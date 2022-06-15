News
Weeks later, Jimmy Butler’s missed 3-pointer still a Heat talking point (with no second-guessing from Gabe Vincent)
Having a history, and in particular having a championship history, also means having to endure the what-if moments.
What if Dan Majerle doesn’t allow the New York Knicks’ Allen Houston to duck under and then convert the winning shot that eliminated the Heat from the 1999 playoffs?
What if Jamal Mashburn didn’t pass up a better look instead of passing to Clarence Weatherspoon for the miss that ended the team’s playoff hopes in 2000?
What if Dwyane Wade wasn’t ailing during the 2005 Eastern Conference finals?
What if the air conditioning didn’t go out in Game 1 of the 2014 NBA Finals in that loss to the San Antonio Spurs?
And now, what if Jimmy Butler’s 3-point pull-up attempt in transition was true with 16.6 seconds left while down two in what instead turned into the Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics two weeks ago in the Eastern Conference finals?
Tuesday, during an appearance at the team’s summer youth camp at Cooper City High School, Heat guard Gabe Vincent was put on the spot by an adolescent about that moment, when asked what he thought about the attempt that came while there seemingly also was a path to the rim for Butler to tie the game.
“I loved it,” Vincent said. “I thought the game was over. I thought we won.”
Had that been the case, Vincent on Tuesday instead could have been celebrating his 26th birthday during a travel day amid the NBA Finals.
Later, after posing for pictures with campers alongside team mascot Burnie, Vincent said it is a moment that still marinates in his mind.
“Sometimes it ends a little better than it did,” he said with a smile of his alternate reality. “I’ll tell you that much. Sometimes it ended a little better than it did.”
But, no looking back.
And no issue with how the Heat’s team leader chose to handle that moment.
“But, like I said, I support Jimmy,” he continued. “I support the shot. I probably would have done the same thing in his position. Heavy is the head that wears the crown and I’m sure he got a lot of heat for it. But he has my support.”
For now, Vincent has tuned out that moment — and the best-of-seven NBA Finals that the Golden State Warriors lead 3-2 over the Celtics.
“I’m not really watching the games, to be honest,” he said. “And that’s no disrespect to the other two teams. I know they’ve been good games. I’ve caught pieces here and there, but I haven’t really been watching.”
For Vincent, it has been a 12-month whirlwind, from training last summer with the Nigerian Olympic team to the Games in Tokyo to moving from his Heat two-way contract a year ago to this season’s standard deal.
“I just think it was a long year for myself overall with basketball. It started before the season started,” he said.”So I think I just needed a little bit of a break, and I’m sure I’ll go back and watch the games, some of these games, without the commentary.”
Technically, the Heat have a June 29 deadline to pick up their $1.8 million guarantee on Vincent for next season. But that merely is a formality, considering that Vincent, based on his contribution as a frequent starter this past season, likely would command more than three times as much on the open market.
“It’s a little different than the other situations I’ve been in,” he said of having a contract almost assuredly in place and guaranteed for next season. “But I try not to count my eggs before they hatch. So we’ll wait until they pick up that option, if they do.”
As far as Tuesday’s birthday, he was presented with a cake and serenaded by the campers, already taken to dinner by Heat center Bam Adebayo.
“I couldn’t wait to get out here and have some fun with the kids,” he said.
And then, soon enough, it will be time to get back to work.
“There have been countless things this year that were like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible,’ ” he said. “The Olympic stuff, [winning an exhibition for Nigeria against] Team USA, to this season, playing more than I had previous years and a playoff run and getting minutes in the playoffs.
“Obviously, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to. But there were a lot of things to hang your hat on and be proud of.”
News
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks goes on the injured list with a right forearm strain
The Chicago White Sox placed closer Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain.
Hendriks is 1-2 with a 2.81 ERA, 37 strikeouts and 16 saves in 25 appearances this season. He is tied for the American League-lead in saves.
The move, retroactive to Sunday, was one of four announced by the Sox Tuesday. They also reinstated reliever Joe Kelly from the 15-day injured list, recalled pitcher Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned Bennett Sousa to Charlotte.
Kelly was placed on the injured list on May 26 with a strained left hamstring. He is 0-1 with a 9.53 ERA, six holds and eight strikeouts in seven relief outings.
Martin is 0-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 14 strikeouts in three games (two starts) with the Sox. Sousa is 3-0 with an 8.41 ERA and one save in 25 relief appearances.
News
Girls state lacrosse: Rosemount 10, Andover 7
Rosemount carried the third seed into the Section 3 tournament, which lended the Irish to the underdog role.
