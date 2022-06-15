What Happened To Warren Jeffs Texas Ranch?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Warren Steed Jeffs, a Mormon polygamist, headed the FLDS (Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) (LDS). The main Mormon Church (LDS) outlawed polygamy more than a century ago. The FLDS is adamantly opposed to polygamy and believes that men must practice it to get the highest degree of salvation from God in the hereafter. Rulon Jeffs, popularly known to his followers as Uncle Rulon, was the FLDS president from 1986 until 2002. He was married at least 20 times and had at least 60 children.

Warren Jeffs replaced his father as president and “prophet,” and he still rules the FLDS today. Before being elected president, the president of Alta Academy, an FLDS private school in Little Cottonwood Canyon, worked as the school’s principal. He also worked as a pastor’s counselor. Rebecca Wall left after his father’s death, and another denied to marry; he married all but two of his wives after his father’s death. He is legally married to Naomi Jessop.

About The Arrest

Warren Jeffs was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List in May 2006 after he left Utah on charges of felony confederate rape of a 14 to 18-year-old female. As part of his plea agreement, he agreed to return to Utah to face two first-degree felony charges of accomplice rape for arranging the marriage of 14-year-old Elissa Wall and her cousin Allen Steed in August 2006, when he was imprisoned in Las Vegas.

Wall has published a book for the first time about growing up in a polygamous cult, marrying a teenager, and avoiding Warren Jeffs. While awaiting trial in Arizona, Warren Jeffs was accused of eight more crimes, including incest and sexual contact with minors. In Utah, he was censured to 10 years to life in prison in September 2007 for two counts of rape as an accomplice.

Where Is Warren Jeffs Now?

Warren Jeffs, now 66 years old, was found guilty in 2011 of two felony counts of child sexual assault and is now serving a life sentence in prison. In addition, he was sentenced to a following 20 years in jail and fined $10,000. Even though he resigned as president of the FLDS Church on 20th November 2007, Warren Jeff is still venerated as a leader and prophet by established members of the church. Campaigners are chancing to secure his release from prison. In 2012, Warren Jeffs published Jesus Christ’s Message To All Nations, a call to action for all people.

Streaming On

This is a must-see for lovers of true-crime documentaries. Netflix’s Pray and Obey is a great method to remain sweet. Warren Jeffs, the self-proclaimed prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (FLDS), is the subject of a four-part documentary series.

In 2008, distressing evidence of sexual, physical, and psychological abuse was discovered at the Yearning for Zion Ranch (YZR) in West Texas. Over 400 children have been taken from their homes and put in protective care. Eventually, Jeffs was charged with child sexual assault.

