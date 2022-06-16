News
A Maplewood man filed for a northwestern Minnesota state Senate seat. Chaos has ensued.
BEMIDJI, Minn. — A petition has been filed to remove a candidate from the ballot for northwestern Minnesota’s Senate District 2, alleging that Edward Strickland does not live in the district or meet the election’s residency requirements.
Strickland filed as a Republican candidate for Senate District 2 on May 25, setting up an Aug. 9 primary match with House District 2B Rep. Steve Green of Fosston for the party’s nomination.
However, Strickland listed an address outside of District 2 in his affidavit of candidacy and instead provided a suburban St. Paul address in Maplewood, which would put him in Senate District 44.
Strickland, who in speaking with the Forum News Service admitted he does not live in District 2, would therefore be ineligible to run for that seat since he would not meet the residency requirements.
As to how he came to file for District 2, Strickland said it was “absolutely no mistake” on his part, and that someone else is to blame for the error.
“How does a so-called typo of District 2 happen?” Strickland said when reached for comment. “They know I’m in Ramsey County; I’ve lived there all my life.”
Regardless of how the mix-up occurred, a petition to remove Strickland from the ballot for the primary was filed June 9 by District 2 resident Jim Landis, involving the Minnesota Supreme Court, the secretary of state and the District 2 county auditors.
Strickland has called the petition against his candidacy “undeniable harassment” and has filed a countersuit seeking $3 million for the potential loss of his campaign.
“What is in fact really happening is a dark blue cult that has been slandering, harassing and using surveillance of my home and car will not permit me the legal right to be a Minnesota State Senate candidate,” Strickland said in the court complaint.
He also believes he has been persecuted, targeted and under surveillance by those who don’t want him to run for office.
“I come in as a person that’s been persecuted … you’re talking to a Christian man who has done nothing wrong,” Strickland said. “The NWO (New World Order) does not want you in their game.”
According to Strickland, his name should simply be redirected to the correct district’s Senate primary race.
“That was a typo; let’s change that to the correct (district),” Strickland said. “That’s how simple it seems, common sense it would be. But no, instead when you’re dealing with politics, you’re in the Supreme Court.”
Printing ballots for the primary races have already begun, however, making it unlikely that Strickland’s name can be removed from the District 2 primary ballot or that it could be added to another race.
“It is not possible to add or remove races from the primary ballot without imposing severe costs and administrative difficulties on the counties and their ballot vendors,” said David Maeda, the state’s director of elections in a document that’s part of the court case.
If the petitioner wanted to remove Strickland’s name from the ballot, his residency would have had to be contested by June 1. As it currently stands, it is now the court’s responsibility to verify Strickland’s address and eligibility.
“The Office of the Secretary of State has no firsthand knowledge pertaining to Mr. Strickland’s residence,” Maeda said in the document.
Even though Strickland’s name is unlikely to be taken off the ballot, if the court finds that he does not reside in District 2 it is possible for the State Canvassing Board to simply not canvas the District 2 Senate primary race.
If Strickland is ineligible to run, Green, as the only eligible Republican candidate, would automatically earn the party’s nomination.
“There will be no major party with more than one candidate running in Senate District 2 and thus no primary would be needed under state law,” Maeda said. “The District 2 Senate primary will merely not be canvassed.”
For this solution to be effective, however, a decision from the court on Strickland’s eligibility would be necessary before Aug. 16, when the State Canvassing Board meets to review the primary elections.
After recent redistricting, Senate District 2 now includes the entire counties of Beltrami, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods and Mahnomen along with portions of Itasca, Cass, Hubbard and Becker, along with the Red Lake, Leech Lake and White Earth nations.
Alan Roy, a Becker County resident and Army veteran, received the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s endorsement for District 2 on May 1.
Twins receive positive results from Jorge Polanco’s MRI
SEATTLE — Rocco Baldelli is used to penciling in Jorge Polanco’s name into the lineup.
Through nicks and bruises, Polanco is a near constant. The second baseman led the Twins in games played last season at 152 and in 2019 with 153. He was second on the team behind just Eddie Rosario in 2020, playing in 55 of the team’s 60 games that year.
“He doesn’t miss games,” Baldelli said last week. “He doesn’t even want to come into my office or talk about health. … He grinds through and plays hard through everything and I think it means a lot to his teammates.”
