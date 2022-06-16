News
Bank holidays in June 2022: Big news! Banks to remain closed for 5 more days in June 2022 – Check complete list here
Bank holidays in June 2022: Big news! Banks to remain closed for 5 more days in June 2022 – Check complete list here
Due to festivals, weekly holidays and some other reasons, banks will not have five days of work in the remaining days of this month. Therefore, if you have a plan to go to the bank branch and settle any work, then before going to the bank, definitely check the list of holidays.
New Delhi. If you have some work related to the bank this month, then you must know about the bank holiday. Lest you go to the bank and find the lock hanging there. Therefore, if you also have to go to any bank branch, then first know whether the bank will be open on that day or not.
Half of the month of June has passed. In the remaining days of this month, banks will remain closed for 5 days due to festivals, weekly holidays and some other reasons. Apart from these five days, the work in banks may come to a standstill for one more day. The reason for this is the warning given by the bank employees unions to go on strike on June 27. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an organization of nine bank unions, had warned the government on June 9 that if their demands were not met, bank employees across the country would go on strike on June 27.
RBI issues Bank Holiday Calendar
Every year the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues Bank Holiday Calendar, which contains information about the bank holidays occurring in every state. In this calendar, it is told that in which state, on which date, banks will not work. Banks are closed across the country on every second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays. Apart from this, there is also a holiday in all banks on gazetted holidays.
Banks will be closed for five days this month
The list of holidays of different states is also different. These holidays depend on the festival or special occasions. This means that these holidays are not applicable in all the states, but depend on the festival or day in the respective states.
19 June (Sunday): Weekly Holiday
June 22 (Wednesday): Kharchi Puja – Tripura
June 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday
26 June (Sunday): Weekly Holiday
30 June (Wednesday): Ramna Nee – Mizoram
1/6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 1/6 committee is set to plunge into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to salvage the 2020 election by pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to defy historical precedent and reject the electoral count in the run-up to the U.S. Capitol riot.
With two witnesses Thursday, the House panel intends to show how Trump’s false claims of a fraudulent election left him grasping for alternatives as courts turned back dozens of lawsuits challenging the vote.
Trump latched onto conservative law professor John Eastman’s obscure plan and launched a public and private pressure campaign on Pence days before the vice president was to preside over the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. A federal judge has said it is “more likely than not” Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification.
“What President Trump demanded that Mike Pence do wasn’t just wrong, it was illegal and it was unconstitutional,” Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., committee co-chair, said in her opening statement last week.
The committee will hear from Greg Jacob, the vice president’s counsel who fended off Eastman’s ideas for Pence to carry out the plan; and retired federal judge Michael Luttig, who called the plan from Eastman, his former law clerk, “incorrect at every turn.”
In a written statement to the committee published Thursday by CNN, Luttig refers to Jan. 6 as a “war on America’s democracy” and says that if Pence had adhered to Trump’s demands to overturn the election, “America would immediately have been plunged into what would have been tantamount to a revolution within a paralyzing constitutional crisis.”
Thursday’s session is also expected to divulge new evidence about the danger Pence faced that day as the mob stormed the Capitol shouting “hang Mike Pence!” with a gallows on the Capitol grounds as the vice president fled with senators into hiding. Nine people died in the riot and its aftermath.
The panel aims to show that Trump’s pressure on Pence directly contributed to the attack on the Capitol.
“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” the committee said in a court filing against Eastman.
Ahead of the hearing, Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, said his boss was determined to stay at the Capitol that night and finish the job, despite the threats.
“He knew his job was to stay at his post,” Short said on CNN on Wednesday.
Short said Pence didn’t want the world seeing the vice president leaving the Capitol when “a hallmark of democracy” was under siege.
“He thought it was important that he stay there and make sure the work of the American people was completed that night,” said Short, who testified under subpoena to the committee for eight hours, but has not yet appeared as a live witness.
The panel is reconvening for a third hearing this month after a blockbuster prime-time start last week, followed by logistical setbacks in recent days. Monday’s key witness, former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, abruptly declined to appear in person because his wife was in labor with their child. Wednesday’s scheduled hearing with witnesses from the Justice Department who tried to convince Trump that his claims of voter fraud were just not true was postponed.
