Finance
Austin Jay Jay Okocha – Africa’s Best Mid Fielder
Born on the fourteenth of august 1973 (17/08/1973), weighs between 70 to 74kg, and between 1.7m to 1.75m tall.
Okocha started his professional career with CCB Lions, from where he was transfer to Enugu Rangers. From Enugu He got a transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt in 1992/1993 season. Okocha made his first international debut for Nigeria in May 1993 against coted’ivoire in a qualifier match decided n Abidjan and He distinguished himself by scoring Nigeria’s only goal in a game Nigeria lost by two goals to one (2-1). In another world cup qualifier against Algeria in Lagos Okocha scored a text book free kick to level up Algeria who were a goal up. His great performance ensured a four one (4-1) victory over the Algerians. The way he was carried shoulder high by ecstatic fans showed that he was indeed the hero of the day.
The 1994 nation’s cup was another sterling performance for Okocha’s career has his performance enable Nigeria to lift the trophy for the second time. He was as selected as the member of the tournament best eleven (11).
Three month months later Okocha was with the Nigeria’s squad after inspiring Nigeria to her first ever world cup appearance. Although his performance was slow down by a foot injury as He could only play ninety (90) minutes against Italy and He was voted the man of the match in the game which sent Nigeria packing from the world cup that year. However these feats were enough to earn him a place at the Africa footballer of the year in 1994.
In spite of Okocha’s achievement in 1994, in December 1994, he was sacked alongside two of his club mate; Ghanaian Tony Yeboah and ex German international Maurizio Gaudino, for an accusation the coach Jupp Heynckes define as gross indiscipline and insubordination. The trio went their separate ways Tony Yeboah and Maurizio Gaudino departed for Leeds United and Manchester City of England Respectively. Okocha shifted base to Turkey with Turkish Champion fernerbache in a lucrative two year contract worth $4million.
Notably the highlight of his stay at Frankfurt was the 1993/1994 season when one of his goals was adjusted the goal of the season. The goal was vintage, Okocha, as he displaced four opponents including the goalkeeper (please don’t ask the name of the goalkeeper) over and over again, before flashing the ball to the net.
Okocha chose Fernerbache ahead of other offers from Spain, France and even Germany because of his desire to play alongside his national team colleague Uche Okechukwu, who had joined Fernerbache to a second position finish in Turkish championship.
Okocha tasted international glory again when He came in as a substitute in Nigeria one zero (1-0) win over Uzbekistan in the return leg of Afro Asia Cup, before the afro Asia cup, He featured for Nigeria in the US Cup and scored in the three two defeat (3-2) defeat by the United State. Okocha’s great exploit got a Turkish citizenship and lots of publicity in1997 for his contribution to the progress of Turkish football. Okocha won the Turkish championship in 1996/1997 season scoring 16 goals in 33 matches and getting a place at the UEFA Champions League, he finished as one of the highest goal scorer in 1995/1996 and 1996/1997 with 14 and 16 goals respectively.
Okocha enriched his international career by winning by winning Africa’s first ever Olympic Gold medal in soccer with Nigeria U-23 team in Atlanta in 1996 scoring a twice taken penalty against Mexico in the quarter finals.
Okocha’s exploit at France 98 world cup where he rattled and dazzled against Spain, Bulgaria and Denmark. Jay Jay was marked the player of true class every time he got the ball, he made thousand of spectators shift on their seat contemplating what magic he would spring next. It was no surprise that he was nominated into the team of the tournament, even though as substitute.
France 98 coordinating president and the present UEFA president Michel Platini describe Okocha as one of the few pure number 10 remaining in the world football.
PSG manager Alain Giresse got romance with Jay Jay when he started the move that resulted in Nigeria’s only goal against Bulgaria at the Parc De Princes in Paris which incidentally is PSG home ground. The match ended 1-0 in favor of Nigeria. Okocha became the French record transfer and became the most expensive Africa player in the last Millennium with $18million transfer from Fernerbache to PSG.
Okocha got married in 1997 to Nkechi, and his first child was given birth to when the world cup was going on in 1998. the name of the child he named Daniella. He also has a son.
He was the continent best player at the France 98 world cup, he became the second best in Africa in 1998 when the Africa footballer of the year award was given to Hadji Mustapha of Morocco.
Okocha featured in the Nigeria/Ghana 2000 nation’s cup, a superb player scoring two of Nigeria’s 4-2 demolishing of Algeria. Okocha was red carded in the quarter final tie against Senegal. He missed the semi final match against South Africa and was on target for Nigeria in the final against Cameroon, scoring Nigeria equalizer goal riffling home a rocket shot, the match ended 5-3 on penalties the Cameroonians won.