So it’s been an oddity for the Twins to play an entire series without their durable second baseman. Polanco hasn’t played since being removed from Sunday’s game, but the Twins did receive good news on Polanco and his cranky back after sending him for magnetic resonance imaging this week.
“The MRI came back with no significant differences from his MRI that he took in October, so that was positive,” Baldelli said. “He’s still feeling the tightness.”
Baldelli said a day earlier that Polanco had not gotten any worse, nor shown as much improvement as they would have hoped. The Twins have an off day on Thursday, which will allow Polanco another day of rest as they continue to assess his situation.
ALL-STAR VOTING
The All-Star Game may still be more than a month off — it’ll be held on July 19 in Los Angeles — but the Twins have plenty of players that Baldelli views as worthy of the honor.
“How about the guy with the .450 on-base percentage?” Baldelli asked, referring to Luis Arraez, whose .354 batting average and .438 OBP both lead the league. “How about (Byron Buxton) and (Carlos) Correa? … It’s hard not to also mention (Jhoan) Duran, with everything he’s done, too.”
Buxton, who has been on a tear of late, leads the Twins with 18 home runs and an .878 OPS. Correa, after a slower start, is now hitting .304. Both have paired their offensive performances with Gold Glove-caliber defense.
Pitchers, of course, are not voted on, but Baldelli mentioned Joe Ryan, another rookie, along with Duran. The hard-throwing Duran has become the Twins’ most reliable reliever over the course of the past couple months. He has 40 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings to pair with his 0.87 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched). Ryan, who made his first start since May 21 on Tuesday, has a 2.81 ERA through nine starts.
Voting has been underway for a week and the first voting update is expected to come early next week. The first phase of voting will conclude on June 30 and the two top vote-getters at each position in each league (six outfielders) will then move on to Phase 2, which will determine starters.
BRIEFLY
Outfielder Kyle Garlick (hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Saints on Wednesday in Columbus. … The Twins optioned reliever Jovani Moran to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Sonny Gray, who started on Wednesday. … The Twins have Devin Smeltzer, Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer lined up to face the Diamondbacks this weekend in Arizona.
Column: Chicago Cubs rookie Christopher Morel is taking a page out of Alfonso Soriano’s playbook
Alfonso Soriano doesn’t get a chance to watch many Chicago Cubs games in his Tampa, Fla., home, but he’s seen enough of Chicago Cubs rookie Christopher Morel to know the rookie has a promising future.
“Oh man, I’ve seen him and he’s got a lot of talent,” Soriano said Wednesday while treating his son Allen’s travel league team to a night at his old stomping grounds. “So I hope he can have a great career. He’s shown it already in a few games.”
Morel and Soriano are kindred spirits, so it was nice to see Morel introduce himself to the former Cubs star during batting practice at Wrigley Field.
But that has been Morel’s M.O. since making his major-league debut May 17 and hitting a home run in his first at-bat at Wrigley Field. He has become the Cubs’ unofficial ambassador, putting the friendly in Friendly Confines.
Morel started Wednesday’s game against the San Diego Padres the same way he has all season — by greeting the plate umpire and opposing catcher with a fist bump before leading off the first inning.
Most umpires have fist-bumped Morel back, though CB Bucknor declined the other night, giving him a polite nod instead. Morel said it’s a tradition he started in the minors.
“Every time I get a chance to say hi to somebody, I do it,” Morel said. “If somebody feels good, then I feel good too.”
It’s refreshing to watch young players such as Morel come up and enjoy the moment. A major-league career goes by fast, and if a player lets the pressures of the game get to him he can turn bitter at an early age.
Soriano knew that and never came to the ballpark in a bad mood, never was affected by fan booing and never hid from reporters when he was in a slump.
That’s one reason a few dozen old acquaintances — front office employees, clubhouse workers, reporters and security guards — stopped by the field before Wednesday’s game to say hello to Soriano, who has seldom been back to Wrigley since being traded to the New York Yankees in 2013.
Soriano had a job he loved and said he never forgot that.
“I used to be blessed to have the talent to play,” he said. “Why would I ever be mad? I played a long time and did something I loved to do. I like when I hear young guys in the game have that mentality and that character, so good for Morel.”
The Cubs need Morel now more than ever with the season spiraling downward. They carried an eight-game losing streak into Wednesday and were in danger of being passed in the National League Central by the lowly Cincinnati Reds, who began the season 3-22.
