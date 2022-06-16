News
Column: Chicago Cubs rookie Christopher Morel is taking a page out of Alfonso Soriano’s playbook
Alfonso Soriano doesn’t get a chance to watch many Chicago Cubs games in his Tampa, Fla., home, but he’s seen enough of Chicago Cubs rookie Christopher Morel to know the rookie has a promising future.
“Oh man, I’ve seen him and he’s got a lot of talent,” Soriano said Wednesday while treating his son Allen’s travel league team to a night at his old stomping grounds. “So I hope he can have a great career. He’s shown it already in a few games.”
Morel and Soriano are kindred spirits, so it was nice to see Morel introduce himself to the former Cubs star during batting practice at Wrigley Field.
But that has been Morel’s M.O. since making his major-league debut May 17 and hitting a home run in his first at-bat at Wrigley Field. He has become the Cubs’ unofficial ambassador, putting the friendly in Friendly Confines.
Morel started Wednesday’s game against the San Diego Padres the same way he has all season — by greeting the plate umpire and opposing catcher with a fist bump before leading off the first inning.
Most umpires have fist-bumped Morel back, though CB Bucknor declined the other night, giving him a polite nod instead. Morel said it’s a tradition he started in the minors.
“Every time I get a chance to say hi to somebody, I do it,” Morel said. “If somebody feels good, then I feel good too.”
It’s refreshing to watch young players such as Morel come up and enjoy the moment. A major-league career goes by fast, and if a player lets the pressures of the game get to him he can turn bitter at an early age.
Soriano knew that and never came to the ballpark in a bad mood, never was affected by fan booing and never hid from reporters when he was in a slump.
That’s one reason a few dozen old acquaintances — front office employees, clubhouse workers, reporters and security guards — stopped by the field before Wednesday’s game to say hello to Soriano, who has seldom been back to Wrigley since being traded to the New York Yankees in 2013.
Soriano had a job he loved and said he never forgot that.
“I used to be blessed to have the talent to play,” he said. “Why would I ever be mad? I played a long time and did something I loved to do. I like when I hear young guys in the game have that mentality and that character, so good for Morel.”
The Cubs need Morel now more than ever with the season spiraling downward. They carried an eight-game losing streak into Wednesday and were in danger of being passed in the National League Central by the lowly Cincinnati Reds, who began the season 3-22.
It’s going to be a long season for the Cubs. No one expected much going in, but it has been hard to watch nonetheless. So fans need reasons to keep watching the remaining 100 games, and the Cubs need advertisers for the Marquee Sports Network and people to buy beer and hot dogs at Wrigley during a season going nowhere.
Morel and top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian, who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday to face the Padres, are two kids who can make things interesting. Morel already has sealed a spot on the roster the rest of the way. He started his career by reaching base in a franchise-record 22 straight games while playing solid defense in center field and at second, third and shortstop.
“He’s got some long levers, real power there,” manager David Ross said recently. “Moving him around the field, his skill set, the tools show up daily. He’s still learning some moments. He’s still a kid out there running around high-fiving everybody, and sometimes we need to rein him in in that area.”
That would be a shame. Baseball needs players who look like they’re enjoying themselves, and the Cubs have a tradition of exuberant players, from Jose Cardenal to Sammy Sosa, from Soriano to Morel.
Morel is starting to get noticed more often as he rides his scooter to the ballpark or stops by the local Starbucks.
“Every time that happens I say thank God for this moment,” he said. “It’s super amazing. I think I have a lot of support going on all around me with everything that’s happened. But my responsibility to the team is to focus on baseball, and that’s what I’m doing.”
Kilian, meanwhile, had a rough start Wednesday, throwing 30 pitches in the Padres’ two-run first inning while pitching with a 19-mph wind blowing straight out. He hopes to stick around for a while, but he was called up for his second start only because of injuries to Marcus Stroman, Drew Smyly and Wade Miley. None of the three veteran starters is close to returning, but that doesn’t mean Kilian won’t be sent back to Iowa.
