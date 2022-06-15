A - Z Health Guides
Why Cleaning Can Help Reduce Stress
Coming home and cleaning the house may be the last thing on your mind after a full day’s work. For obvious reasons, many people equate cleaning with wasting time rather than having fun. Cleaning, on the other hand, can be a great relief from stress for a variety of reasons.
Some of these causes stem from the cleansing process, and some from the final results of your efforts. In either case, the following facts may encourage you to ‘clear up the next time you worry’.
What Is Psychology After This?
With the growing reputation of renovating each room, demolition, and other home styles aimed at creating fresh air and a calm mind, it is time to explore the connection between a clean home and mental health.
Hypertension has been linked to stress and anxiety in recent psychological research, and home maintenance has been found to have a positive impact on mental health. Take a rag and mop and start removing all that dirt and discomfort with a complete house cleaning if you need to remove the pressure.
Not only this, but the level of indoor air quality also plays an important role in your physical, mental, and emotional health.
Source: https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-in-gray-shirt-cleaning-clear-glass-wall-near-sofa-713297/
The connection between a clean home and mental health is something your whole family should worry about. We all want a clean, orderly home, and a mess that can make us feel at peace. It is easy to see how keeping the room clean can keep the mind calm and the relationship strong when you consider the many benefits — better physical health, improved mental health, and a clean, healthy atmosphere.
1. Cleaning As A Way To De-Clutter.
Let’s face it: overcrowding is a source of stress. It is not like entering a model house where there are piles of paper everywhere, mountains of material that need to be rolled up, and mixed items thrown down. It is a change you can truly feel.
Although most of us wish to have a clean and tidy home, many of us live in busy, demanding neighborhoods. According to a survey, less than 10% of participants live in an uninhabited environment, and more than a third of them live in such an environment that they do not know where to start cleaning. But you can begin by decluttering extra things from the important part of the house. Clean the custom home safes of your home and remove what is no longer required.
2. Cleaning As A Cost-Consumer
If you have trouble paying off debts as you do not get them, change the products you already have as you do not know where they are, or eat more food than you need to do because your kitchen is very full and dirty. Regular cooking, a little cleaning can save you money. You may not know how much an organized house can save you until you live in it. .
3. Cleansing As A Thanksgiving Work
Make cleaning a thoughtful experience thanks to everything you experience. For example, as you put that plate on the dishwasher, enjoy your plates, appreciate the food you remove because other people don’t have it, and respect the beauty of modern technology. The holiday season might lead you to want to decorate.
Pick led strip lights wholesale for the entire home and decorate as you clean.
By focusing on what you clean, you can gain a new appreciation for something you did not realize you already had. Revealing a good place to hide your head after a mess and chaos can bring a new level of appreciation for everything you have because inner calm comes more from wishing what you have than getting what you want.
4. Cleansing As A Way Of Meditation
While the result of a thorough cleaning session – a nice, clean home – can be a stress reliever, cleaning your house can be a way to manage stress yourself. Cleansing can be a form of meditation if you add awareness to the process, leaving you more relaxed after you are done. Moms can find more peace when they are done cleaning baby products like a baby pram which has been in constant use.
5. Cleaning As An Official Event
If you are not the type to clean in a zen way, make a party instead. Music has a lot to do with relieving stress, and listening to music while cleaning can make work more enjoyable. If you clean while listening to music, you may find that you work faster and finish faster.
6. Cleaning As An Exercise
Cleaning, if done properly, can also give you a sense of accomplishment, which can be beneficial in reducing stress. Running up and downstairs, carrying things from one room to another, and cleaning windows and floors are all great ways to burn calories, produce endorphins, and relieve stress. Spring cleaning is a very rewarding exercise routine.
Conclusion
While reading or listening to music is an excellent antidote to depression, it seems that the adage, “A clean house, a clean mind” is also effective. Cleaning your home not only makes you feel more comfortable and proud of your belongings but living in a clean environment often calms you down. So, have a great day of cleaning!
