Connect with us

Blockchain

Will NEXO Bounce Back From 40% Dips?

Published

32 seconds ago

on

In-depth Review of Nexo.io - TheNewsCrypto
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
  • NEXO dips 40% in 3 days.
  • Nexo denies any partnership with Three Arrows Capital (3A).
  • NEXO ought to bounce back once the market crisis is over.

It’s so far been more than five days since the market crash started once again, and yet still persists. Moreover, it seems this condition ought to continue for more than a week, with regards to the pathetic conditions prevailing. 

Truly, the entire crypto market cap is now down the last $1 trillion, and still heading deeper down. The Bitcoin (BTC) has slumped down to extremely low prices it has ever been for the past almost two years low. Currently, BTC is trading for the price of $21,537, with the graphs down by 3.78% for the past 24 hours. 

On the other hand, situations are worse as before for the altcoins too. In spite of all this, most of the crypto based firms are upon huge losses. The worst affected are those who are into direct investments and finance in relation to cryptos. 

The Fall of NEXO

Likewise, Nexo, a blockchain-based loan lending platform with respect to cryptos as mortgages and more, is now facing huge losses. Nexo platform so far has incurred losses provoking a debt of $4.96 billion. This in turn constitutes 100% liquidation for Nexo to clear off the debt. 

And so, the price of the platform’s native token, NEXO, is down by about 40% within just three days. All the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) based firms are currently undergoing a period of immense losses overall, due to the market crash. 

The recent tragic fall of the Terra (USDT) also owes to be a major concern for the start of the fear among traders. In addition, the Three Arrows Capital (3AC), a crypto-based hedge fund firm is in complete liquidation for about $400 million. 

The price of NEXO started to drop down with rumors concerning Nexo’s partnership with 3AC. However, Nexo has denied any such partnership except for an NFT project back in talks in 2021, which didn’t take off either.

Currently, NEXO is trading for the price of $0.7496, with the grapes down by 3.91% for the past 24 hours. NEXO is expected to reach its target bullseye of $0.885, with the market crash to get over. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Ethereum L2 Scaling Solution Optimism Announces Addition of Ankr as an RPC Provider

Published

17 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Ethereum L2 Scaling Solution Optimism Announces Addition of Ankr as an RPC Provider
google news

For Ethereum blockchain users, Ankr, a rapidly expanding supplier of Web3 infrastructure, is proud to announce that it is now an RPC (Remote Procedure Call) provider for Optimism, a lightning-fast, and inexpensive Layer-2 scaling solution. Ankr is now an RPC provider for 17 blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Avalanche, as a result of this agreement. Using RPCs, many apps may communicate with the blockchain at the same time.

More than 50 blockchains are served by the Ankr Protocol on an average of six billion blockchain queries daily. Optimism’s public RPC resources have been greatly expanded thanks to Ankr’s high-performance RPC node technology.

According to Matthew Slipper, OP Labs’ Head of Engineering:

“Apps and integrations choose to build in the Optimism ecosystem because they feel aligned with our values and culture and appreciate the tooling and technical options available to them. In response to requests from our community, we’re excited to offer Ankr as an additional Optimism RPC provider.”

Scalability is brought to Ethereum by using optimistic rollups. In order to cut transaction costs and improve throughput, Optimism submits the transaction data to Ethereum while processing transactions off-chain. Since its start, Optimism has saved its consumers over a billion dollars in gas costs.

Greg Gopman, the Chief Marketing Officer at Ankr, said:

“We love what Optimism is building for the future of Ethereum. Ankr is happy to do our part to provide a fast and reliable RPC service for their users.”

Dapp developers searching for more Optimism RPC endpoints would also benefit significantly from this alliance. With the public and premium RPCs in place, developers may perform requests and look up on-chain data in the same way they would be able to do with a self-hosted complete node of Optimism.

Ankr provides a geo-distributed and decentralized Optimism RPC consisting of several independent blockchain nodes operating globally for low latency and dependable connections to build the global Optimism network. ANKR tokens will be offered to Optimism node operators in exchange for adding their nodes to the load balancer.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Crypto Exchange Billium Launches Revolutionary Copy Trading Platform

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Crypto Exchange Billium Launches Revolutionary Copy Trading Platform
google news

A Dubai-based crypto exchange is launching a revolutionary Copy Trading platform. Copy Trading is a mutually beneficial relationship for both amateur and professional traders. The platform will allow new traders to copy and trade like professionals are bringing even more innovation to the space.

