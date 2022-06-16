Finance
Choosing the Best Mesothelioma Treatment Option For You
A cure does not exist yet for mesothelioma, but people with the disease can still undergo an assortment of procedures for their mesothelioma or possibly even participate in clinical trials. The malignant mesothelioma treatment methods most often recommended are surgical procedures, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Although these are the most common, you’ll find other treatments that are gaining in attractiveness, the bulk of of which remain experimental. A few of these procedures are gene treatment, immunotherapy, and photodynamic treatment.
There are three separate types of surgery for mesothelioma cancer patients; painkilling surgery, diagnostic surgery, and curative surgery. Palliative surgical procedures are for the purpose of relieving the pain and calls for completely removing some of the cancer cells. Nevertheless, this form of surgery does not offer a cure.
The goal of curative surgeries are to remove as much of the cancerous tissue as possible with the hope that it will be enough to cure the individual. When curative surgery is executed they are frequently followed up with radiation therapy or chemotherapy.
Diagnostic surgical procedures are strictly employed to figure out if cancer in fact is present in an individual or not. It additionally will help in recognizing its location, if present, and is generally non-invasive.
Medicines used in chemotherapy are normally given intravenously with the aim of exterminating cancerous cells. Cancerous cells will multiply very rapidly so it is always best to start chemotherapy treatment as soon as possible.
The goal of radiation therapy is comparable to chemotherapy, to kill cancer cells as well as slow the proliferation of mesothelioma cancer cells as much as you possibly can. It’s also called “ionizing radiation” and is ordinarily used after surgery has been finished. It is every so often utilized as palliative care to reduce the pain associated with the disease.
Photodynamic treatment is normally utilized only if the mesothelioma cancer is localized and is not normally very successful if the cancer has metastasized. Photodynamic treatment entails giving the patient medication intravenously that makes cancer cells very susceptible to a certain type of light. A few days after photodynamic treatment the individual is then subjected to this specific light, exterminating the mesothelioma cancer cells that have absorbed the medicine.
Gene therapy is experimental and includes infecting the person with a virus that was altered genetically. The virus makes its way into cancer cells which results in the production of a protein. A short while after infecting the patient with the virus, the individual is then treated with a chemotherapy medication that won’t be toxic to normal cells, but is created to be deadly to cancer cells.
Immunotherapy tries to fool the patient’s immune system into destroying mesothelioma cancer cells. With active immunotherapy the patient has a portion of their mesothelioma cancer cells completely removed and then turned into a vaccine. The patient is then injected with the vaccine which will most likely lead to the individual’s immune system recognizing the “mesothelioma cell vaccine” as a dangerous substance, and thus identifying the cancer itself as a toxic substance.
Finance
The Pros and Cons of DSL and Cable Internet Services
If you are planning on switching to high-speed internet, you will have to choose between going with a cable or DSL connection. Although both have their pros and their cons, you may want to consider a few things because choosing either of the two.
Speed is more than likely the most important aspect of your internet experience. Cable hook up speeds are generally quite a bit faster than DSL hook up speeds. DSL typically offers speeds of up to approximately 10 Mbps, whereas cable services can provide their customers with speeds of up to 50 and 60 Mbps. Most of the cable services are looking to increase those speeds over the next coming years.
As far as interruption to your connection speeds goes, both cable and DSL cannot constantly guarantee perfect service. DSL is a distance-sensitive service that gets its connection through your home phone connection. This means that the farther away you are from this central location, the more likely it is for you to loose your connection. The amount of traffic that goes through your connection will also have an impact on your connection. If there is a lot of traffic at one time, the speed of your connection will certainly decrease.
Online security is also a very important factor that plays into your internet selection. With DSL, you have your own personal line, so they tend to be highly secure and safe. With cable, however, you will be sharing a connection with others in your area, so you run the risk of a less secure connection. As long as you take full advantage of computer security systems, however, you will more than likely be just fine.
Finance
Namibian Desert Wilderness Safari – Serra Cafema Camp
Namibia, a country of vast open spaces; extreme contrasts of harsh, arid deserts and green palm fringed oases, of thorn bush savannah and rugged mountains, of frosty cold winter nights and sweltering hot summer days. A country with European influence revealed in the German architecture, the lifestyle and language of many of the white population. A rich tribal population offers the traveller a unique cultural experience. Namibia is the driest country south of the Sahara, 5th largest country in Africa and yet has the smallest population.
Experiencing a harsh arid desert is not for everyone, but for me the experience was overwhelmingly beautiful. The peace and solitude reconnected me with nature, the abundance of space, the eerie stillness reminded me of the infinity of life in the universe. The contrasting colours of the landscape allow incredible photographic opportunities. The deep blue mostly cloudless skies, rugged brown lunar landscape sparsely dotted with unusual desert-like plant species, massive ever-changing earthy-orange sand dunes sculpted by winds of time. You will return home with a different perspective of life. This landscape leaves you with a feeling of peace and tranquillity.
