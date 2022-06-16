Finance
9 Tips on How to Choose a Business Coach
No matter what field you are in, you can benefit from the services of a coach. You should look for a coach who is good at streamlining your production improving the marketing initiatives. This is important for the overall success and survival of your business. Given below are 9 tips that can help you find a fine business coach. Read on.
Industry associations
For business coaching, the Worldwide Association of Business Coaches, aka WABC, is on the list of professional coaching associations. The membership of this association is selective, which is allowed based on the professional responsibility, integrity, ethics, and eligibility requirement, just to name a few.
Trusted sources
You should consider trusted sources as well. You should get recommendations from reliable services providers, such as business providers, HR advisors, bankers, financial planners, accountants, and lawyers.
Your needs
Business coaches are good at a lot of topics, such as corporate profitability, turbulence tolerance, and emotional intelligence. What you need to do is find out the areas that you need help with and then look for a coach who meets your needs.
Interview potential candidates
You should interview potential candidates thoroughly. This will help you find a good match. This decision is as important as choosing the right lawyer or financial advisor.
Interview questions
You should get detailed answers to your questions during the interview before you choose a good coach. Make sure you ask about their business backgrounds, coaching experience, credentials, coaching style and so on and so forth.
Working style
Just like any other professional, business coaches have a certain coaching style. You have to find out how they do their business. Do they use the phone, email or discuss business matters in person? Find out how much do the professional charges for their services. Actually, what you need to find out is if the coaching style of the coach suits your needs.
Get references
You should ask the potential coaches for some references. You should then contact their clients in order to find out if they had a great experience working with the coach. As a matter of fact, references is a great way of finding the right professional.
Follow your gut
Good relationships are based on quality feedback, support, honesty, safety, and trust. In the same way, the same things should be the building blocks of your relationship with your coach. Once you have interviewed the coach, you may want to find out how you felt about the coach during the interview.
Mutual roles
You should get a good understanding of the role you and your coach will play. With the help of a good professional, you can develop your resources and capacity in order to deal with the many challenges down the road. This way you can make your important decisions on time.
So, if you have been looking for a good business coach? If so, we suggest that you follow the tips given in this article. This way you will be more likely to hire the right coach.
Finance
Nevada Has a One Year Statute of Limitations in Medical Malpractice Lawsuits
Many people still believe that the two year statute of limitations for medical malpractice is in effect in Nevada and they unwittingly let their cases expire. This article is meant to inform the public about the change in the law in order to prevent the tragic lapsing of meritorious medical malpractice cases. In 2004 the state of Nevada, by initiative petition, changed the statute of limitations for medical malpractice actions from two years to one year. The statute begins to run from the time the medical malpractice is discovered or should have been discovered. The outer extreme of the new statute of limitations law in Nevada requires that any malpractice lawsuit must be filed within three years from the date of the malpractice, regardless of the date of discovery.
It is very challenging for victims of medical malpractice and/or wrongful death due to medical malpractice to figure out what has happened to them, cut short their grieving and jump through all the necessary legal and medical hoops required in order to file a meritorious lawsuit within one year. First of all, any victim of malpractice must find an “expert” in the same field as the doctor who committed the malpractice. That expert must opine in a written affidavit attached to the legal Complaint that the malpractice did indeed occur. This involves a thorough research of the medical records, which are often hard for surviving family members to assemble from the various medical providers in the aftermath of great pain and loss that accompanies any injury or illness. The medical malpractice expert can also be expensive, which is an added burden upon those who are already suffering from the obvious financial strains that accompany illness, injury and sometimes death. However, expert opinions involve a lot of time and analysis and many times even a bit of bravery on the part of the expert who is willing to come forward and call it like it is.
Historically it was said that the medical community was engaged in a “conspiracy of silence” in which many doctors refused to come forward in the face of even the most obvious medical malpractice. Often those that came forward faced the possibility of being ostracized or discredited in their tight knit communities. However, recently there has been a noticeable and refreshing trend for ethical and concerned doctors to come forward and report malpractice, as they are required to do by many state codes. This seems to be the result of a new attitude that embodies the belief that the medical community benefits from some degree of self policing and housecleaning.
While most doctors work faithfully and tirelessly for their patients, still there are a very few that fail to measure up to even minimal standards of care. It is in the best interests of the public and the medical community to identify the bad apples and to come forward and hold them responsible for their malpractice. The interest here is not only in finding recourse for the injured, but also in preventing future victims. In the long run insurance rates go down, the quality of medical care goes up and the resultant pride and trust in the medical community are greatly enhanced.
Finance
The Jihaz in Islamic Marriages
Jihaz (dowry) or trousseau is the amount of clothes, household linen, furniture and other belongings contributed by the bride and/or her family to the marriage. It has to be distinguished from the mahr, which is an agreement between the wali (guardian) of the bride and her future husband by which the groom pays certain sum of money or its equivalent to the bride at the signing of the marriage agreement. The mahr is an obligation on the groom stipulated by the Quran to be given to the future wife, while the jihaz is not an obligation on the part of the bride or her family. (For more information on the mahr agreement.
