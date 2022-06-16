Finance
7 Steps to Protect Your Finances During a Divorce
We all hope it never happens to us. The “D” word. Divorce.
It’s a sad fact that lots of marriages end in divorce, and sometimes the relationship is contentious and hostile. If you are facing divorce, protect yourself and your finances with these simple tips:
1. Keep detailed records. The first step is to commit to making certain that all financial arrangements and obligations are well-documented. If you end up having problems with a creditor for a debt that is not your responsibility, documentation can help clear the issue up faster and with less effort.
2. Dissolve every joint account. This is one of the biggest mistakes that divorcing couples make. One person will keep a joint account, and the other person finds out months or years later that the account has been paid late or sent to collection. Be aware that divorce decrees do not supersede contracts. In other words, if you and your ex split certain debts in the divorce, but your name is still on the debt, YOU ARE STILL RESPONSIBLE FOR THE PAYMENT OF THAT DEBT. This is a biggie, and can completely tank your credit score and ruin your finances.
Remove your spouse’s name on any accounts that you plan to keep (such as your car, etc). Move the utilities and any other bills into one name. If you share joint credit cards, divvy up the balance and open a credit card in just your name, and transfer the balance over to the new account. BE SURE all joint credit cards are closed.
3. Sell the house if possible. The best idea is to sell the house and split any profits. It is imperative to not walk away from your house with your name still on the mortgage. If selling the house is not an option, the person who ends up with the house needs to refinance it in his/her name alone as quickly as possible.
4. Divide all assets. Split all cash, property, and any other assets during the divorce. Do not share assets with an ex.
5. Be on guard online. An ex can do some real damage when armed with passwords to bank and credit card accounts. The first action should be password protecting your computer and your cell phone (this will ensure your ex does not add a sneaky spyware). Change ALL of your passwords on all of your accounts to something your soon to be ex would not know. Do not use birthdays, anniversaries, mother’s name, dog’s name, or anything else that your former beloved would be able to figure out. Phrases like “bobpleasedie” or “lovereallystinks” probably aren’t good ideas, either. A long password (10 characters or more) with letters in upper and lower case and numbers is the best option.
6. Check your credit report. This is a good all-round rule for everyone. However, it’s especially important after going through a divorce. Pull a credit report every 3-4 months, and scour it to make certain all joint accounts are closed and that there are no accounts you do not recognize. Follow up on any errors and get them cleared up immediately.
7. Change your will and life insurance beneficiaries. When moving on after a divorce, make certain to review all important documents, and implement changes where necessary. Remove the ex’s name from your will and any insurance policies in which he/she is named.
Divorce is never a fun endeavor. However, by being educated about the financial facts and following these simple tips, you can make it much easier to move forward and avoid the financial pitfalls that many people fall into when ending a marriage.
People Who Died of Mesothelioma
Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer typically caused by asbestos exposure. Asbestos becomes trapped in the mesothelium, which is the lining of such vital internal organs as the lung, stomach, and heart. It can become cancerous over time, when it is known as mesothelioma. Numerous celebrities and other notable people have died from this disease.
Steve McQueen, a famous American actor principally from the 1960s and 1970s was diagnosed with peritoneal mesothelioma in December 1979. The peritoneum is the lining of the stomach. His mesothelioma was at such an advanced stage that U.S. doctors declined to offer McQueen surgery or chemotherapy due to the risk involved. As a result, Mr. McQueen sought treatment in Mexico.
Despite the risks involved in the procedure, McQueen underwent surgery in Juarez, Mexico to remove a large tumor in his abdomen. McQueen died of a heart attack the day following the surgery on November 7, 1980. McQueen attributed his asbestos exposure to the removing of asbestos lagging from pipes aboard a ship while in the Marines.
In 2006, film and television actor Paul Gleason died of pleural mesothelioma, which affects the lining of the lungs. Gleason played a supporting role in several blockbuster movies from the 1980s including Trading Places, The Breakfast Club, and Die Hard. Gleason believed he got mesothelioma from asbestos exposure while working on building sites when he was young.
More recently, Merlin Olsen, a Professional Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman, actor, and television football commentator died of pleural mesothelioma on March 11, 2010. Olsen was diagnosed in 2009 in the later stages of the disease. He underwent three courses of chemotherapy before his passing.