As my intention here is to enlighten you on a true Namibian wilderness experience, I would like to channel your attention to the far northwestern corner of Namibia to a remote luxury wilderness camp situated right on the banks of the perennial Kunene River. The Wilderness Safaris camp, Serra Cafema is a premier camp offering you a true desert experience in the lap of luxury. A relatively small camp accommodating a maximum of 16 guests in beautiful chalets raised on wooden platforms made of thatch, canvass and wood blending into their natural surroundings. Serra Cafema is one of the most remote camps in southern Africa and getting there is best via light aircraft from Windhoek unless you have a couple of days to spare, a 4×4 and an adventurous spirit.
Once you arrive at Serra Cafema camp after a 45min drive from the airstrip, you are pampered by gracious, most caring, happy, bubbly staff that add to the experience of this remote camp. All meals deliciously prepared are included as are the activities such as nature drives in the Hartmann’s Valley in open Land Rovers, boating trips on the Kunene River, nature walks in the valleys and visits to the working Himba village should the nomadic people be in the area. Professional, experienced field guides accompany you on these activities. One of the highlights is a guided quad biking excursion that allows you to experience the untouched desert wilderness areas. The emphasis here is on providing information to you on the surrounding environment, on the endemic fauna and flora that blend so harmoniously into their environment and on a life of sustainable living within this balanced ecosystem.
Serra Cafema Camp is leased from the 300 000-hectare Marienfluss Conservancy, which is comprised primarily of local Himba people, one of the last semi-nomadic peoples on earth. Numbering approximately 12 000 individuals, the Himba live an isolated existence that has allowed them to preserve their culturally rich lifestyle.
Like all Wilderness Safaris camps, Serra Cafema really embraces unity amongst the local people, including those found on the Angolan side. The Himba community visited not only benefits in terms of direct employment but are also being supplied with staple foods like maize meal from the camp. This lifestyle, so different from many others’, is fascinating to visitors and it is important, when meeting the Himba, to maintain the delicate balance necessary to be able to share this insight without impacting negatively on the people and their customs. Wilderness Safaris’ Serra Cafema and Skeleton Coast Camp are both situated within Himba territory, and have approached the Himba people with respect, creating a positive relationship between the camps and the community.
An all year round destination, Namibia’s weather creates a variety of fascinating moods. Namibia receives the majority of its rain in February with an average of 25 to 30 ml/a. The rains bring with it the most incredible transformation of stark desert into lush green grasslands and colourful flowers that last only a couple of weeks and then return to hibernation until the next year.
Namibia has become a popular destination for its fly-in safaris and combining a couple of days on a desert wilderness experience with a big 5 authentic game viewing destination such as Kruger National Park in South Africa, would contribute to a very exciting African adventure.
Finance
Cheap Hotels in Salt Lake City Guide – A Look at Downtown Hotels, Ski Resorts, and Other Areas
As the capital of Utah, Salt Lake City is a highly populated city that offers unique dining, entertainment and shopping opportunities for visitors. Whether you plan to travel for business or fun, there are plenty of activities you might want to fit into your itinerary. If you don’t have much money to spend on accommodation, just take a bit of time to research cheap hotels in Salt Lake City.
There are a variety of hotels downtown and plenty of lodges at mountain resorts surrounding the city. Many hotels – including cheap ones like Super 8 and Candlewood Suites – offer free roundtrip airport shuttles for guests. There is also an extensive public transportation system set up by the Utah Transit Authority (UTA). During winter months, the UTA makes it easy for guests to make it safely to ski resorts. No matter where you want to stay, it shouldn’t be difficult to get to and from your hotel.
While downtown SLC is the best place to begin your search, there are other areas you might be interested in checking out as well, including Sugar House Park and Salt Lake Mountain. Sugar House Park is home to many must-see landmarks, such as the Utah State Capitol, Salt Palace, Eccles Stadium, Temple Square, Hogle Zoo, the Conference Center, etc… There are approximately 200 hotels in this area for you to look into.
There are many hotels in the Salt Lake Mountain area as well, including cozy mountain resorts. These are worth checking out if you plan to do any skiing. Sometimes you can find deals on ski vacation packages in areas like Alta, Brighton, Solitude Mountain, and Snowbird.
Where Else to Look for Cheap Hotels in Salt Lake City
Another area to look into is Park City (about 30 minutes away from downtown) – especially if you want to attend the Sundance Film Festival. If you do not, then you might want to wait another time to go, as it’s hard to find cheap hotels in Salt Lake City in January when 45,000+ other people are visiting the area for the Festival, in addition to the tourists flocking the ski resorts.
A good time to visit is in September and October, when the kids are still in school and the skiers have not arrived yet. Sometimes bargains can be found during springtime, even though the ground is soggy from the melted snow and higher levels of precipitation.
While notorious for all of its landmarks and outdoor activities, the city also offers great dining and shopping experiences. If this is what you’re after, keep the Gateway in mind when researching cheap hotels in Salt Lake City. Located in the downtown area, this 650,000-square foot plaza has over 100 shops and restaurants for you to explore.