Nevertheless, the panel’s yearlong investigation is showcasing Trump’s final weeks in office as the defeated president clung to “the big lie” of a rigged election even as those around him — his family, his top aides, officials at the highest levels of government — were telling him he simply lost the election.
Former Attorney General William Barr, who resigned at the end of 2020 rather than be part of Trump’s plans, testified earlier that the president was becoming “detached from reality” if he believed the lies. He said he told the president his claims of voter fraud were “bull-—.”
With 1,000 interviews and reams of 140,000 documents, the committee is connecting the dots, showing how Trump’s false claims of election fraud became a battle cry as he summoned thousands of Americans to Washington for a Jan. 6 rally and then sent them to Capitol Hill to “fight like hell” for his presidency.
More than 800 people have been arrested in the Capitol siege, and the panel is considering whether to send a referral for criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department. No president or former president has ever been indicted by the Justice Department, and Attorney General Merrick Garland has said he and his team are following the proceedings in Congress.
For now, the panel is pressing ahead with its hearings, with more scheduled for next week.
Thursday’s will unpack the Eastman plan to have the states send alternative slates of electors from the five or seven states Trump was disputing, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. With competing slates for Trump or Biden, Pence would be forced to reject them, returning them to the states to sort it out, under the plan.
Pence refused the plan, believing the founding fathers would not have left it to one person, the vice president, to decide the outcome, Jacob told the panel in previous testimony. Jacob said the idea was utterly against some 130 years of precedent in American history, “entirely made up.”
The committee in hearings ahead will be delving into the roles of extremist groups and others who heeded Trump’s call to Washington. Leaders and others from the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys face rare sedition charges over their roles in the Capitol attack.
Several members of Congress are also under scrutiny, including Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., whom the committee has asked for an interview to discuss a Capitol tour he gave that included basement tunnels to a group of people the day before the attack.
The panel is also probing several candidates for elected office, including the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, who were among the rioters.
The panel, which is expected to deliver a final report on its findings later this year, intends for its work to be a record for history of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812. Unlike other national traumas that have pulled the country together, the Jan. 6 Capitol attack appears to have left many Americans divided. Congress splintered over forming the committee, which most Republicans opposed.
The panel’s two Republicans, Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, have been shunned by the GOP for their work with Democrats leading the investigation into Trump and his role in the Capitol attack.
___
Associated Press writers Kevin Freking and Eric Tucker in Washington and Farnoush Amiri in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
Final toll of Heat’s Kyle Lowry trade comes due in next week’s NBA draft, when Heat won’t take the second
For months, the Miami Heat had braced for the worst, as the NBA considered penalties for what the league perceived as jumping the gun during last summer’s free-agency pursuit of guard Kyle Lowry.
Then, on Dec. 1, the sanction was revealed, “next available second-round draft pick be forfeited.”
A collective yawn followed at FTX Arena. OK, perhaps hyperbole, but for years second-round picks seemingly have been valued by the Heat front office along the lines of investors this year in MiamiCoin.
“Of course it’s disappointing to lose an asset,” said Adam Simon, the Heat’s vice president of basketball operations. “And that’s what it is. You can acquire a player on the night of the draft, and then have him under contact, versus waiting on players that don’t get drafted and then hoping that you can talk the agent into delivering them to you. So certainly having a pick, a late pick, it helps.”
So no second-round pick for the Heat at next week’s NBA draft at Barclays Center, just as the Heat did not have a second-round pick last year or in 2020 or 2018 or ‘17 or ‘16.
In fact, over the past eight drafts, the only second-rounders the Heat emerged with from the draft were Josh Richardson in 2015 and KZ Okpala in 2019. Richardson was turned into a trade chip for Jimmy Butler in the 2019 offseason. Okpala was unloaded on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a salary dump at this past February’s NBA trading deadline.
Considering there had been concern of the Heat being docked a first-rounder over the timing elements in the recruiting of Lowry, the exhale likely was tangible on Dec. 1, even if it will silence the Heat during the later hours of next Thursday’s draft.
As it is, the NBA had to hunt down a second-rounder in order to penalize the Heat. The forfeited pick actually was one acquired from the Denver Nuggets at the 2019 draft in exchange for the rights to Bol Bol. It would have fallen at No. 55.
Otherwise, it largely has been “take my second rounder, please,” from Pat Riley and the Heat front office.
