30 Latest Bollywood Songs List 2022 – New Hindi Songs
With so many Bollywood films coming out each year, it’s easy to keep up with the latest Bollywood songs even if that means remixing some old Bollywood music. You can’t deny them as party people grooving to their beats, whether you like them or not.
If you want to add some new Bollywood songs to your playlist or simply enjoy Bollywood in general, you’ll enjoy our selection of the best new Hindi music Bollywood offers!
Here is a list of the 30 latest Bollywood songs that have taken over the heart of the nation,
1. Udd Ja Parindey
This song is from the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, starred album Radhe Shyam. Mithoon composed this song, which was produced by T-Series. Enjoy the fascinating story told in this song, which is set in a snowy landscape with mountains in the background.
2. Kusu Kusu
Kusu Kusu is a brand new Bollywood dance routine from the film Satyameva Jayate 2. John Abraham plays two characters in this film, one as a police officer and the other as a politician. Nora Fatehi is featured here, and she is crushing this song with her incredible dances.
3. Soch Liya
This song should be in your playlist if you’re looking for the most recent Arijit Singh song. This romantic new bollywood song, composed by Mithoon, is part of the Radhe Shyam series, which is produced by T-series. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde star in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam.
4. Humsafar
With Humsafar, the main track from Aakhiri Mulaqaat, a melodious series, take a deep dive into this music of adoration and detest! Suyyash Rai sings Humsafar, which was directed by Lakshay and Siddharth Singh, and stars Smriti Kalra and Harshad Chopda. Take a look at the couple’s heartbreaking journey.
5. Dus Bahane
Do you recall the 2011 film Dus Bahane’s original rendition of Dus Bahane? This new Hindi song, 2.0, is a remake of the original, which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan. This rendition, like the original, includes a hook step that you will become addicted to.
6. Genda Phool
This distinctive, contemporary song is from Badboyshah aka Badshah’s latest album, and Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen dancing and singing to this Durga Puja-inspired tune. This popular Bollywood song is unlike anything else Badshah has to offer, which is why we can’t stop listening to it on repeat.
7. Mehrama
This is a beautiful song from the Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan film Love Aaj Kal, composed by the highly great Pritam and sung by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra.
8. Channa Ve
This is from Vicky Kaushal’s horror film Bhoot, in which he plays our favourite chocolate guy. It’s a fun tune to listen to and dance to. Not only are Akhil Sachdeva’s words lovely, but the video is also a visual pleasure.
9. Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru
Tanishk Bagchi has replicated this scene from Ayushmaan Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Romy sings the Bollywood song, which is currently trendy. Yo Yo Honey Singh composed the original melody, and the video features J star and Honey Singh personally.
10. Haan Main Galat
Twist, a popular Hindi song from the old film of the same name starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, is being reprised here. As much as we adore the original version of the song, the new Twist is a popular Bollywood song with a catchy hook dance.
11. I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0
You might enjoy this popular Bollywood Hindi song if you want to see a rock-hard Tiger Shroff just grooving and embracing the disco motions to the beats. Although the picturization in this one is lovely, with a reference to the original melodies, old is gold, as they say.
12. Ole Ole
The new Ole Ole 2.0 is sure to get you moving. Why? We’re sure it brings back so many memories of the actual song from 1994, which also starred Saif Ali Khan. It’s a terrific idea to incorporate your new Hindi tunes.
13. Do You Love Me
The relaxing beats of this appealing, controversial tune may get even the most sedentary folks up and dance. This peppy track will not disappoint if you enjoy shaking your booty.
14. Sip Sip
This is from the film Street Dancer 3D, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. It features Varun Dhawan and Sonam Bajwa and is a remix of Jasmine Sandlas’ 2018 song Sip Sip. That was a great hit Bollywood Hindi song, and so is this.
