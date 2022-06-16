News
47 cats rescued from owner’s car parked at I-35 rest area in Chisago County
Forty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering heat at an Interstate 35 rest area near Harris in Chisago County, authorities said Wednesday.
The cats discovered Tuesday were living in the car with their owner, who recently became homeless and didn’t want to leave the animals behind, according to Animal Humane Society investigator Ashley Pudas.
“Unfortunately, with the heat yesterday he recognized that it was above and beyond what he was capable of at this time. And he let us help them out,” she said, noting that the owner had not left the cats alone.
The owner had been living with cats in the vehicle “for some time,” the Animal Humane Society said. Despite the heat and unsanitary conditions, most of the cats had only minor medical issues.
Temperatures in the area climbed over 90 degrees on Tuesday.
The cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old. They will eventually be sterilized and made available for adoption, authorities said.
The owner had previously given up 14 of the cats that had been living in the car. They were taken by a local rescue organization.
Class 3A boys golf: Rosemount’s Owen Rexing birdies final hole to share title with Northfield’s Nate Stevens, Edina’s Jack Wetzel
It seemed academic at the time. Rosemount senior Owen Rexing faced a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole Wednesday at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
He was in third place in the Class 3A state tournament at 3 under par. The birdie would keep him there, with both leaders parked at 5 under.
Rexing certainly wanted to make the putt, but admitted it “just felt like a bonus at the time.” He did indeed drain it to finish at 4-under 140 for the two-day event.
Then one co-leader, Northfield senior Nate Stevens — who was playing in Rexing’s group — missed his par putt on No. 18 to slide back to 4 under.
And the other co-leader, Edina’s Jack Wetzel — who was a few holes back — played his final four holes in 1 over par, to also finish at 4 under.
Suddenly, Rexing was a co-state champion.
Rexing’s putt ended up being “huge, I guess,” he noted.
The three share the state title, which had different meanings for each of them.
For Stevens, it’s a second straight state crown after he won it alone last spring. Coming back this season, the Minnesota Mr. Golf winner noted there were higher expectations, both internal and external, on his shoulders this season.
Golf and, frankly, any other sport is easier to play without expectations. So Stevens was proud of the way he was able to push those to the side and “do my own thing” on the course.
But Wednesday’s result seemed to leave him wanting more. Thinking 5 under would be the score to beat, Stevens called the 18th hole “frustrating.”
Still, he is a two-time champ.
“It’s a good feeling to be able to do it two years in a row. It doesn’t really feel like I did it two years in a row, because there’s three guys at the top and not just one,” Stevens said. “But to be able to just compete again this year is pretty special for me.”
For Wetzel, it was a story of redemption. The Edina senior was in the same spot a year ago that he was in this week — tied with Stevens for the lead after Day 1. But last spring, he faded on Day 2 and wasn’t in contention at the end. He felt like he got in his own head on that day.
Not this time. He placed his focus on competing for Edina’s team, which convincingly claimed the team championship ahead of second-place Spring Lake Park.
He didn’t know his individual positioning until he stood on the 18th tee box, and finally asked Hornets coach Michael McCollow where he was.
“He said, ‘You’re tied,’ ” Wetzel said. “I knew I needed a birdie.”
He piped his drive down the middle of the fairway and delivered a beautiful approach to about 10 feet from the hole. He put a good stroke on the putt, leaving the left-to-right breaker just high.
“I gave the putt a good chance, played the hole well, it just ran by,” Wetzel said.
Despite the result, it was a strong finish to another strong round.
“I just put mind over matter and tried to just play it the same after Day 1, and came through,” he said. “It was fun.”
For Rexing, who entered the day one shot back of the leaders, the result was proof to himself that that is the caliber of golfer he can be. He finished tied for 31st at last year’s state tournament.
He since has gone to hitting more of a cut, which he finds more reliable than his draw. Other than that, he hasn’t made any significant physical changes.
“I don’t really know, just more consistency, practicing,” Rexing said. “I just made a couple more putts and didn’t make big mistakes.”
Even with that, he didn’t expect to contend at this level this week.
“I was like, ‘Top 10 would be cool,’ ” he said. “Coming into today I was still like, ‘Top five would be cool.’ And then I just kept hitting good shots, and it turned out well.”
The same is true for all three involved, though there is still something about a three-way tie at the top that left the ending somewhat unsatisfactory. Stevens said he would rather finish second than in a tie for first. What he likely meant was that he would have loved a chance to duke it out with the other two in a playoff.
They all would have appreciated such an opportunity.
“More than anything,” Stevens said.
“Easily,” Wetzel said. “I would be up for it. Those are great guys, so I’d be down to play with them any time.”
“I think that’d be fun,” Rexing said. “It’d be fun for everyone. I think that would be cool.”
Class A golf: New Life Academy’s Cole Witherow wins state title
New Life Academy junior Cole Witherow admitted he was pretty nervous in the final round of the Class A boys golf state tournament Wednesday at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. It showed down the stretch when he bogeyed the penultimate hole of the 36-hole competition.
“I almost made the putt for par,” Witherow said. “It was hanging on the edge there. I waited for the 10 seconds and it didn’t fall.”
