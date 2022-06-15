News
Vivek Agnihotri Angry Response To Naseeruddin Shah’s Comment On ‘The Kashmir Files’
Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files‘ has been the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of the year and still continues to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films. The movie was released in March with a low budget but unexpectedly broke the box office and collected Rs 252.90 crore in India.
The second highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year 2022 is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror-comedy film is directed by Anees Bazmee starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The box-office collection of the latest release touched Rs 163.15 crore so far and is expected to cross the Rs 175 crore mark soon.
The Kashmir Files still continue to attract controversies and criticism.
Naseeruddin Shah on The Kashmir Files
Recently in an interview with NDTV, the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was asked about his opinion on the blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files and superstars like Akshay Kumar doing films like Samrat Prithviraj.
Naseeruddin Shah reacted to its success and called it an “almost fictionalised” film. He said,
“They want to be on the winning side.” And went to call The Kashmir Files “an almost fictionalised version of the suffering of Kashmiri Hindus” and even stated that the “government is promoting it”.
Shah also went on to say that there will be a rise in the number of “pseudo-patriotic films” in India due to the success of films like The Kashmir Files.
Vivek Agnihotri didn’t spare a moment when he got to know about it and reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s statement, by sharing a clip from the interview where the actor can be heard talking about the consequences of genocide and saying that when you talk about it “you get a slap on the wrist”.
By sharing the video, Vivek tweeted,
“I agree with this. You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country.”
Here is the video:
I agree with this.
You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country. pic.twitter.com/sU4lePOfe0
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 8, 2022
Most people are unaware that The Kashmir Files is not the first film in Vivek Agnihotri’s political thriller franchise. The first film, The Tashkent Files actually starred Naseeruddin Shah in a prominent role.
In the interview, the veteran actor was also asked about the silence of the Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan.
He said,
“I cannot speak for them. I am not in the position they are in. I feel they think they would be risking too much. But then, I don’t know how they explain to their own conscience about it. But I think they are in a position where they have too much to lose.”
When asked about Shah Rukh Khan he even cited Aryan Khan’s drug case as an example and said,
“What happened to Shah Rukh Khan and the dignity with which he faced it was admirable. It was nothing but a witch-hunt. He has kept his mouth shut. All he did was support Trinamool and applaud Mamata Banerjee. Sonu Sood gets raided. Anyone who makes any statement gets a response. Maybe I am next. I don’t know. (laughs) Though they won’t find anything.”
Why Is Hustle Rated R?
Who doesn’t love to watch Adam Sandler right? well, at least it is quite evident that people love watching him and his movies since the release of Hustle which has captured the position in the Netflix’s top 10 list and most watched films and has also received a lot of positive reviews feedback. However, one thing that Is eating up the minds of those who haven’t seen the film yet is why it has been rated R, and what is there in the movie that doesn’t make it apt for all the viewers. Well like always we are here to answer that and the answer is in this article, so keep on reading.
Hustle Rated R
Hustle directed by Jeremiah Zagar is rated R which implies that it is recommended for adults and mature audiences. The reason for its rating is the language. The movie is inspirational but does consist of harsh language and crude jokes that might not be suitable for family movie night. There are several curse words but they used them for generating comedy. Even though it has been rated R one thing can be said that it is mild if compared to other R Rater movies. Apart from this the movie does not necessarily consist of nudity and there are no sex scenes, there are just verbal references but nothing is shown. There isn’t any use or reference to drugs too.
About Hustle
Taylor Materne and Will Fetters written movie is a feel-good and inspiring sport-based movie that has comedy and drama. It is based on Stanley who is an aging international scout for National Basketball Association and is always on the search for bright players. This search has kept him away from his family too. He is then promoted to the position of assistant coach so that he can give time to his family.
But unfortunately, that does not last for long and he is demoted back to scouts duty and this time he is sent overseas for the hunt. Now you will get to see the real fun as he is at the hunt and meets Bo and tries to talk to him and convince him. Meanwhile, this is where a lot of hustle and bustle takes place. But definitely with that of comedy making this movie different from other sports films and a must-watch.
The Cast
The cast of this sports comedy movie includes some talented cast like Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman, Juancho Hernangomez as Bo Cruz, and Queen Latifah as Teresa Sugerman. Along with them, Ben Foster as Vince Merrick, Kenny Smith as Leon Rich, and Robert Duvall as Rex Merrick is also there. Apart from them, there are other actors like Heidi Gardner, Ainhoa Pillet, and Anthony Edwards.
Where To Watch?
The feel-good sports comedy came out on June 3 and it’s available on June 8 to be watched exclusively on Netflix. The movie extends for 1 hour and 58 minutes. It is currently standing in the Top 10 list on Netflix.
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Pension rules have changed, know who will get the benefit now
7th Pay Commission: The Ministry of Defense has increased the maximum limit of family pension of its employees. Many other important changes have taken place under this. Let’s know the new rules.
7th Pay Commission Family Pension: The Ministry of Defense has changed the rules of family pension. Under the new rule, the amount of family pension of central employees working in the defense sector has been increased. The Ministry of Defense has increased the maximum limit of family pension for those employees who are associated with the defense sector. According to the Seventh Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission), the limit of pension has been increased.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, the highest salary after the Seventh Pay Commission (CPC) has been revised to Rs 2.5 lakh per month. Along with this, the amount of family pension has been increased according to the 7th Pay Commission to the children or dependents of the employees working in the defense sector.
Family pension revised
According to the news of PTI, the Department of Pension and Pension Welfare (DoPW) has revised the upper limit of 2 family pensions. Under this, if both the parents of the children in a family are central employees, then they are being given a family pension of Rs 1.25 lakh every month. Apart from this, in some cases, 30 percent of the salary of 2.5 lakh i.e. 75000 rupees is being given to the children as family pension.