The Jihaz is not the nafaqa (support) either, because nafaqa is the material support given by the husband to his wife as soon as the marriage is consummated. The nafaqa covers clothing, food and shelter of the wife. (For more on the nafaqa.
In the Middle East , as elsewhere, the brides are often given house furnishings and clothing by their parents or family members when embarking on marriage. There is no obligation in the Islamic Shari’a to fulfill the jihaz, however, in most cases, brides bring such jihaz to their houses once they get married.
Consequently, the groom cannot force his future wife to bring the jihaz as part of the household, and if her family is asked to contribute such jihaz, they may decline the demand.
Once the jihaz is given to the bride, it becomes her own property. Her family cannot claim it as part of their estate unless the jihaz was given as a loan agreement to the bride. Under such circumstance, they may demand the return of the jihaz.
The groom cannot have claim on the jihaz, unless it was purchased by the bride or her family, with monies given by the groom as part of the mahr agreement, where the jihaz becomes a mahr and therefore belongs to the groom.
The bride’s father may have a legal agreement with his daughter stating that certain pieces of the jihaz she took with her upon marriage were in fact a loan, and therefore revert to her family upon death. Otherwise the jihaz is considered a private property of the bride and becomes part of her estate.
The jihaz contributed by the bride and /or her family endorses the idea that she enters into marriage as an empowered individual. The marriage arrangements in the Middle East involving jihaz, predated the rise of Islam.
There is no provision in Islamic Shari’a that forbids the exercise of women’s right to contribute jihaz to their marriages. In fact, under Islamic law, married women have legal rights to share in family estate. They may own properties, or be named as beneficiaries of religious waqf (endowment) assets.
Republishing and reprinting this article is hereby granted by the author.
Finance
Auto Accident Attorneys – Steps to Choose the Right Lawyer For Your Michigan Car Accident
Finding and meeting the right lawyer can seem intimidating, especially for someone who has never hired an auto attorney.
So how do you go about finding the best auto accident attorney to handle your case? I recommend you do the following:
• Begin by talking with family, friends and co-workers to see if anyone they know was involved in a car accident lawsuit. Ask them about their experience and if they would recommend their auto attorney.
• Search the Internet for local attorneys who specialize in auto accidents. Review their Web sites for professional advice and a solid track record with cases. Beware of advertising materials and Web sites that contain self-proclaimed endorsements, such as ‘the best, the top, leading,’ that cannot be supported by fact or verified by recognized third parties.
• Avoid the Yellow Pages: The best auto accident attorneys don’t have to advertise heavily, they earn new clients from positive word of mouth or from other lawyer referrals.
Once you have identified a few potential auto attorneys, do some research before contacting their offices:
• Seek third-party verification of the law firm and the lawyer’s reputation by checking legal publications, such as Michigan Lawyers Weekly, for any positive or negative publicity about the lawyer or the cases that she has handled.
• Contact the State Bar of Michigan and Martindale-Hubbell, or visit those Web sites to find out whether the lawyer is in good standing. Martindale-Hubbell’s AV Rating is the highest for legal ability and ethics, though very few Michigan lawyers and law firms have been given this top rating.
• The auto accident attorney should be actively involved with Michigan legal organizations such as the Michigan Association for Justice, the American Association for Justice and the State Bar of Michigan; not just as members but as leaders familiar with the latest developments in Michigan no-fault insurance and auto negligence personal injury laws.
Once you have verified the quality of an auto attorney, call to set up an initial consultation. Some firms will charge a consultation fee to meet with you, but most Michigan auto accident attorneys offer free consultations to better inform potential clients, with no fee or obligation. Because car accident cases are very time-sensitive, you should expect the attorney to quickly respond to a phone or Internet request immediately.
The first meeting is very important in deciding whether an auto accident attorney or law firm is the right fit for you. Here are some ideas of questions to ask during the consultation that can help evaluate whether a particular lawyer will be the best fit for your case:
1. How easy will it be to get in touch with you?
2. What client references do you have that can comment on your skills and trustworthiness?
3. How many cases like mine have you handled in the last year?
4. Who else in the office will be working on my case?
5. How is payment for services handled? Are there any fees I will have to pay out of pocket during my case or at the end?
6. If my case is lost and no compensation is awarded, will I still owe you something for your time and effort? (Generally speaking, auto attorneys will charge for their services on a contingency fee basis, where the client pays the attorney 33 percent of what the attorney collects in a settlement or if the case goes to trial.)
After the consultation is over, ask yourself the following questions:
1. Did the auto accident attorney listen well?
2. Did the attorney explain legal topics to me in terms I was able to understand?
3. Did the auto attorney appear very knowledgeable about Michigan no-fault law and how the law applies to my specific case? Did he have to “research it” and get back to me?
4. Did the auto attorney seem to understand my medical injuries and offer to refer me to the best medical care?
Ultimately, you want to choose the auto accident lawyer that you believe will do the best job for you. Even if you choose not to hire an attorney or file a lawsuit, there is no harm in getting initial advice on steps you can take to immediately protect yourself after a serious injury from a Michigan auto accident.
