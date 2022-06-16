News
3 things we learned at Chicago Bears minicamp, including a ‘cold-weather’ offense and Trevis Gipson’s comfort
The offense rebounded with a better showing during the second of three mandatory veteran minicamp practices Wednesday, with quarterback Justin Fields making some sharp throws and avoiding turnovers that plagued him the day before.
Here are three things learned at Halas Hall.
1. Tight end Ryan Griffin envisions the Bears building a ‘cold-weather’ team.
The 10-year-veteran, who signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract in April, seemed to describe the kind of offensive system that would rely on good tight ends.
“You can see in our roster makeup we’re a younger team,” Griffin, 32, said. “A lot of hungry guys. Hardworking guys. And I think our vision is a hardworking, tough-nosed, cold-weather football team, and I pride myself on being a part of some of those teams. I’m happy to be here and try to get this thing right.”
How is the offense going to come into shape?
“Seems like we’re going to be physical, we’re going to run, we’re going to be well-conditioned and we’re going to pound,” he said. “And we’re going to run sideline to sideline and hopefully we can get some balls over the top. In the meantime, we’ve got to score. You’ve got to put points on the board to win in this league. We’ve got the guys in this room to do it, we’ve just got to get the execution right, and that’s what this part of the year is all about. This is why we’re here. We’re working.”
Griffin and James O’Shaughnessy, the eight-year veteran from Naperville North and Illinois State, are the only veteran tight ends on the roster behind Cole Kmet. Perhaps it signals that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lean more on 12 personnel (one running back, two wide receivers, two tight ends) this season. Getsy comes from Green Bay, and the Packers were No. 2 in the league using 12 personnel last season (29% of the time) behind only the Miami Dolphins.
It can be a good idea for teams that don’t have depth at wide receiver and it can help the running game. But not every team that uses the outside-zone running scheme uses a lot of 12 personnel. The San Francisco 49ers, for example, were in 12 personnel only 10% of the time last season.
2. Trevis Gipson says playing with his hand in the dirt will help.
The defensive end had a bit of a slow adjustment as a rookie in 2020 when he went from being a defensive end at Tulsa to playing as an outside linebacker. He adapted well in 2021, finishing with seven sacks, but is happy with the change in scheme in which he doesn’t have to be as concerned with responsibilities in coverage.
“They’re just turning us loose,” Gipson said. “Honestly, letting us play ball, play fast, play smart, with a tremendous amount of effort. So that’s something that’s going to pay off for the whole defense, the whole team, and I think we’re going to have great results.
“I think overall, especially in this defense … it’s going to be tremendous. I get to come out of a three-point, (accelerate) off the ball faster and just little things like that get lost in different positions.”
Gipson said he has been impressed with rookie Dominique Robinson, a situational pass rusher drafted from Miami-Ohio.
“Sort of reminds me of me, honestly,” Gipson said. “Fifth-round pick, chip on his shoulder, dominating practice every day and still looking to get better anywhere he can.
“He’s really athletic. Dude is lean, can move, very versatile. He can rush the passer with speed and rush the passer with power, and I think that makes him a great player. I would say he’s better than me, honestly. He has a lot more pass-rush attributes than I did coming in. He has more experience on the edge than I did. We take the same approach to the learning game, but overall, he’s a great student, great athlete, and I think he’s going to help us a lot.”
3. At one point, the first-team offensive line had three Day 3 rookies.
Left guard Cody Whitehair had an excused absence and veteran Lucas Patrick was pretty much limited to individual drills, so the Bears moved some parts around. At one point Braxton Jones was at left tackle with Zach Thomas at left guard and Doug Kramer at center. Sam Mustipher lined up at right guard and Larry Borom was at right tackle. Veteran Dakota Dozier was not spotted after leaving Tuesday’s practice on a cart with what appeared to be an injury to his left leg.
At first glance, coach Matt Eberflus said he thought Thomas held up well and didn’t make any mental mistakes.
What’s going to be telling about the line is how the first and second teams are deployed at the start of training camp next month. The coaching staff might plan to have legitimate competitions at one or two positions, but the depth chart has to start somewhere. Decisions on who will be where could be made soon even if the reveal has to wait until late July.
“We’ll have a big meeting (Thursday) with (GM) Ryan (Poles) and his staff, with all of the coaches, just to reassess the whole roster before the players and the coaches go on break,” Eberflus said.
