“Bitcoin’s Correlation With The S&P 500 Reached” ATH, Opportunity Knocks
This counterintuitive thinking by ARK Investment is the reason why we subscribe to their “The Bitcoin Monthly” report. While everybody complains about bitcoin’s dance in unison with the stock market, they keep it cool and even frame it as an opportunity. Which it is. It’s not ideal that traders treat bitcoin like a risk-on asset, but there’s certainly logic behind it. Short-sighted people see bitcoin as an investment vehicle and little else.
Excited to introduce the first official issue of “The Bitcoin Monthly”
Starting this month, ARK will be publishing an in-depth report covering Bitcoin’s market action and sharing where we think the market’s headed.
Here are the major highlights from this month’s report:
— Yassine Elmandjra (@yassineARK) June 3, 2022
In our first article about “The Bitcoin Monthly,” we defined it as:
“Over at Twitter, ARK Analyst Yassine Elmandjra described “The Bitcoin Monthly” as: “Starting this month, ARK will be publishing an in-depth report covering Bitcoin’s market action and sharing where we think the market’s headed.” On ARK’s website, they describe the new venture as: “Considering the market’s fast pace of change, ARK publishes The Bitcoin Monthly, an “earnings report” that details relevant on-chain activity and showcases the openness, transparency, and accessibility of blockchain data.”
BTC p- S&P500 Correlation | Source: “The Bitcoin Monthly”
ARK On Bitcoin’s Correlation With The S&P 500
When the Russia/ Ukraine conflict started, it seemed like bitcoin not in synch with traditional markets anymore. However, the shift quickly turned. By May, “Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500 reached an all-time high of 80%.” The previous ATH was way back in October 2020, near that magical time when bitcoin woke up from a hundred years’ nap to pass the $20K line for the first time.
“If your time horizon is one month, Bitcoin looks like a volatile asset. If your time horizon is 10 years, it looks like a risk-off store of value.”
– @saylor
I couldn’t agree more.
— Dr. Jeff Ross (Pleb counselor) (@VailshireCap) June 15, 2022
So, what’s ARK ‘s take on the situation? Well…
“Based on fundamentals, we believe bitcoin and most equities should not be highly correlated, highlighting a potentially significant market inefficiency.”
A “significant market inefficiency” is an investor’s wet dream. It means that you’re seeing something that the market’s not. It means opportunity. If you play your cards right, it could mean money. How to use that “significant market inefficiency” in your favor, that’s another question altogether. Take into account that “Bitcoin still faces an uncertain macro environment, as the global economy shows signs of a recession,” though.
Let’s also take into account these recent words by MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor, “If your time horizon is one month, Bitcoin looks like a volatile asset. If your time horizon is 10 years, it looks like a risk-off store of value.” Apparently, bitcoin traders suffer from high time preference. And that probably explains the correlation with the S&P 500.
BTC price chart for 06/16/2022 on Binance | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Arcane Research Weights In
ARK isn’t the only game in town. Our friends at Arcade Research have the most recent information regarding bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500, “BTC followed U.S. markets closely on Friday and, in extension, also during this weekend. However, as prices plummeted, new ghosts emerged, and the dangers of impactful insolvencies have contributed to further drag on the crypto market,” they say in “The Weekly Update’.”
When Arcane Research says “ impactful insolvencies,” they certainly refer to the Celsius case.
“While the crisis in Celsius has contributed to putting a further drag on the market, the initial catalyst was the inflation surprise in the U.S. We note a decline in the 90-day correlation between BTC and S&P 500. However, short-term correlations grew heavily following Friday’s inflation news – with the market preparing for more hawkish policies enacted by the FED.”
The fact of the matter is that bitcoin’s price is determined at the edges of the network. And high time preference people are trading there. And if they want to treat bitcoin as a risky asset, there’s nothing anyone can do about it. Except, somehow, taking advantage of the opportunity it brings.
Featured Image by Sergei Tokmakov Terms.Law from Pixabay | Charts by TradingView and “The Bitcoin Monthly”
Ethereum Recovers 6%, Why 100 SMA Is The Key For Upsides
Ethereum extended its decline and tested the $1,000 support against the US Dollar. ETH is recovering, but it must clear $1,280 to start a steady upward move.
- Ethereum dropped towards the $1,000 level before the bulls appeared.
- The price is now trading below $1,280 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,205 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could resume its decline unless it clears $1,280 and $1,300 in the near term.
Ethereum Price Faces Key Resistance
Ethereum started a fresh decline below the $1,100 level. The price traded to a new multi-month low and almost tested the $1,000 support zone.
A low was formed near $1,013 before the price started an upside correction. There was a recovery wave above the $1,120 and $1,150 levels. Ether price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,546 swing high to $1,013 low.
Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,205 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. However, the price is still trading below $1,280 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The bears were active near the $1,260 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $1,280 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,546 swing high to $1,013 low is also near the $1,280 zone.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $1,280 resistance zone may perhaps start a decent upward move. The next major resistance is near the $1,420 level. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,550 resistance.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,280 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,180 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,125 zone. A clear move and break below the $1,125 zone could start a major decline. In the stated case, the price could slide towards the $1,000 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,125
Major Resistance Level – $1,280
Bitcoin Amidst Relentless Sell Off; Is It Targeting $13,000 Now?
Bitcoin has been on a continued downfall after losing close to 33% over the last seven days. In the last 24 hours, BTC lost close to 6% and was moving towards its next support level. There has been immense choppiness in the market, with BTC steadying around the support level of $23,000 and then falling right through that level again.
Bitcoin again bounced off the $20,000 price level as it was trading slightly above that level at the time of writing. Fall from the current price level can push the coin towards the $17,000 support mark.
Traditional financial markets also have suffered the brunt after the US Federal Reserve decided to hike up interest rates by at least 50-basis points.
Sellers have taken over the market as the bears have driven all the buyers out of the market at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: One Day Chart
BTC was priced at $21,000 on the one day chart. BTC last traded at this price level in the month of December of 2020. It has been a consistent fall for BTC after the coin lost support at $28,000. Immediate resistance level for the coin stood at $22,000.
The support zone was between $19,000 and $16,000 respectively. Consistent sell off can push BTC to $13,000 going by the massive bearish momentum the coin has gathered. Volume of Bitcoin traded increased and was in red signifying bearish assertion in the market.
Technical Analysis
Buying strength plummeted sharply on the one day chart. The cryptocurrency was massively undervalued at the time of writing. The Relative Strength Index was beneath the 20-mark which is a sign of bearishness. RSI pointed towards seller strength in the market.
A price reversal usually occurs after an intense sell-off. The other indicators however hint that bearishness might continue over the immediate trading sessions. Price of BTC was below the 20-SMA which signalled that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
In accordance to increased selling strength, other indicators have painted the same picture on the one day chart. Awesome Oscillator determines the price momentum and possible trend reversals too. AO flashed red histograms which were tied to a sell signal in the market.
Parabolic SAR points towards the direction in which the price is moving. Dotted lines above the candlesticks indicate that price of the asset was on a downtrend. This meant bearishness for the coin. If the buying strength comes back to the market, BTC might attempt to trade near the $22,000 price level.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Shows Signs of Recovery, $23K Presents Resistance
What Does The Metric Say About Investors?
Realised Profits of Bitcoin have seemed to depreciate owing to the extended bloodbath in the market. Realised profits is the total amount of profits which have been made with each completed trade.
A fall in realised profits could cause retail investors to withdraw their investments. With increased outflows, it is possible that investors might lose confidence and withdraw their investments.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Crash Sends Institutional Investors Running For The Hills
French Premium Brand ‘Lacoste’ Forays Into Web3 With UNDW3 NFT Collection
- Just 48 hours after its inception, the Discord server had more than 30,000 members.
- Lacoste has released an NFT collection with 11,212 photos.
With the debut of UNDW3, Lacoste, a French premium brand, joins the web3 ecosystem. Lacoste’s community may help accelerate the brand’s fashion-sport ambition via the use of UNDW3, an NFT-based initiative.
On June 6, Lacoste launched its UNDW3 Discord server to keep everyone up to date on what’s going on in the Lacoste web3 environment in real-time. Just 48 hours after its inception, the Discord server had more than 30,000 members. For the first time, Lacoste has released an NFT collection with 11,212 photos of classic Lacoste crocodiles rising from the water droplets. It costs 0.08 ETH (about $100) to buy an NFT.
Aims to Connect Cultures Around the Crocodile
Lacoste has set up a lottery for its NFT collectors where 13,000 people may enrol and mint NFTs, even though UNDW3 only gives 11,212 NFTs. French tennis star and business creator René Lacoste developed his company’s polo shirt’s iconic L.12.12 logo in 1933. UNDW3 NFT collectors will also profit from the crocodile-emblazoned brand since they will get tangible and digital rewards.
Catherine Spindler, Lacoste’s Chief Brand Officer, said:
“UNDW3 attests to our desire to accompany the phenomenon of decentralization driven by Web3 and bears witness to our ambitions in this area as well as to the power of our brand — to bring together our communities and connect cultures around the crocodile, a true rallying sign throughout the world, by proposing an experiential, interactive and co-creative universe, in the image of Lacoste’s creativity and avant-gardism.”
In addition to Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Philipp Plein, and others, Lacoste joins the web3 ecosystem by launching UNDW3, a new NFT collection. However, this is not Lactoste’s first foray into the world of web3 technology. Croco Island, Lacoste’s first virtual-reality initiative, was unveiled earlier this year due to their partnership with Minecraft.
