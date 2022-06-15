News
Wife of Orioles owner Peter Angelos says she has ‘full faith’ in son John Angelos as head of the team
Casting her support to one son over the other, Georgia Kousouris Angelos said Wednesday she fully supports John Angelos as the head of the Orioles, whose control has been challenged in a lawsuit by her other son, Louis Angelos.
With family patriarch and Os owner Peter Angelos ailing and no longer able to manage his considerable empire, Louis Angelos sued his brother and mother last week over what he said were John Angelos’ efforts to seize control of the team.
“I, alone, have the authority to manage the family’s assets and make decisions,” Georgia Angelos said in a statement released by the Orioles.
“Since I appointed John Angelos as chairman and CEO of the Orioles in 2020, he has led the organization thoughtfully and effectively, including through unprecedentedly challenging times,” she said. “John has my full faith, as well as the trust and confidence of Major League Baseball.”
The legal battle comes at a critical time for the Os, whose lease on Camden Yards expires next year. The state has authorized $600 million for improvements to the park, but the funds are contingent on the Orioles signing a new lease.
The suit, filed in Baltimore County Circuit Court by Louis Angelos on Thursday, claims that Georgia Angelos wants to sell the team. Louis Angelos also suggested that his brother’s attempt to take full control of the team might lead to the Orioles being moved to Tennessee, where the city of Nashville is hungering for a team and John Angelos maintains a home with his wife, who is in the country music business.
Louis Angelos’ attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.
This article will be updated.
RedBus Launched RedRail App For Online Train Ticket Booking
How is RedRail Transforming Train Ticket Booking in India?
RedBus has launched the redRail app to make your online train ticket booking experience seamless and convenient. RedBus, a MakeMyTrip-owned popular portal, is the largest ticket booking application for buses in India, which has now focused on improving online train ticket booking. Previously RedRail was an in-app feature in the RedBus app, but now it has become a standalone app with personalized features.
Features of redRail app:
1. No Requirements and Ease of Access
There are no prerequisites for using and booking through this app. You only need to have registered on IRCTC Website to book your tickets. The users can book IRCTC train tickets through RedRail even in locations where internet speed is limited and slow. The app can work on phones with minimal memory configuration and those with outdated Android versions.
RedRail is available only in English for now and is only available for Android platforms.
2. Easy Payments
With RedRail, payment is also easy. Apart from UPI payments, this app allows users to make payments using debit cards, credit cards, and net banking.
3. Easy Online Ticket Booking Facility
Previously booking a ticket for the train journey used to be tedious and hectic. Sometimes, it is not easy to be physically present at the railway ticket counter to book tickets due to time constraints. But on the other hand, online ticket booking through IRCTC Website can be confusing for technologically challenged people or first-time travellers.
To address this hazard, RedRail has developed a hassle-free lite app where IRCTC is the authorized partner. You can confidently book your train tickets from the comfort of your home. If you want your details to be filled in faster while booking any ticket, you can avail of a separate account for RedBus, filling in more information about the passenger. This will expedite your booking process. You can also get dedicated customer support for all your doubts. You can even avail of instant refunds on cancellations if you have paid through UPI payment mode.
The procedure for booking from redRail:
1. In the RedRail app, click on the RedRail icon on the screen and enter journey details. Now, enter the source and destination location while mentioning the date of your travel.
2. Select train and class from the list of trains operating on the route being displayed on your screen.
3. Enter the IRCTC User ID, which has already been registered on the IRCTC website. Then, enter the passenger details as required.
4. Select a payment method convenient to you and make the payment. Check available discounts or coupon codes before paying since RedRail provides discounts for their customers all year long.
5. After making the payment, enter the IRCTC password, and your tickets will be booked. You will receive a WhatsApp message, an email, and a text message citing your booking details.
Live PNR status check on RedRail
In RedRail, you can check your reservation’s live train status and PNR status. The PNR status is the Passenger Name Record which consists of the journey information of registered passengers. IRCTC will assign a unique PNR after the ticket is booked. You can check the status of your ticket via PNR check, and it can reveal if your ticket is waitlisted or RAC or confirmed. You can check current passenger information, berth availability, reservation information and rules, and even ticket fare and refunds. To check your PNR status, check the 10-digit number on the printed ticket or e-ticket.
If you want to check the status of your waitlisted ticket, you can seek help and support through PNR inquiry. You can enter the PNR number on the RedRail website or app and check the status. PNR inquiry via RedRail is the quickest way to know the status of train tickets booked through RedRail or other platforms.
The procedure of checking train PNR status on RedRail:
RedRail allows quick and easy PNR status checks through the site or the app. It shows information of all passengers on one ticket and displays the coach and berth numbers for confirmed tickets and RAC or waitlist numbers for others. It also informs us about the chart being prepared.
1. Click on the RedRail icon and go to the RedRail home page.
2. Click on the PNR Status button.
3. Enter the 10-digit PNR Number and click the Check Status button.
4. You will be updated with the PNR status.
Go through the information to check if your ticket is waitlisted or confirmed and other updates.
4. Easy Cancellation
If you view the detailed information about your train ticket booking under the My Bookings section in the app, you will get an option to cancel the ticket. You can cancel the tickets of more than one passenger and proceed. However, a small cancellation fee might be charged considering the timing of the cancellation request as per the IRCTC cancellation and refund policy guideline.
Therefore, with simple and easy steps, you can now book IRCTC Train Tickets on RedRail and enjoy other facilities. We can see a significant transformation in train ticket booking in India via RedRail.
Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
By CAROLYN THOMPSON
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman accused of killing 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket has been charged with federal hate crimes and could face the death penalty, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
Payton Gendron was already facing a mandatory life sentence without parole if convicted on previously filed state charges in the May 14 rampage.
