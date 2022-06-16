Finance
Best Buy to Let Mortgage Calculators
Want to increase your profits as a landlord? Learn how by finding the best buy to let mortgages. And whilst the Bank of England base rate is retained at just 4.5%, now is still a very good time to be considering property investment or simply refinancing any buy to let properties you already have to release equity for future purchases.
It would be easy to start saying just how easy it is to become a landlord and earn income from UK investment property and how you can simply sit back and watch the profit tumble in like a cascading waterfall. The reality is that there are a number of key issues that you will have to be involved in to ensure your investment property portfolio works to its optimum. With tenants to source and vet, an investment property to maintain, buy to let mortgages to arrange, letting agents to manage and accounts to monitor, it does take a certain level of commitment. So if you are still keen to have a slice of the much talked about property game then you will want to read on to find out how to get started?
PROPERTY MARKET 2006
Despite the negative press that the housing market experienced at the beginning of 2005, there are a number of reports circulating that suggest that figures have shown an increase towards the end of the year. This is of course good news at the end of what some predicted would be quite a difficult year in the housing market. There is of course the question of what will happen in 2006 and the property market. It is never a precise prediction as there can be many influencing factors but what we do know for certain is that over the last few months we have seen interest rates stabilize and property pricing stablising as a result of this.
So does that mean we should avoid investing in property until the market starts to increase again. In some respects many people might suggest that investing in property at any time is a good investment. When you consider that historically property has doubled in value, and sometimes tripled in value, every last 10-15 years, then it is likely to see you a good return on your investment if you are prepared to take a long term view. Plus, there still remains a high level of activity from Landlords and investors alike with a number of buy to let mortgage providers suggesting record levels of applications being received. For those looking for a get rich quick overnight scheme, then this is not for you. But when you consider the long term gains, it might be worth reading on and don’t forget that it is worth doing plenty of research and finding out as much as you can about investing in property. Perhaps pick up a Free Buy to Let Guide.
How to make £166,500 in 15 years
According to research from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), the average cost of a home in the UK could be £300,000 by the year 2020. Currently that figure stands at around £157,000 in 2005 which represents an increase over the next 15 years of 91%.
This figure of £300,000 is achieved by the economic forecaster basing its prediction on the ever increasing population compared to a slower production of house building. As with many commodities, it is the result of lower supply and higher demand that will push up these prices.
With buy to let residential investment property, the maximum loan you can apply for is 85%. Based on an average value property in 2005 of £157,000 this would require you to put down a deposit of 15% £23,550 subject to valuation and rental cover which can vary between 115% to 130% in most cases.
Potentially over the next 15 years, this one investment could realize a return of £166,550. This is based on selling the property at £300,000 less the loan of 85% of the property value in 2005.
Over previous years there have been times when property has declined in value and other times where it has signifcantly increased in value but a good property investor will clearly see the benefits in both a rising and declining market and will utilize the facilities of a good buy to let mortgage provider to assist in this. For example:
During a rising market, a property investor may decide to use this window of opportunity to release some of that equity realized in the value of the property, to use for additional property investment. However, the property investor is less likely to use that capital released during a rising market. Instead, the landlord will wait until the market has re-stablised itself or experiencing a decline. At this point, they will then use this window of opportunity to purchase lower priced property and the circle continues. That is why property investors are in it for the long term and why they see the market as being profitable to them in all conditions. And when you consider that property prices only need to increase by an average of 4.4% year on year, it is easy to see why this type of investment is so achievable.
Successful property investors will do a lot of research on areas that they believe will become property hotspots and areas which are less likely to perform. There are many areas experiencing high levels of growth and financial investment with a lot of regeneration programmes in place or planned in the future. Even by simply monitoring publications such as Construction News can give a good indication of where new commercial premises are being built which can be a good indicator of new businesses moving to the area which it turn can lead to an increase in demand for property locally.
It is the general consensus that interest rates have stablised and there is even speculation of a drop but either way, they have been steady for a good number of months now. Slower capital growth does result in buyers having to put more effort into managing and developing their portfolios. And more importantly making a profit from property. Buying property at discounted prices can be done but you must do your homework to make sure they are genuine discounts and incentives. And don’t forget that in a slowing market, vendors will be more likely to listen to your offers. Albeit if they are a bit cheeky. In particular, you can use the negative press that is often surrounded by the property market to your advantage. For example when the media are circulating stories of a dropping property market, then vendors are even more keen to listen to your offers.
