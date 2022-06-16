Blockchain
Bitcoin Amidst Relentless Sell Off; Is It Targeting $13,000 Now?
Bitcoin has been on a continued downfall after losing close to 33% over the last seven days. In the last 24 hours, BTC lost close to 6% and was moving towards its next support level. There has been immense choppiness in the market, with BTC steadying around the support level of $23,000 and then falling right through that level again.
Bitcoin again bounced off the $20,000 price level as it was trading slightly above that level at the time of writing. Fall from the current price level can push the coin towards the $17,000 support mark.
Traditional financial markets also have suffered the brunt after the US Federal Reserve decided to hike up interest rates by at least 50-basis points.
Sellers have taken over the market as the bears have driven all the buyers out of the market at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC was priced at $21,000 on the one day chart. BTC last traded at this price level in the month of December of 2020. It has been a consistent fall for BTC after the coin lost support at $28,000. Immediate resistance level for the coin stood at $22,000.
The support zone was between $19,000 and $16,000 respectively. Consistent sell off can push BTC to $13,000 going by the massive bearish momentum the coin has gathered. Volume of Bitcoin traded increased and was in red signifying bearish assertion in the market.
Technical Analysis
Buying strength plummeted sharply on the one day chart. The cryptocurrency was massively undervalued at the time of writing. The Relative Strength Index was beneath the 20-mark which is a sign of bearishness. RSI pointed towards seller strength in the market.
A price reversal usually occurs after an intense sell-off. The other indicators however hint that bearishness might continue over the immediate trading sessions. Price of BTC was below the 20-SMA which signalled that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
In accordance to increased selling strength, other indicators have painted the same picture on the one day chart. Awesome Oscillator determines the price momentum and possible trend reversals too. AO flashed red histograms which were tied to a sell signal in the market.
Parabolic SAR points towards the direction in which the price is moving. Dotted lines above the candlesticks indicate that price of the asset was on a downtrend. This meant bearishness for the coin. If the buying strength comes back to the market, BTC might attempt to trade near the $22,000 price level.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Shows Signs of Recovery, $23K Presents Resistance
What Does The Metric Say About Investors?
Realised Profits of Bitcoin have seemed to depreciate owing to the extended bloodbath in the market. Realised profits is the total amount of profits which have been made with each completed trade.
A fall in realised profits could cause retail investors to withdraw their investments. With increased outflows, it is possible that investors might lose confidence and withdraw their investments.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Crash Sends Institutional Investors Running For The Hills
Blockchain
French Premium Brand ‘Lacoste’ Forays Into Web3 With UNDW3 NFT Collection
- Just 48 hours after its inception, the Discord server had more than 30,000 members.
- Lacoste has released an NFT collection with 11,212 photos.
With the debut of UNDW3, Lacoste, a French premium brand, joins the web3 ecosystem. Lacoste’s community may help accelerate the brand’s fashion-sport ambition via the use of UNDW3, an NFT-based initiative.
On June 6, Lacoste launched its UNDW3 Discord server to keep everyone up to date on what’s going on in the Lacoste web3 environment in real-time. Just 48 hours after its inception, the Discord server had more than 30,000 members. For the first time, Lacoste has released an NFT collection with 11,212 photos of classic Lacoste crocodiles rising from the water droplets. It costs 0.08 ETH (about $100) to buy an NFT.
Aims to Connect Cultures Around the Crocodile
Lacoste has set up a lottery for its NFT collectors where 13,000 people may enrol and mint NFTs, even though UNDW3 only gives 11,212 NFTs. French tennis star and business creator René Lacoste developed his company’s polo shirt’s iconic L.12.12 logo in 1933. UNDW3 NFT collectors will also profit from the crocodile-emblazoned brand since they will get tangible and digital rewards.
Catherine Spindler, Lacoste’s Chief Brand Officer, said:
“UNDW3 attests to our desire to accompany the phenomenon of decentralization driven by Web3 and bears witness to our ambitions in this area as well as to the power of our brand — to bring together our communities and connect cultures around the crocodile, a true rallying sign throughout the world, by proposing an experiential, interactive and co-creative universe, in the image of Lacoste’s creativity and avant-gardism.”
In addition to Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Philipp Plein, and others, Lacoste joins the web3 ecosystem by launching UNDW3, a new NFT collection. However, this is not Lactoste’s first foray into the world of web3 technology. Croco Island, Lacoste’s first virtual-reality initiative, was unveiled earlier this year due to their partnership with Minecraft.
Blockchain
Ethereum At $1020, Will It Fall Below $1000 Anytime Soon?
Ethereum plummeted over 8% in the last 24 hours as the crypto bloodbath continues. Bears are in control of the market as the coin is treading very close to the $1000 price level. The major sell-off has also affected Bitcoin massively as the crypto lost over 33% in the last week itself.
This has also caused other market movers to dip severely on their respective charts. Ethereum lost its support at $1300 and now is eyeing $1000. Buyers have exited the market as the coin continued to remain exceedingly sold out.
