed to fill an unexpired Senate term. A member of the House Appropriations Committee, Amodei has easily turned back previous primary challenges in the past.
NEVADA DEMOCRAT FACES PRIMARY IN STATE’S BLUEST DISTRICT
Titus, the dean of Nevada’s congressional delegation, is facing a progressive challenge from Amy Vilela in the state’s most liberal district.
Vilela, who lost a primary bid in a neighboring district to Rep. Steven Horsford in 2018, was the Nevada co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. She has been endorsed by Sanders and Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a progressive activist who scored a primary upset in 2020 against a 20-year Democratic incumbent.
Titus was a leading advocate for Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign. She has served six House terms and chairs a transportation subcommittee.
With one of the most liberal voting records in Congress, Titus has steamrolled her way through primary opponents over the years. But she has complained about how Nevada redrew its congressional districts after the 2020 census, turning her safely Democratic district into one where the party’s registered voters have only a single-digit margin.
FORMER MAINE CONGRESSMAN FACES REMATCH FROM 2020 IN NOVEMBER
A former congressman who is bidding to return to his old seat in Maine held off a challenge from a fellow Republican.
Bruce Poliquin represented Maine’s 2nd Congressional District from 2015 to 2019 until losing to the current seat holder, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. Golden’s victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.
This year, Poliquin is hoping to win a rematch over Golden in one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 midterm elections. He staved off a challenge from Liz Caruso, the first selectwoman of the tiny town of Caratunk, in Tuesday’s primary.
REPUBLICANS FLIP US HOUSE SEAT IN TEXAS
Republicans have gained an additional House seat for the rest of the year in a special election victory that they see as a sign of things to come along Texas’ heavily Hispanic southern border.
Flores will finish the final months of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela’s term. He left Congress earlier this year for the private sector.
Her victory Tuesday over three other challengers — including two Democrats — is a symbolically important win for Republicans, who have spent the past two years aggressively trying to make new inroads with Hispanic voters in South Texas.
Flores is the daughter of migrant workers and a local GOP organizer. She will also be the GOP nominee for the seat in November, but that election will be under a new district map that is more favorable to Democrats.
Her opponent will be Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who moved from a neighboring district because of redistricting.
___
Associated Press writers Scott Sonner in Reno, Nev., Paul Weber in Austin, Texas, and Patrick Whittle in Portland, Maine, contributed to this report.
___
Meg Kinnard can be reached at
___
Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at and on Twitter at
High-performing Lynx still taken by Storm at Target Center
On a night when her team did a lot of things well, a few costly mistakes left Aerial Powers and her Minnesota Lynx teammates feeling frustrated Tuesday night.
The Lynx, who shot 51.5 percent from the field, led by seven at halftime and by two going into the fourth quarter, had a technical foul and pair of tough turnovers down the stretch as the Seattle Storm rallied to lead by as much as four, then held on to win 81-79 in a nationally-televised matchup at Target Center.
“It’s exhausting,” said Powers, whose team lost its fourth-straight game and fell to 3-12 overall this season. “It really is.
“It’s tough because they’re such a good team and we’ve been losing so many games. Then we come out and play like this and still lose. It’s like ‘OK, are we getting there yet.’ Because Seattle is such a good team and we only lost by two.”
The Storm (9-5) were led by forward Breanna Stewart, the WNBA’s leading scorer, who finished with 29 points, including a layup with just over 42 seconds to go that put her team ahead to stay after Lynx forward Kayla McBride hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 72.
But it was guard Epiphanny Prince, who came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, that really made the difference for Seattle. She finished with 15 points on the night.
“They know that we don’t want them to take (3-pointers),” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “We had two miscues that (turned into) big 3s and they took the lead on it. Then they played from being in control at that point.”
The game was broadcast on ESPN, but lacked some of the star power it looked to have in advance. The Storm played without standout guard Sue Bird, who sat out with a non-Covid-related illness, while the Lynx continue to be without star Sylvia Fowles, who in her final season is out indefinitely with a cartilage injury in her right knee suffered in a loss at New York on June 7.