How to Get Started in Buy to Let
o Do as much research as you can. You can even get some free publications including Free Buy to Let Guides
o Find out what properties are selling for. A good way of doing this is by contacting estate agents and researching on the internet. A good way is to look at property house price websites.
o What is the level of demand for rental properties in the area
o What type of property is most in demand. For example, if it is a university city, then the demand for shared student accommodation may be much higher than property for professional sharers.
o Find out what rent is being achieved on those properties and the likely time to get the property let out. Speak to letting agents and local businesses that may be letting properties already in the area.
o Raising deposits for your investment properties, may be easier than you think by releasing equity from any of your existing properties.
So how Do you know if you have bought a good investment
Well there is always an element of risk but providing you follow the main logic you should eliminate most of them. It is also important to make sure you continue to review your buy to let mortgage funding on a regular basis as this can have a big impact on your success and cash flow. As we have said above, the property market can rise as well as fall so providing that you have some cash funds in the bank to help you through any tougher market conditions then you could reap the rewards in years to come. But it’s important that you calculate these carefully into your projections to ensure that whatever funding you may need to input into the investment property that it will be outweighed by the eventual gain.
Providing that you are buying a good quality property in a good area with strong rental demand then it’s worth considering. Don’t just buy a property because it is cheap. You might buy a property at a very discounted price, but if you can’t let it, you could find yourself covering the buy to let mortgage payments for months to come which will see a big dent in your profits. Find out why it is cheap. Is there an increase in crime in the area, have plans been submitted for a large industrial unit to be built behind the garden etc, etc. Do your research. And don’t be afraid to develop a property for profit. Buying at the right price, in the right area and doing the right renovation on the property, can also see you return a decent profit. Re-financing the property on completion and letting it out could give you the best of both worlds.
Having taken into account all the considerations above, to calculate if it is a good investment, you need to ensure that your annual rental income exceeds the cost of your monthly buy to let mortgage repayments and maintenance costs. And it is more likely that your annual rental income will be stronger if you select an investment property in area with a strong and growing rental demand as it is less likely that you will experience rental voids and be supplementing the monthly buy to let repayments.
So in conclusion the property market is likely to remain a prime choice for property investors as long as they are will to commit to the long term.
Firstly, you need to establish if this is the right time for you to become a landlord and how much it is going to cost you. Can you afford to tie up money in a property? If the worst comes to the worst, can you afford to lose that money?
The simplest way to work out the repayments on a buy to let mortgage is to use an on-line buy to let mortgage calculator. These can help you work out the best buy to let mortgage product for the type of UK investment property you are considering and your individual circumstances. You will need to know the likely rent that can be achieved for the property as this will determine the maximum loan amount available against the purchase price or refinancing value of the buy to let property. Lenders normally suggest that the rental income each month represents at least 130 per cent of the monthly mortgage payment. Although there are some buy to let products calculated on ratios of as little as 115%. By working on these calculations, gives the investor a margin to cover the letting agent’s fees and other associated costs.
This is a long-term investment and you need to take the same approach to investing money into a house or flat as you would to buying into the stock market. Historically the value of properties have doubled every 10-15 years but that doesn’t mean to say that there won’t be peaks and troughs in between. These are times that you have to be prepared and most importantly can afford to ride through.
Increasing your returns by using buy to let finance to your advantage
For example, lets say you have £100,000 cash to invest into Investment Property. Is it best to buy a property outright or use this money as deposits on multiple buy to let properties?
Mr Jones – decides to use his £100,000 to purchase a brand new property outright for cash. He lets the property for £600 per month giving a return of £7,200 per annum. Due to inflation, the rent will increase accordingly and eventually, after fluctuations in the property market, the house doubles in value.
Mr Smith – decides to use £100,000 as deposits (15% for each investment property) to buy £500,000 worth of properties similar to the one Mr Jones bought. This results in Mr Smith receiving five times as much rental income, i.e. £3,000 per month or £36,000 per annum. The other £400,000 is borrowed on buy to let mortgages and Mr Smith pays interest on this at a rate of approximately 5%. These monthly interest only repayments would work out to be £20,000 per annum. Therefore, net of interest they receive £16,000 per annum. Mr Smith is already better off than Mr Jones….. but what happens in years to come? Well it is probably safe to say that Mr Jones’s rental income will rise with inflation as per Mr Smith. However, Mr Smith’s buy to let mortgage costs remain the same. Therefore, the gap between Mr Jones and Mr Smith’s rental income will continue to widen as time goes on. And finally after 10-15 years when property could have doubled again. Mr Jones would have made a capital gain of £100,000 and have £200,000 worth of investment property. Whereas, Mr Smith would have made £500,000, which is five times as much capital gain!!