Luckily for Witherow, he took it in stride, walked to the final hole and striped his tee shot down the middle of the fairway. Then, with about 80 yards to the pin, he pulled out his 58-degree wedge and plopped a shot onto the green.
“I had a 20-footer for birdie, and I knew it was going to be a little slippery,” Witherow said. “I put it a little past the hole — actually almost made it — and tapped in for par.”
That proved to be just enough for Witherow in the two-day competition. He won the state title by one shot with an aggregate score of 2-over 146, shooting back-to-back 73s to narrowly hold off Fertile-Beltrami senior Rylin Petry, who finished at 147. Noah Scullard-Bender of Duluth Marshall, who shared the first-round lead with Witherow, was third at 148 after a final-round 75.
“It was nerve racking because I didn’t know Petry’s score at that point,” Witherow said. “I’m just glad I still held on for the win.”
While the state title was quite the achievement for Witherow, he was quick to say the best part was that he got to share it with his teammates.
“We made it to the state tournament as a team for the first time, which was a huge accomplishment for us,” Witherow said. “To get the state title individually made it even better.”
In the team competition, Fertile-Beltrami won with an aggregate score of 632. Duluth Marshall was a distant second at 662, and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa rounded out the podium with a score of 680. New Life Academy finished seventh in the eight-team field at 714.
Meanwhile, with another year of high school left, Witherow is already thinking about a repeat.
“I knew I had a pretty good shot at it this year,” he said. “Now I get to say I’m a state champion, and that feels really good. It’d be a amazing to win it again next year. I’ve got to keep improving so I’m ready to go.”
Any plans to celebrate on Wednesday night?
“I’ll probably go to sleep pretty early,” Witherow said. “I’ve got the State Open qualifier tomorrow.”
FBI seeking other victims of St. Paul man’s online sextortion scheme
The reach of a St. Paul man was widespread when he sexually extorted hundreds of girls.
They have been found in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and 10 countries, and “we do believe there are more victims,” said Supervisory Special Agent Brenda Born of the FBI’s Minneapolis field office on Wednesday.
Yue Vang, 31, pleaded guilty in federal court on June 2 and remains in custody. He was accused of exploiting more than 500 girls on multiple social media and chat platforms.
Vang created about 75 online accounts that he used to portray himself as a minor and investigators found he was communicating with more than 1,000 accounts, said Born, who oversees the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
With more than 500 victims already identified, the FBI is trying to determine if the people tied to the remaining accounts were victims, acquaintances or people Vang had a fleeting conversation with.
Officials announced May 25 that they were seeking other victims of Vang and about 30 potential victims have come forward since, according to Born.
FIRST REPORT FROM OHIO
Vang’s exploitation began as early as 2015 and continued through about Sept. 30, 2020. He used images of real girls, posing as them, to encourage other minors to produce pornography and send it to him, according to the FBI.
Authorities were alerted to Vang when a victim contacted her local police department in Ohio and that department, through their investigative process, identified the suspect as possibly living in Minnesota, Born said. Police shared the information with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which sent to a tip to the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The FBI investigation began in 2020.
The investigation into Vang was large scale. To put it into context, a Carver County man who’d been a substitute teacher was found to have victimized 42 people, including at least 23 minors, and was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison in April.
Vang used Snapchat, Instagram, Kik, Yubo, Skype, Facebook, and Hoop. His social media account names included “Yvanime,” “Mickey-Rawr,” “AnimeDork69,” “Animedorktw,” “Bobo195,” and “Fushu2.”
Vang was charged May 24 by felony information, a process by which a defendant agrees to waive a grand jury indictment and instead plead guilty. In exchange, federal prosecutors agreed not to charge him with additional counts he pled to and also with transportation, receipt and distribution of child pornography.
“We were aware of this for awhile, we’ve been working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on this for a couple of years,” said Vang’s attorney, John Arechigo.
Vang pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.
Prosecutors are seeking 72 years in prison. Arechigo said Wednesday they are in the process of a pre-sentence investigation and he hasn’t finalized his sentencing argument.
EDUCATING ABOUT SEXTORTION
With kids out of school for summer and potentially spending more time on electronic devices, Born said it’s a good time to talk to young people about not taking and sharing sexually explicit images and videos.
In the Vang case, when girls sent him sexually explicit images, he threatened he would tell their family or church group or athletic association if they didn’t send him more images, Born said.
In other cases, Born said she’s seeing more instances involving financial extortion — when someone convinces a person to send sexually explicit images, and then demands money — it could be $300 or $500 — and threatens to distribute the images widely if they don’t pay.
“The best way to disrupt this type of criminal activity is through awareness, education,” Born said.
Internet safety means more than not sharing your name, date of birth and address, but being mindful to not post photos that include a name of a youth sports association or a school, according to Born.
FOR HELP
The FBI is encouraging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Yue Vang’s offenses or has information about the matter to contact them by visiting fbi.gov/resources/victim-services/seeking-victim-information/seeking-victims-in-yue-vang-investigation.
People can report sextortion in other cases through tips.fbi.gov or 800-CALL-FBI.
