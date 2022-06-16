News
Chicago Cubs lose their 9th straight, falling to the San Diego Padres 19-5 — and the numbers are getting ugly
The Chicago Cubs’ losing streak reached nine games Wednesday with a 19-5 loss to the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field.
The Padres have won three straight in the series, which concludes Thursday afternoon with Matt Swarmer facing Joe Musgrove.
Here are some of the ugly numbers to chew on.
8.29
The Cubs’ ERA over the nine-game losing streak. They’ve served up 21 home runs and allowed 111 hits over that span.
.352
The Cubs’ winning percentage since a loss to the New York Mets on June 14, 2021. Going into that game, the Cubs were 38-27 and tied for first place in the National League Central. They’re 56-103 since, including losing streaks of 11, 12 and nine games.
0-29
The Cubs are winless in all 29 games this season in which they’re trailed entering the seventh inning.
61
Runs allowed by Cubs pitchers (and first baseman Frank Schwindel) over the last five games since losing 8-0 to the Yankees on Saturday in New York.
6-11
The Cubs’ record on replay challenges. Not only are they losing on the field, they’re also very bad at challenging calls. Opposing teams have won seven and lost four against the Cubs.
11-23
The Cubs’ record at Wrigley Field. They’re 2-7-1 in home series, including a win in the opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
4.91
Cubs starters’ ERA. They’re also a combined 12-27. The 4.91 ERA is still better than in 2021, when the starters posted a 5.27 ERA, fourth worst in the majors.
.220
The Cubs’ average with runners in scoring position (122-for-554). They began Wednesday ranked 28th in the category, ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks (.216) and Pittsburgh Pirates (.201).
1
Fan who caught a Manny Machado home run Wednesday and didn’t bother to throw it back.
Vehicle hits man and young child in Roseville, leaving them critically injured
A vehicle struck and critically injured a man and young child who were walking near a Roseville intersection Wednesday evening, police say.
The driver was traveling west on Larpenteur Avenue and struck the pair near Galtier Street, according to Joe Adams, deputy chief of the Roseville Police Department.
The man and the child were taken to a hospital in critical condition and the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Adams said.
No further details about the crash, which occurred at about 8:30 p.m., were immediately available from police late Wednesday.
Kyle Higashioka, Yankees hold on to beat the Rays after 16-minute rules debate in 8th
Kyle Higashioka had a big night. The Yankees catcher helped guide Nestor Cortes and the Yankees bullpen through a dangerous Rays lineup. Higashioka also hit a three-run homer in the Yankees’ 4-3 win over Tampa Bay at the Stadium Wednesday night.
But Higashioka wasn’t exactly happy about how that game went down. The catcher was frustrated by a 16-minute delay as the umpires tried to confirm the mound visit rule with a pinch hitter during the eighth inning.
“That was brutal. I mean, first of all, I don’t feel like that can happen,” Higashioka said of the long delay that largely had the Stadium in the dark as to what was being questioned. “We just can’t take 20 or 30 minutes or whatever, to figure out what’s going on. There’s gotta be somebody that knows what to do.”
“I mean, I definitely did not feel good on the field after that long delay,” Higashioka said. “So I’m just glad we got through it.”
The Yankees (46-16) have won six straight games, 13 straight in the Bronx and clinched their 16th series win and go for their eighth series sweep on Thursday night. They have the best record in baseball and continued to cushion their lead in the American League East to 11 games over the Rays (35-27).
The Bombers got homers from Higashioka, his third in the last two games after going his first 100 plate appearances this season without one. Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 25th of the season. Cortes allowed one run on three hits and three walks over 5.1 innings pitched. Clay Holmes extended his scoreless innings streak to 30 with his 11th save of the season.
And the Yankees survived a bumpy eighth inning, when the game came to a halt as the umpires conferred on the field and with the video replay room in Chelsea to confirm the rules about mound visits with a pinch hitter.
It began after Miguel Castro hit Randy Arozarena with two out and Manuel Margot on second base. Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake went out to settle Castro down, but as he was walking back to the dugout, the Rays’ lefty slugger Ji-Man Choi came out to pinch-hit for Isaac Paredes. The Bombers quickly called to the bullpen and got up lefty Lucas Luetge and told Higashioka and Castro to slow down a bit.
“I only need five pitches to get ready,” Luetge said.
Boone came out of the dugout to go to the mound and the umpires stopped him, thinking it was a second mound visit. The four umpires conferred together on the field, ultimately determining that Boone was allowed to make the mound visit to remove Castro.
“The first mound visit was assigned to the Paredes [at bat],” crew chief Phil Cuzzi said, “the second mound visit was assigned to the pinch hitter.
“That is what the question was.”
The Rays scored two after the delay, but Luetge got Brett Phillips to fly out to end the innings.
And Holmes took it from there.
“It’s pretty crazy. I mean, the movement on it isn’t like anybody else’s sinker in the game that I can see,” Higashioka said. “So it’s just kind of a unicorn pitch. I don’t know if anybody else has anything like it. I have a hard enough time. I can’t imagine what it’s like to try to hit it.”
Instead, Higashioka had to face Shane McClanahan. The Rays’ tough, young lefty allowed four runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks. He gave up the home runs to Judge and Higashioka.
Though he has struggled to start the season, Boone isn’t surprised to see the catcher come through with a big hit.
“When he’s going well he’s a power threat, especially against left-handed pitching,” Boone said. “It’s good to see him, get a couple on the board here these last couple of days and that’s a huge one there off of obviously a really good one in McClanahan, who I thought was really good tonight. We didn’t have much against him.”
Minnesota’s top in-state football recruit, Jaxon Howard, sets date for commitment
Jaxon Howard has set a date.
The top-rated in-state football recruit in the 2023 class will make his college choice among four finalists at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on July 1.
Howard, a four-star defensive end/tight end, had an official visit to the Gophers last weekend and will also visit his three other finalists — Michigan, Miami and Louisiana State — before making his pick in his school’s auditorium next month.
Minnesota has been pushing for Howard’s pledge, with him making multiple visits to campus, including at the U’s spring game on April 30.
Seven of the U’s 15 current commitments for next year’s class are from Minnesota. The U also had Moorhead defensive lineman Elinneus Davis on campus for a recent visit.
“Had an unbelievable visit (last) weekend at The University of Minnesota!!” Davis tweeted. “Thank you for your time and hospitality.”
Davis, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, has roughly eight scholarship offers, including Washington and Iowa State, where he is expected to visit next.
