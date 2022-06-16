Class A golf: New Life Academy’s Cole Witherow wins state title

New Life Academy junior Cole Witherow admitted he was pretty nervous in the final round of the Class A boys golf state tournament Wednesday at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker. It showed down the stretch when he bogeyed the penultimate hole of the 36-hole competition.

“I almost made the putt for par,” Witherow said. “It was hanging on the edge there. I waited for the 10 seconds and it didn’t fall.”

Luckily for Witherow, he took it in stride, walked to the final hole and striped his tee shot down the middle of the fairway. Then, with about 80 yards to the pin, he pulled out his 58-degree wedge and plopped a shot onto the green.

“I had a 20-footer for birdie, and I knew it was going to be a little slippery,” Witherow said. “I put it a little past the hole — actually almost made it — and tapped in for par.”

That proved to be just enough for Witherow in the two-day competition. He won the state title by one shot with an aggregate score of 2-over 146, shooting back-to-back 73s to narrowly hold off Fertile-Beltrami senior Rylin Petry, who finished at 147. Noah Scullard-Bender of Duluth Marshall, who shared the first-round lead with Witherow, was third at 148 after a final-round 75.

“It was nerve racking because I didn’t know Petry’s score at that point,” Witherow said. “I’m just glad I still held on for the win.”

While the state title was quite the achievement for Witherow, he was quick to say the best part was that he got to share it with his teammates.

“We made it to the state tournament as a team for the first time, which was a huge accomplishment for us,” Witherow said. “To get the state title individually made it even better.”

In the team competition, Fertile-Beltrami won with an aggregate score of 632. Duluth Marshall was a distant second at 662, and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa rounded out the podium with a score of 680. New Life Academy finished seventh in the eight-team field at 714.

Meanwhile, with another year of high school left, Witherow is already thinking about a repeat.

“I knew I had a pretty good shot at it this year,” he said. “Now I get to say I’m a state champion, and that feels really good. It’d be a amazing to win it again next year. I’ve got to keep improving so I’m ready to go.”

Any plans to celebrate on Wednesday night?

“I’ll probably go to sleep pretty early,” Witherow said. “I’ve got the State Open qualifier tomorrow.”