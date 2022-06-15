Will NEXO Bounce Back From 40% Dips?

A Dubai-based crypto exchange is launching a revolutionary Copy Trading platform. Copy Trading is a mutually beneficial relationship for both amateur and professional traders. The platform will allow new traders to copy and trade like professionals are bringing even more innovation to the space.

When it comes to trading, having the right information is always the difference between making a profit and a loss. With Billium, amateur traders are assured of always getting real-time updates from their preferred professional traders.

Not only does Billium plan to shake up the Copy Trading world, but it is also launching products across the beloved spot and margin trading platforms. Billium’s mission is to increase the popularity of Copy Trading across the UAE, Turkey, and Russian markets.

Copy Trading is the process whereby a user can copy and place the exact trades that a professional has placed. In doing so, they increase their chances of profit and a portion of the profit is provided to the professional as an incentive to produce more successful trades. It ensures that beginners can make a profit while they continue on their learning journey, eliminating the established risks of making losses when an individual first starts trading.

Billium ensures the authenticity of the professional traders by taking them through a rigorous vetting process. Only traders with a verifiable track record of successful trades are allowed to register as professional traders. It compiles the strategies, statistics, trades, and records of the professionals and makes them available to amateur traders. This is to help guide its users on the best trades to copy.

Its advanced algorithms come into play to provide timely updates to users. What this does is to make sure that a trader does not miss any trades from the professional they are attached to. Trades are placed in a timely fashion without any lag issues.

The Best Of Billium

Billium prioritizes the safety of its users above all else. This is why its platform features two-factor authentication, among other security measures, to ensure user accounts are protected at all times. This emphasis on safety spills over into the way the platform handles flagged transactions.

Unlike other trading platforms, when the algorithms of Billium flag a transaction, the funds are not frozen on the exchange. Instead, they are returned to the sender account. This provides every single user a safety net of not worrying if they will have their funds seized or frozen. It includes not having to worry about the regulatory scrutiny that comes with high-volume trading.

The Billium exchange features a highly liquid order book that pulls liquidity from the top crypto exchanges in the world. This ensures that users are not exposed to any form of slippage. The crypto exchange also enhances user profitability up to a 5x leverage.

More To Come

Billium is currently in its Beta testing phase but from all information provided, it is gearing up to bring a unique product to its users. The crypto exchange will feature a friendly interface that is easy to use. It also puts safety above all else to ensure that users do not lose their funds.

Among other things, Billium will offer a liquidity aggregator, advanced API for trading robots, and reliable order execution. Others include high-frequency trading and scalping strategies and a very liquid order book in addition to its advanced algorithms.

The “BILT” token, the official token of the Billium exchange, will be launched within the year. The exchange is expected to hit more than 100,000 thousand users in its main regions, which are Turkey and Russia, and plans to get a license to operate in Europe.