The MTHFR Gene Mutation—What You Need to Know
The MTHFR gene has been in the news a lot recently. It’s been theorized to cause everything from ADHD to schizophrenia, although much of that is unproven hype. What actually is this gene? What does it do? How do you know if you have the mutation? Here’s your guide to everything you need to know about the MTHFR gene.
What A MTHFR Mutation Does
A mutation to the MTHFR gene means that your body will no longer process the amino acid homocysteine or the nutrient folic acid. Homocysteine isn’t a necessary nutrient, so the biggest problem it poses is that it will build up, unprocessed, in the body. It can damage the lining of veins and arteries, leading to heart conditions. It can also cause weakness, fatigue, and several other problems, some more serious than others.
Folic acid, on the other hand, helps to regulate mental health. Put as simply as it can be, it works like this: the MTHFR gene is responsible for creating an enzyme that helps the body digest folic acid into its usable form, L-methylfolate. The mutation prevents this process, meaning that people who are eating foods rich in folic acid, or even taking a folic acid supplement, will still not see any of the benefits from their folic acid intake.
Supplement Options
People with the mutation can try taking supplements to improve their mental health. Two options are folic acid supplements and L-methylfolate supplements. L-methylfolate is the compound that the MTHFR enzyme turns folic acid into, which means it’s the compound that is actually used in someone’s body. Many doctors doubt the effectiveness of taking folic acid as a supplement, since people with a mutation of their MTHFR gene may not be able to digest and use the supplement.
This journal states that Vitamin B12 may also be helpful to mitigate the problems associated with homocysteine. However, the MTHFR mutation is not well studied yet, so this may or may not be extremely reliable information.
Before taking either of these supplements, or any other treatment, people should talk to their doctors. They might also decide to take a test for the MTHFR mutation, so they know whether that’s actually the cause of their problem, or whether it may have a different cause.
Genetics Information
If, like most people, you slept through your high school biology class, you might be confused about genes, enzymes, and amino acids. Here’s a quick refresher on genetics.
Everyone has two copies of their DNA—one that they inherited from their mother, one from their father. Each copy has the MTHFR gene, along with hundreds of thousands of other genes. There are two mutations that can happen to the MTHFR gene: C677T and A1298C. Either or both of a person’s parents could have had either or both of these mutations.
If someone’s father has one copy of a mutation, and their mother has one copy, they would have a chance to inherit both. That means they won’t have any normal, non-mutated genes, so they won’t be able to make the enzyme that digests folic acid and homocysteine. It’s also possible to have one of each mutation, which still damages the body’s ability to process homocysteine and folic acid.
The two different mutations arise in different populations. About twenty-five percent of Hispanic people and ten percent of Caucasian people in America have two copies of the C677T mutation. Seven to fourteen percent of Caucasian people have two copies of the less common A1298C mutation, which is rarely found in any minorities and has been studied significantly less.
Enzymes and You
So what are enzymes anyway? They’re the reason why cows can eat grass and humans can’t. They’re behind lactose intolerance. Simply, enzymes are machines the body uses to digest nutrients. For more information, check out https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/articles/21532-enzymes
People eat a lot of different food, but most of it is not in the forms our body uses. Look at sugars, for example. There are dozens of types of sugars, from glucose, fructose, and sucrose to larger complex carbohydrates, but the human body can only process the simplest, glucose. Every more complex sugar is composed of glucose linked together, like a daisy chain. Enzymes unlink the chain, so people’s bodies can use the glucose to create energy.
The MTHFR enzyme is similar. It refines folic acid into L-methylfolate, a smaller molecule that human bodies can actually use. That’s why it’s so important: without it, folic acid is useless to the body.
So, what’s the name of this crucial enzyme, and the gene named for producing it? What would require such an awkward acronym? What name would be so long and unpronounceable that every person who ever talks about the gene would use the abbreviation? It’s this: methylenetetrahydrofolate reductase. Now aren’t you glad you learned that?