The Heat’s own 2022 second-round pick, No. 56, is held by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
From there, the Heat’s 2023 second-rounder will go to the Thunder, Boston Celtics or Indiana Pacers; the Heat’s 2024 second-round is due to the Atlanta Hawks or New York Knicks; the 2025 second-rounder to the Pacers or Brooklyn Nets; with 2026 to the Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs or Pacers; and 2027 to the Thunder or Spurs.
Allow that to marinate: nine teams have ties to the Heat’s second-round picks over the next six drafts . . . and none of them are the Heat.
Because the Bucks also were docked a 2022 second-round pick (because of their 2020 shady free-agency maneuvering for Bogdan Bogdanovic), this year’s NBA draft will feature only 58 selections, with 28 in the second round.
So after years of chasing after No. 61 (the player perceived as best among those not drafted), teams this year will have their eyes on No. 59 among undrafted free agents.
While the Heat have the option of buying their way into the second round, with $5.8 million available to spend on such a selection, more than enough for such a move, the Heat over the last decade arguably have a history of doing more with undrafted prospects than second-round selections, when, even just among those on the current roster. considering the career arcs of Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
“We’ve made due without having ‘em,” Simon said, “and we try to do our best to find the right guys that we think we can develop even if they’re not drafted.”
So, ultimately the cost of acquiring Lowry in August was Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic going to the Toronto Raptors, and a second-round pick going to the NBA.
“Control what you can control,” Simon said, “and not worry about what you can’t.”
30 Latest Bollywood Songs List 2022 – New Hindi Songs
With so many Bollywood films coming out each year, it’s easy to keep up with the latest Bollywood songs even if that means remixing some old Bollywood music. You can’t deny them as party people grooving to their beats, whether you like them or not.
If you want to add some new Bollywood songs to your playlist or simply enjoy Bollywood in general, you’ll enjoy our selection of the best new Hindi music Bollywood offers!
Here is a list of the 30 latest Bollywood songs that have taken over the heart of the nation,
1. Udd Ja Parindey
This song is from the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, starred album Radhe Shyam. Mithoon composed this song, which was produced by T-Series. Enjoy the fascinating story told in this song, which is set in a snowy landscape with mountains in the background.
2. Kusu Kusu
Kusu Kusu is a brand new Bollywood dance routine from the film Satyameva Jayate 2. John Abraham plays two characters in this film, one as a police officer and the other as a politician. Nora Fatehi is featured here, and she is crushing this song with her incredible dances.
3. Soch Liya
This song should be in your playlist if you’re looking for the most recent Arijit Singh song. This romantic new bollywood song, composed by Mithoon, is part of the Radhe Shyam series, which is produced by T-series. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde star in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam.
4. Humsafar
With Humsafar, the main track from Aakhiri Mulaqaat, a melodious series, take a deep dive into this music of adoration and detest! Suyyash Rai sings Humsafar, which was directed by Lakshay and Siddharth Singh, and stars Smriti Kalra and Harshad Chopda. Take a look at the couple’s heartbreaking journey.
5. Dus Bahane
Do you recall the 2011 film Dus Bahane’s original rendition of Dus Bahane? This new Hindi song, 2.0, is a remake of the original, which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan. This rendition, like the original, includes a hook step that you will become addicted to.
6. Genda Phool
This distinctive, contemporary song is from Badboyshah aka Badshah’s latest album, and Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen dancing and singing to this Durga Puja-inspired tune. This popular Bollywood song is unlike anything else Badshah has to offer, which is why we can’t stop listening to it on repeat.
7. Mehrama
This is a beautiful song from the Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan film Love Aaj Kal, composed by the highly great Pritam and sung by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra.
8. Channa Ve
This is from Vicky Kaushal’s horror film Bhoot, in which he plays our favourite chocolate guy. It’s a fun tune to listen to and dance to. Not only are Akhil Sachdeva’s words lovely, but the video is also a visual pleasure.
9. Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru
Tanishk Bagchi has replicated this scene from Ayushmaan Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Romy sings the Bollywood song, which is currently trendy. Yo Yo Honey Singh composed the original melody, and the video features J star and Honey Singh personally.
10. Haan Main Galat
Twist, a popular Hindi song from the old film of the same name starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, is being reprised here. As much as we adore the original version of the song, the new Twist is a popular Bollywood song with a catchy hook dance.