But it was the Lynx who grabbed hold of the momentum in the first half, finishing 21-for-37 (56.8 percent) from the field en route to taking a 46-39 halftime lead. Rookie forward Nikolina Milić, making her first career start, led the way for Minnesota with nine points and five rebounds in the first half while Powers had eight of her 10 points in the first two quarters of play.
Stewart finished the first half with 15 to lead the Storm, who shot just 14-for-40 (35 percent).
“It’s a locker room that’s pretty crushed,” Reeve said. “It feels like maybe today we got an understanding of how hard we need to play. We’re dragging it out of them. They finally got a sense of what it feels like to actually be difficult to play against.”
In brief
The Lynx wore “We Are BG” shirts in warmups Tuesday, calling continued attention to the detention of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner in Russia.
Seattle has now won 11 of its past 13 matchups against Minnesota.
‘That was serious pitching’: Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease improves to 10-0 versus the Detroit Tigers
Victor Reyes and Harold Castro singled to begin the bottom of the fifth for the Detroit Tigers.
Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz went to the mound to have a discussion with starter Dylan Cease, who was looking to hold on to a three-run lead.
“He was just trying to slow me down, saying ‘hey, you execute your pitch right here, good things are going to happen,’ ” Cease said.
Cease executed and the good things followed for the right-hander. He struck out Willi Castro looking and induced Austin Meadows to hit a grounder to first, where José Abreu threw to second for a force. Javier Báez flied out to left fielder AJ Pollock as Cease escaped the jam without allowing a run.
Cease allowed one unearned run on seven hits in five innings, pitching the Sox to a 5-1 victory against the Tigers in front of 16,450 on Tuesday at Comerica Park. He struck out eight and walked one in the 108-pitch outing.
“I was able to compete and get through five,” Cease said. “Would have liked to have gone deeper to help the pen out a little bit more. It was good for the most part.”
Andrew Vaughn paced the offense, matching a career high with four hits. He also drove in a run and scored once as the Sox took their second straight in the series.
“It’s what we’re here to do, to get hits,” Vaughn said. “It’s tough to get hits in this league.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa was equally impressed with Vaughn’s walk in the eighth inning.
“He just doesn’t throw at-bats away,” La Russa said. “When you don’t throw at-bats away and you’re a hungry hitter looking for hits, those guys are very productive in this league.”
Vaughn’s RBI single in the second tied the game at 1. Luis Robert followed with an RBI, giving the Sox a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Robert had two hits and scored once.
The RBI hits in the second came with two outs. The Sox had three two-out RBIs on Tuesday after collecting four two-out RBIs in Monday’s 9-5 victory.
“When we’re good, that’s one thing we do,” La Russa said. “We’ve had our share of giving up two-out RBIs. (All three Tuesday) were two-out, nobody on, right? That shows you you’ve got to play to three outs. State of mind as much as anything else.”
While the Sox came through in those clutch situations, Cease (5-3) made sure the Tigers didn’t. The only run came when, with the bases loaded in the first, he made a throwing error attempting to pick a runner off second.
The Tigers had runners on first and second with two outs in the second when Cease got Harold Castro to ground out to second.
“To get out of trouble a couple of times (Tuesday), obviously that’s the difference between winning and losing a lot of games,” Cease said. “I’m happy I gave us a shot.”
Cease’s only 1-2-3 inning came in the fourth, which featured two strikeouts. He exited after working out of trouble in the fifth.
La Russa said Cease showed “composure” as he navigated his way through the fifth.
“You could see him growing right before your eyes,” La Russa said. “He never looked like he was flustered. He knows his job was to make pitches and get out of that thing. That was serious pitching.
“He’s shown that to us so much.”
Cease improved to 10-0 in 11 career starts against the Tigers.
“It’s obviously great,” Cease said of the mark. “I try not to give it too much stock because I don’t want to jinx myself, but it’s something cool and something special, for sure. But there’s still more work to be done, so it’s not something that I’m going to coast on by any means.”
()
