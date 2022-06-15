News
Zach Wilson has best offseason practice as Jets open mandatory minicamp
Zach Wilson sliced the defense into pieces during the first day of the Jets’ mandatory minicamp.
When all was said and done, it was his best offseason practice.
Wilson’s efficiency throughout Tuesday’s practice was outstanding as he operated within the structure of the play calls. The former No. 2 overall pick went 10-for-13 in team drills and 13-for-16 during 7-on-7s.
Numbers in practice don’t equate to much. It’s in shorts with little pass rush. But it’s how he generated those stats.
Wilson’s eyes were constantly in the right place throughout the afternoon as he fired a plethora of accurate passes within the timing of the play. The second-year quarterback did a phenomenal job of surveying the field throughout the day and his anticipation was sharp.
There weren’t a bunch of explosive chunk plays that usually cause fans to drool on the smart device as they salivate over the highlights. But the quick decision-making post-snap by locating where his eyes should be equaled a decisive Wilson on this day.
It was the death by a thousand paper cuts approach.
Receivers quickly sprung open and Wilson found them whether it was in the intermediate game, short areas or after he found his checkdowns in the flat after he went through the progressions.
In his previous OTA practice, Wilson struggled with reading the defense, which led to a multiple interception practice.
But during Tuesday’s practice, those issues vanished, at least for one day on the green grass of the practice facility on One Jets Drive.
Wilson’s day slightly nosedived towards the end of the day during the two-minute drill. The offense started well with two darts by Wilson for the first two plays. But the next three passes fell incomplete.
But overall, six incompletions. Good day for the young QB.
Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur described Wilson’s progression throughout the offseason in one word: improvement.
“His daily focus is what he’s trying to get done. Not trying to have a laundry list of things each and every day. It’s let’s focus on this one thing, two things, whatever it might be, and stay dialed into that,” LaFleur said. “I think [QB coach] Rob Calabrese has just done awesome in setting a standard, the goals that we wanted to get accomplished each and every day each week. And Zack has bought into that.”
Wilson accomplished what the goal was for Tuesday’s practice. Let’s see if he can carry the momentum into the final day of minicamp.
OTHER OTA OBSERVATIONS
- No. 10 overall pick Garrett Wilson had his best practice of the offseason in the sessions available to the media. Wilson ran nice routes to create decent separation and made a fantastic catch in traffic that showed off his verticality. He also had some other catches that caught people’s eyes.
- Corey Davis was Zach Wilson’s security blanket throughout the day as he caught four passes for sizable gains.
- Denzel Mims caught a pass from Joe Flacco over the middle and turned on his 4.3 speed for a long gain.
- D.J. Montgomery caught a deep ball from Zach Wilson on a broken play during 7-on-7. Montgomery continues to flash in each practice and he’ll be a receiver fighting for that final receiver spot once training camp rolls around.
- The Jets defense gave little resistance to the Gang Green offense as each quarterback chopped the defense up. The group had some nice moments throughout the offseason. Tuesday wasn’t one of them.
- Mekhi Becton was present at minicamp as expected, but he didn’t practice. Becton worked out with the rehab team along with Carl Lawson, C.J. Uzomah, D.J Reed, George Fant and Jamien Sherwood.
- Jason Pinnock continues to run with the first team at the safety spot. Lamarcus Joyner and Pinnock will have a good battle during training camp.
News
State boys lacrosse: Centennial 10, Chanhassen 8
After jumping out to an early lead Tuesday at Stillwater High School, an upset bid by Centennial nearly fell short in the quarterfinals of boys lacrosse state tournament.
Luckily for the Cougars, senior Sammy Rodriguez wouldn’t let them fall.
With the score tied 8-8 in the final period, Rodriguez put his head down, plowed his way to the net and netted the go-ahead goal with 3 minutes 12 seconds left to give unseeded Centennial (15-2) a lead it never relinquished in a 10-8 victory over No. 2 seed Chanhassen (14-3).
“You’ve just got to want it more,” Rodriguez said. “You’ve got to have more grit.”
Not long after Rodriguez gave the Cougars the lead, sophomore Logan Adams provided the dagger with a behind-the-back goal that got crowd on its feet.
“I wasn’t expecting the pass, and I bobbled it,” Adams said. “I just had to throw it behind my back as a last resort.”
Whatever works.
“That was unreal,” Rodriguez said. “I was sitting on the bench getting some water and I jumped out of my seat.”