What is the new rule on pension
After the 7th Pay Commission, the payment in government jobs has been revised to Rs 2.5 lakh per month. The rules of pension to children have also changed. According to the notification of the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW), two limits have been changed to Rs 1.25 lakh per month and Rs 75,000 per month.
Compensation rule also announced
Apart from this, the amount of compensation has also been given to the person whom the defense employees have made their nominee during the course of the job. Apart from this, the Pensioners Department said in a coming memorandum that if the defense employee has not nominated anyone during his service and dies while on duty, then the amount of compensation will be divided equally among the family members.
Earlier this was the rule on pension
Earlier, if both the pensioners died, then as per sub rule (3) of rule 54, the limit of two pensions to the child or children was Rs 45,000, according to sub rule (2) of rule 54, both the pensions of the family were Rs 27,000. is applicable per month. The ceilings of pension of Rs 5,000 and Rs 27,000 are the highest at the rate of 50 per cent and 30 per cent of Rs 90,000 per month under Rule 54(11) of CCS rules, as per the Sixth Pay Commission,
For Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo, remarkable has become routine: ‘Nobody else in baseball could make that play’
Even to those who watch Jorge Mateo play baseball every day, what the Orioles shortstop did was the sort of mouth-gaping, voice-rasping web gem that makes his teammates shake their head in wonder. In the ninth inning of a one-run game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night, Mateo did what only he can do.
He charged a slow chopper, barehanded the ball and sidearmed it to first, nabbing a diving Bo Bichette, one of the most aggressive base runners in the league. By the time Mateo released the ball, his momentum brought him past the pitcher’s mound.
For a player who expects great defensive plays out of himself, even he was wowed by what he had just done — smacking his glove as his teammates yelled or gaped or did some combination of the two.
“Today was really impressive,” Mateo said after the 6-5 victory.
His teammates and manager agree, and they’ll say so more flatteringly. What makes the 26-year-old shortstop so talented in the field is two-sided. His speed allows him to get to balls hit almost anywhere in the infield, and his arm allows him to finish the play. He’s created so many standout moments that they’ve become expected, with each one seemingly one-upping the last.
Mateo was second in the league with 11 defensive runs saved entering Tuesday, according to Sports Info Solutions, behind Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes. Given the moment in Tuesday’s game — a one-run lead against the top of Toronto’s order — Mateo could be in line for a bump in that stat.
“That was game-changing,” said manager Brandon Hyde, thankful for a less stressful ninth inning. “Just an unbelievable barehand play with a fast runner.”
“He’s an amazing fielder,” said Ryan Mountcastle, the first baseman on the receiving end of the throw. “I don’t know if he gets the credit he deserves, but he’s amazing.”
“Those are game-saving plays,” said third baseman Tyler Nevin, the closest player on the field to witness Mateo’s heroics.
Then left fielder Austin Hays went one step further.
“Nobody else in baseball could make that play,” Hays said. “Maybe [Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop] Trea Turner is fast enough. Maybe. But nobody is fast enough to get to that ball that quickly.”
It left Hays “yelling as loud as I could from the outfield,” and he wasn’t alone. The thing about Mateo is this: He doesn’t practice the standout plays. Or at least, when the opportunities arise in games, all else fades away besides his instincts and reactions.
His main focus during warmups are balls hit right at him. Each day before the game, he’ll get on both knees on the edge of the field and practice picking grounders to his left and to his right as they’re hit by a coach. It’s those repetitions that are important. The rest will take care of itself.
“I want to make every play for my pitchers,” said Mateo, a former top prospect with the New York Yankees who was claimed off waivers from the San Diego Padres last August. “Try to get my pitchers out of every inning, don’t have them throw too many balls. Try to make every play. You’re not going to make every play, but you’ve got to try. Because you’re there for a reason. You’ve got to try everything.”
Of the eight errors Mateo has made this season, the vast majority have come on what he’d consider routine plays. It’s the only knock on Mateo as a defender, and he recognizes it.
There are times when a ball is hit right at him that he can take it too casually. He cherishes the difficult plays, ranging far before firing a throw across his body. So to wait and step and throw can lead to a momentary loss of focus.
“When it’s a routine play, sometimes you take it easy, you know?” Mateo said. “The ball’s coming right to you. That’s when the error comes. Just put your mind, the routine plays, you’ve got to do it.”
But those blips don’t overshadow the strengths of having Mateo patrolling shortstop, and he’s shown it throughout the season.
Against the Cleveland Guardians last week, Mateo snared a one-hopper deep in the hole between third base and shortstop, then fired an off-balance throw across his body. The ball bounced twice but beat Oscar González to first. He made a diving stop up the middle against Kansas City, a spinning throw against Cleveland. Against St. Louis last month, he fielded a grounder, sprinted several steps to second and placed his leaping throw on the money for one of his 40 double plays.
“The range factor is incredible,” Hyde said of Mateo, who is tied with Turner for the second-fastest sprint speed in the majors this season at 30.3 feet per second, according to Statcast. “What I’ve enjoyed to see this year, which I didn’t really see at the end of last year or in spring training, is how strong his arm is throwing from different arm angles. He not only can get to the ball quickly and with great range. But how fast he can get rid of the baseball from different angles with arm strength is rare and impressive.”
On Tuesday night, the bouncer from Bichette tends to be a play a third baseman would come across to field. They have the angle toward first base and can cut a ball off more easily. But when Nevin ranged to his left, he saw Mateo charging and did the smart thing — he left the ball for the young shortstop.
It led to what Mateo considers to be his best play of the season, although he has plenty of options to choose from. And he’ll have plenty of competition the rest of the way as he continually outdoes himself.