“At some point he’ll be in that thing every day as long as he continues to do what he’s been doing,” Ross said, referring to the rotation. “He’s got a really bright future in our eyes. If you go out and do this, you’re never going back down. That’s usually how a major-league player’s tenure happens.”
Morel paved the way. Now it’s up to Kilian to follow in his footsteps.
()
News
Letters: The value of healthy, responsible skepticism
Healthy skepticism
Mr. Orrick’s piece about Dr. Scott Jensen seemed out of place on the front page of Sunday’s Pioneer Press. It had more the flavor of an op/ed or political advertising (opposition research) than reportage. In the section on COVID controversy, for example, the Pioneer Press states that Dr. Jensen has “…gained internet prominence among followers of those fomenting skepticism around the vaccines.” Is the Pioneer Press fomenting skepticism about Dr. Jensen’s involvement in scientific questioning of prevalent COVID orthodoxy? The use of the verb “foment” has a very negative meaning, bypassing reason, perhaps exciting rabble. Really? Doesn’t the process called science involve a healthy skepticism expressed in reasoned questioning? Isn’t that the essence of peer review? Unless, of course, peers are deemed to be only those agreeing with statist orthodoxy.
The statement that “Facebook has flagged some of his posts in their effort to combat misinformation” is meaningless, akin to a 4-year-old’s disdain for broccoli, not at all substantive, and thus not newsworthy.
And his statement that the group America’s Frontline Doctors “… has been accused of pushing false and misleading information about the pandemic” is merely a gossipy formulation, a “they say…” authority lacking attribution, and thus bearing no weight in public debate.
So much of the life we now enjoy (and the list is great) is precisely because of questioning. Knowledge is defined as rational, justifiable belief. That which passes the test of a healthy, responsible skepticism can be deemed justifiable, and thus trusted. Therefore, I give Dr. Jensen a much higher grade than Mr. Orrick and the Pioneer Press. I hope the latter can question themselves and return to a semblance of fairness in their news.
Jim Nash, White Bear Lake
Thankful for Jan. 6 committee
Columnist David Brooks in his June 10 piece in the Pioneer Press, “The January 6 committee has already blown it,” stated that the committee’s goals were “pathetic.”
He is wrong.
The committee is doing exactly what should be done: reveal the plot and the characters involved in this attempt to bring down our democracy. As revealed by the committee, Donald Trump and his associates knew that he lost in a fair and honest election. However, Trump duped his gullible followers into doing his bidding, in this case, storming the Capitol building, in an effort to keep him in power. A ploy dictators have used down through the ages.
We should be thankful for the January 6 committee who have the courage to let the American people know exactly what happened. Now it’s up to the Department of Justice to follow through.
Paul Wright, Hudson
Fighting windmills
The current version of the Democratic Party, particularly those serving in Washington, D.C., have great imaginations. I think they can be compared to Don Quixote, as they too enjoy fighting windmills. How so, you might ask.
You recall that from 2016 to 2020 those Democrats, with help from the media, used the Steele dossier as grounds to prove President Trump was colluding with Russia. There really is no question that the dossier was a figment of someone’s imagination. Impeachment was finally used as a political stunt to discredit the sitting president.
Now, January 6 is the new weapon in their quiver. I have to give them credit, this time at least there is proof the incident occurred. What the Democrats are attempting to prove is that Donald Trump was the instigator, all of those close to him were co-conspirators, and by extension, all Republicans are to blame. I would ask, how can anyone believe the findings of this committee after the previous four years promoting the Russian hoax?
As I initially stated, these Democrats, with the help of the media, have amazing imaginations. Some might say they suffer from a “quixotic complex.” Democrats are very good at fighting windmills, imaginary foes, but they are poor at fighting actual problems such as high inflation, high fuel costs and massive illegal immigration through our southern border because of their ideology.
