Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 17

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin (BTC) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: June 17
  • On June 17, the bullish BTC price analysis is at  $23200.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for June 17, 2022, is $18735.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on June 17, 2022, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

A perpetual contract is similar to a futures contract, which allows a person to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined date for a specified price. Perpetual contracts are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. 

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers worldwide. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible almost instantaneously to mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on June 17, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

The W chart pattern is a reversal pattern that is bullish as a downtrend holds support after the second test and rallies back higher. This pattern is created when a key price support level on a chart is tested twice with a rally between the two support level tests creating a visual W pattern on the chart. 

Currently, the price of BTC is $21,112.89. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $23,200 and the buy level of BTC is $20,160. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $18,735, and the sell level of BTC is $19,640.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and also lies below 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author's. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 17

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 16, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: June 17
  • On June 17, the bullish DOT price analysis is at $8.76.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for June 17, 2022, is $6.35.
  • Polkadot’s 50MA shows an upward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on June 17, 2022, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of Polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol was established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on June 17, 2022, is explained below within an hourly time frame.

DOT/USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

An ascending channel is a chart pattern formed from two upward trendlines and drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The ascending channel is also known as a rising channel and channel up. The lower line is identified first, as running along with the lows, defines the trendline. The upper line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running along with the highs. It is a bullish chart pattern defined by a trend line supporting the series of higher lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the higher highs. 

When the price is around the bottom trendline, look for long opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. The breakout above the upper trendline generates a strong buy signal, while a break down below the lower trendline generates a strong sell signal.

Currently, the price of DOT is $7.43. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $8.76, and the buy level of $7.80. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $6.35 and the sell level of DOT is $7.20.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies above 50 MA (short-term), and lies below 200 MA (long-term). Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Bounces Back Before Hitting 2017 Peak, Is The Bottom In?

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 16, 2022

By

Bitcoin
The price of bitcoin had dropped dangerously close to the 2017 cycle peak on Wednesday. It was a brutal decline for investors who watched their BTC portfolios incur losses after losses. Speculations were rampant in the space on what a touch below $20,000 would have meant for the market. The implications were abundant in their impact but the recovery back above $21,000 has staved off the bears, if only for a little while.

Is The Bitcoin Bottom In?

After the market recovery on Wednesday, it has become apparent that there has been some intervention in the market crash. With bitcoin in the $20,000 level, many had resigned to the fate that there would be no respite until the 2017 high levels were broken. If this had happened, it would have marked a first-of-its-kind event in the history of bitcoin where the digital asset had always managed to never trade below previous cycle peaks. 

Related Reading | Bitcoin Crash Sends Institutional Investors Running For The Hills

As such, significant support forming right above $20,000 has restored some hope in the market that this would be the bottom. So far, this theory has managed to hold as bitcoin has turned back into the green for the first time since the crash began.

More importantly, though is the fact that the recovery has not been significant by any measure. The digital asset still remains well below its 20-day moving average, a sign that bears can easily take hold once more. 

BTC decline triggers fear of hitting previous cycle peak | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

However, bitcoin is said to be at oversold levels. So, the market expects to see fatigue in the sell-offs that have been rocking the digital asset. A slowdown would definitely be good for bitcoin but it would need to see more recovery to ensure this.

Implications Of Falling Below $20,000

The $20,000 level is important for bitcoin to hold for a number of reasons. One of the most major of these are the MicroStrategy bitcoin-backed loans. The way these loans are structured leave open a margin call opportunity if BTC to fall below its previous peak cycle. And although CEO Michael Saylor has assured the market that the firm has more collateral to put towards its loan to avoid a margin call disaster, it remains a very real possibility.

Related Reading | Double-Digits Losses Are The Order Of The Day As Bitcoin Declines To $20,000

Another implication is the Celsius liquidity levels. Now, the first is said to have paid off some of its loans which had pushed its liquidation price back to $14,000 but a break below $20,000 shows no significant support and would quickly see the lending protocol liquidated.

Last but not least is the fact that bitcoin at $20,000 represents an important technical and psychological level. Given that the majority of BTC-denominated open interest are all at the $20,000 level, a break below this would see renewed sell-offs from investors. 

The only major support after this level is at $16,000, after which, it falls to $14,000, the Celsius liquidation price. However, if bitcoin is able to recover above $25,000 by the end of the week, a test of the $29,000 resistance point would quickly follow.

Featured image from Listverse, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Firm Behind USDC Stablecoin 'Circle' Announces Launch of EUROC Stablecoin

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 16, 2022

By

Firm Behind USDC Stablecoin ‘Circle’ Announces Launch of EUROC Stablecoin
Altcoin News
  • The Euro Coin, or EUROC, will be accessible for trade on June 30.
  • The euro-pegged stablecoins first custodian is Silvergate Bank.

Circle Internet Financial (Circle), the company behind USD Coin (USDC), has announced the debut of a fully-reserved stablecoin linked to the euro, an indication to the market that despite recent instability in the sector, demand for crypto foreign exchange services is still robust.

Circle said Thursday that the Euro Coin, or EUROC, will be accessible for trade on June 30. Euro Coin, like USDC, is a regulated stablecoin whose value is entirely supported by fiat currency. For each EUROC token in circulation, an equal amount of euro-denominated reserves will be maintained in custody at US-regulated financial institutions.

Euro-backed Stablecoin-EUROC

The euro-pegged stablecoins first custodian is Silvergate Bank, a crypto-friendly financial institution. The EUROC stablecoin provides companies with more access to euro liquidity, which may be used to make payments, trade, lend, and borrow. The stablecoin will be launched as an ERC-20 standard token on the Ethereum network.

According to the Bank for International Settlements, the euro is the second-largest fiat currency in the world (BIS). The euro is the currency of the 19-nation Eurozone, established in 1999. The US Dollar Index, or DXY, measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies and confirms its supremacy as a trading pair.

As a result of banking limitations on digital assets, stablecoins were first proposed as a solution. However, throughout the years, their usefulness has grown dramatically. People who are unbanked or underbanked, including people who live in countries where capital restrictions or bans prohibit access to dollars, may now utilize stablecoins. Circle just offered specialized business accounts for USDC transactions.