15. Sauda Khara Khara
Sauda Khara Khara was released by the multi-starrer movie Good Newwz, which followed the trend of reproducing 90s-old treasures for the film. It’s a re-enactment of Sukhbir’s blockbuster song. The song stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir Singh, and Kiara Advani and is one of the film’s most popular new Bollywood songs.
16. Mummy Nu Pasand
It appears that remixes are the rage these days. This is a remix of the Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma’s song. Jaani wrote the lyrics, while Tanishk Bagchi recreated the new Hindi song. If you liked the first one, we’re confident you’ll enjoy the new one as well.
17. Dheeme Dheeme
This song from the Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday film Pati, Patni Aur Woh is produced by Tanishk Bagchi and performed by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The song contains a great hook step and upbeat sounds.
18. Chandigarh Mein
The complete star cast of the film — Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani – are included in this latest Bollywood song. The ladies appear to be too hot to handle, and we’re sure you’ll enjoy it.
19. Aari Aari
The chart-topper is a remake of Bombay Rockers’ original smash Aari Aari Rock. By inserting a groove string of upbeats, the creators of this Hindi Bollywood song have continued to hold the soul of the original song. This upbeat dancing number will undoubtedly bring back many memories.
20. Naah Goriye
We’re sure you’re all familiar with Harrdy Sandhu’s song Naah Goriye, which featured him and Nora Fatehi. The new rendition, which stars Harrdy, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sonam Bajwa, is just as fantastic as the original.
21. Humraah
This calm, romantic tune is ideal for listening to when you’re missing your sweetheart during the night, or even better, dedicate this deep beautiful Hindi song to them and brighten their day!
22. Angreji Beat
Honey Singh’s original is already a huge hit, and this Bollywood song version is no less thrilling. The song is enticing and practically compels you to dance, and you can’t help but try a few moves out.
23. Nok Jhok
While we all enjoyed the powerful title tune from Chhapaak, Nok Jhok is a lovely melody that deserves to be heard.
24. Dil Ne Kaha
This is a sweet song from Kangana Ranaut’s new film Panga. This latest Bollywood song, created by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy and written by Javed Akhtar, is brilliantly performed by Jassie Gill and Asees Kaur.
25. Crazy Lagdi
This song from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty’s Motichoor Chaknachoor is extremely sweet, including the principal actors’ nok jhok.
26. Tu Hi Yaar Mera
Tu Hi Yaar Mera, a lovey-dovey song starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, is another one we’re sure you’ll enjoy.
27. Tum Hi Aana
Even though the romantic action film starring Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria did not do well at the box office, this new Bollywood Hindi song has been at the top of the charts since its release. If you haven’t heard it yet, you should do so.
28. Zindagi
This wonderful Bollywood song from Bala will inspire you to live each day to the fullest. Trust us when we say this is a song you can listen to on repeat.
29. Khadke Glassy
Do you want to dance all night? This new Bollywood song, which is a replica of a popular Punjabi song of the same name, is perfect for you. Strap it on and let your feet shake themselves onto the dance floor.
30. Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi
Divya Khosla, an actress and filmmaker, dances to Neha Kakkar’s song in this new Hindi single. This song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, is one of the most popular Hindi songs in the Bollywood industry right now, and it’s a terrific addition to your latest Hindi playlist.
Police: Motorcyclist and pedestrian die in collision in St. Paul
A motorcyclist collided with a pedestrian in St. Paul on Wednesday night and both men died, according to police.
A 911 caller reported the crash near the Mississippi River in Dayton’s Bluff about 10:10 p.m. Officers responded to Warner Road, about a half-mile east of the U.S. 52 bridge. Paramedics pronounced the men dead at the scene.
A witness reported the motorcyclist was heading west on Warner Road when he struck a man who was walking down the center of the road, according to Steve Linders, a police spokesman. He also told officers he heard something hit his car, which police held at the scene to process for evidence.
Police said they will release the names of the men after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms their identities and authorities have notified their families.
Also on Wednesday night, a driver struck two pedestrians in Roseville. Police said a man and young child were critically injured and were taken to a hospital. The driver was cooperating with investigators.