It’s going to be a long season for the Cubs. No one expected much going in, but it has been hard to watch nonetheless. So fans need reasons to keep watching the remaining 100 games, and the Cubs need advertisers for the Marquee Sports Network and people to buy beer and hot dogs at Wrigley during a season going nowhere.
Morel and top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian, who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday to face the Padres, are two kids who can make things interesting. Morel already has sealed a spot on the roster the rest of the way. He started his career by reaching base in a franchise-record 22 straight games while playing solid defense in center field and at second, third and shortstop.
“He’s got some long levers, real power there,” manager David Ross said recently. “Moving him around the field, his skill set, the tools show up daily. He’s still learning some moments. He’s still a kid out there running around high-fiving everybody, and sometimes we need to rein him in in that area.”
That would be a shame. Baseball needs players who look like they’re enjoying themselves, and the Cubs have a tradition of exuberant players, from Jose Cardenal to Sammy Sosa, from Soriano to Morel.
Morel is starting to get noticed more often as he rides his scooter to the ballpark or stops by the local Starbucks.
“Every time that happens I say thank God for this moment,” he said. “It’s super amazing. I think I have a lot of support going on all around me with everything that’s happened. But my responsibility to the team is to focus on baseball, and that’s what I’m doing.”
Kilian, meanwhile, had a rough start Wednesday, throwing 30 pitches in the Padres’ two-run first inning while pitching with a 19-mph wind blowing straight out. He hopes to stick around for a while, but he was called up for his second start only because of injuries to Marcus Stroman, Drew Smyly and Wade Miley. None of the three veteran starters is close to returning, but that doesn’t mean Kilian won’t be sent back to Iowa.
“At some point he’ll be in that thing every day as long as he continues to do what he’s been doing,” Ross said, referring to the rotation. “He’s got a really bright future in our eyes. If you go out and do this, you’re never going back down. That’s usually how a major-league player’s tenure happens.”
Morel paved the way. Now it’s up to Kilian to follow in his footsteps.
Letters: The value of healthy, responsible skepticism
Healthy skepticism
Mr. Orrick’s piece about Dr. Scott Jensen seemed out of place on the front page of Sunday’s Pioneer Press. It had more the flavor of an op/ed or political advertising (opposition research) than reportage. In the section on COVID controversy, for example, the Pioneer Press states that Dr. Jensen has “…gained internet prominence among followers of those fomenting skepticism around the vaccines.” Is the Pioneer Press fomenting skepticism about Dr. Jensen’s involvement in scientific questioning of prevalent COVID orthodoxy? The use of the verb “foment” has a very negative meaning, bypassing reason, perhaps exciting rabble. Really? Doesn’t the process called science involve a healthy skepticism expressed in reasoned questioning? Isn’t that the essence of peer review? Unless, of course, peers are deemed to be only those agreeing with statist orthodoxy.
The statement that “Facebook has flagged some of his posts in their effort to combat misinformation” is meaningless, akin to a 4-year-old’s disdain for broccoli, not at all substantive, and thus not newsworthy.
And his statement that the group America’s Frontline Doctors “… has been accused of pushing false and misleading information about the pandemic” is merely a gossipy formulation, a “they say…” authority lacking attribution, and thus bearing no weight in public debate.
So much of the life we now enjoy (and the list is great) is precisely because of questioning. Knowledge is defined as rational, justifiable belief. That which passes the test of a healthy, responsible skepticism can be deemed justifiable, and thus trusted. Therefore, I give Dr. Jensen a much higher grade than Mr. Orrick and the Pioneer Press. I hope the latter can question themselves and return to a semblance of fairness in their news.
Jim Nash, White Bear Lake
Thankful for Jan. 6 committee
Columnist David Brooks in his June 10 piece in the Pioneer Press, “The January 6 committee has already blown it,” stated that the committee’s goals were “pathetic.”
He is wrong.
The committee is doing exactly what should be done: reveal the plot and the characters involved in this attempt to bring down our democracy. As revealed by the committee, Donald Trump and his associates knew that he lost in a fair and honest election. However, Trump duped his gullible followers into doing his bidding, in this case, storming the Capitol building, in an effort to keep him in power. A ploy dictators have used down through the ages.
We should be thankful for the January 6 committee who have the courage to let the American people know exactly what happened. Now it’s up to the Department of Justice to follow through.
Paul Wright, Hudson
Fighting windmills
The current version of the Democratic Party, particularly those serving in Washington, D.C., have great imaginations. I think they can be compared to Don Quixote, as they too enjoy fighting windmills. How so, you might ask.