The most successful landlords will use some of the best buy to let mortages to fund their buy to lets and with buy to let mortgage products becoming more sophisticated and competitive the right buy to let financing can ensure you maintain your investment property portfolios in such a way that you are always working to the most optimum cashflow situation.
Best Buy to Let Mortgages
Finding the best buy to let mortgage is crucial to your success as a property investor. Unlike other forms of investment, a lot of the money you put into a buy to let property is likely to be borrowed. Over the last few years, the buy to let mortgage market has boomed, and borrowing money to invest in this way has become easier than ever. There are a number of different buy to let mortgage products available from fixed rates, discounted variable rates, discounted rates and so on. Different products may be suitable for different investment properties. And don’t be tempted to just go for the cheapest buy to let mortgage as there may be penalties that make it less attractive in the long term.
Always find out the best buy to let mortgage deals available at the time. Some investors may decide to retain their entire portfolio with one lender, but it’s important to realize that different buy to let products between different lenders can provide you with maximum flexibility and cashlow depending on how you structure your funding.
However it is very important that you get the correct guidance with your buy to let finance. You will often find that buy to let mortgage brokers have access to numerous different products and lenders and some can even offer exclusive products that wouldn’t necessarily be available to you if you approached the buy to let lender directly.
Questions that are worth considering when finding the best buy to let mortgage:
1. Do they have access to lots of different products in the market place?
2. Do they have the ability to create a long term property development strategy for you?
3. Are they able to secure Exclusive Products?
4. Are they able to arrange mortgages within 10 working days?
Most buy to let lenders will offer a maximum loan of 85% requiring you to fund at least a 15% deposit towards your UK investment property. The buy to let mortgage industry is very competitive with new products being launched on a very regular basis.
Some buy to let mortgage brokers may charge a brokerage fee up to 2% to arrange the buy to let finance for you but don’t let this put you off because if they do have the ability to secure exclusive products for you, it could be very beneficial to your cashflow as a landlord. Plus, if they are able to reach formal mortgage offer stage in a very short space of time, this could result in you being able to secure the investment property at very competitive prices if you have the ability to tell the vendor that you can have the deal completed within a matter of a few weeks.
How much you can borrow for the buy to let property will usually be worked out differently to how much you can borrow to buy your main home. Different lenders and different products carry different criteria for working out the maximum loans available. Some will lend on how much you earn, others on the rental income you achieve from the investment property. And sometimes a combination of the two.
How much rent will you make?
Before you agree on the purchase price of a buy to let property, it is important to find out from local letting agents, what the likely rent could be. They should be able to let you know which types of property are in highest demand and which areas are the most sought after for tenants. If you need to find out whether your potential buy to let is looking like a good investment, ask your broker/lender to work out the yield (ie the money you are investing and the rental income you will receive) on the property against what your repayments are likely to be. I you are investing in an up and coming area, it could still be a viable investment despite the figures not looking too healthy today. If you believe that the area will be having a lot of other investment or new businesses moving in, then there is the possibility that the surrounding property market will have a positive knock on effect. When the valuation is carried out on the property, the surveyor who visits the property will also be expected to give an assessment of the expected rent as well as the value of the property.
A local letting agent is the best person to approach for this kind of information – especially if you hint that you might let them be the property’s management agent.
Cancer Treatments and Side-Effects: Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy
So you’ve been told your cancer will be treated with chemotherapy. What does that mean exactly? Are the side-effects as bad as you’ve heard? How effective is it? Why not another type of treatment? What about immunotherapy? These are important questions you should ask your doctor, but, to give you a head-start, here is some basic information on these two common types of cancer treatment: Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy.
Chemotherapy
The use of drugs or medicines to treat cancer is chemotherapy. Unlike surgery or radiation therapy treatments where cancer is removed, killed, or damaged in a particular area, chemo works throughout the whole body and can be used to kill cancer cells that have metastasized to other parts of the body. Chemotherapy may be used to cure cancer, control cancer, or for palliation.
Common side-effects resulting from chemotherapy include fatigue, hair loss, easy bruising and bleeding, anemia, infection, appetite changes, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, problems of the mouth, tongue, and throat (such as pain swallowing and sores), nail and skin changes, bladder and urine changes, kidney problems, weight changes, mood changes, fertility problems, and changes in sexual function and libido. It is important to remember that the fact that all these side-effects exists does not mean that you will experience them. You may only have a few or potentially none at all. Chemotherapy treatment affects each person differently.