Kyle Stowers’ stint with the Orioles might be temporary, but he’s learned how to make a good impression
Kyle Stowers always had it in the back of his mind as he went through his day-to-day work with the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Code League in 2018. He had arrived as a temporary player, filling a roster spot until the College World Series ended and some of the best players around college baseball reported to their summer league destinations.
The thing was, Stowers had no intention of leaving.
The then-Stanford outfielder was determined to stake his place, and he did so behind a team-leading .326 batting average and a .926 OPS. Around midseason, when the cutoff date arrived for coach Jeff Trundy to decide which temporary players would stay and which would depart, he hardly gave Stowers a second glance.
“Hey, by the way,” Stowers recalled Trundy saying, “obviously you’re staying the rest of the summer.”
Stowers had done more than enough to earn his place with the Commodores, setting himself up well to become a second-round selection for the Orioles in the 2019 draft. Now he’s with Baltimore in the major leagues, and he finds himself in much the same situation he did that summer on the Cape.
The 24-year-old outfielder joined Baltimore in Toronto as a replacement player, filling in for outfielder Anthony Santander, who’s on the restricted list. He will have one more game with the Orioles on Thursday before Santander returns and Stowers likely heads to Triple-A Norfolk again — at least for the time being.
He isn’t a member of the 40-man roster; replacement players can return to the minors without needing to use an option or passing through waivers. It created a unique situation for Stowers’ debut, a four-game trial that could turn into more, akin to what he did six years ago.
“Just trying to soak it all in as much as I can,” Stowers said. “I think the super nice thing about it is, I got to get my feet wet, get the debut out of the way, get my first hit out of the way. And I don’t mean that as I was dreading it — it was super awesome to have that happen. I think it’ll just make me more comfortable for whenever the opportunity comes next. And whenever that is, I’ll be ready.”
As Stowers searched for a summer league assignment, his quiet freshman year at Stanford did him no favors. He hit .103 in 19 games as he adapted to the college level, and assignments for the summer league are often sealed early in the spring.
In conversations with Trundy, he knew there was a possibility he’d stick around with the Commodores. He hit .286 during his sophomore season with the Cardinal, and when he opened his account well with Falmouth, it was a no-brainer. The temporary designation was ditched.
“I think it ignites a little bit of fire,” Stowers said. “Enough to put a little chip on the shoulder. But again, nothing that really ticked me off too much.”
The lessons learned that summer come in handy now, though. As a professional, “everyone’s job’s on the line.”
“If you don’t have that fire, that passion to get the most out of it and be the best you can be, you’re obviously probably not in the right place,” Stowers said.
The El Cajon, California, native has made his mark early in the minors and slots in as the No. 9 prospect in Baltimore’s organization, according to Baseball America. He hit 12 homers in 49 games to go with a .253 average for Triple-A Norfolk this season before his momentary call-up.
Stowers has played in two games at Rogers Centre, making his debut Monday and notching his first hit on an RBI double. He went hitless Wednesday but snared a line drive in deep left field before running into the wall.
He doesn’t know how long this will last. On paper, his last day with the club is Thursday. Then it’s back to the minors until the next opportunity arises. But then again, as a temporary player in 2018 for Falmouth, he never left.
Perhaps there’s a chance the same will happen with the Orioles.
What new Minnesota liquor laws mean for businesses — and consumers
Minnesota still has a long way to go before our liquor laws are caught up with those of other states.
But a law passed a few weeks ago that loosens some restrictions on what breweries and distilleries can sell from their cocktail rooms and taprooms is “a good start,” according to business owners.
What does this new law mean for you, the consumer?
It means that you’ll be able to buy one full-size bottle of spirits at your local distillery. It means you will finally be able to get that beer-hall-only beer you fell in love with at Surly’s destination brewery in a to-go format.
It also means that smaller breweries, should they choose to do so, can sell you four-packs and six-packs of cans instead of larger format growlers or crowlers.
Basically, it means more options. Not all the options that other states have, but more.
We chatted with movers and shakers in the industry, who have a lot to say about how this will affect their bottom line, their capacity to grow and their ability to connect with consumers.
As for the timeline of increased options, stay tuned. Local ordinances need to change to reflect the new state law. Minneapolis and St. Paul have both fast-tracked those changes, but it still takes time for new city rules to be passed.
SUCCESS WAS PUNISHED
For Jamie MacFarlane, co-owner of Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors, Minn., it’s been a long two and a half years of telling customers that she couldn’t sell them growlers of beer to take home.
The brewery passed the previous 20,000-barrel-per-year threshold for being able to sell growlers in October 2019.
“I don’t know any other business out there that once you reach an arbitrary number you have to stop,” MacFarlane said. “Our businesses were definitely getting punished.”
That limit has now increased to 150,000 barrels, which means that every craft brewery — even the bigger players like Schell’s, Surly and Summit — can sell beer to-go from its taproom should it choose to do so.
“You know, the biggest thing for this is that our bartenders are finally able to say, yes, you can take our beer home with you,” MacFarlane said. “The last two summers have been brutal with people coming in and asking if they can get a growler and our bartenders having to explain Minnesota liquor law to tourists from other states.”
But besides being a convenience for tourists, selling beer to go from the taproom contributes a significant amount to the brewery’s bottom line.
“Growlers had been 30 percent of our taproom revenue,” she said. “It’s a cash flow thing for our business.”
MacFarlane said that before this law was passed, there were five craft breweries in the country that weren’t allowed to sell beer to go — and all five were in Minnesota.
As for next steps, she and others would like to see the size of allowable crowlers (large cans) changed from 750 ml to whatever the breweries see fit. Apparently, when the law was originally made, there was a small brewery in the northern part of the state packaging his beer in 750-ml bottles, and he got that written into the law. But no other states have similar restrictions, and manufacturers mostly make 32-ounce crowlers.
Finding that legal size has gotten increasingly difficult with supply-chain issues surrounding aluminum. So much so that Castle Danger isn’t even attempting to add crowlers to its to-go lineup at the moment.
HANDSHAKE DEAL
It might be a while before MacFarlane and others can ask for more changes to liquor law in the state, though.
That’s because the craft brewers and distillers guilds made a handshake deal with distributors that they would not return to the legislature seeking new liquor rules for five years.
Bob Galligan, director of government and industry relations for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, said that is about how long it usually takes to get major liquor bills any traction, anyway.
“Part of it for us is that anyone who knows liquor laws in Minnesota knows it isn’t happening in a year,” he said. “It’s just a very slow process in Minnesota.”
He said that for the most part, guild members are very happy with the new law, even if there are things they still would like to see changed.
“We met in the middle and negotiated this bill,” Galligan said. “Having all stakeholders happy is the goal, and if this law is really changing things for our membership, we will have no need.
“As things stand in the current environment, we’re willing to take some time and collect some data as to what this has brought into the state.”
That doesn’t mean the organization’s work is done. There are other changes that the group will be eyeing down the road.
Brewpubs, for instance, have been largely left out of the conversation. Brewpubs can serve wine and liquor, but they cannot distribute their product outside of selling growlers. Many of them would like to see that change. They’d like to be able to sell four- or six-packs of beer from their taprooms, but also in retail stores.
And eventually, Galligan said, everyone would like to see production caps lifted, so that no matter how successful a craft brewery is, they can still sell beer from their taprooms, in any container they see fit.
“We all knew what the laws were when we opened our businesses, but as businesses change the laws need to change,” Galligan said.
DARKNESS DAY RETURNS
For Surly owner Omar Ansari, the most important thing about the new law is that Darkness Day, the event during which the brewery releases Surly Darkness, its cult-favorite barrel-aged Russian imperial stout, will return.