Jerry Wynn, St. Paul
Moral bankruptcy
Perhaps the evidence laid out by the Jan. 6 committee won’t meet the standards for criminal prosecution. But it most certainly shows that the former president ignored his oath to defend the Constitution. He’s declared financial bankruptcy for multiple businesses in the past. With his sore-loser tactics, he’s further demonstrated his moral bankruptcy. And the Republicans who cowardly refuse to stand up for our democracy share in the shame.
Judith Nollet, St. Paul
Save the landscape
This letter is in support of two letters in your paper published on Thursday, June 9.
In support of the first letter, “Pause the tree-cutting plan for Cleveland Avenue,” I would ask, if the county has to remove trees, why not compromise and design it so trees on only one side of the road are affected?!
In support of the second letter, “Summit Avenue doesn’t need more pavement and fewer trees,” I would ask, why is a bike path needed at all on Summit Avenue, when one exists one block away on Grand Avenue? One is enough. You would think bicyclists’ and tree-lovers’ loyalties would align on such an environmental issue as this.
Once again, as in both of these cases, the over-zealous Twin Cities planners approach urban problems with over-engineered solutions.
Jim Stevens, St. Paul
‘Goodbye, old friend’
Now, you are probably wondering why I’m stating, “Goodbye, old friend,” when you read further and learn that I am referring to a Caribou Coffee Shop. After all, there are many Caribous. However, I’m talking about one specific special Caribou, which unfortunately is closing, due to rent is being raised in a mini-mall in on White Bear Avenue in Maplewood.
This Caribou closed June 13.
I want to tell you the story of how this wonderful coffee shop came into my life. It starts when I retired from my job in August 2014. Awhile after I retired, I decided I needed to get out more, including to find a nice place to read my books. I then went to this Caribou, which was nice, small, welcoming, had a fireplace and four comfortable stuffed chairs, which I mostly was able to sit in when I was there. I started going a lot, the employees got to know my name, and when I came in there, would often say, “Hello Jean.” I actually felt like Norm from the show “Cheers.”
I soon saw other “regulars,” like Mike, and we talked, got to know each other. I learned that Mike knew our parents, and he used to have coffee with them at a nearby Cub Foods. Oh my goodness. Slowly our group grew — Mike, Rob, Jeff, Steve, Dave, my sister Judy and a couple others. And we started meeting on Saturdays at noon, and some other days — most of us were retired. And this group has now become a close-knit group, we have become good friends, sharing joys and sorrows in each other’s lives.
And many other regulars were coming to this Caribou — high school and college students studying, families, a group of friends meeting on Friday afternoons, business people doing their work. And the employees were so great, part of our group. And they became friends.
Then Covid hit. Caribou closed temporarily. When it opened, it was just for taking out beverages/food, no one could sit in the coffee shop.
But Covid didn’t let our group stop from meeting, after the initial Covid period. We would come with our chairs, sit outside, wear our masks, and once again be our group again It was wonderful, seeing each other in person, laughing, sharing stories. And eventually everyone was able to be inside.
On Monday, June 13th, many of us met again, to say goodbye to this great building, and the awesome employees. Yes, they are going to other Caribou Coffee Shops, which is good. And we will be meeting at another location.
This building helped to bring us together, and we thank this Caribou Coffee Shop for that. I sit back and wonder about how we all met, and became friends, and it is a joy.
And so now I say again, Goodbye, Old Friend.
Jean Anderson, Maplewood
News
Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman hits first major league home run, a 411-foot shot against the Blue Jays
There have been swings that hinted this was on the horizon, an eventuality Adley Rutschman would eventually achieve if fans were patient enough to wait.
Well, the wait is over.
The Orioles catcher hit the first home run of his major league career in the fourth inning Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, crushing a ball on a line to straightaway center field. Rutschman took care of his first two big league RBIs with that swing, too, driving home Austin Hays in the process.
Rutschman has displayed that power throughout his minor league career, but it took until his 84th plate appearance with Baltimore to see a ball leave the yard. His homer — coming off an elevated four-seam fastball from right-hander José Berríos — traveled an estimated 411 feet and left his bat at 103.2 mph, ending Berríos’ budding no-hit bid.
