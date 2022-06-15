Finance
Why Aren’t Cell Phone Numbers Considered Public Information?
Over the past year, many different emails have circulated claiming that cell phone subscribers need to register their phone numbers with the National Do Not Call Registry by a certain deadline, to avoid receiving telemarketing calls because cellular numbers will be released to the public. These emails are false for the simple fact that it is illegal for telemarketers that use autodialers (virtually all of them) to call wireless phones, and also because mobile numbers have always been private, and will remain as such.
Cellular phone numbers are not considered public information for different reasons. Even though there was and still is interest in creating a public directory for wireless phones (Wireless 411), mobile numbers will never be published in a public directory, such as the White Pages. The phone fees cellphone consumers are charged, simply vary too much, and are typically higher than traditional landline telephones.
Cell phone providers offer their customers a variety of phones, packages and plans to choose from to suit their needs. While some people only use their phone for emergencies and are happy with basic phone service with 50 talking minutes per month or less, or subscribe to a pay-as-you-go plan, others use their wireless phone for business or as their main telecommunication device. These individuals typically purchase extra phone features (I.E. call waiting, caller ID, texting, Internet access, etc.), and pay a substantial fee.
Nevertheless, regardless of how much a phone may cost a person, making and receiving incoming calls or texts, regardless if they are local or long distance, is not free. Mobile users are charged minutes from their plan, actual money if minutes are exceeded, or pay a significant amount for a plan that provides them with unlimited calling. Thus, the main reason why cell phone numbers are not public information, is it puts users at risk of being charged or having their minutes wasted from unwanted calls being made to their phone.
Nevertheless, though you will not be able to find a wireless number through a forward search, you can use a reverse phone lookup if you already have the cell phone number, and would like to find out more about its owner.
How To Be Making At Least $1,000 Monthly From Your Blog
HOW TO MAKE SUSTAINABLE MONEY ONLINE
The truth is that if you really want to make money online, there’s only one way, although that way has many variants. And that way is by selling. If you want to make money online, you must offer something for sale. If you don’t have anything to sell, you can’t make a penny online, even if you’re the most popular blogger.
Now let’s look at those killing it on the internet. How do they make their money? The answer is; By selling.
What may be different is what they sell and how they sell it. The number one website in the world is Google. It records over 2billion searches daily and makes million of dollars every single day. How? By selling
What does Google sell? hmmm that’s the big question… Google sells Adverts space…
Also, go and watch a YouTube video and see the adverts on the right side of the screen (sometimes, they even play video adverts for you before you can watch your desired video). So they all make money online by selling.
There’s Jon Morrow, the great blogger who has a terrible diseases since he was one year old and cannot move anything from his neck downward. He makes over $500,000 per annum. How by selling…
What does he sell? He has an online guest blogging course that students pay a handsome fee to enrol in. He also has affiliate products he refers his readers to and each time one of them makes a purchase, he gets a fat commission.
Two of the biggest boys on the internet in Nigeria are Jumia and Konga. How do they make money? You should know this for sure, by selling. What do they sell? Clothes, books, tech gadgets, mobile devices etc.
Look at Wakanow, the leading air ticketing company in Nigeria… it makes tons of millions of Naira every month by selling air ticketing online and offline.
If it merely opened a blog without offering anything to sell, it wouldn’t make a dime. Look at Linda Ikeji, the Nigerian Queen of blogging… she makes millions of Naira every month. How? By selling..!!!
What does she sell? Advert space. Big companies from banks, telecom service providers to online stores and entertainment firms per her handsome cash to get their ads unto her blog.
Another example is Bamidele Onibalusi, the young Nigeria blogger who started earning over N700,000 monthly before he was 18years. How? By selling..!! what did he sell? Freelance writing service.
He had many high-paying international clients who he wrote over 50 articles for every month. If he didn’t sell, he wouldn’t have made a penny online… for more Tips on how to make money online go to http://geezydnetpreneur.com
Why Is Mold Remediation and Mold Removal Essential?
Why is Mold Remediation and Mold Removal Essential?
Mold is an issue that many people deal with in their homes or businesses. But, many people don’t realize that it’s there, or don’t know what they need to do to take care of everything. Why does it even matter in the first place?
There are a lot of reasons to get mold remediation (mold levels back to “normal”) and/or mold removal for New Haven homes and businesses, or for properties in any CT neighborhood. Here are some of the most important ones to consider if you’re thinking that mold removal could be an option to consider now or in the future.
Mold Does a Lot of Damage
Mold is incredibly destructive. People know that mold can smell funny and make problems, but it can actually start to eat away at your home, as well. If you don’t get mold remediation, you could end up in a situation where your items start to get damaged, and you just have to throw them away, which could be heartbreaking if you lose something that is irreplaceable.
Mold Can Irritate Allergies and Cause Illness
Mold can be a huge problem for your family members, as well. A number of people have all sorts of mold allergies, and this could make it difficult for them to breathe and function on a day-to-day basis.
On top of that, mold can also make people ill – the spores can get into people’s lungs, which can lead to all sorts of illnesses from those mold spores. The illnesses are not only respiratory, either – health problems related to chronic pain and migraines can also become a problem if mold isn’t taken care of as it should be.
