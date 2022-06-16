Finance
Baby Boomers – A Healthcare Crisis Nears
Baby boomers are quickly approaching retirement age, and as they do, there are a number of concerns that need to be addressed, particularly in the area of healthcare. Unfortunately, there appears to be no easy answers to the healthcare problems that baby boomers, and the population in general, will face in the very near future.
Baby Boomers are people who were born between 1946 and 1964. During this period of time the United States of America saw an explosion in birthrates that had never been seen before and nothing like it has been seen since. Today, baby boomers make up approximately 28% of the total United States of America population.
With this group of people occupying such a large segment of the population, it is predicted that there will be a major financial strain on the healthcare industry as a whole, as baby boomers reach retirement age. There are many reasons why the healthcare industry will face problems as baby boomers begin to retire and begin to need long-term care services.
Baby Boomers Are The Nurses
Go to any healthcare facility today and look around at the nurses who are working there. One thing will become abundantly clear to you; the vast majority of nurses working in healthcare are in fact baby boomers themselves. We have heard for the past few years about nursing shortages and predictions that these nursing shortages will only get worse.
There are many reasons why the United States of America currently faces nursing shortages. Traditionally, nursing has been a career dominated by women. Women have made great strides in efforts to gain equality over the past few decades; much of this progress is attributed to women who are from the baby boomer generation. With these strides in equality, women have realized that they have many more career choices other than being a nurse, a schoolteacher, or a homemaker. Today women are running the largest corporations in America, making great salaries, and receiving high levels of prestige.
A Two-Fold Problem
As baby boomers retire a two-fold problem is created. First, there will be even fewer nurses, because baby boomers make up such a large part of the current nursing workforce. The second part of the problem is that as baby boomers, 28% of our population, retire they will require more healthcare as a part of the aging process.
As you can see, there are some serious healthcare problems that need to be addressed. Leaders in the healthcare industry have been working extremely hard in trying to find a solution. Sadly their efforts are only making minimal impacts in increasing the nursing workforce.
Healthcare companies have tried everything from raising salaries to offering outrageous sign on bonuses. Money does not seem to be the key to get people interested in nursing. Survey a group of nurses and most will not complain about their salary. What they will complain about is the day-to-day workloads that they face. Nurses are overworked and carry larger and larger patient loads as a result of shortages.
Combine this with the fact that nurses, who typically get into healthcare to provide direct patient care, are being forced to do more administrative type tasks. Some of these tasks include excessive charting to meet requirements set forth by Medicare and insurance companies, and trying to get patients care certified, or paid for, by insurance companies. Most nurses did not become nurses to sit behind a computer and to talk on the phone for hours.
How This Will Affect Baby Boomers?
Advancements in medical technology and science means that people are living longer. This does not always mean that there is a high quality of life for those that are living longer though. Many of these people who would have died from a medical condition two decades ago can now live for a long time to come. These people often require a great deal of long-term care, whether it is at home or in a long-term care facility.
Those receiving long-term care at home require nurses to help them with their day-to-day tasks. The following is a quote taken directly from the Medicare website (http://www.medicare.gov/LongTermCare/Static/Home.asp)
“Generally, Medicare doesn’t pay for long-term care. Medicare pays only for medically necessary skilled nursing facility or home health care. However, you must meet certain conditions for Medicare to pay for these types of care. Most long-term care is to assist people with support services such as activities of daily living like dressing, bathing, and using the bathroom. Medicare doesn’t pay for this type of care called “custodial care”. Custodial care (non-skilled care) is care that helps you with activities of daily living. It may also include care that most people do for themselves, for example, diabetes monitoring.”
There is also a great deal of talk about whether or not Medicare will even be around in the coming decades. Consider the fact that 28% of the population will no longer be contributing to Medicare via taxes, while at the same time that 28% will be using more of the resources.
Is It All Really That Bleak?
Yes and no. It is true that there are no easy solutions in the foreseeable future to help deal with the nursing shortage, while the need for nurses will increase dramatically. It is also true that the economics of supply and demand will create a situation where healthcare will become even more expensive, while healthcare providers continue to raise salaries in hopes of attracting nurses.
So where is the good news you ask? The good news is that nurse recruitments are showing “some” success. Young people are showing a renewed interest in nursing, due in large part to huge marketing campaigns put out by nursing schools and healthcare organizations. The flip side of this is that these young people are going for the high level nursing degrees such as Registered Nurse (R.N.) and Nurse Practitioners (N.P.), but the lower level (lower paying) jobs such as Certified Nursing Assistants (C.N.A.’s) and Certified Medical Assistants (C.M.A.’s) remain understaffed. These are the ones usually providing direct care while the RN’s and Licensed Practical Nurses (L.P.N.’s) are meeting accreditation requirements by doing all of the charting and talking to insurance companies.
The other good news is that insurance companies are planning ahead and offering long-term care insurance plans that will allow you or your loved ones the ability to be able to pay nurses for long-term care services. Many baby boomers are taking their future into their own hands by taking out these long-term care insurance policies.
Finally, leaders in government and the healthcare industry are working diligently to address what is a predictable issue. Since these are predictable events, they can be planned for as much as possible.
Fake Identification
The legal drinking age in the United States is 21. Because it is so high and so many people have friends who are older, procuring a fake id has become a popular way of allowing a minor entry to the same places his or her friends go. While it’s generally not done out of maliciousness or any attempt to commit a real crime, using a fake id, and even creating them, falls under the field of identity document forgery.
