A Maplewood man filed for a northwestern Minnesota state Senate seat. Chaos has ensued.

Healthy skepticism

Mr. Orrick’s piece about Dr. Scott Jensen seemed out of place on the front page of Sunday’s Pioneer Press. It had more the flavor of an op/ed or political advertising (opposition research) than reportage. In the section on COVID controversy, for example, the Pioneer Press states that Dr. Jensen has “…gained internet prominence among followers of those fomenting skepticism around the vaccines.” Is the Pioneer Press fomenting skepticism about Dr. Jensen’s involvement in scientific questioning of prevalent COVID orthodoxy? The use of the verb “foment” has a very negative meaning, bypassing reason, perhaps exciting rabble. Really? Doesn’t the process called science involve a healthy skepticism expressed in reasoned questioning? Isn’t that the essence of peer review? Unless, of course, peers are deemed to be only those agreeing with statist orthodoxy.

The statement that “Facebook has flagged some of his posts in their effort to combat misinformation” is meaningless, akin to a 4-year-old’s disdain for broccoli, not at all substantive, and thus not newsworthy.

And his statement that the group America’s Frontline Doctors “… has been accused of pushing false and misleading information about the pandemic” is merely a gossipy formulation, a “they say…” authority lacking attribution, and thus bearing no weight in public debate.

So much of the life we now enjoy (and the list is great) is precisely because of questioning. Knowledge is defined as rational, justifiable belief. That which passes the test of a healthy, responsible skepticism can be deemed justifiable, and thus trusted. Therefore, I give Dr. Jensen a much higher grade than Mr. Orrick and the Pioneer Press. I hope the latter can question themselves and return to a semblance of fairness in their news.

Jim Nash, White Bear Lake

Thankful for Jan. 6 committee

Columnist David Brooks in his June 10 piece in the Pioneer Press, “The January 6 committee has already blown it,” stated that the committee’s goals were “pathetic.”

He is wrong.

The committee is doing exactly what should be done: reveal the plot and the characters involved in this attempt to bring down our democracy. As revealed by the committee, Donald Trump and his associates knew that he lost in a fair and honest election. However, Trump duped his gullible followers into doing his bidding, in this case, storming the Capitol building, in an effort to keep him in power. A ploy dictators have used down through the ages.

We should be thankful for the January 6 committee who have the courage to let the American people know exactly what happened. Now it’s up to the Department of Justice to follow through.

Paul Wright, Hudson

Fighting windmills

The current version of the Democratic Party, particularly those serving in Washington, D.C., have great imaginations. I think they can be compared to Don Quixote, as they too enjoy fighting windmills. How so, you might ask.

You recall that from 2016 to 2020 those Democrats, with help from the media, used the Steele dossier as grounds to prove President Trump was colluding with Russia. There really is no question that the dossier was a figment of someone’s imagination. Impeachment was finally used as a political stunt to discredit the sitting president.

Now, January 6 is the new weapon in their quiver. I have to give them credit, this time at least there is proof the incident occurred. What the Democrats are attempting to prove is that Donald Trump was the instigator, all of those close to him were co-conspirators, and by extension, all Republicans are to blame. I would ask, how can anyone believe the findings of this committee after the previous four years promoting the Russian hoax?

As I initially stated, these Democrats, with the help of the media, have amazing imaginations. Some might say they suffer from a “quixotic complex.” Democrats are very good at fighting windmills, imaginary foes, but they are poor at fighting actual problems such as high inflation, high fuel costs and massive illegal immigration through our southern border because of their ideology.

Jerry Wynn, St. Paul

Moral bankruptcy

Perhaps the evidence laid out by the Jan. 6 committee won’t meet the standards for criminal prosecution. But it most certainly shows that the former president ignored his oath to defend the Constitution. He’s declared financial bankruptcy for multiple businesses in the past. With his sore-loser tactics, he’s further demonstrated his moral bankruptcy. And the Republicans who cowardly refuse to stand up for our democracy share in the shame.

Judith Nollet, St. Paul

Save the landscape

This letter is in support of two letters in your paper published on Thursday, June 9.

In support of the first letter, “Pause the tree-cutting plan for Cleveland Avenue,” I would ask, if the county has to remove trees, why not compromise and design it so trees on only one side of the road are affected?!

In support of the second letter, “Summit Avenue doesn’t need more pavement and fewer trees,” I would ask, why is a bike path needed at all on Summit Avenue, when one exists one block away on Grand Avenue? One is enough. You would think bicyclists’ and tree-lovers’ loyalties would align on such an environmental issue as this.

Once again, as in both of these cases, the over-zealous Twin Cities planners approach urban problems with over-engineered solutions.

Jim Stevens, St. Paul

‘Goodbye, old friend’

Now, you are probably wondering why I’m stating, “Goodbye, old friend,” when you read further and learn that I am referring to a Caribou Coffee Shop. After all, there are many Caribous. However, I’m talking about one specific special Caribou, which unfortunately is closing, due to rent is being raised in a mini-mall in on White Bear Avenue in Maplewood.

This Caribou closed June 13.

I want to tell you the story of how this wonderful coffee shop came into my life. It starts when I retired from my job in August 2014. Awhile after I retired, I decided I needed to get out more, including to find a nice place to read my books. I then went to this Caribou, which was nice, small, welcoming, had a fireplace and four comfortable stuffed chairs, which I mostly was able to sit in when I was there. I started going a lot, the employees got to know my name, and when I came in there, would often say, “Hello Jean.” I actually felt like Norm from the show “Cheers.”

I soon saw other “regulars,” like Mike, and we talked, got to know each other. I learned that Mike knew our parents, and he used to have coffee with them at a nearby Cub Foods. Oh my goodness. Slowly our group grew — Mike, Rob, Jeff, Steve, Dave, my sister Judy and a couple others. And we started meeting on Saturdays at noon, and some other days — most of us were retired. And this group has now become a close-knit group, we have become good friends, sharing joys and sorrows in each other’s lives.

And many other regulars were coming to this Caribou — high school and college students studying, families, a group of friends meeting on Friday afternoons, business people doing their work. And the employees were so great, part of our group. And they became friends.

Then Covid hit. Caribou closed temporarily. When it opened, it was just for taking out beverages/food, no one could sit in the coffee shop.

But Covid didn’t let our group stop from meeting, after the initial Covid period. We would come with our chairs, sit outside, wear our masks, and once again be our group again It was wonderful, seeing each other in person, laughing, sharing stories. And eventually everyone was able to be inside.

On Monday, June 13th, many of us met again, to say goodbye to this great building, and the awesome employees. Yes, they are going to other Caribou Coffee Shops, which is good. And we will be meeting at another location.

This building helped to bring us together, and we thank this Caribou Coffee Shop for that. I sit back and wonder about how we all met, and became friends, and it is a joy.

And so now I say again, Goodbye, Old Friend.

Jean Anderson, Maplewood