At the 2002 nations cup Okocha passes and skills must not be written off as it posses threat to the opponent although he was denied of goal, his passes and skills were felt in the matches.
With the departure and dismissal of Super Eagles key players, another team was constituted, and Jay Jay Okocha was entrusted with the captainship role. Okocha captained Nigeria to the Korea Japan 2002 world cup, although it became Nigeria’s worse world when Nigeria was grouped alongside Argentina, England, and Sweden. Nigeria finished at the bottom of the table in the group but Jay Jay Okocha’s experience and skills earn him a move to Bolton Wanderers of England.
Okocha haven mentored players like Ronaldinho, and Everton Play maker Mikel Arteta at PSG, helped Bolton from relegation contender to UEFA cup contender. He was given the captainship responsibilities after his superb first season at Bolton.
Okocha was in the premier league best five in his second season at Bolton. Players like Sorensen of Aston Villa Ray Palour and Dennis Bergkamp of Arsenal will not forget for hia free kick and great skill. He help Bolton to her first Carling cup final and to the sixth position for the first time in decades.
His performance was superb as he led Nigeria to the Tunisia 2004, scoring the CAF nations cup 1000th goal in a 4-0 demolishing of South Africa. He drive home spectacular free kicks that ensure Nigeria qualify ahead of Cameroon in the quarter final. He was nominated for the Africa footballer of the year in 2004. He was the second best player in Africa on two occasion consecutively-2004 and 2005 respectively. He was the BBC Africa footballer of the year in 2004 and 2005 respectively.
Okocha was released from Bolton alongside Fadiga, N’Gotty and Matt Jensen. He decided to move to a Qatar on a lucrative one year contract half of what Tranbzonspor had offered him. He decided to move to Qatar ahead of Wigan, Reading and Everton.
Okocha came back to England as he was signed by a lower division who are now doing well in the premier league (Hull City). Although injury has been a major set back for Jay Jay, he was with the Hull City side defeated by Chelsea in the Carling Cup. Hull City remained the only club Okocha did not score. Hull city promoted to the premier league last season. He inspired Hull City to their promotion to the premier league and left the club after their promotion. With the departure of Okocha from the national team it will be difficult to find a replacement to fill that big shoe of Okocha. Although young players like Lukman Haruna and Rabiu Ibrahim are showing great class, demonstration and the potential to be the next Super Eagles play maker. It took eight Years to find a replacement for Green Eagles Mudashiru Lawal. Osaro Obaifo, John ENE Okon, Friday Ekpo could not replace Lawal on till the arrival of Austin Okocha. How long will it take to find a replacement for this great player called Okocha who bow out of football as a player on June 27, 2008 said Waidi Akanmu?
Finance
Steps to Franchise Your Business
Franchising your business is a proven path to quick growth. Becoming a franchisor is not a natural ticket to success. When the right model is franchised effectively, it can be a great growth strategy that requires less up-front capital than growing through opening multiple locations. The process of becoming a franchisor is usually long and involves substantial cost. Qualifying to sell franchises doesn’t mean you will find buyers.
Creating a successful franchise requires making decisions that will affect the business for many years. There are some specific legal documents which must be created prior to starting a franchise as well as creating operations manuals and training programs. Many states do not require any fees to start a franchise. Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming. The following states have laws that state a franchise is exempt if you have a trademark or service mark: Connecticut, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, North Carolina and Utah. The following states have laws that state a franchise is not required to file with the state if you are in compliance with the FTC rule relating to the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD): Iowa, Kentucky, Ohio, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Therefore you could open a franchise in 32 states and two territories with little to no expense beyond the creation of your FDD, franchise agreement and operations manuals.
Consider your concept.
Most good franchise models offer something remarkable but with a distinctive way of providing the product or service. The concept has to be attractive both to consumers and to prospective franchisees. The business needs to be something you can standardize and duplicate.
Check your financials.
Franchising is easier if you have at least one very successful operation and better if there are two or more successful locations. Your financials will provide an overview of your operation providing continued growth and profitability over two or more years.
Gather market research.
Obtain market research to substantiate that there is pervasive consumer or business demand beyond your location for what your franchise business would present, and the ability of the marketplace to support a new competitor.
Prepare for change.
Activities of franchising are vastly different than in a single business. For the most part you will be selling franchises and supporting franchisees, instead of performing your normal business tasks. Will you be comfortable having a role as a trainer and salesperson, selling and supporting franchisees? You will also give up some of the direction you have had over how your concept is implemented. No two franchisees will work the business the way you do, even if they do it well.
Evaluate other alternatives.
Not all businesses can be franchised and alternatives to expansion do exist. You could consider finding debt financing or allowing for partners in your business. You might even consider a strategic alliance or joint venture in which you combine your business with other businesses offering similar products or services to your business without duplicating services.