Attorney General Merrick Garland was expected to address the federal charges during a visit Wednesday to Buffalo. There, he was scheduled to meet with families of the 10 Black people killed.
The attack, at Tops Friendly Market, also left three survivors — one Black, two white.
Gendron’s radical, racist worldview and extensive preparation for the attack were laid out in documents he apparently authored and posted online shortly before authorities say he started shooting.
FBI agents executing a search warrant at Gendron’s home the day after the shooting found a note in which he apologized to his family for the shooting and stated that he “had to commit this attack” because he cares “for the future of the White race,” according to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint.
Gendron signed the note and addressed it to his family, the affidavit said.
Agents at the Conklin, New York home also found a receipt for a candy bar purchased from the supermarket on March 8, the day Gendron said in an online diary he went to scout out the store, as well as hand drawn sketches of the store’s layout, the affidavit said.
The affidavit also includes detailed accounts of Gendron’s plot to attack the store, which he documented in detail in an online diary, and the attack itself, which he live streamed on social media.
In his writings, Gendron embraced a baseless conspiracy theory about a plot to diminish white Americans’ power and “replace” them with people of color, through immigration and other means.
The posts detail months of reconnaissance, demographic research and shooting practice for a bloodbath aimed at scaring everyone who isn’t white and Christian into leaving the country.
Gendron drove more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) from his home in a nearly all-white town near the New York-Pennsylvania border to a predominantly Black part of Buffalo. There, authorities say, he mowed down shoppers and workers using an AR-15-style rifle, wearing body armor to protect himself and livestreaming the carnage from a helmet-mounted camera.
The 18-year-old surrendered to police as he exited the supermarket.
He has pleaded not guilty to a state domestic terrorism charge, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism and murder.
According to the online documents attributed to Gendron, he had scouted out the supermarket in March, drawing maps and even counting up the number of Black people he saw there.
Federal authorities had said they were considering hate crime charges in the killings, which compounded the unabating toll of gun violence in the United States.
Ten days after the attack in Buffalo, another 18-year-old with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers.
Soon after, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed 10 public safety-related bills, including one prohibiting New Yorkers under age 21 from buying semi-automatic rifles and another that revised the state’s “red flag” law, which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.
The U.S. Senate followed on June 12 with a bipartisan agreement on more modest federal gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.
US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
By TOM KRISHER
DETROIT (AP) — Automakers reported nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 273 involving Teslas, according to statistics released by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautioned against using the numbers to compare automakers, saying it didn’t weight them by the number of vehicles from each manufacturer that use the systems, or how many miles those vehicles traveled.
Automakers reported crashes from July of last year through May 15 under an order from the agency, which is examining such crashes broadly for the first time.
“As we gather more data, NHTSA will be able to better identify any emerging risks or trends and learn more about how these technologies are performing in the real world,” said Steven Cliff, the agency’s administrator.
Tesla’s crashes happened while vehicles were using Autopilot, “Full Self-Driving,” Traffic Aware Cruise Control, or other driver-assist systems that have some control over speed and steering. The company has about 830,000 vehicles with the systems on the road.
The next closest of a dozen automakers that reported crashes was Honda, with 90, but Honda says it has about six million vehicles on U.S. roads with such systems. Subaru was next with 10, and all other automakers reported five or fewer.
In a June 2021 order, NHTSA told more than 100 automakers and automated vehicle tech companies to report serious crashes within one day of learning about them and to disclose less-serious crashes by the 15th day of the following month. The agency is assessing how the systems perform and whether new regulations may be needed.
NHTSA also said that five people were killed in the crashes involving driver-assist systems, and six were seriously hurt.
Tesla’s crash number also may be high because uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get real-time crash reports. Other automakers don’t have such capability, so their reports may come slower or crashes may not be reported at all, NHTSA said. A message was left seeking comment from Tesla.
Tesla’s crashes accounted for nearly 70% of the 392 reported by the dozen automakers. Although the Austin, Texas, automaker calls its systems Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving,” it says the vehicles cannot drive themselves and the drivers must be ready to intervene at all times.
Manufacturers were not required to report how many vehicles they have on the road that have the systems, nor did they have to report how far those vehicles traveled, or when the systems are in use, NHTSA said. At present, those numbers aren’t quantifiable, an agency official said.
However, NHTSA may seek such information later. In the meantime, the new data has enabled it to find out about crashes much faster than before. At present, it’s using the crash data to look for trends and discuss them with the companies, the agency said.
Already NHTSA has used the data to seek a recall, open investigations and provide information for existing inquiries, officials said. Also, they said it’s difficult to find out how many drivers actually use the technology.
“This will help our investigators quickly identify potential defect trends that can emerge,” Cliff said. “These data will also help us identify crashes that we want to investigate and provide more information about how people in other vehicles interact with the vehicles.”
Honda said it has packaged the systems to sell more of them, which could influence its numbers. “The population of vehicles that theoretically could be involved in a reportable event is much greater than the population of vehicles built by automakers with a less-aggressive deployment strategy,” the company said.
Also, reports to NHTSA are based on unverfied customer statements about whether automated systems were running at the time of a crash. Those crashes may not qualify for reporting to NHTSA after more data is gathered, Honda said.
The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents most automakers, said the data collected by NHTSA isn’t sufficient by itself to evaluate the safety of automated vehicle systems.
NHTSA’s order also covered companies that are running fully autonomous vehicles, and 25 reported a total of 130 crashes. Google spinoff Waymo led with 62, followed by Transdev Alternative Services with 34 and General Motors-controlled Cruise LLC with 23.
Waymo has far more vehicles in use than other companies, and it’s running a fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Arizona and California.
In 108 of the crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles, no injuries were reported, and there was only one serious injury. In most of the crashes, vehicles were struck from the rear.
