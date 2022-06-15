News
What Happened To Warren Jeffs Texas Ranch?
Warren Steed Jeffs, a Mormon polygamist, headed the FLDS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) (LDS). The main Mormon Church (LDS) outlawed polygamy more than a century ago. The FLDS is adamantly opposed to polygamy and believes that men must practice it to get the highest degree of salvation from God in the hereafter. Rulon Jeffs, popularly known to his followers as Uncle Rulon, was the FLDS president from 1986 until 2002. He was married at least 20 times and had at least 60 children.
Warren Jeffs replaced his father as president and “prophet,” and he still rules the FLDS today. Before being elected president, the president of Alta Academy, an FLDS private school in Little Cottonwood Canyon, worked as the school’s principal. He also worked as a pastor’s counselor. Rebecca Wall left after his father’s death, and another denied to marry; he married all but two of his wives after his father’s death. He is legally married to Naomi Jessop.
About The Arrest
Warren Jeffs was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List in May 2006 after he left Utah on charges of felony confederate rape of a 14 to 18-year-old female. As part of his plea agreement, he agreed to return to Utah to face two first-degree felony charges of accomplice rape for arranging the marriage of 14-year-old Elissa Wall and her cousin Allen Steed in August 2006, when he was imprisoned in Las Vegas.
Wall has published a book for the first time about growing up in a polygamous cult, marrying a teenager, and avoiding Warren Jeffs. While awaiting trial in Arizona, Warren Jeffs was accused of eight more crimes, including incest and sexual contact with minors. In Utah, he was censured to 10 years to life in prison in September 2007 for two counts of rape as an accomplice.
Where Is Warren Jeffs Now?
Warren Jeffs, now 66 years old, was found guilty in 2011 of two felony counts of child sexual assault and is now serving a life sentence in prison. In addition, he was sentenced to a following 20 years in jail and fined $10,000. Even though he resigned as president of the FLDS Church on 20th November 2007, Warren Jeff is still venerated as a leader and prophet by established members of the church. Campaigners are chancing to secure his release from prison. In 2012, Warren Jeffs published Jesus Christ’s Message To All Nations, a call to action for all people.
Streaming On
This is a must-see for lovers of true-crime documentaries. Netflix’s Pray and Obey is a great method to remain sweet. Warren Jeffs, the self-proclaimed prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS), is the subject of a four-part documentary series.
In 2008, distressing evidence of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse was discovered at the Yearning for Zion Ranch (YZR) in West Texas. Over 400 children have been taken from their homes and put in protective care. Eventually, Jeffs was charged with child sexual assault.
What Happened To Warren Jeffs Texas Ranch?
Little Tijuana returns with the same name but Asian-inspired menu and craft cocktails
If you’ve ever been young and out late in Minneapolis, seeking sustenance after bar close, chances are you have been to Little Tijuana, aka Little T’s.
Sadly, the Tex-Mex joint on Eat Street in the Whittier neighborhood closed during the pandemic after 60 years in business.
Good news! The restaurant is getting a refresh by some of the key players behind nearby Petit Leon, but if you’re looking for a greasy chimichanga to soak up the booze, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
Though the team is keeping the name — it’s a neighborhood landmark, after all — they’re switching up nearly everything else and will be serving a menu of foods inspired by chef Dan Manosack’s visits to night markets in Asia, but also takes inspiration from foods closer to home. Joining Manosack (Petit Leon, Lyn 65) as owners are cocktail director Travis Serbus (Petit Leon), Bennett Johnson (Tattersall Distilling) and Benjamin Rients (Petit Leon and Lyn 65).
“Little Tijuana is a cultural landmark, so we wanted to keep pieces of the original, nostalgic vibe but totally revamp the space, drinks and food,” Serbus said in a news release. “This is a place that welcomes you in to unwind, feel good and connect with others through craft cocktails and delicious food.”
The menu will include sandwiches, pastas, small plates and snacks, with vegetarian and vegan options. There will be a slushie machine cranking out boozy pina coladas and frozen Amaro and diet cola. There will be a margarita (of course) and a mezcal old-fashioned, but also a Long Island tea on tap.
The hours of operation will be 4 p.m.-1 a.m. daily except Tuesdays, and the full menu will be available until midnight, with bar service until 1 a.m.
The restaurant opens Thursday, June 16.
Little Tijuana: 17 26th St. E., Minneapolis
Why Did They Kill James Bond In No Time To Die?
