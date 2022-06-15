News
Washington County: Salary set for new county attorney
Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson, who was sworn in on Tuesday, will be paid $190,500 this year.
The county board on Tuesday set Magnuson’s salary for 2022 and also granted him a leave of absence from his position as an assistant county attorney.
Magnuson, 54, of Lake Elmo, was appointed Washington County Attorney last week. He fills the vacancy that was created after the death of Pete Orput on April 3.
State law provides for ways in which to fill the vacancy, and the county board chose to appoint Magnuson to the position.
Magnuson, who was endorsed by Orput prior to his death, was the only candidate to file to run for the position in the November election. Filings closed at the end of May, so he’ll run unopposed for the four-year term.
News
Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor tapped to be federal judge
President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd to be a federal judge in Minnesota.
Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments.
After Chauvin’s attorney told jurors that an enlarged heart may have contributed to Floyd’s death, Blackwell left jurors with these final words: “You were told … that Mr. Floyd died because his heart was too big. … The truth of the matter is that the reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin’s heart was too small.”
Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. He later pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd’s rights and is awaiting sentencing for that.
In 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for Max Mason, a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920. The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.
Blackwell has spent most of his career in private practice. After working at other prestigious firms, he became a founding partner in his current one, Blackwell Burke, in 2006.
Blackwell was among seven people Biden nominated Wednesday for positions on federal appellate or district courts. He didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment left Wednesday at his office.
News
Wife of Orioles owner Peter Angelos says she has ‘full faith’ in son John Angelos as head of the team
Casting her support to one son over the other, Georgia Kousouris Angelos said Wednesday she fully supports John Angelos as the head of the Orioles, whose control has been challenged in a lawsuit by her other son, Louis Angelos.
With family patriarch and Os owner Peter Angelos ailing and no longer able to manage his considerable empire, Louis Angelos sued his brother and mother last week over what he said were John Angelos’ efforts to seize control of the team.
“I, alone, have the authority to manage the family’s assets and make decisions,” Georgia Angelos said in a statement released by the Orioles.
“Since I appointed John Angelos as chairman and CEO of the Orioles in 2020, he has led the organization thoughtfully and effectively, including through unprecedentedly challenging times,” she said. “John has my full faith, as well as the trust and confidence of Major League Baseball.”
The legal battle comes at a critical time for the Os, whose lease on Camden Yards expires next year. The state has authorized $600 million for improvements to the park, but the funds are contingent on the Orioles signing a new lease.
The suit, filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court by Louis Angelos on Thursday, claims that Georgia Angelos wants to sell the team. Louis Angelos also suggested that his brother’s attempt to take full control of the team might lead to the Orioles being moved to Tennessee, where the city of Nashville is hungering for a team and John Angelos maintains a home with his wife, who is in the country music business.
Louis Angelos’ attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.
This article will be updated.
News
RedBus Launched RedRail App For Online Train Ticket Booking
How is RedRail Transforming Train Ticket Booking in India?
RedBus has launched the redRail app to make your online train ticket booking experience seamless and convenient. RedBus, a MakeMyTrip-owned popular portal, is the largest ticket booking application for buses in India, which has now focused on improving online train ticket booking. Previously RedRail was an in-app feature in the RedBus app, but now it has become a standalone app with personalized features.
Features of redRail app:
1. No Requirements and Ease of Access
There are no prerequisites for using and booking through this app. You only need to have registered on IRCTC Website to book your tickets. The users can book IRCTC train tickets through RedRail even in locations where internet speed is limited and slow. The app can work on phones with minimal memory configuration and those with outdated Android versions.
RedRail is available only in English for now and is only available for Android platforms.
2. Easy Payments
With RedRail, payment is also easy. Apart from UPI payments, this app allows users to make payments using debit cards, credit cards, and net banking.
3. Easy Online Ticket Booking Facility
Previously booking a ticket for the train journey used to be tedious and hectic. Sometimes, it is not easy to be physically present at the railway ticket counter to book tickets due to time constraints. But on the other hand, online ticket booking through IRCTC Website can be confusing for technologically challenged people or first-time travellers.
To address this hazard, RedRail has developed a hassle-free lite app where IRCTC is the authorized partner. You can confidently book your train tickets from the comfort of your home. If you want your details to be filled in faster while booking any ticket, you can avail of a separate account for RedBus, filling in more information about the passenger. This will expedite your booking process. You can also get dedicated customer support for all your doubts. You can even avail of instant refunds on cancellations if you have paid through UPI payment mode.
The procedure for booking from redRail:
1. In the RedRail app, click on the RedRail icon on the screen and enter journey details. Now, enter the source and destination location while mentioning the date of your travel.
2. Select train and class from the list of trains operating on the route being displayed on your screen.
3. Enter the IRCTC User ID, which has already been registered on the IRCTC website. Then, enter the passenger details as required.
4. Select a payment method convenient to you and make the payment. Check available discounts or coupon codes before paying since RedRail provides discounts for their customers all year long.
5. After making the payment, enter the IRCTC password, and your tickets will be booked. You will receive a WhatsApp message, an email, and a text message citing your booking details.
Live PNR status check on RedRail
In RedRail, you can check your reservation’s live train status and PNR status. The PNR status is the Passenger Name Record which consists of the journey information of registered passengers. IRCTC will assign a unique PNR after the ticket is booked. You can check the status of your ticket via PNR check, and it can reveal if your ticket is waitlisted or RAC or confirmed. You can check current passenger information, berth availability, reservation information and rules, and even ticket fare and refunds. To check your PNR status, check the 10-digit number on the printed ticket or e-ticket.
If you want to check the status of your waitlisted ticket, you can seek help and support through PNR inquiry. You can enter the PNR number on the RedRail website or app and check the status. PNR inquiry via RedRail is the quickest way to know the status of train tickets booked through RedRail or other platforms.
The procedure of checking train PNR status on RedRail:
RedRail allows quick and easy PNR status checks through the site or the app. It shows information of all passengers on one ticket and displays the coach and berth numbers for confirmed tickets and RAC or waitlist numbers for others. It also informs us about the chart being prepared.
1. Click on the RedRail icon and go to the RedRail home page.
2. Click on the PNR Status button.
3. Enter the 10-digit PNR Number and click the Check Status button.
4. You will be updated with the PNR status.
Go through the information to check if your ticket is waitlisted or confirmed and other updates.
4. Easy Cancellation
If you view the detailed information about your train ticket booking under the My Bookings section in the app, you will get an option to cancel the ticket. You can cancel the tickets of more than one passenger and proceed. However, a small cancellation fee might be charged considering the timing of the cancellation request as per the IRCTC cancellation and refund policy guideline.
Therefore, with simple and easy steps, you can now book IRCTC Train Tickets on RedRail and enjoy other facilities. We can see a significant transformation in train ticket booking in India via RedRail.
The post RedBus Launched RedRail App For Online Train Ticket Booking appeared first on MEWS.