It’ll Cost More to Leave it
In the long run, you’re going to lose money if you just ignore the mold in your home. The earlier that you get professionals to take care of mold removal in New Haven or the surrounding areas, the more affordable it will be. Ignoring mold won’t make it go away – many times, it will make things worse as it continues to spread.
If you end up with illnesses, allergies, and/or damage, you could end up spending thousands of dollars in order to get everything sorted out. This can be a difficult thing to deal with and you could need to repair entire portions of your home or business. So, if you notice mold, you want to take care of it now rather than waiting until it will break the bank.
You want to be sure that you talk with mold removal professionals to ensure that the job is able to be taken care of in a way that makes sense and that is efficient. You can find great companies that offer affordable remediation plans and that are going to help you to stay ahead of things in a way that will help to keep mold away from your home in the future. In the end, you’ll be much better off because your mold is dealt with properly and your family will be much healthier in the long run.
Dear Mr Jesus
There are times when I just can’t forget a song, especially a song with a real message. This song will move anyone to tears–I guarantee it.
It was around the Christmas holidays in 1989, that I recorded this song off the radio. This was before I discovered CDs. I did a lot of recording off the radio back then.
The song I am referring to is entitled, Dear Mr. Jesus. It was written by Richard Klender and sung by a nine year old girl, back then, named Sharon Batts.
Before I display the lyrics of this poignant song of immense emotion, I will give you the facts about the song. It is a true story about child abuse.
In New York City, on May 14, 1981, a baby girl was born by the name of Elizabeth Lisa Launders. By November of the year 1987, the entire world came to know her as “Lisa Steinberg.”
On November 1, 1987, Lisa Steinberg was beaten to death by a New York attorney, named, Joel Steinberg. This brutal, inhumane crime happened at 14 West 10th Street, in Greenwich Village. It would later be a wake-up call to child welfare authorities and the law concerning how they would handle such unimaginable crimes as this one.
First, he savagely beat his live-in lover, Hedda Nussbaum. Then he delivered several blows to Lisa’s head. Her baby brother was found in a back room, laying on the floor, tied to his crib with a short length of rope, dressed in filthy clothing.
If that wasn’t bad enough, they both waited over 12 hours to call for help. Lisa did not die that day, she died three days later from severe brain injuries.
When Hedda later found Lisa was no longer breathing, Joel still didn’t want to call for help, but eventually did. Lisa was in a coma for three days.
This low-life, child killer, deserves no name–only shame, and a ticket to hell. And his live-in lover, deserves more than what she got. He got off easy in the eyes of the law. In 1989, he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, then released after serving only 15 years.
Many others should share the responsibility of this crime. Child welfare workers, police officers and even a teacher who had seen the evidence of abuse on Lisa’s body, failed to report this or do anything about it. So we have another case of a child who could have been saved if someone had only been willing to help her.
Hedda Nussbaum, was abused by her boyfriend, Joel Steinberg, for years and was beaten by him just before he delivered the blows that killed Lisa, therefore, she was not able to help Lisa. She was not prosecuted since she had been found unable to help Lisa and was not involved in her abuse other than not reporting it.
Following Lisa’s birth, her biological mother, paid Joel Steinberg, an attorney, $500 to find an adoptive home for her. A home was never found and although he never adopted Lisa, she lived with Joel for her entire short life.
Lisa’s biological mother, was awarded $15 million in damages in September 2003 from a civil lawsuit she originally filed against Steinberg, Nussbaum and various city agencies. The city of New York, settled without admitting any wrongdoing in 1999 and paid $985,000.
For more information on this horrendous crime, log onto Lisa Steinberg in your search. Also, by logging onto the title of the song, Dear Mr. Jesus, the song is able to be downloaded.
Lisa deserved to live a long and happy life. She also deserves the recognition and attention of child abuse awareness. I will leave you with the lyrics of this special song that is definitely a moving story of Lisa’s short life of gross negligence and deadly abuse.
Dear Mr. Jesus
(words and music by Richard Klender and sung by Sharon Batts)
Dear Mr. Jesus
I just had to write to you
Something really scared me
When I saw it on the news
A story about a little girl
Beaten black and blue
Jesus thought I’d take this right to you
Dear Mr. Jesus
I don’t understand
Why they took her mom and dad away
I know that they don’t mean to hit
With wild and angry hands
Tell them just how big they are I pray
Please don’t let them hurt your children
We need love and shelter from the storm
Please don’t let them hurt your children
Won’t you keep us safe and warm
Dear Mr. Jesus
They say that she may die
Oh I hope the doctors stop the pain
I know that you could save her
And take her up to the sky
So she would never have to hurt again
Please don’t let them hurt your children
We need love and shelter from the storm
Please don’t let them hurt your children
Won’t you keep us safe and warm
Dear Mr. Jesus
Please tell me what to do
And please don’t tell my daddy
But my mommy hits me, too
Please don’t let them hurt your children
We need love and shelter from the storm
Please don’t let them hurt your children
Won’t you keep us safe and warm
Please don’t let them hurt your children
They need love and shelter from the storm
Please don’t let them hurt your children
Won’t you keep us safe and warm
THE END
