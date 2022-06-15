News
Who Is Diane Weyermann
Diane Hope Weyermann was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 22, 1955. She graduated from George Washington University in 1977 and received a Juris Doctor degree from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1981. After working in legal aid, she returned to school and obtained a Master of Fine Arts in film at Columbia College Chicago in 1992.
Producer and chief content officer of Participant Media, Diane Weyermann. During her career, Weyermann received several honours (more on that in a sec). She worked as an executive producer for the television show Keep Sweet even though she passed away the year before its debut.
What Else Did She Put Effort Into?
Weyermann has contributed to a large number of important documentaries. Among her finest accomplishments were David Byrne’s American Utopia, Food, Inc., Citizenfour, and An Inconvenient Truth.
What Year Did She Die?
According to The New York Times, Weyermann passed away in October 2021 from lung cancer. She was 66. In June 2022, the documentary series would debut.
She was 66 years old and was at a hospice facility in Manhattan, New York. Their nephews, sister and brother-in-law of Diane are still alive. Another sister, Debra, had passed away in 2013 and was a seasoned filmmaker.
The simplest way to summarise what Diane wanted was to discuss what movies mean to her in an earlier interview. “Film is a creative medium, which is what I love about it,” she said. Let’s tell a narrative, let’s tell it elegantly, let’s tell it poetically, not simply, “Let’s focus on an issue and educate.” Let’s explain it in a way that isn’t immediately clear.
What More Did She Accomplish?
A great deal, Weyermann “helped transform the documentary sector from an earnest and underfunded backwater of the movie business into a dynamic must-see category,” according to The Times. Weyermann led a documentary programme at Sundance before being hired by Participant Media, having previously worked as a public interest lawyer.
According to The Times, Weyermann’s duties included finding, obtaining money for, producing and publicising films worldwide. Weyermann has worked on movies that have won four wins, eight Emmy nominations, three wins, three BAFTA nominations, one win, and five Spirit Award nominations, according to her Participant biography.
Before Registering With Participant In 2005
Weyermann oversaw the programme for documentaries at the Sundance Institute. During her tenure there, she headed the Sundance Documentary Fund. In addition, she co-founded the Edit and Story Lab, the Documentary Composers Lab, and two annual documentary film laboratories focused on the creative process.
She also co-founded the Sundance Film Festival. Weyermann headed the Arts and Culture Program at the Open Society Institute in New York before joining Sundance. She created the Soros Documentary Fund (which later became the Sundance Documentary Fund).
Diane had a reputation for choosing movies that, among other things, examined the state of the nation’s education system, the plight of immigrants, and government monitoring. Her works won four Academy Awards and three Emmys. These successes include the films “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Citizenfour,” both of which were executive produced by Diane.
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, BIG jump in HRA ›
7th Pay Commission: Good news for central govt employees, BIG jump in HRA ›
According to reports, the government may soon increase the house rent allowance of central employees. It is being reported that this increase may be up to 3 per cent.
The DA of central government employees has been increased by 3 per cent to 31 to 34 per cent. After the increase in DA, now the central employees are also expecting an increase in HRA. The last increase in HRA was seen in July last year. Then DA had crossed the figure of 25 per cent.
At that time, the government had increased the DA to 28 per cent. Now that the government has increased the DA, the HRA may also be revised. If the HRA is increased, the salaries of government employees may see a big increase.
This is how HRA is determined
A city with a population of over 5 million falls under the ‘X’ category. On the other hand, those with a population of more than 5 lakhs fall into the ‘Y’ category and cities with a population of less than 5 lakhs fall under the ‘Z’ category. HRA for government employees is determined by the category of the city in which they work.
Class X employees are getting HRA at the rate of 27% of their basic salary. Y category workers gets HRA at the rate of 18 to 20 per cent. Z category employees get HRA at the rate of 9 to 10 per cent. These rates vary by area and city. The minimum HRA for all the three categories is Rs. 5400, 3600 and 1800.
According to reports, the HRA of government employees may soon increase to 3 per cent. Employees in X category cities may see a 3 per cent increase in their HRA, while Y category cities may see a 2 per cent increase in their allowance. In addition, the HRA of employees in Z category cities can also increase up to 1 per cent.
At present, central employees are getting HRA at the rates of 27, 18 and 9 per cent. HRA was revised when DA crossed 25 per cent in July last year and when DA was increased to 28 per cent in July 2021 and then HRA was revised even after DA crossed 25 per cent. Now the DA of central employees has increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent, so there is a possibility that the HRA may be increased by 3 per cent soon.
Why Did They Kill James Bond In No Time To Die
After months of delays, the 25th official James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” was released in 2021. It is an epic (163-minute!) action film that presents 007 with one of his most difficult missions: to end the era that most people agree gave new life to one of the most iconic film characters of all time. Everyone knows that this is Daniel Craig’s final picture as Bond, so “No Time to Die” must entertain on its terms, bring closure for this chapter of the character, and even hint at the future of the spy with a license to kill.
The Bond mystique had become stale—it was your father’s or grandfather’s franchise—and Daniel Craig breathed new life into it. For something that previously seemed to so expertly mix the old of a timeless character with a newer, richer style,
James Bond As A Character
Bond has had several liaisons with people of the opposing sex, but he seldom has long-term relationships with either men or women. Bond has no acquaintances before his parents’ deaths and only sporadic communication with friends from his late teens. He has only been married once to Tracy Bond, and that marriage was tragically cut short due to circumstances beyond his control. He also has true feelings for several women, like Vesper Lynd and Madelaine Swann.