The global cryptocurrency market cap today is at $950 Billion with a fall of 3.7% in the last 24 hours. Trading volume of the coin also grew considerably over the past day.
Over the past few days Ethereum displayed considerable volatility as the coin traded between $1600 and $1200 respectively. Now, if the sell off continues in the market ETH might not witness a price correction over the immediate trading sessions.
Ethereum Price Analysis: One Day Chart
ETH was trading at $1122 on the one day chart. The coin last traded around this level in the end of January 2021. This point for the coin had triggered a rally in the past where the coin soared and traded above $4000.
Pull from the sellers can potentially drag Ethereum below the $1000 price level. The immediate price support level of the coin stood at $1014.
The volume traded was seen in the red and that signified bearish control of the market. The resistance for the coin stood at $1271 and then at $1600. An entry of buyers can help ETH to revisit $1200 again.
Technical Analysis
After the coin nosedived the selling strength mounted excessively. The Relative Strength Index also touched its lowest point in the year which meant that there continues to be heavy amount of selling in the market.
RSI was parked underneath the 20-mark signifying that sellers had taken over the market. Usually after a major sell-off price tends to present a correction.
Other technical on the charts however, continue to point towards a bearish price action, so it is difficult to ascertain when and how soon ETH will bottom out.
Similarly, the price of ETH was below the 20-SMA and it also meant that market favoured the sellers as they were driving the price momentum.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Could Resume Decline Below $1,100, Bears In Control
In accordance with other indicators, Moving Average Convergence Divergence also depicted a negative reading. MACD depicts the price momentum and change in the same. The indicator underwent a bearish crossover and flashed red histograms.
The red histograms were growing in size which were sell signals for Ethereum. Chaikin Money Flow portrays bearishness, this meant that capital inflows were in the negative as compared to outflows. This indicated heavy bearish price action in the market.
Related Reading | Ethereum Drops Below $950 On Uniswap Overnight – Here’s Why
Blockchain
Double-Digits Losses Are The Order Of The Day As Bitcoin Declines To $20,000
The crypto market crash has sent Bitcoin spiraling to $20,000. The pioneer cryptocurrency has in turn taken the market down with it, triggering massive losses. All digital assets in the market have not been left out of the onslaught. Regardless of their market cap, cryptocurrencies have all recorded massive losses that have translated to double-digit losses across all indexes.
Not A Respecter Of Market Caps
All of the indexes have been hit hard by the crypto market crash. Even the bitcoin index that had been putting up the most fight has succumbed to it. The market-wide collapse has seen the total market cap drop below $1 trillion for the first time in less than a year. Almost all cryptocurrencies have been following the same downtrend, one that is created by the market leader, Bitcoin.
Nevertheless, bitcoin has continued to put up a good fight. This has seen the digital asset return once more as the best performer, with a -29% loss so far in the month of June. But this ‘safe haven’ that investors have been running to for cover is barely holding above the losses posted by the other indexes.
Related Reading | Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Plunges To Hell As Bloodbath Continues
True to form, the Large Cap Index has mostly followed the performance of Bitcoin. Through bear markets, they have been better performers compared to their smaller counterparts and this holds true as the Large Cap Index has seen a -32% loss.
The Mid Cap Index followed the Large Cap Index very closely, with losses matching up at -32%. Once again, the Small Cap Index leads the pack in terms of losses with -33% in losses so far in the first half of the month.
Indexes suffer massive losses | Source: Arcane Research
Crypto Market Struggles
The struggles of the crypto market are not just beginning. It started back towards the end of 2021 when the momentum from the bull rallies had eventually peaked. However, there have been other events that have triggered more decline in the market.
Related Reading | More Than 253,000 Traders Liquidated As Crypto Bloodbath Continues
The Terra collapse had kickstarted the bear run in full bloom. This was further propelled by the Celsius insolvency rumors after the lending platform had frozen withdrawals. Since the December 4th crash, more than $2 trillion has been wiped off the crypto market cap.
BTC trending at $21,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
All of the losses that are being incurred by the digital assets, whose correlations with bitcoin continue to rise, are supposedly being eaten up by the stablecoins as their market caps have grown. Their market share has since increased by more than 5% since the crash began.
Investor sentiment is now sitting at its lowest in the last three years. With the Fear & Greed Index reading in extreme fear with a score of 7, it suggests that investors are not looking to put any money into the market.
Featured image from Euronews, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Bitcoin Amidst Relentless Sell Off; Is It Targeting $13,000 Now?
Vehicle hits man and young child in Roseville, leaving them critically injured
The "Labouchere Roulette System" and the System of "Half a Dozen."
Kyle Higashioka, Yankees hold on to beat the Rays after 16-minute rules debate in 8th
Drug Rehab Success Rates
French Premium Brand ‘Lacoste’ Forays Into Web3 With UNDW3 NFT Collection
Is Online Poker Better Than Live Poker?
Online Casino Games – Which is the Best One For You?
Minnesota’s top in-state football recruit, Jaxon Howard, sets date for commitment
Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman hits first major league home run, shares ‘full-circle moment’ with Trey Mancini
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022