When it comes to trading, having the right information is always the difference between making a profit and a loss. With Billium, amateur traders are assured of always getting real-time updates from their preferred professional traders.

Not only does Billium plan to shake up the Copy Trading world, but it is also launching products across the beloved spot and margin trading platforms. Billium’s mission is to increase the popularity of Copy Trading across the UAE, Turkey, and Russian markets.

Copy Trading is the process whereby a user can copy and place the exact trades that a professional has placed. In doing so, they increase their chances of profit and a portion of the profit is provided to the professional as an incentive to produce more successful trades. It ensures that beginners can make a profit while they continue on their learning journey, eliminating the established risks of making losses when an individual first starts trading.

Billium ensures the authenticity of the professional traders by taking them through a rigorous vetting process. Only traders with a verifiable track record of successful trades are allowed to register as professional traders. It compiles the strategies, statistics, trades, and records of the professionals and makes them available to amateur traders. This is to help guide its users on the best trades to copy.

Its advanced algorithms come into play to provide timely updates to users. What this does is to make sure that a trader does not miss any trades from the professional they are attached to. Trades are placed in a timely fashion without any lag issues.

The Best Of Billium

Billium prioritizes the safety of its users above all else. This is why its platform features two-factor authentication, among other security measures, to ensure user accounts are protected at all times. This emphasis on safety spills over into the way the platform handles flagged transactions.

Unlike other trading platforms, when the algorithms of Billium flag a transaction, the funds are not frozen on the exchange. Instead, they are returned to the sender account. This provides every single user a safety net of not worrying if they will have their funds seized or frozen. It includes not having to worry about the regulatory scrutiny that comes with high-volume trading.

The Billium exchange features a highly liquid order book that pulls liquidity from the top crypto exchanges in the world. This ensures that users are not exposed to any form of slippage. The crypto exchange also enhances user profitability up to a 5x leverage.

More To Come

Billium is currently in its Beta testing phase but from all information provided, it is gearing up to bring a unique product to its users. The crypto exchange will feature a friendly interface that is easy to use. It also puts safety above all else to ensure that users do not lose their funds.

Among other things, Billium will offer a liquidity aggregator, advanced API for trading robots, and reliable order execution. Others include high-frequency trading and scalping strategies and a very liquid order book in addition to its advanced algorithms.

The “BILT” token, the official token of the Billium exchange, will be launched within the year. The exchange is expected to hit more than 100,000 thousand users in its main regions, which are Turkey and Russia, and plans to get a license to operate in Europe.

 

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

What is Celsius? – Look Inside

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

What is Celsius? - Look Inside
google news
Editors News
  • Withdrawals from the Celsius Network had been halted.
  • CEL holders get better rates.
  • Celsius will creates a supply and demand cycle for CEL.

Celsius calls itself a network and refers to a community as well as an executive team. But the Celsius white paper looks like a marketing desk. With Celsius users can join the platform, deposit cryptocurrency, and apply for loans.

Celsius looks like moreover selling pamphlet.

What is Celsius Look Inside
Celsius Website screenshot

The Celsius (CEL)

The Celsius network is made up for lenders who accept cryptocurrencies as a deposit, borrowers who have access to leveraged trading tools and the Celsius service, which manages everything, including funds and protocols on exchanges.

It’s made by converting borrowers’ dollar fees into CEL, which are then awarded to lenders following a charge reduction in order to create a value-driven lending and borrowing platform.

In technical terms Celsius seems unable to explain why it requires a token. They only needed the token for the artificial economy as well as to raise funds through a presale and crowd sale.

CEL holders get better rates and Celsius claims that its service creates a supply and demand cycle for CEL by regulating everything between borrowers and lenders.

Multiple advantage strategies such as the $GBTC arbitrage and futures market contango, gave traders risk-free rewards in 2021 and these enabled market neutral trade and allowed many to profit from the yield.

Celsius suspended everything since consumers were withdrawing funds and markets were falling. This is one among the things that happened after users were notified on Sunday that withdrawals from the Celsius Network had been halted.

Celsius (CEL) traded at $0.666539 USD with a trading volume of $137,778,398 USD and the market cap is $159,211,815 USD. CEL lost 91% from its all-time high of $8.02 which was recorded one year ago. 

Recommended for you 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending