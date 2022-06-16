30 Latest Bollywood Songs List 2022 – New Hindi Songs

Minnesota still has a long way to go before our liquor laws are caught up with those of other states.

But a law passed a few weeks ago that loosens some restrictions on what breweries and distilleries can sell from their cocktail rooms and taprooms is “a good start,” according to business owners.

What does this new law mean for you, the consumer?

It means that you’ll be able to buy one full-size bottle of spirits at your local distillery. It means you will finally be able to get that beer-hall-only beer you fell in love with at Surly’s destination brewery in a to-go format.

It also means that smaller breweries, should they choose to do so, can sell you four-packs and six-packs of cans instead of larger format growlers or crowlers.

Basically, it means more options. Not all the options that other states have, but more.

We chatted with movers and shakers in the industry, who have a lot to say about how this will affect their bottom line, their capacity to grow and their ability to connect with consumers.

As for the timeline of increased options, stay tuned. Local ordinances need to change to reflect the new state law. Minneapolis and St. Paul have both fast-tracked those changes, but it still takes time for new city rules to be passed.

SUCCESS WAS PUNISHED

For Jamie MacFarlane, co-owner of Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors, Minn., it’s been a long two and a half years of telling customers that she couldn’t sell them growlers of beer to take home.

The brewery passed the previous 20,000-barrel-per-year threshold for being able to sell growlers in October 2019.

“I don’t know any other business out there that once you reach an arbitrary number you have to stop,” MacFarlane said. “Our businesses were definitely getting punished.”

That limit has now increased to 150,000 barrels, which means that every craft brewery — even the bigger players like Schell’s, Surly and Summit — can sell beer to-go from its taproom should it choose to do so.

“You know, the biggest thing for this is that our bartenders are finally able to say, yes, you can take our beer home with you,” MacFarlane said. “The last two summers have been brutal with people coming in and asking if they can get a growler and our bartenders having to explain Minnesota liquor law to tourists from other states.”

But besides being a convenience for tourists, selling beer to go from the taproom contributes a significant amount to the brewery’s bottom line.

“Growlers had been 30 percent of our taproom revenue,” she said. “It’s a cash flow thing for our business.”

MacFarlane said that before this law was passed, there were five craft breweries in the country that weren’t allowed to sell beer to go — and all five were in Minnesota.

As for next steps, she and others would like to see the size of allowable crowlers (large cans) changed from 750 ml to whatever the breweries see fit. Apparently, when the law was originally made, there was a small brewery in the northern part of the state packaging his beer in 750-ml bottles, and he got that written into the law. But no other states have similar restrictions, and manufacturers mostly make 32-ounce crowlers.

Finding that legal size has gotten increasingly difficult with supply-chain issues surrounding aluminum. So much so that Castle Danger isn’t even attempting to add crowlers to its to-go lineup at the moment.

HANDSHAKE DEAL

It might be a while before MacFarlane and others can ask for more changes to liquor law in the state, though.

That’s because the craft brewers and distillers guilds made a handshake deal with distributors that they would not return to the legislature seeking new liquor rules for five years.

Bob Galligan, director of government and industry relations for the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, said that is about how long it usually takes to get major liquor bills any traction, anyway.

“Part of it for us is that anyone who knows liquor laws in Minnesota knows it isn’t happening in a year,” he said. “It’s just a very slow process in Minnesota.”

He said that for the most part, guild members are very happy with the new law, even if there are things they still would like to see changed.

“We met in the middle and negotiated this bill,” Galligan said. “Having all stakeholders happy is the goal, and if this law is really changing things for our membership, we will have no need.

“As things stand in the current environment, we’re willing to take some time and collect some data as to what this has brought into the state.”

That doesn’t mean the organization’s work is done. There are other changes that the group will be eyeing down the road.

Brewpubs, for instance, have been largely left out of the conversation. Brewpubs can serve wine and liquor, but they cannot distribute their product outside of selling growlers. Many of them would like to see that change. They’d like to be able to sell four- or six-packs of beer from their taprooms, but also in retail stores.

And eventually, Galligan said, everyone would like to see production caps lifted, so that no matter how successful a craft brewery is, they can still sell beer from their taprooms, in any container they see fit.