Teven Jenkins, the 2021 second-round pick, hasn’t been an option at guard, with Eberflus saying they’ve wanted him to focus on right tackle.
St. Paul City Council revokes Ethiopian bar’s liquor license on West Seventh Street
When St. Paul police were called to the RAS Ethiopian Restaurant, Bar and Lounge on Jan. 21 on reports of an assault on a minor, they found a 19-year-old girl outside bleeding from a cut on her head. They also found a locked back patio door. After five minutes of pounding, someone finally let them into the establishment, where 15 to 20 patrons were drinking and milling around.
It took days for the restaurant to provide security camera footage. Under conditions of the bar license, it should have been made available to police on demand. And, the video appears incomplete — footage of the bar fracas begins shortly after the alleged assault on the 19-year-old would have taken place.
Those allegations form the basis of a Department of Safety and Inspections recommendation to go beyond a mere financial penalty or license suspension and revoke the restaurant’s liquor license altogether, ending its bar service after 15 years of operation.
On Wednesday, after a brief discussion in front of a crowded audience of bar fans, the St. Paul City Council voted 6-0 to do exactly that. To regain a liquor license at 2516 Seventh St. W., RAS owner Zinash Amde of Woodbury would have to take the case to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.
Amde has maintained he did not receive a May 6 letter from the city indicating he could appeal the liquor license revocation to an administrative law judge. By the time that process became clear, the window to request an administrative hearing had closed, said his attorney, Brian Alton.
The council’s determination to approve an “upward departure” was based in part upon two recent city code violations, but Alton said both of the prior violations boiled down to parking concerns.
The restaurant had failed to finish a parking lot that abuts another property owner’s vacant lot or install a barrier between the two. The city fined the business $500 in April 2021 and $1,000 in September 2021.
“It is unfair to revoke a license and take away the livelihood of a business owner without any opportunity to contest it,” said Alton in a June 14 email to the city. “Due process, in addition to the ordinance, requires reasonable notice and a hearing. The owner needs more time to respond. Due process also requires that the owner be given a sufficient amount of time to prepare a defense.”
The Department of Safety and Inspections noted in its findings that the bar had previously failed to provide security camera footage on demand when police investigated incidents ranging from late-night after-parties to assaults in 2019, 2015 and 2014.
“It’s clear from the case file there are a lot of violations,” said St. Paul City Council Member Mitra Jalali.
Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on a versatile offensive line, rookies getting in shape, a Kyle Hamilton comparison and more | COMMENTARY
The Ravens have a lot of flexibility on the offensive line, but it’s hard to determine how good this group can be.
The Ravens have so far had three weeks of voluntary practice and a few days of mandatory minicamp, so it’s a good time to experiment.
They have shuffled a lot of players around, which allows them to be creative in case of injuries. On Tuesday, Ja’Wuan James started at left tackle with Morgan Moses on the right side. A day later, they flipped positions and played reasonably well.
The new tandem is more athletic than last year’s starter Alejandro Villanueva, who struggled with speed rushers.
The Ravens also have to settle on a starting guard combination. Kevin Zeitler can be penciled in at right guard, but both Tyre Phillips and Ben Powers have started on the left side with Ben Cleveland as a third option.
Rookie Tyler Linderbaum, the second of two first-round picks in April, has been starting at center, but the team has ample replacements in Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon.
Regardless, this appears to be a hard-working group. Run blocking is expected to be their forte once again, but they are already better pass blockers than they were a year ago. The Ravens allowed a team-record 57 sacks last season.
Now, if Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley can return healthy from an ankle injury he suffered nearly a year and a half ago, this line has potential. Quarterback Lamar Jackson might become one of the happiest people in Baltimore.
Rookies not ready yet
It’s puzzling why rookies show up to these minicamps out of shape.
In some cases, they still have one semester of school left, so they can’t work out like pro players. But a lot of these rookies leave school early so they can train for the NFL scouting combine, their school’s pro day and offseason activities.
Two of the Ravens’ top rookies need to report in better shape when training camp opens in late July.
Daniel Faalele, the 6-foot-8, 380-pound offensive tackle out of Minnesota who was drafted in fourth round, struggled through practice again Wednesday.