How to Pick the Best Clinic for Breast Augmentation
The clinic you choose for your breast augmentation plays a critical role in the quality of your results and overall experience. A credible clinic can offer modern technologies, trained medical professionals, and more safety for your procedure.
Many factors can help you determine the ideal clinic for your breast augmentation. Use these points as a guideline to find yourself the best clinic for your surgery.
Compare the Costs
The cost of your breast augmentation and additional components within the surgery can help you determine the best place for you. One of the most significant costs associated with the treatment is the price of breast implants.
To find the best price for your surgery, compare the breast implants cost in Canada vs the U.S. The average price of saline implants ranges from CAD 7,000to 12,000, according to statistics retrieved from Surgeons in Canada. The cost might be higher for silicone, cohesive gel or gummy bear/teardrop implants. The article mentions that you can save anywhere from $2000 to $5000 on your total cost by choosing a Canadian clinic for treatment.
Credit: Freepik
Research the Clinic
The clinic’s qualifications and reputation are essential when choosing a location for your breast augmentation surgery. Research the clinic and find out their credentials, experience, and reputation in the area.
A reputable clinic will have plenty of proof to show you to establish their trustworthiness. You could do your research online or directly contact them for more information. You can also verify the qualifications of their surgeons to determine if the clinic would be a good fit for you.
Read Online Reviews
Reading reviews is vital as it helps you understand a surgeon’s approach, behavior, and attention to patient satisfaction. Many past patients post their experience and review clinics after their surgeries. You may find some testimonials on the clinic’s website or reviews on Google or other platforms.
You can make an informed decision about whether you prefer a clinic or not based on what past patients say about them. Some reviews may include photos, specific samples of encounters, and detailed descriptions of the patient’s experience.
Talk to the Surgeons
Directly speaking to the surgeons during your consultation can give you a better idea of your feelings about them. You could ask them about their experience, ask for past work samples, and determine how they would handle potential complications during surgery. Take a list of questions with you to better understand the procedure and your level of comfort with the surgeon.
Talking to the surgeons can help you build a connection with them and determine if you’re comfortable going into surgery with them.
Ask Your Friends & Family
If you have a friend or family member who has undergone breast augmentation, ask for their advice. They may refer to the clinic they went to or explain why you shouldn’t go there. Either way, you will better understand the process and find out what to look for in a clinic when you talk to someone who has been through the process.
Picking a reliable clinic for your breast augmentation will allow you to have a positive surgery experience. Consider the factors above to find a clinic that’s the right fit for you.
7 Ways Cancer Affects The Entire Family And What Can You Do?
A cancer diagnosis is often one of the most stressful experiences of an individual’s life. The anxiety, the stress, the fear, and the unstable emotions can all make coping with a cancer diagnosis even harder.
However, people who suffer from a disease like cancer are not alone in feeling its impacts. The effects of cancer extend a lot further beyond the patient. Whether it is a parent, child, spouse, friend, or relative, a cancer diagnosis can disturb anyone who loves and cares for the person who is suffering. Immediate family members are affected the most.
When you are diagnosed with cancer, it can bring up a series of emotional responses and lifestyle changes, which can be hard for your family to handle.
Understanding the changes and learning ways to deal with the problems you will all go through may help you grow and maintain your supportive, healthy relationships during this rough patch.
Here are some of the ways cancer affects your entire family and what you can do in order to deal with those changes.
- Financial Troubles May Occur
Many people experience financial hardship when they are diagnosed with advanced cancer. Sometimes even having health insurance doesn’t prevent patients and their families from financial problems. In addition to medical costs, patients’ families may also have non-medical expenses, including transportation to hospitals.
For example, people exposed to asbestos, especially navy veterans, may suffer from a rare and deadly cancer, such as mesothelioma. Family members often feel hopeless. They may face serious financial troubles related to the expense of patient care. However, the patient must communicate with their family and let them know about navy veteran mesothelioma compensation for their asbestos exposure. It will not only allow families to get financial compensation for healthcare, but you will be eligible for other military benefits too.