Learn the Legal Requirements
The FDD is not required to be filed with ANY Federal government agency! In 35 states, a franchisor can “sell” right away in those states as so long as the potential franchisee is provided a current FDD by the franchisor at least 10 business days before any contracts are signed or any money is paid. In these states, a franchisor is not required to “file” or provide a copy of the FDD to anyone except the potential buyer.
The other 15 states have additional “franchise sales” requirements. These 15 states have franchise speculation laws that require franchisors to provide pre-sale disclosures to potential purchasers. In these states a franchisor must register with that state by filing the current FDD and assembling additional disclosure requirements. 13 of these state laws consider the sale of a franchise like the sale of a security. These states prohibit the offer or sale of a franchise within their state until a FDD has been filed with a designated state agency. Only 2 of the 15 states do not require a filing in their state offices of the FDD.
Some states, in an effort to promote commerce in their states, will allow the sale of 1 to 3 franchises under the exemption status. There are a variety of other exemptions that are offered by these states that should be considered for both franchisors and franchisees. These 15 states are often referred to as “registration states” or “filing states”. While the state laws often vary, the state’s primary purpose is to protect its citizens from investment scams and to have a remedy if a franchisor violates its state laws. The main objective is to make sure that the franchisor is disclosing all important data before the sale of the franchise so that the prospective buyer can make an informed decision.
A franchisor should and usually does scrutinize the potential franchisee for appropriateness; the franchisee must investigate the potential opportunity. First, a potential franchisee must understand what the FDD is and is not. Since the advent of the FDD “plain English” rule, it is far easier for the potential franchisee to better understand what is being sold and what is being bought.
Make Important Decisions about Your Model
As you arrange your legal paperwork, you will need to make many assessments about how you will operate as a franchisor.
• The franchise fee and royalty percentage
• The term of your franchise agreement
• The size territory you will award each franchisee
• What geographic area you are willing to offer to franchises
• The type and length of training program you will offer
• Whether franchisees must buy products or equipment from your company
• The business experience and net worth franchisees need
• How you will market the franchises
Whether you want an owner-operator for each unit or area master franchisees who will develop multiple units
Many franchisors do not consider how much each of these decisions can affect their impending profitability. If you are considering a 5 percent or 6 percent royalty, the difference doesn’t appear to be substantial. But later, when you have 100 franchisees and they each make $700,000 a year, that’s a $7 million annual mistake. If you have a ten year contract that means $70 million in lost revenues.
Be certain to be aware whether geographic variables such as weather or local laws may affect franchisees’ accomplishments. Territory size is important too. Territories that are very large may have to be bought back later at a bonus so they can be split up. Deficient training can leave your franchisees ill-equipped to execute your system successfully.
Create Needed Paperwork and Register as a Franchisor
Operating your franchise is non-registration states can begin as soon as you have all of your documents and manuals properly completed, as well as your training materials. In other cases you will need to await state approval.
Hire Key Employees
Additional key employees will be required to operate properly. Certain franchises will need staff to maintain order lines, tech support personnel for software companies and other personnel. You could consider hiring someone to handle the training as well as a franchise advocate to answer questions from franchisees. Marketing, creative people, and operations managers might also be needed.
Sell Franchises
One of the most important tasks you face is finding franchisees. To help stimulate interest, you could offer a referral fee to anyone who sends the company a new franchisee. Other common sales methods include attending franchise fairs or hiring autonomous franchise marketing firms to help find investors. Selling franchises is difficult because of the high risk involved for franchisees. Your salespeople should know your business well and be able to tell a convincing story about why you’re a worth the investment of their time and money.
Finance
Live Online Casinos – The 21st Century Casinos
A casino is a place wherein people go to entertain themselves by playing betting games that required real money to gain real adventure. People bet with real money and if lucky enough, reap huge benefits of having real cash much more then they used to bet for. Casinos are a medium of entertainment and for some people they are the only medium to get real time benefits with real time games which are so much exciting that anyone can enjoy them and could be addicted to all the excitement, which one gets while playing these games.
People love to play casino games, and after the games become online, it becomes easier for them to play their favorite games. Realms of online casino games have influenced many people these days and live casino online has become the biggest hit in the casino gaming world. Online casino gaming, which plainly means that the betting is done on the internet also depicts that one can play according to his/her own will without caring the time limit and the compulsion to dress up to go the land based casino. Now people can play casino games right on to their home PC’s only by having an internet connection which is required to connect them with the live dealer, a real person who is solely present there to entertain there needs.