Not only was he slow and methodical, but he indicated when the Ravens were going to pass or run. When he carried a “light stick,” or leaned back in his stance, it was a pass.
Faalele can be labeled a project, much like outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was last year, but Oweh had much more skill and a stronger motor as a rookie.
Rookie Travis Jones, the 6-4, 327-pound defensive tackle selected in the third round out of Connecticut, has also struggled with conditioning.
With Michael Pierce out for a “personal matter” and the Ravens reaching a contract settlement with injured veteran Derek Wolfe, Jones started Wednesday, but he was clearly tired early in the 2 1/2-hour practice.
Fortunately, both Jones and Faalele will get about six weeks to improve their conditioning for training camp, which should be more than enough time.
Twice as nice
The Ravens are doing some neat little things with this two-tight end offense, especially with the combination of 6-6, 250-pound rookie Charlie Kolar and veteran Mark Andrews.
Not only will the formation force opposing defenses to respect both the run and the pass, but it could lead to some mismatches with linebackers forced to cover one of the tight ends one-on-one.
The wheel route from Jackson to Andrews on Wednesday resulted in an 18-yard touchdown, leading to a celebration with Kolar in the end zone. There should be more to come.
Offense up and down
Jackson’s touchdown pass to Andrews came early in the practice, but the offense got ragged in the second half.
Jackson appeared to get tired and threw behind and low to his intended receivers. Linderbaum also struggled with a couple of snaps out of the shotgun formation.
It was hot and humid and the Ravens started practice at 1:30 p.m. The heat took its toll.
Bateman looking better
Since Jackson started practicing with the team Tuesday, his return seems to have inspired second-year receiver Rashod Bateman.
In the previous three practices open to the media, Bateman would occasionally drop passes, including some short ones across the middle.
But it’s been different with Jackson on the field. On Wednesday, they connected on a beautiful 65-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline.
Running back battle
One of the top battles in training camp will be at running back between fourth-year player Justin Hill and rookie Tyler Badie.
The Ravens are looking for a pass-catching threat out of the backfield behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, and so far Badie has had no equal. But Hill has been a standout on special teams, which could earn him a spot on the roster.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Ravens kept four running backs, perhaps stashing Badie on the practice squad. But that might be hard to do if he plays well in the preseason.
Hamilton in good company
Two of the things you notice quickly about rookie safety Kyle Hamilton, the team’s top pick out of Notre Dame, is his size and his easy movements.
The 6-4, 220-pound defensive back never looks tense, remaining loose and limber. He has a similar style to Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.
Now, don’t get carried away here with any other comparisons. Reed always had that easy-going demeanor and that long, loping stride.
Hamilton always looks like he is tired, but he covers so much ground so quickly. He might make mistakes, but there is no indecision.
While on the subject of safeties, veteran Tony Jefferson has performed well in these practices, though the Ravens are loaded at the position. I thought his career was pretty much over in February 2020 when the Ravens released him.
Odds and ends
>> Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo spent a good portion of practice speaking with team owner Steve Bisciotti. Ojabo fits the description of a top pass rusher. His body is thick but well-defined, and the kid has an assortment of moves.
>> Bateman, quarterback Tyler Huntley and outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson battled injuries Wednesday, but none were serious. All appeared healthy at the end of practice.
>> Maybe the most impressive outside linebacker in these open practices has been second-year player Daelin Hayes, who intercepted a pass over the middle Wednesday when Jackson panicked while being blitzed. He has been more impressive as a pass rusher.
47 cats rescued from owner’s car parked at I-35 rest area in Chisago County
Forty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering heat at an Interstate 35 rest area near Harris in Chisago County, authorities said Wednesday.
The cats discovered Tuesday were living in the car with their owner, who recently became homeless and didn’t want to leave the animals behind, according to Animal Humane Society investigator Ashley Pudas.
“Unfortunately, with the heat yesterday he recognized that it was above and beyond what he was capable of at this time. And he let us help them out,” she said, noting that the owner had not left the cats alone.
The owner had been living with cats in the vehicle “for some time,” the Animal Humane Society said. Despite the heat and unsanitary conditions, most of the cats had only minor medical issues.
Temperatures in the area climbed over 90 degrees on Tuesday.
The cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old. They will eventually be sterilized and made available for adoption, authorities said.
The owner had previously given up 14 of the cats that had been living in the car. They were taken by a local rescue organization.