That brought out the best in them, as Rosemount downed Edina and defending state champion Prior Lake — two teams that beat the Irish during the regular season — in succession to earn a second straight trip to state.
“We really brought the fire,” Rosemount senior attacker Sayla Lotysz said.
The challenge in Tuesday’s state tournament quarterfinals was to reignite the flame from the position of favorite.
It took a half, but third-seeded Rosemount again flourished in the second half, scoring the first four goals of the second half over an eight-minute time span en route to a 10-7 victory over unseeded Andover at Roseville Area High School.
“I think we remembered what we practiced, what got us to our victories in the Edina and Prior Lake games, and went from there,” Lotysz said.
That underdog mentality, Lotysz said, has been bred by the current seniors. A sense of belief and determination now permeates throughout the program, and the results have followed.
Sara Kaiser kept Andover (15-2) in the game for much of the day, netting the Huskies’ first six goals. She was the main reason Andover was even at the break.
But Ella Mills scored just 19 seconds into the second half to put Rosemount in front for good. From there, it was largely an Irish onslaught, as Ava Whelan, Emma Theisen and Lotysz scored in succession.
The Irish enter Thursday’s semifinals as winners of seven straight after a 5-5 start to the season. Rosemount is rolling.
“I feel really good. We work our butts off every day. Everyone is super determined,” Lotysz said. “We focus at film. We hustle at practice, and we’re just listening to each other and working for each other.”
News
Class 4A state baseball: Farmington 3, Park 2
After striking out in his first two plate appearances on Tuesday, Ethan Coyer hit a fastball left over the plate. Hard.
“The bullpen guys thought I had left them a souvenir,” Farmington’s senior third baseman said.
It wasn’t hit quite that hard, but plenty hard for what the top-ranked Tigers needed late in their Class 4A state tournament quarterfinal baseball game against Park Cottage Grove at CHS Field. Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Farmington needed the leadoff hitter on base, and Coyer turned his line drive into left field into a double.
It was the beginning of a two-run rally that lifted the Tigers to a 3-2 victory in a rematch of last year’s state title game, also won by Farmington, now 22-3 heading into a noon semifinal Wednesday against Maple Grove or. St. Louis Park.
“We needed the leadoff guy on base,” Coyer said.
The Tigers got the leadoff runner on base twice Tuesday — the other on a walk from Matt Hinnenkamp — and both runners scored.
Nathan Bartell pinch-ran for Coyer and advanced to third on a single to right by Dominic Vogel, spelling the end for Park pitcher Brady Drkula, who didn’t allow a hit until designated hitter Hinnenkamp’s single in the third and had kept the Tigers at bay with a series of timely strikeouts — seven from the second to sixth innings.
Drkula swapped places with third baseman Jackson Tessman, who after a few warmup pitches gave up a bloop single to center to score Bartell with the tying run. It was Drew Conrad’s third hit of the day. He advanced to second on a walk by No. 9 hitter Luke Walton and scored the go-ahead run on a sharp single to left by his brother, Mason.
“I knew I needed to try and not do too much; I knew Drew would score on anything that left the infield,” Mason Conrad said. “I was sitting on a fastball and got one belt high over the plate.”
Tigers starter Zach Dohrmann overcame a two-run first inning to keep his team in the game and close out the victory with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
It was a tough loss for unranked Park (18-8), which played a good game behind good pitching but fell just short of avenging last season’s title game loss in the quarterfinals.
“They’re a good team. It was a good revenge game,” said Park shortstop Josh Hatano, who went 1 for 3 and was stranded at third in the third inning. “If we were going to play them again, I wanted it to be in the first round. It just didn’t turn out the way we wanted.”
Dohrmann, a lanky right-hander, was charged with two runs on five hits and a walk. He hit a batter and struck out six. Sam Janski and Tessman each hit two-out singles and scored on Micah Runion’s flare to left for a 2-0 lead in the first.
“That’s pretty normal for me; I usually give up a few hits in the first,” Dohrmann said. “The rest of the game, not as many.”
Only five more Park batters reached base after the first inning. Park’s Brady Strand started the seventh with probably the Wolfpack’s hardest-hit ball but it was right at center fielder Connor Weed and Dohrmann got the last two outs in a strikeout and grounder to short.
The Tigers rallied from deficits twice during last year’s state tournament, against Minnetonka in the semifinals and Park in the championship game. So, the early two-run deficit did not scare them.
“In the dugout, it was, ‘No, sweat,’ ” Mason Coyer said. “We were read to come back.”