Identity document forgery is the process by which identity documents which are issued by a governing body such as a state or country are copied and or modified by an unauthorized individual. Commonly forged items include driver’s licenses, birth certificates, social security cards, and passports. Driver’s licenses have historically been forged or altered to conceal the fact that the holder isn’t old enough to buy alcohol or some other controlled substance. Social security cards are forged for identity theft schemes or to defraud the government. Passports are forged to evade restrictions place on entry into a particular country. For example, Americans are not allowed entry into Cuba but individuals carrying passports from other places may be allowed entry. An individual that really wants to go to Cuba might forge a passport from another place.
Fake identification cards are frequently used for identity theft, age deception, illegal immigration, and organized crime.
Many people think that a fake id is well worth the risk of getting caught. The sites that sell fake ids talk about how real they look and frequently will provide some sort of guarantee regarding not getting caught. While this is all great, many people do get caught. In many instances, getting caught with a fake id results in more than a slap on the wrist.
Getting caught with a fake id frequently results in being charged with a misdemeanor. The penalties include jail time, fines, community service, and suspension of the person’s real driver’s license. Having the fake id is just one offense. Just by possessing the ID, the person opens him or herself to a variety of other crimes. These crimes include possession of alcohol by a minor and providing alcohol to minors. While they are “only” misdemeanors, they still go on a person’s criminal record.
In addition to causing problems for the person caught, the person that made the ID will likely get in trouble. For more information on all crimes that are related to alcohol, please visit http://www.dallas-dwi-lawyers.com
Buying Fabric – Best Time to Shop For Fabric
It is not uncommon for everyone to rush in for shopping during holiday periods, such as Christmas and other end of season clearance sales. And buying fabric is no exception.
Quite often just before major holidays you can find pretty low prices and up to 70% off discounts on variety of fabrics as manufactures and wholesalers try to clear out their stock to make room for new fashion seasons at the beginning of the year. This is definitely the best time to hunt for excellent deals and save a lot of money on expensive fabric.
Having work in a top fashion company in the country, I can tell you right now, that apart from holiday sales, going to private designer’s fabric sales is a much better bargain. Mainly because fashion designers often pre-order a lot of high quality fabric for their initial sampling stage. But as quite often they end up not using as much fabric as they buy from travel trips, those left over are usually put away for an year or so (until the new range using those fabric are sold to the public) before they go onto designer’s fabric sale.
The sale periods for these beautiful fabrics are not fixed, as they all depend on each individual designer. But quite often you can expect them to be around October and April – because during these times fashion collections are close to their end for Winter and Summer seasons respectively. Many companies also need the extra capital gained from fabric sale to both meet their cash flow requirements with the bank and the same time to clear out the stock to make room for new season fabrics.
So the next time you need to shop for fabric, it might pay to be a little bit patient and see if there are any sales coming soon. This kind of event usually happen on word of mouth basis, so asking around your friends and neighborhood is the best bet to finding good deals on clothing fabric.
Characteristics of a Good Truck Accident Attorney
When you need to hire a truck accident attorney, you’ll want to make sure you get a good one. Topnotch lawyers have certain characteristics in common that are sure signs of a savvy litigator. When a motorist is the victim in a collision with a trucker, he or she will have significant injuries due to the sheer size and weight of the semi or 18-wheeler. These injuries commonly lead to physical and emotional wounds as well as financial problems stemming from medical bills and lost income. Without legal representation, many victims are never able to fully regain their footing in these areas. Look for lawyers with these characteristics:
Forceful Personality
Some attorneys are naturally forceful and may have been born that way. Being forceful means they exude power and confidence. They may have a loud, commanding voice that demands being listened to. It’s not just the volume, it’s the confidence. If your truck accident attorney has a forceful personality, the others in the courtroom are definitely going to listen up when he or she speaks.
Detail Oriented and Observant
You want a truck accident attorney who doesn’t miss a trick. Being detail oriented means that nothing gets past this professional as he or she is constantly noticing everything that is occurring or has occurred. Being observant is an important skill to possess. This allows your legal representative to take note of all that happens including the body language, posture, and gestures of his opponents. A keen observer is a powerful adversary. A person can be smart and tough but if he or she doesn’t notice what’s going on around him or her, you’re sunk.
Knowledge of the Trucking Industry
You don’t want just any lawyer; you want one who knows all the ins and outs of the trucking industry. Your truck accident attorney should know all the laws and regulations on the books, should know what the insides of a cab and trailer look like, should know about sleep cycles and log books of truckers. It takes a knowledgeable and experienced professional to understand how, what, where, and why something has happened. Knowledge is powerful and you want the person who is representing you to be able to get insider a trucker’s head to build a strong case.
Intelligence is Important
While being forceful, detail oriented, observant, and knowledgeable is important, an extremely crucial part of the package is intelligence. This is like the glue that holds everything else together and makes the case gel. You never want your legal eagle to have a bird brain so pick one who soars. How can you tell if your lawyer is smart? You can learn about the cases he or she has tried and won. You can get referrals from friends, co-workers, and other types of lawyer that you may know personally.
If you or one of your loved ones has had a collision with a trucker, you need a good truck accident attorney on your side as soon as possible. The sooner the better so that the law firm investigator can gather evidence to build your case before the street sweepers clean all the skid marks away.