Bond defies the stereotype of an MI6 00 agent and a former Royal Navy intelligence officer and captain. He looks to have a good intellect and strong spirit, yet he can also be disconnected and even harsh sometimes. He is extremely brilliant, extremely cunning, and diabolically self-sufficient. He is also very smart, calm, mature, and cunning.
Bond is an excellent communicator. He can act easily in various circumstances, but he seeks friendship just for sexual amusement. Bond’s lone wolf personality style attracts others. He is a highly manipulative, calculating, and intelligent individual. He has a fiery temper at times.
Explanation Of James Bond’s Death In ‘No Time To Die.’
007 gets slain for the first time in his 59-year movie career (and 68-year literary history). The title of the film deceived us. It’s also quite conclusive; Safin had severely injured him, and the missile attack had wiped off the island. However, the great spy appeared content with his lot.
As the scene starts:
Bond hurries back to reopen the silo doors, which have begun to close. Is it a trap? It is.
Safin gets the upper hand on Bond, shooting him multiple times and infecting him with nanobots programmed with Madeleine’s DNA, ensuring he can never touch her or Mathilde again without murdering them. He’s such a jerk.
Bond numbly executes Safin and reopens the silo doors, but he won’t be able to leave in time. He climbs a ladder to the roof, is severely injured, and telephones Madeleine to tell her he loves her.
He tells her, “You have all the time in the world.”
“She has your eyes,” she says, confirming Mathilde is his daughter.
“I know,” he replies as the missiles hit the base. “I know.”
Bond gets engulfed in explosions as a result.
What Happens After James Bond’s Death
Nomi arrives at MI6 headquarters in London, where M gathers her, Moneypenny, Tanner, and Q (Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, and Ben Whishaw) in an emotional toast to their late comrade, during which M delivers a quote from novelist Jack London.
“The proper duty of man is to live, not to exist,” he argues. “I’m not going to squander my days trying to make them last any longer. I’ll make the best of my time.”
This was originally used in Ian Fleming’s You Only Live Twice book, appearing in Bond’s obituary after the world assumed he’d died.
Where To Watch, If You Haven’t
You can watch and stream No Time To Die on Amazon Prime Video. So what are you waiting for if you haven’t watched it yet?
‘Game Change Game,’ documentary about NBA in lockdown and Black Lives Matter protests, premieres at Tribeca Fest
Put 300 NBA players and their outsized personalities in a bubble, give some of them cameras to record themselves, add the tension of social justice unrest, and you get “Game Change Game,” a Tribeca Festival documentary that gives viewers a rare behind-the-scenes look at how the basketball league coped during the turbulent summer of 2020.
The brainchild of former MTV president Christina Norman, who is now Head of Content at the National Basketball Players Association, the movie had its world premiere Tuesday at the SVA Theater in Chelsea.
The 110-minute film, directed by first-time directors Spike Jordan and Maxime Quoilin, features in-depth interviews with Phoenix Suns point guard and former union president Chris Paul, Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Sterling Brown and Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee, as well as basketball greats like Julius Erving, Oscar Robertson and NBA coach Doc Rivers.
“Our mission is to represent the real player’s voice and that was the guiding light of all of this,” Norman told the Daily News.
“In the summer of 2020, when the world was burning down, I was sitting around trying to figure out what kind of content do I make now. The players were inspired to use their voices, to call for justice, to wake up the world, and to really lean in and get involved.”
The revealing footage shows how as basketball — and much of the sports world — shut down while coronavirus tore through the country and the world, the NBA decided to restart the season by isolating players in what they called a “bubble.”
All 22 teams arrived at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., on July 7, nearly four months after the NBA season had shut down. Many of them stayed for almost three months.
Jordan and Quoilin, better known for Kanye West, Nas and Travis Scott music videos, used a multi-layered storytelling style to display the emotions of the players as they were cloistered and faced intense isolation.
Within those surreal 18 months of filming, the players faced life-changing events: They had to confront an unknown virus that was swiftly killing thousands and they were locked down from the outside world for the sake of keeping the billion-dollar basketball industry alive.
At the same time, social justice protests and marches were breaking out as the country grappled with the aftermath of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.
“Being an NBA player doesn’t exclude me from no conversations, at all,” Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says in the film. “First and foremost, I am a Black man and I’m a member of this community.”
In one of the more harrowing scenes, Rivers, 60, reveals his own encounter with racism, when skinheads burned down his home because he was “interracially married.”
“It’s one thing to make a tweet, but it’s another thing to go out there and embody what you’re saying,” Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle says as the cameras cut to him taking to the streets with Black Lives Matter protestors.
Social justice activists and victims of police brutality are also heard in “Game Change Game,” including author and activist Kimberly Jones who rallied for the elevation of Black people.
“This movement that we call the Black Lives Matter movement is really the Black Deaths Matter movement because we haven’t even begun to talk about Black lives …We’re in the streets everyday fighting for recognition and justice for Black death,” Jones says.
“We couldn’t just do like a straight documentary kind of story … We wanted something that was visually exciting that spoke to the players in the same language that they speak,” said Norman.
Jordan described the film as both timeless and timely.
“I have to say that because of what it’s about and how it’s 2022, and we’re still going through the same stuff, we’re still fighting for justice, our rights as people, as Black and brown people,” the co-director told The News.