From the very benefits of online gaming, online casino gaming gives people a power to play a fair and genuine game by giving them the facility to watch every activity happened during the play. Live Online Casinos, the 21st-century casinos have become a true mean to have people fun playing casino games with the no risk associated of being cheated by dealer or the other players. Baccarat, Roulette, Blackjack, Poker, Craps or any other game, every game has become fairer than ever. There is no long waiting hours to start playing your favorite games, just log on to your trusted casino website and start playing immediately. You get to place your bets and can chat to interesting new friends, but without the cheesy music or the cigar smoke being blown on your face.
More sophisticated and genuine, online casino gaming is more entertaining than land based gaming where sometimes people find themselves cheated. The convenience to play casino games is another big point, which makes the live online casino gaming, a wonderful option for them, who love to spend their time with family but also want to play casino games at the same time.
Finance
Two Ways To Kill Carpet Mold and Prevent it From Coming Back
Carpet Mold is all around us and the first sign is the musty odor. If you are suffering from asthma and musty odors you may be susceptible to mold growing in your carpet and will need a clear way to kill mold in carpeting.
In order to effectively kill mildew in carpeting, you will need to follow the correct remediation guidelines. These mold remediation. guidelines should be followed strictly because mildew can occasionally be liberated into the air. The problem from carpeting that causes mold is because either moisture or some dampness has been allotted on the carpeting. At times when you hire carpet cleaners and they use water or other moisture cleaning products, you can have problems. Most problems in carpeting is caused from excess water or flooding that happens from sinks, showers, and other water sources. Many times you will discover that there are black spotting on the carpeting.
This is most likely from the spores growing on the surface of the carpet fibres. In order to kill mold in carpet, you have two options. The first option is to remove the moldy carpet entirely. The second option is to use a natural cleaning product that will take out the mold enzymes. Removing the moldy carpet is usually in the category of mold remediation. You want to be sure when removing carpeting that you follow all the remediation guidelines. At times spores can be liberated into the air because of the shaking and removing of the carpeting. This can cause a larger problem due to the spores liberating into the A.C. system and throughout the house.
In order to correctly and efficiently remove mildew it is recommended to have a natural cleaning product that kills and also prevents spores from coming back. You want to make sure that the product is a solid solution that does not have harsh chemicals, bleach, or acid. The bleach, acid, and harsh chemicals will not only destroy the carpeting, but will also destroy the inside of your lungs. There are natural cleaning products available that remove black mold and also encapsulate the mold area . These natural cleaners will remove staining so you carpeting will look fresh and clean and have no issues. It is important to attack the source of the problem and also use a strong natural cleaning product so the critters does not come back.
The trick to kill carpet mold is not only killing it but also preventing it entirely from growing back.
The trick is, with carpeting, you keep it dry if possible. When dealing with moldy carpets, it is a tough situation to handle. Most times, when a carpet is wet, or cleaned excessively, the carpet fibers are damages. At times, you can remediate the problem by removing the carpeting, or simply using effective natural cleaning products. Cleaning products, which will not damage the carpeting, and your home and yourself, are the most effective to use. Mildew has a case to come back, when cleaned with bleach or any other cleaning agent, will grow back because the spores are not destroyed entirely. The trick is to use a cleaning agent, or a green cleaning product that will remove the spores entirely. And then also block and prevent any future mold amplification. Carpeting is always a judgmental problem. Many cases in mold remediation, the carpeting is sometimes remove due to the excess water damage. When you have a carpet of large amounts of water stains, and there is musty odor, it is usually time to use a powerful cleaning product, or remove the carpeting entirely.
“If you remove the carpeting entirely, be sure to remove the tack strips below the carpeting as well.”
There will be mildew on the wooden tack strips as well. If you start smelling musty odors above the carpeting area, that means that you have black mold and mildew growing inside your home. You do not have to remove carpeting, there is always other solutions. You can use natural cleaning products that will remove and prevent, but be sure to use the correct ones that will not damage carpeting. Green products are usually the best case because of the natural ingredients that can kill mold effectively. But do not forget to prevent from future growth of the mold. Many green cleaning products will clean the area, but will not prevent mold and mildew.
In order to prevent mold and mildew, there are numerous products out there which you can look for, such as safe shield, and other molderizer products. Your best bet is to effectively use these products and find the source of the problem. If you do not find the source of the problem, your mold problem will come back guaranteed no matter what product you use. Always find a easier solution when dealing with black mold. Mold remediation is costly and resource intensive. Sometimes it is necessary, but always try to find a simple solution before investing your time and money into a larger issue. Seek professional advise, and always talk to a mold remediation expert, or use natural cleaning products.
Austin Jay Jay Okocha – Africa’s Best Mid Fielder
Steps to Franchise Your Business
FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5
Live Online Casinos – The 21st Century Casinos
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden
John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades
Two Ways To Kill Carpet Mold and Prevent it From Coming Back
Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms
Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 surge continues slow decline
After 27 years, TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit now ‘gone as long as she was alive’
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022