Immunotherapy
Using the body’s immune system to fight cancer is referred to as immunotherapy. This can be done in one of two ways:
- By stimulating your immune system to attack cancer cells or generally work harder.
- By giving you immune system components, like man-made proteins.
Immunotherapy works better for certain types of cancer over others. It is sometimes used as the only treatment and other times in conjunction with other treatments. Immunotherapy may be given intravenously (IV), orally, topically, or intravesically (directly into the bladder). The main forms of immunotherapy being used to treat cancer right now are:
- Monoclonal antibodies – man-made proteins that can be designed to attack specific parts of cancer cells.
- Immune checkpoint inhibitors – drugs that help the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells.
- Cancer vaccines – substances introduced into the body to initiate an immune response.
- Non-specific immunotherapies – These generally boost the immune system, which can help it attack cancer cells.
The side-effects you may experience with immunotherapy treatment depend on the type of immunotherapy you receive, but, generally, the possible side-effects include skin reactions at the needle site, flu-like symptoms (fever, chills, weakness, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, fatigue, joint or muscle aches, breathing trouble, headache, high or low blood pressure), weight gain from retaining fluid, swelling, sinus congestion, heart palpitations, and risk of infection.
Kotak Trinity Account – Your 3 in 1 Account
With the advent of the internet, almost all important tasks can be effortlessly performed over the web. The World Wide Web has made online stock trading one of the most popular methods of trading in modern times. Online trading has opened up several avenues for independent investors as well as simplified things for beginners. Most people were skeptical about getting into stock trading as they assumed that it would be a tedious and complicated procedure that was meant only for experts. However with the online platform, trading has become a simple task that can be easily performed by a novice by understanding a few simple principles.
Investment is an important criterion in today’s society and individuals need to have a fall back in case they are faced with yet another phase of recession and crumbling economy. No investment is without a certain amount of risk but with a proper expert support and adequate information you can easily secure your investment and get best possible returns out of it. Kotak is one such source that has several years of experience in the field of investments and online and applies this experience to provide the best service to their customer.
The Kotak Trinity Account is the ideal platform for novice and expert traders to get the entire foundation they require to trade with ease and watch their money grow. The account has 3 major elements that are crucial for online trading: Trading Account, Bank Account and a Demat Account. Individuals who own this account need not worry about managing 3 separate accounts and can instead avail of a seamless and effortless transaction process. For a novice trader, expert support is not only crucial but also a prerequisite. With the Kotak promise individuals can access all round support from professionals who have ample knowledge in the trading sector and will tailor the trading process to suit the customer.
Small Telephone Systems Verses Multi-line Business Phones
Choosing the right telephone system from start is always the best path, but not always the most economical. Before you head down to your local electronic store and pick up the cheapest multi-line business phone you can find, here are few pointers you should keep in mind.
Many multi-line business phones have a pretty decent feature set such as voicemail, caller ID, call waiting ID, 3 way calling and intercom (in multi phone setups). These phones integrate the Key System Unit (or KSU) into the phone itself, which means each individual telephone functions as its own “mini phone system.” The term KSU, (Key System Unit, Key Signaling Unit or Key Service Unit) dates back to the early day’s phone systems, it’s basically “the Brain” of the phone system. All call processing data and telephone line interfacing is carried out by the KSU. For many small offices with less than 4 phones (extensions) and 4 telephone lines, these multi-line phones are adequate and economical. However, as a business grows, the many disadvantages of these phones begin to show their merits.
By comparison, multi-line business phones are sold with the marketing term, “KSU-less design,” which translates (in buyers minds) to lower overall costs. Small telephone systems on the other hand include a separate KSU unit or “Brain” in addition to each telephone. A major disadvantage comes to play when you are interfacing your phones with the telephone company lines. The KSU acts as the “line interface,” for a phone system, all major system connections terminate at the KSU. Now with each multi-line phone acting as its own “mini phone system,” each phone now needs direct connections to each telephone line.
A single telephone line consists of 1 pair of wires. Almost all multi-line phones support up to 4 lines, meaning each multi-line phone needs up to 4 pairs of wires or the equivalent of a standard Cat5e cable. As you begin to add more KSU-less phones to your office you must factor in the cost to install another drop of cat5e (or cat5) cable. You must also account for the additional termination blocks in your telephone closet where all these phones must be “Bridged” (or shared) to the 4 phone lines. As you can imagine, for installations with more than say 4 or 5 phones the wiring aspect can get pretty complex. Anything over 6 or 7 phones will be a wiring mess, if done unprofessionally, which adds to the cost of these low budget systems. However, this bridged connection is how multi-line phones “intercom” one another. By sending a signal over each bridged line, each extension can communicate without actually tying up any of the 4 phone lines. As long as every multi-line phone is connected to all 4 lines (or matching number of lines if less than 4), each phone can intercom each other internally while keeping the phone lines free for external calls.