“We all knew what the laws were when we opened our businesses, but as businesses change the laws need to change,” Galligan said.

DARKNESS DAY RETURNS

For Surly owner Omar Ansari, the most important thing about the new law is that Darkness Day, the event during which the brewery releases Surly Darkness, its cult-favorite barrel-aged Russian imperial stout, will return.

Because the Minneapolis brewery was too big to sell off-sale beer, Darkness Day has been on the back burner. For a while, Surly moved the event to its production facility in Brooklyn Park and one year, to Somerset, Wis., but it was never as successful as in the early years of the beer’s release.

With the law change, Ansari said there will be a big celebration in early October.

“Darkness day helped turn us into the brewery we are,” Ansari said. “This year the event will be at the Minneapolis brewery. We’re still working out details, but it should be a ton of fun.”

Additionally, for the first time, the destination brewery will be able to offer guests beer in a to-go format. Since the brewery has never had an off-sale license, there’s a lot of paperwork that goes into getting that permit. But “within some weeks,” Ansari said, the brewery will be able to sell growlers, and hopefully crowlers.

“You expect to take home some beer when you’re at a brewery,” Ansari said. “And this way, people can take home some of those one-off, beer-hall-only beers that they have enjoyed at our brewery.”

One of those beers, a chili-spiked version of Surly Hell called Fiery Hell, is a cult favorite that has never been available outside the beer hall.

“One of my friends is obsessed with that beer and wants to know when it’s in the beer hall,” Ansari said. “And people being able to grab a growler of it is awesome. One of the things you want to do with a brewery is get people the beer they’re excited about.”

FULL-SIZE SPIRTS

Breweries aren’t the only ones that are on cloud nine about the new law.

Craft distilleries have long advocated for the ability to sell full-size (750 ml) bottles of their spirits out of their cocktail rooms.

Previously, just one 375-ml bottle of spirits was allowed per person, per day. Now the limit is up to 750 ml per day, per person, in whatever format the distilleries prefer to sell.

“That’s the size the customer is familiar with,” said Phil Steger, founder and owner of Brother Justus Whiskey Co. in Northeast Minneapolis. “This way, they can buy the bottle, bring it home and share the story with their friends. And that person goes to a retailer and sees our bottle and says, ‘I remember having that at a friend’s house,’ and they buy it. Minnesota workers, distributors and businesses all benefit.”

Besides, Steger explained, those smaller bottles, which he jokingly calls “baby bottles” have been difficult to source with the broken supply chain.

“A lot of distilleries were running into a place where they couldn’t get those smaller bottles,” Steger said. “They couldn’t find them. That would have eliminated retail at their distilleries. So this was really essential. The law had to change or you would have seen people go out of business. It’ll keep the smallest distilleries alive.”

Although Steger and other distillers are happy with the changes, there are other changes that would help these fledgling businesses continue to grow. For instance, only “microdistilleries,” or those that sell less than 40,000 proof gallons of spirits in a year, are allowed to have cocktail rooms. Steger would like to see any distillery that is making its product in Minnesota be allowed to have one.

“Other states aren’t standing still or just doing the minimum, they’re looking toward the future and asking how they can encourage the industry — all tiers benefit from supporting in-state production,” he said.

NOT ALL BUSINESSES WILL CHANGE

Mark Stutrud, owner Summit Brewing, the elder statesman of craft beer in Minnesota, said his taproom off West Seventh Street in St. Paul generates less than 1 percent of his yearly revenue.

So selling beer to go really doesn’t make much sense.

“It’s never been part of our business plan,” Stutrud said. “We do have special beers that are only available in the Rathskeller (Summit’s taproom), but that’s kind of a way to recognize and acknowledge that they’ve come to visit. If they want more of it, we just invite them to come back again.”

And Jill Pavlak, co-owner of St. Paul’s Urban Growler Brewing Co., said they currently sell crowlers and will qualify to be able to sell four- and six-packs, but hadn’t decided yet what they would do when the city ordinance changes.

“We feel conflicted,” Pavlak said. “There are many amazing liquor stores that carry our beer. We don’t want to jeopardize that relationship. We do know customers want the option but we won’t compete with liquor stores. If the ordinance is changed, we will have to consider it but we will not sell for less than our friends at liquor stores.”