The Oregon State product’s first career home run occurred at roughly the same time former Orioles star Manny Machado recorded the 1,500th hit of his career. The latter player was traded away in 2018 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a move that signaled the beginning of a rebuild that eventually led to Rutschman becoming the first overall draft pick in 2019. The young catcher’s arrival in the big leagues signals the next step of the rebuild is underway — with a potential turnaround on the horizon.
Rutschman has struggled to find results early in his major league career. In 20 games entering Wednesday, Rutschman was hitting .176 with four doubles and a triple. But the advanced analytics have been more promising. His average exit velocity of 90.6 mph is third-best on the Orioles among players with at least 50 plate appearances, according to Statcast. His expected batting average was .238.
Manager Brandon Hyde said Rutschman was batting cleanup Tuesday and Wednesday largely because first baseman Trey Mancini is out with a short-term hand injury and outfielder Anthony Santander is on the restricted list. That leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the order for Rutschman to fill.
And in his second at-bat Wednesday, that’s what Rutschman did — cranking his first career long ball.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Canadian man fatally struck while bicycling through S.D. to raise funds for ill granddaughter
BROOKINGS, S.D. — A 53-year-old man bicycling from Winnipeg, Manitoba, to Hot Springs, Ark., in an effort to raise money for his granddaughter’s medical condition has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 29 last week.
According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, on June 9, Jean-Pierre Petit was riding his bicycle on I-29 roughly 17 miles north of Brookings when a truck hit him along the fog line.
Petit, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital, where he died Monday.
The driver of the truck, 65-year-old Mark Akkerman of Brandon, S.D., is expected to face charges in connection with the crash, which remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
In an effort to fundraise for his granddaughter, Eveline, who has suffered from end-stage kidney disease since her birth, Petit was inspired to bike a route from Winnipeg to Hot Springs.
Petit ran his first-ever 100-mile ultra-marathon in Hot Springs. While in town, he saw Kidney Springs, a natural spring that detailed how the minerals in the water promoted kidney health.
After Eveline was born, Petit said he was inspired to make the trip again. He first thought of running but realized it would take too long. He settled on biking a roughly 800-mile route, instead.
After kicking off his trek June 4, Petit biked roughly 62 miles each day, before reaching Watertown after five days.
It was on Day 6, after biking nearly 400 miles and raising nearly $18,000, that Petit was struck north of Brookings on I-29. South Dakota doesn’t prohibit bicycling along interstate highways.
Since the crash, family and friends have taken to the Cycle4Eveline Facebook page to mourn the loss of Petit, also known as JP.
“JP has always been focused on the health and safety of others. He leaves behind an amazing legacy of this which includes his recent support of his son and granddaughter during their kidney donation experience, and then his fundraising plan in support of Eveline’s kidney transplant and for other kids who need nephrology care,” a post written by his family reads. “And now, with this legacy ride, he is donating his organs to help save more lives.”
From the beginning of Petit’s journey through Wednesday afternoon, more than $22,000 (roughly $17,000 USD) has been raised, slightly more than the original goal of $20,000.
Petit’s family said on Facebook that those wishing to honor Petit can direct donations to Cycle4Eveline. He is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren.
Column: Chicago Cubs rookie Christopher Morel is taking a page out of Alfonso Soriano’s playbook
Between Darkness And Light
Letters: The value of healthy, responsible skepticism
Ethereum At $1020, Will It Fall Below $1000 Anytime Soon?
Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman hits first major league home run, a 411-foot shot against the Blue Jays
Why Can’t Roulette Be Free in Live Casinos?
Canadian man fatally struck while bicycling through S.D. to raise funds for ill granddaughter
State baseball roundup: St. Agnes falls to Roseau in Class 2A semis
Ramesh Ponnuru: The Republicans’ three-pronged strategy to win back the House
What is Pleural Fibrosis?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022