Small Telephones Systems on the other hand, which come equipped with a separate, dedicated KSU unit, are at a distinct advantage in both areas. Having a single KSU unit means a single interface point for the telephone line connections. Many small telephone systems need only a single pair of wire to connect each extension telephone. What this means is if you are deploying a number of phones in one particular area, you can save dramatically on cabling costs by having your contractor “split” the single Cat5e cable into, at most, 4 single telephone jacks! – This becomes very cost effective as you deploy additional phones. (However, many pros will only split single Cat5 cable once for 2 telephone jacks leaving the remaining wires as spare pairs). Cable management becomes much easier (and neater) as you need not worry about bridging 10 phones to 4 telephone lines. One single pair of wires (to connect to a telephone) of the 3 or 4 pairs in a standard telephone cable is enough for as many lines as the small telephone system can handle since the actual line connections are at the dedicated KSU unit and not at the individual telephone.
Another plus for the small telephone system is the ease of transitioning to a larger phone system. The wiring scheme for the most part will remain the same albeit installing more cable drops to new areas. Not so much the same for the multi-line business phones. Depending on how each phone was “bridged” to interface to those 4 telephone lines, this entire wiring scheme may need to be undone as most small (and large) telephone systems require individual (not bridged or shared) connections to the KSU.
Programming wise there is one disadvantage when comparing small business telephone systems to multi-line business phones, which can be viewed as multiple disadvantages. Since each individual telephone functions as its own KSU it also functions as its own Voicemail unit (if equipped). Which means if you want to enable an Auto Attendant feature (where your callers are greeted by a company recording instructing them to press 1 for Joe Boss, 2 for Sales Manager etc…) you will have to record this greeting for as many times as you have voicemail enabled phones (up to 4). Here’s why, with most multi-line business phones, the voicemail feature includes a personal voicemail box for the extension and an optional auto attendant feature. The auto attendant feature can only handle one call at a time; ergo if you want the system to answer up to 4 incoming calls simultaneously you need at least 4 auto attendant enabled phones. So technically speaking you must record the same auto attendant greeting 4 times, 1 on each phone. You must also enable the system mailbox for each of the 4 phones to accept general messages. You now have 4 different phones/voicemail boxes in your office where you must check for general messages. This is known as a general mailbox, which is a default destination for callers who do not press a menu option or dial an extension. This scenario is not efficient for larger setups but may work for smaller ones.
With a small business telephone system, there is just one central voicemail unit which can handle multiple calls at once. Storage times are much greater and there is just one mailbox for general messages. You can also take advantage of advanced features (if equipped) such as voicemail to email (where the system sends the voicemail in a standard wav format to your email address), which in this fast paced world can be a BIG time saver and added convenience.
One last point on this topic to cover quickly; with the advent of the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) continually proving its cost effective existence, many businesses find themselves wanting to take advantage of these savings. Many small business telephone systems on the market today are equipped to handle VoIP telephone lines through either a simple hardware or software upgrade. An upgrade may include adding an Ethernet (or media) port to the system or if already equipped, simply enabling this port through software activation. Simply plugging this unit into your company LAN and perhaps minor firewall configuration you can now start saving on land line costs by calling out over less expensive VoIP lines.
Multi-line business telephone can benefit as well but through a 3rd party VoIP gateway. This gateway converts a VoIP line (sometimes called a “Trunk”) to a standard telephone port. You will need as many gateways as you want lines, (or opt for a multi-port unit). However you may have to plan on spending some time configuring and adjusting the settings of the unit to obtain the proper volume levels while minimizing echo and other artifacts that may be induced when converting the signal from a standard Analog telephone line to SIP or other VoIP protocol. Many high end units come with built in (hardware or software) echo cancellers and noise suppressors which minimize these adjustments (and work very well) but increase the cost of the gateway dramatically.
To conclude, although it may seem like great savings early in your start up phase, for needs of 4 or less external lines and extension phones, the multi-line business phone can actually prove to be a cost effective solution. In my humble opinion these multi-line phones are better suited for a home office (or SOHO) situation. If you have big plans to expand exponentially (and don’t we all!) I recommend you at least consider a small business telephone system. Although a bit more initial investment is required, the benefits far out way the cost disadvantage if not cancel it out completely.