Olsen filed a lawsuit in December 2009 against NBC Studios, NBC Universal, and 20th Century Fox claiming they exposed him to asbestos, which caused his mesothelioma. Olsen also named Sherwin Williams and Lennox Industries in the suit, as he had worked at a job involving drywall when he was young.
Drug Rehab Centers – Treatments Offered
Many treatments are offered in drug rehab centers. Most of the treatments start with detoxification and progress from there. Some may be prescribed medication to help them as they work through other different forms of treatment. This can include counseling and behavioral therapy. What treatment is offered in drug rehab centers will depend on the training of the personnel, the facilities the center has, and the center itself. For drug-addicted patients, no one treatment is effective for all of them. The treatment that they receive is not based on the drug they are addicted to but based on the capacity and needs of the patient.
Detoxification
Generally, this is the first step, which involves cleansing their body of all toxins, especially the substance or substances they are addicted to. When in detoxification, there is a withdrawal phase from what they are addicted to and it is unpleasant. In some instances, it can be fatal. When the patient is undergoing detoxification, they are closely observed and may be prescribed certain medications to help them during the toughest parts. This process of detoxification can take as long as three weeks but may take longer. It depends on the individual.
Formal assessment
After detoxification, the drug rehab centers will do a formal assessment. The assessment includes recommendations about other treatment that will be needed. It is often a complex process. Substance abuse will often involve treating both psychological and physical illnesses and symptoms. In addition to being weaned off the substance that the patient was addicted to, if they use drugs to deal with the symptoms of a psychological disorder must also receive treatment for that disorder. This is necessary if they want to have a chance of not having a relapse into substance abuse.
Group therapy and individual counseling
Both of these can play a role in treating psychological illnesses. These illnesses may also be helped by legal prescription medications. One type of counseling that is usually offered in drug rehab centers is behavioral therapy. Those that are addicted may have developed a habit of taking these drugs in a certain setting or at a certain time of day. With behavioral therapy, the counselors attempt to help the patient realize that they can break these habits and function without the drug they are addicted to.
Along with the different treatment options these centers offer various treatment settings and lengths of time spent in the drug rehab centers. The drug rehab centers also need to have the capacity to treat withdrawal symptoms while the patients go through detoxification so they may provide hospital-level care. The treatment they receive can be done as an outpatient, inpatient, or on a residential level, long term of a year or more, or short term of six weeks or so.
Significance of a Bad Credit Rating for Australians
It is interesting how many people still do not understand, that financial speaking, their clean credit rating is their biggest asset.
On a daily basis we receive dozens of inquiries from Aussies looking for an unsecured personal loan or for a mortgage refinance. People just do not understand why a default, which is now paid, is still affecting their ability to borrow. In fact a paid default will remain on the credit report of an Aussie for a period of 5 years. Therefore, any loan applications that person will make over a 5 year period will be deemed as Bad Credit Applications.
We live in a very forgiving society and people have a ‘relaxed’ attitude to their bills and ensuring that they make their payments on-time. Often a client will say, yes we always pay our bills – but we are always a little late. This is far more serious than they realize.
Firstly, despite all the advertising you may see in the media, it is just about impossible for an Australian to obtain an unsecured personal loan if they have any history of bad credit. Even a small paid credit card default will result in a decline. It does not matter if the default was your fault, if you were sick at the time, if the bill was lost in the mail etc. Once a default finds your way to your credit report the only way to qualify for a personal loan is to do all you can to have the default removed.
If in fact the credit problem was a result of a lost letter, a mistake by your credit provider, identity theft or anything else outside of your control – your best chance of addressing this problem is to try and remove the bad credit entry from your credit report. To do this you need to contact the provider who had placed the default on your report and explain the circumstances that led to your default.
If you are able to convince the credit provider and have your default removed you will once again be able to apply and qualify for a personal loan. If you are not successful in removing a paid default from your report you will not be able to obtain unsecured finance for a period of 5 years.
Many Australians are blissfully ignorant of this and are unable to borrow even relatively small amounts for a rental bond, furniture or education. Undoubtedly a time will come when children are taught the basics of credit history essentials in school. Until such time, articles like this one should be published to educate the unwary.
If you would like to find out more about cleaning your credit or applying for Bad Credit Refinance you can find out more through online research.