Despite entering the matchup as the underdog, Centennial led 3-1 at the end of the first period thanks to a pair of goals from senior Noah Berger and a goal from senior Matthew Everson.
That lead grew in the second quarter as sophomore Brol Scherman, Rodriguez and Adams netted a goal apiece to make it 6-3 at halftime.
Not surprisingly, Chanhassen pushed back in the third period, erupting on offense and tightening up on defense to cut the deficit to 7-6 heading into the final frame.
“They came out hard and scored a few goals on us,” Adams said. “The captains kept our heads in the game, and we stayed strong.”
Indeed. In the end, the Cougars stayed mentally tough throughout the fourth quarter, getting goals from Berger, Rodriguez, and Adams to finalize the score at 10-8.
Now the next step for Centennial is keeping the Cinderella run rolling against No. 3 seed Prior Lake (14-2) on Thursday at Roseville High School.
“We’re a really close team,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what allows us to win games like this.”
News
Owamni from Sioux Chef takes home national James Beard Award for best new restaurant
Owamni, the highly acclaimed Indigenous restaurant on the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, won the James Beard Foundation Award for Best New Restaurant in a ceremony in Chicago on Monday night.
The Beards, often referred to as the Oscars of the culinary world, were back in full force this year after a tumultuous few years for the world and especially the restaurant industry.
Owamni, which had been planned for many years and was one of the most anticipated restaurant openings in the Twin Cities this decade, opened during the pandemic. From day one, reservations were hard to come by.
Chef Sean Sherman, aka Sioux Chef, and his business partner Dana Thompson founded the restaurant focusing on using ingredients indigenous to the United States — so nothing brought to the area by colonists. That means no wheat flour, cane sugar or dairy. It’s a challenging prospect for chefs and diners, but the thought-provoking meals have continued to draw attention locally and nationally.
It’s the first such award to go to a Twin Cities restaurant. It’s also Sherman’s third James Beard Award — he won a leadership award in 2019 and an award for his cookbook, “The Sioux Chef’s Indigenous Kitchen,” in 2018.
Sherman and chefs Jorge Guzman (Petit Leon) and Yia Vang (Union Hmong Kitchen and the upcoming Vinai) were also up for Best Chef Midwest. They lost out to Dane Baldwin of the Diplomat in Milwaukee.
In other local James Beard news, forager and chef Alan Bergo won an award for Instructional Visual Media for his show on Vimeo “The Wild Harvest with Alan Bergo.”
News
Girls state lacrosse: Lakeville South 10, Elk River 9
Katie Grubbs described it as a “breath of fresh air” when the ball is in Brielle Fannin’s stick. Lakeville South was gasping for just that with two minutes to play in its lacrosse staet tournament quarterfinal Tuesday at Roseville.
The second-seeded Cougars hadn’t played their best lacrosse, and were tied 9-9 with unseeded and scrappy Elk River.
Lakeville South’s usually potent offense had stalled, scoring just two goals over the first 23 minutes of the second half. But when Fannin has the ball, problems tend to fade. This was no different.
Fannin hit a cutting Grubbs in front of the net, and the sophomore put away the game winner to lift Lakeville to a 10-9 victory and into Thursday’s semifinals against Rosemount.
“She has the most amazing passes I’ve ever seen. She can throw that thing anywhere she wants to, so I just happened to be there, and happened to be that person (to score),” Grubbs said. “That was all her.”
Grubbs admitted with that goal, “a weight just falls off your shoulders.” Prior to that, there were tense times for the Cougars, the defending state runnersup who enters this tournament with lofty expectations.
Elk River was game for a fight, jumping out to a 3-1 lead. Even when Lakeville South (16-1) rallied, the Elks (14-3) never allowed separation. Lakeville South hoped to establish a cushion at some point.
That was a no-go.
“Because I think we weren’t really prepared for their grit,” Cougars goalie Lindsay Wirfs said. “And I knew we were going to get that, because I know a lot of the girls on their team. I was like, ‘I know they’re going to come out strong. They want to win this.’ I think we didn’t realize that was going to happen that quickly.”
Elk River dominated the ground ball game throughout. Lakeville South coach Patrick Crandall said the Elks “had the grit meter going.” It was another example of the evolution of the state tournament. Unseeded teams can now go toe to toe with the best.
Wirfs and her number of supreme saves from in close were probably the biggest reason the Cougars survived Tuesday, along with the team’s big-game experience and supreme skill.
“I like the stress,” Wirfs said, “because I feel like I play better in the stress.”