You recall that from 2016 to 2020 those Democrats, with help from the media, used the Steele dossier as grounds to prove President Trump was colluding with Russia. There really is no question that the dossier was a figment of someone’s imagination. Impeachment was finally used as a political stunt to discredit the sitting president.
Now, January 6 is the new weapon in their quiver. I have to give them credit, this time at least there is proof the incident occurred. What the Democrats are attempting to prove is that Donald Trump was the instigator, all of those close to him were co-conspirators, and by extension, all Republicans are to blame. I would ask, how can anyone believe the findings of this committee after the previous four years promoting the Russian hoax?
As I initially stated, these Democrats, with the help of the media, have amazing imaginations. Some might say they suffer from a “quixotic complex.” Democrats are very good at fighting windmills, imaginary foes, but they are poor at fighting actual problems such as high inflation, high fuel costs and massive illegal immigration through our southern border because of their ideology.
Jerry Wynn, St. Paul
Moral bankruptcy
Perhaps the evidence laid out by the Jan. 6 committee won’t meet the standards for criminal prosecution. But it most certainly shows that the former president ignored his oath to defend the Constitution. He’s declared financial bankruptcy for multiple businesses in the past. With his sore-loser tactics, he’s further demonstrated his moral bankruptcy. And the Republicans who cowardly refuse to stand up for our democracy share in the shame.
Judith Nollet, St. Paul
Save the landscape
This letter is in support of two letters in your paper published on Thursday, June 9.
In support of the first letter, “Pause the tree-cutting plan for Cleveland Avenue,” I would ask, if the county has to remove trees, why not compromise and design it so trees on only one side of the road are affected?!
In support of the second letter, “Summit Avenue doesn’t need more pavement and fewer trees,” I would ask, why is a bike path needed at all on Summit Avenue, when one exists one block away on Grand Avenue? One is enough. You would think bicyclists’ and tree-lovers’ loyalties would align on such an environmental issue as this.
Once again, as in both of these cases, the over-zealous Twin Cities planners approach urban problems with over-engineered solutions.
Jim Stevens, St. Paul
‘Goodbye, old friend’
Now, you are probably wondering why I’m stating, “Goodbye, old friend,” when you read further and learn that I am referring to a Caribou Coffee Shop. After all, there are many Caribous. However, I’m talking about one specific special Caribou, which unfortunately is closing, due to rent is being raised in a mini-mall in on White Bear Avenue in Maplewood.
This Caribou closed June 13.
I want to tell you the story of how this wonderful coffee shop came into my life. It starts when I retired from my job in August 2014. Awhile after I retired, I decided I needed to get out more, including to find a nice place to read my books. I then went to this Caribou, which was nice, small, welcoming, had a fireplace and four comfortable stuffed chairs, which I mostly was able to sit in when I was there. I started going a lot, the employees got to know my name, and when I came in there, would often say, “Hello Jean.” I actually felt like Norm from the show “Cheers.”
I soon saw other “regulars,” like Mike, and we talked, got to know each other. I learned that Mike knew our parents, and he used to have coffee with them at a nearby Cub Foods. Oh my goodness. Slowly our group grew — Mike, Rob, Jeff, Steve, Dave, my sister Judy and a couple others. And we started meeting on Saturdays at noon, and some other days — most of us were retired. And this group has now become a close-knit group, we have become good friends, sharing joys and sorrows in each other’s lives.
And many other regulars were coming to this Caribou — high school and college students studying, families, a group of friends meeting on Friday afternoons, business people doing their work. And the employees were so great, part of our group. And they became friends.
Then Covid hit. Caribou closed temporarily. When it opened, it was just for taking out beverages/food, no one could sit in the coffee shop.
But Covid didn’t let our group stop from meeting, after the initial Covid period. We would come with our chairs, sit outside, wear our masks, and once again be our group again It was wonderful, seeing each other in person, laughing, sharing stories. And eventually everyone was able to be inside.
On Monday, June 13th, many of us met again, to say goodbye to this great building, and the awesome employees. Yes, they are going to other Caribou Coffee Shops, which is good. And we will be meeting at another location.
This building helped to bring us together, and we thank this Caribou Coffee Shop for that. I sit back and wonder about how we all met, and became friends, and it is a joy.
And so now I say again, Goodbye, Old Friend.
Jean Anderson, Maplewood