- Cancer may Affect Your Children
Whether you are a parent of young children or have grown-up children, cancer presents an array of unique challenges. Having a parent struggling with a disease, especially cancer, can be difficult for kids, who may not be able to understand the condition and its implications.
Children’s behavior may be affected as they try to adjust to the changes occurring from your diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Kids tend to become impulsive or clingy, while older children may distance themselves from family activities or become angry.
Communicating with your children is the key. You may want to prevent your children from having difficult feelings, but talking about your diagnosis and treatment is important. Avoiding the topic may allow them to believe something worse, which may develop fear and confusion in children.
Some tips for coping with changes in your children’s behavior include,
- Encouraging your children to ask what they want to know and answer the questions in the most suitable way
- Trying to maintain your child’s daily timetable as normal as possible
- Reassuring them that they will always be loved and receive care.
- Letting them talk about their fears and feelings
- Having patience
- It May Cause Changes In Relationship Roles
When it comes to cancer diagnosis, it often forces alterations to the contributions in a relationship.
You may have always served as a caregiver in your family, and after your diagnosis, you may experience problems accepting a dependent role. Or someone who has never been in such roles before may struggle to become a caregiver and take charge. Some people even become controlling or overprotective. You may find some changes tolerable while others may feel uncomfortable.
Discussing everything you feel with your partner and working on things together can help you make decisions about caregiving, treatment, and other problems.
- Family Health Can Be Compromised
A cancer diagnosis affects family members on many levels, psychological, social, and emotional. Coping with a family member who is battling cancer is not only distressing but also emotionally painful.
The responsibilities, hospital visits with the patient, bills, and the children’s behavior may exhaust family members, exposing them to a higher risk of developing stress-induced physical and mental health problems. These may include depression, high blood pressure, anxiety, heart disease, and diabetes.
Although you can try to calm down your partner or family member, you can’t avoid stress in this difficult situation entirely. However, some stress management tips, such as exercising regularly, eating healthy, getting good sleep, and socializing with family and friends, can help you and your partner feel less anxious and more relaxed.
- Changing Responsibilities
Having a partner or a family member suffering from an illness is an enormous stressor. When you are diagnosed with cancer, the treatment may leave you feeling low and tired. This causes the family members to pick up your duties.
From making the decisions to house chores and paying bills, your partner will more likely have extra responsibilities, which can cause frustration. Meanwhile, this may lead you to guilt.
It is important to talk openly about possible solutions so that both partners feel comfortable with these changing responsibilities. Although it may be difficult, accepting help from your friends, relatives, or professionals may be beneficial for the entire family.
- Varying Emotional Needs
Everyone has different emotional needs. When you are diagnosed with an illness like cancer, your partner and family members may experience anxiety, sadness, hopelessness, or even anger. They may need reassurance that they are loved and that there is still someone to look after them.
You must talk to your family members, show care, and make them feel loved. Spouses may want to consider taking professional support, such as that of a counselor or therapist.
- Canceling Future Plans
Did you want to go on a family vacation? Did you plan to celebrate your silver jubilee? Cancer often changes your plans, dreams, and hopes. You might have plans for traveling, retirement, children’s education, and more, but your diagnosis may mess them up, leaving you and your family feeling sad and angry.
However, it may help you reevaluate your priorities and work with your family members to make new ones, such as completing cancer treatment first. Ask your partner or family members to spend more time together for now and put other goals on hold. Communicating with and understanding each other is the best way to move forward.
Conclusion
A cancer diagnosis can be the worst experience of a person’s life. It does not only have an impact on the patient but also on the entire family. You may be afraid about how your disease will affect your family. Your family, especially children, may be badly affected and feel disturbed. However, understanding the potential problems and learning ways, such as good communication, taking care, and loving your family in these challenging times can solve a lot of worries.
