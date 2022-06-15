Virtual Reality is Taking the Adult Entertainment Industry to a New Level

Share Pin 0 Shares

Virtual Reality Popularity is Exploding

Virtual reality is becoming more and more popular. What started as a niche product that allowed you to watch videos has become a global phenomenon. In 2020 5.5 million VR viewing devices were sold. That number jumped to 11 million in 2021 and is projected to reach 43.5 million by 2025. The overall market has grown right along with it. In 2020 the VR market size was about $2.6 billion and is expected to reach $18.6 billion by 2026. The most explosive growth has come in the gaming, healthcare, and education sectors. Gaming is still the big dog on the block with 61% of users reporting using VR primarily for playing games. As quickly as VR has grown and expanded, nowhere is that more evident than in the adult entertainment industry.

VR and Adult Entertainment are a Perfect Match

The adult entertainment industry has always been one of innovation. In its early years, it was among the first to embrace video then DVD, and eventually streaming. VR porno is the next logical step. Adult content producers have quickly adapted to shooting for VR. The early adult VR videos were a little rough-looking and not very impressive. Today, however, with 4K (and in some cases 8K) resolution video and full 360 degrees viewing, adult VR has become a fully immersive experience.

There are a few ways the adult world is using VR to grow and offer more options for its customers. First, VR allows them to shoot scenes that feel interactive. The actors in the scenes interact with you, whisper in your ears, and make eye contact with you, allowing them to create scenes that feel real. There are also some adult VR games, but the newest way VR is being used in the adult world is with live cam chatting. There have been live cam models online broadcasting themselves out into the world since the early 2000s. However, adult cam models are now using VR as a way to interact with their viewers. Now you can feel like you are right there in the room with the model while you tell them what to do and interact with them in real-time. It takes what was already a personal experience and makes it incredibly intimate and impressive.

Several sex toy companies are working on toys you can connect directly to your VR viewer and synch up with the video you are watching. The toys will vibrate, contract, or otherwise activate when they are signaled by the video. You no longer just have to look, you can now feel what it is like to reach out and touch them.

VR is Just Starting

As more and more adult content producers shoot scenes for VR, sites like SexLikeReal are becoming a library of sorts for all this content. They gather the best adult VR scenes from around the world and put them on one easy-to-use app.

Aside from the tech world, other business sectors are now embracing VR. Among the top are banking, investment, and education. As of 2020, 26% of businesses reported using VR/AR to train employees and 70% of professionals asked said they believe their organizations would be focusing on developing VR/AR training.

From gaming to workplace training, communicating with people around the world, to entertainment, VR is quickly growing and will soon become a regular part of our lives. With most major tech companies now working on the development of hardware and software for VR, the future for this exploding technology is very bright!