Because the Minneapolis brewery was too big to sell off-sale beer, Darkness Day has been on the back burner. For a while, Surly moved the event to its production facility in Brooklyn Park and one year, to Somerset, Wis., but it was never as successful as in the early years of the beer’s release.
With the law change, Ansari said there will be a big celebration in early October.
“Darkness day helped turn us into the brewery we are,” Ansari said. “This year the event will be at the Minneapolis brewery. We’re still working out details, but it should be a ton of fun.”
Additionally, for the first time, the destination brewery will be able to offer guests beer in a to-go format. Since the brewery has never had an off-sale license, there’s a lot of paperwork that goes into getting that permit. But “within some weeks,” Ansari said, the brewery will be able to sell growlers, and hopefully crowlers.
“You expect to take home some beer when you’re at a brewery,” Ansari said. “And this way, people can take home some of those one-off, beer-hall-only beers that they have enjoyed at our brewery.”
One of those beers, a chili-spiked version of Surly Hell called Fiery Hell, is a cult favorite that has never been available outside the beer hall.
“One of my friends is obsessed with that beer and wants to know when it’s in the beer hall,” Ansari said. “And people being able to grab a growler of it is awesome. One of the things you want to do with a brewery is get people the beer they’re excited about.”
FULL-SIZE SPIRTS
Breweries aren’t the only ones that are on cloud nine about the new law.
Craft distilleries have long advocated for the ability to sell full-size (750 ml) bottles of their spirits out of their cocktail rooms.
Previously, just one 375-ml bottle of spirits was allowed per person, per day. Now the limit is up to 750 ml per day, per person, in whatever format the distilleries prefer to sell.
“That’s the size the customer is familiar with,” said Phil Steger, founder and owner of Brother Justus Whiskey Co. in Northeast Minneapolis. “This way, they can buy the bottle, bring it home and share the story with their friends. And that person goes to a retailer and sees our bottle and says, ‘I remember having that at a friend’s house,’ and they buy it. Minnesota workers, distributors and businesses all benefit.”
Besides, Steger explained, those smaller bottles, which he jokingly calls “baby bottles” have been difficult to source with the broken supply chain.
“A lot of distilleries were running into a place where they couldn’t get those smaller bottles,” Steger said. “They couldn’t find them. That would have eliminated retail at their distilleries. So this was really essential. The law had to change or you would have seen people go out of business. It’ll keep the smallest distilleries alive.”
Although Steger and other distillers are happy with the changes, there are other changes that would help these fledgling businesses continue to grow. For instance, only “microdistilleries,” or those that sell less than 40,000 proof gallons of spirits in a year, are allowed to have cocktail rooms. Steger would like to see any distillery that is making its product in Minnesota be allowed to have one.
“Other states aren’t standing still or just doing the minimum, they’re looking toward the future and asking how they can encourage the industry — all tiers benefit from supporting in-state production,” he said.
NOT ALL BUSINESSES WILL CHANGE
Mark Stutrud, owner Summit Brewing, the elder statesman of craft beer in Minnesota, said his taproom off West Seventh Street in St. Paul generates less than 1 percent of his yearly revenue.
So selling beer to go really doesn’t make much sense.
“It’s never been part of our business plan,” Stutrud said. “We do have special beers that are only available in the Rathskeller (Summit’s taproom), but that’s kind of a way to recognize and acknowledge that they’ve come to visit. If they want more of it, we just invite them to come back again.”
And Jill Pavlak, co-owner of St. Paul’s Urban Growler Brewing Co., said they currently sell crowlers and will qualify to be able to sell four- and six-packs, but hadn’t decided yet what they would do when the city ordinance changes.
“We feel conflicted,” Pavlak said. “There are many amazing liquor stores that carry our beer. We don’t want to jeopardize that relationship. We do know customers want the option but we won’t compete with liquor stores. If the ordinance is changed, we will have to consider it but we will not sell for less than our friends at liquor stores.”