11. I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0
You might enjoy this popular Bollywood Hindi song if you want to see a rock-hard Tiger Shroff just grooving and embracing the disco motions to the beats. Although the picturization in this one is lovely, with a reference to the original melodies, old is gold, as they say.
12. Ole Ole
The new Ole Ole 2.0 is sure to get you moving. Why? We’re sure it brings back so many memories of the actual song from 1994, which also starred Saif Ali Khan. It’s a terrific idea to incorporate your new Hindi tunes.
13. Do You Love Me
The relaxing beats of this appealing, controversial tune may get even the most sedentary folks up and dance. This peppy track will not disappoint if you enjoy shaking your booty.
14. Sip Sip
This is from the film Street Dancer 3D, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. It features Varun Dhawan and Sonam Bajwa and is a remix of Jasmine Sandlas’ 2018 song Sip Sip. That was a great hit Bollywood Hindi song, and so is this.
15. Sauda Khara Khara
Sauda Khara Khara was released by the multi-starrer movie Good Newwz, which followed the trend of reproducing 90s-old treasures for the film. It’s a re-enactment of Sukhbir’s blockbuster song. The song stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir Singh, and Kiara Advani and is one of the film’s most popular new Bollywood songs.
16. Mummy Nu Pasand
It appears that remixes are the rage these days. This is a remix of the Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma’s song. Jaani wrote the lyrics, while Tanishk Bagchi recreated the new Hindi song. If you liked the first one, we’re confident you’ll enjoy the new one as well.
17. Dheeme Dheeme
This song from the Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday film Pati, Patni Aur Woh is produced by Tanishk Bagchi and performed by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The song contains a great hook step and upbeat sounds.
18. Chandigarh Mein
The complete star cast of the film — Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani – are included in this latest Bollywood song. The ladies appear to be too hot to handle, and we’re sure you’ll enjoy it.
19. Aari Aari
The chart-topper is a remake of Bombay Rockers’ original smash Aari Aari Rock. By inserting a groove string of upbeats, the creators of this Hindi Bollywood song have continued to hold the soul of the original song. This upbeat dancing number will undoubtedly bring back many memories.
20. Naah Goriye
We’re sure you’re all familiar with Harrdy Sandhu’s song Naah Goriye, which featured him and Nora Fatehi. The new rendition, which stars Harrdy, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sonam Bajwa, is just as fantastic as the original.
21. Humraah
This calm, romantic tune is ideal for listening to when you’re missing your sweetheart during the night, or even better, dedicate this deep beautiful Hindi song to them and brighten their day!
22. Angreji Beat
Honey Singh’s original is already a huge hit, and this Bollywood song version is no less thrilling. The song is enticing and practically compels you to dance, and you can’t help but try a few moves out.
23. Nok Jhok
While we all enjoyed the powerful title tune from Chhapaak, Nok Jhok is a lovely melody that deserves to be heard.
24. Dil Ne Kaha
This is a sweet song from Kangana Ranaut’s new film Panga. This latest Bollywood song, created by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy and written by Javed Akhtar, is brilliantly performed by Jassie Gill and Asees Kaur.
25. Crazy Lagdi
This song from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty’s Motichoor Chaknachoor is extremely sweet, including the principal actors’ nok jhok.
26. Tu Hi Yaar Mera
Tu Hi Yaar Mera, a lovey-dovey song starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, is another one we’re sure you’ll enjoy.
27. Tum Hi Aana
Even though the romantic action film starring Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria did not do well at the box office, this new Bollywood Hindi song has been at the top of the charts since its release. If you haven’t heard it yet, you should do so.
28. Zindagi
This wonderful Bollywood song from Bala will inspire you to live each day to the fullest. Trust us when we say this is a song you can listen to on repeat.
29. Khadke Glassy
Do you want to dance all night? This new Bollywood song, which is a replica of a popular Punjabi song of the same name, is perfect for you. Strap it on and let your feet shake themselves onto the dance floor.
30. Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi
Divya Khosla, an actress and filmmaker, dances to Neha Kakkar’s song in this new Hindi single. This song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, is one of the most popular Hindi songs in the Bollywood industry right now, and it’s a terrific addition to your latest Hindi playlist.