Daniel Craig reveals why No Time to Die ended the way it did with Javier Bardem. No Time to Die, James Bond’s 25th film, is the latest in a series of films based on Ian Fleming’s novels, which began with Sean Connery’s Dr. No in 1962. Even though the film’s release was often delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, it was welcomed with widespread acclaim when it was ultimately released. The film’s success was attributed to bold narrative choices, Craig’s performance, and cinematography.
Craig’s 007 sacrificed his life for the sake of the plot to protect the safety of his family. Following the unexpected death of James Bond, many fans were horrified and dismayed that the film series would not continue as it has in the past. Fans have been asking why Bond was slain and what this means for the future of the James Bond brand since the film’s premiere.
Everything About It
A recent interview with fellow Bond actor Javier Bardem (who played Skyfall villain Raoul Silva) has disclosed additional information regarding Craig’s reason for assassinating James Bond. The actor said in Casino Royale that he wants Bond to die and has been waiting for the right opportunity ever since. Many people may be surprised. Given the film’s powerful emotional finale, he believes the character’s death in No Time to Die came at precisely the right time. See the whole of his quote here:
I’d had this idea for a long time, and I intended to kill him off in Casino Royale for a variety of reasons. The other is conceited. I believe it was time to call it a day. I’ll be content to walk away until someone else comes along and invents something completely fresh.
The Cast
Bond feels Swann betrayed him in Italy, resulting in a retelling of “Skyfall’s” plot five years after the prologue. Bond is brought back by the theft of a DNA-targeting weaponized virus, although he is originally tied to the CIA via Felix Leiter (a charmingly laid-back Jeffrey Wright) and Logan Ash (Billy Magnussen). James has been replaced by Nomi (Lashana Lynch) at MI6, and he does not trust M. (Ralph Fiennes). Bond still has Q (Ben Whishaw) and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) behind the scenes, but he’s convinced M knows more about the current threat than he’s letting on (of course he does). It’s a full cast of espionage professionals from all over the globe, but these superb supporting actors are given remarkably little to do but move the story toward its predictable conclusion.
No Time To Die Plot
James Bond has settled in Jamaica after retiring from active service and is enjoying the island’s laid-back lifestyle. But his tranquility is short-lived, as an old CIA friend called Felix Leiter approaches him and seeks his aid. Bond is placed on the trail of an unidentified adversary in possession of a potentially devastating new technology when the operation to rescue a kidnapped scientist proves to be far riskier than expected.
Why Did They Kill James Bond In No Time To Die?
Good News :Government Announces 10 Lakh Jobs In Various Government Departments | Check Here
Good News :Government Announces 10 Lakh Jobs In Various Government Departments | Check Here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a “mission mode” in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.
The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
The government’s decision comes amid the opposition’s frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.
The decision to fill up 10 lakh posts in the next 18 months means that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will have something solid to counter the opposition’s criticism of its government on the issue of unemployment in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
The country will be gearing up for the next general election, expected to be held in April-May in 2024, by the end of 18 months from now.
“PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years,” the PMO said in a tweet.
According to the latest annual report of the Department of Expenditure on Pay and Allowances, the total number of regular central government civilian employees in position (including in the Union territories) as on March 1, 2020 was 31.91 lakh as against the sanctioned strength of 40.78 lakh and approximately 21.75 per cent of the posts were vacant.
The report said almost 92 per cent of the total manpower is covered by five major ministries or departments railways, defence (civil), home affairs, posts and revenue.
Of the total strength of 31.33 lakh (excluding the Union territories), the percentage share of the railways is 40.55, home affairs 30.5, defence (civil) 12.31, posts 5.66, revenue 3.26 and all other ministries and departments 7.72.
The total expenditure on pay and allowances (excluding productivity-linked bonus or ad-hoc bonus, honorarium, encashment of earned leave and travelling allowance) for the regular central government civilian employees, including the employees of the Union territories and missions, was Rs 2,25,744.7 crore in 2019-20 as compared to Rs 2,08,960.17 crore in 2018-19.
According to the report, against the sanctioned strength of 10.16 lakh in central police forces, 9.05lakh employees were in position as on March 1, 2020.
Government sources said various departments and ministries were asked to prepare the details of vacancies following Modi’s direction to this effect and the decision to recruit 10 lakh people was taken following an overall review.
During various Assembly polls, opposition parties have tried to corner the BJP over the issue of unemployment, but the saffron party has been successful in neutralising the criticism with its planks of welfarism, development and Hindutva.
It has also consistently refuted the opposition’s charge on unemployment, arguing that its various programmes have led to a rise in entrepreneurship and overall employment generation. (PTI)
Good News :Government Announces 10 Lakh Jobs In Various Government Departments | Check Here
