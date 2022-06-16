News
Cruel Summer Season 2: Is It Really Happening On Hulu?
Are you ready to five into the realms of mystery and nostalgia? If yes, then you’d be elated to know that Cruel summer is returning to its form!
This show gathered viewers rather quickly as it shared a mysterious story from the 90s. But since the first season, we’ve been left with the mere idea of guessing what the other possibilities could be and of course about the second season as well.
But for those of you who came up here just because the cast of the show attracted you more than anything, we’d seriously want you to stop expecting much because you’d be seeing the new faces as the story takes place in a new town and a different timeline too. So here’s everything we could gather in the fists about season 2.
Is Season 2 Happening?
Without further questions and certainly without a doubt, yes. Season 2 will be back, announcements for which were already done last summer. And being one of the most-watched series, it was quite obvious that the show would go in for the second season.
When Can We See It?
The official dates for the second season have not been mentioned so far. It was only stated that the show would return for its second season somewhere in the year 2022, so here we are, and we can expect it to be here anytime soon.
But that indeed gives a good time to those who have not watched the first part yet.
Similarly, we’ve no information regarding the number of episodes for this season. But if we follow the first season we would know that it had a total of 10 episodes so we can expect the same count here as well.
About The Second Season
The show will bring about some changes, and those changes might be drastic. The plot of the second season is bound to be very different from the first season. As per the sources, the season is set in the Pacific Northwest, and it would be about the intensity of teenage friendship.
They would be coming to the fore of the story, ideally from three different timelines which might be a different concept but we hope that you’d be able to catch up. The second season is all set to arrive on your screens with all the possible plot twists and some sharp turns as it will cast its unfailing light on the early friendship of Megan, Isabella, and Luke, who happens to be Megan’s best friend. The love triangle was indeed a must-watch here. What follows here is the mystery that will impact the lives of all three.
Where To Watch Cruel Summer Season 2?
Presently we don’t have a trailer for the show yet, but we’re expecting it to be here anytime soon. It would be available to watch on certain platforms such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. But watching the show here would require that you subscribe to them first.
Although the subscription to these will come with its additional benefits such as it would allow you to get hold of various other shows and movies that are available on these platforms.
Rent A Girlfriend Season 2: What We Know So Far
Hey, it’s time for Rent a girlfriend Season 2 finally! In the year 2020, the summer anime season had some very big hits, and among them was one romantic comedy show, which was a surprising standout title Rent a Girlfriend. This anime series is based on a manga written by Reiji Miyajima. In addition, this anime series was based on a weekly Shonen Magazine Maga. The anime is a Japanese anime that is named Kanojo, Okarishimasu. The anime was originally run from July 12th, 2017. The genre of the anime is Romantic and comedy.
The first series got a very nice response and reviews from the fans and IMDb gave the series a rating of 7.5/10. Also, the fans can’t wait for the second season to arrive.
The Lead Character
Kazuya Kinoshita is the Main Character, a college student in the anime Rent a girlfriend, where he gets dumped by his girlfriend named Mami Nanami after they dated for a month. After getting dumped by his girlfriend, he decides to use an online dating app to rent a girlfriend. And he does it. Kazuya rents a girl named Chizuru Mizuhara as his girlfriend, Chizuru, a beautiful girl.
However, Kazuya does not give her that great rating because he thinks she is inauthentic. But when Chizuru criticizes him for that, he knows that she is meaner than he thought she was. But when Kazuya’s grandmother gets hospitalized because of a collapse. So he takes Chizuru with him, and there, his grandmother talks about how good she is. So Kazuya continues to rent Chizuru after that.
But things change when they find out that Chizuru and Kazuya realize neighbors, and they go to the same college. And later, the other girls from the rental girlfriend also come and join in.
As season 1 of the show came to a close end, fans wondered if they would get a second season of it. The show’s producer, Taiki Kakizaki, tweeted and said there might be a second season.
Rent a Girlfriend’s new season is confirmed, and here is all we know about it so far.
Rent A Girlfriend Season 2: Release Date For The Series?
There isn’t any released date announced yet officially. But Crunchyroll, the platform which streamed the series, stated and confirmed that there would be a second season for the series. And the statement was made when the first season was coming to an end in 2020.
However, there wasn’t any released date announced. But there is a big chance that we might get to see the series in July 2022. But the specific date is unknown.
Though fans were hoping for season 2 in 2021, it got delayed due to COVID-19. And because the Japanese animation studios got disrupted greatly, so 2022 release makes sense.
Rent A Girlfriend Season 2: Cast And Crew For Season 2?
There isn’t any official announcement done for the ‘Rent a Girlfriend’ cast. But it is most likely that the cast from season 1 will be coming back. There was a short video released that had most of the main anime cast.
According to Anime News Network, the cast is we will be getting back our Sora Amamiya returning to give voice to Chizuru Mizuhara, Aoi Yūki, who gave the voice of Mami Nanami. In addition, we have Rie, who gives the voice to Sumi Sakuradawa, Nao Tōyama, the voice of Rula Sarashina, Yukari Nozawa as Kazuya’s grandmother, and Shun Horie as the voice of Kazuya.
So it is safe to say the old voice artist from season 1 in season 2.
The production team of season 2 seems to be larger, the same as season 1. TMS Entertainment is the studio for Rent a Girlfriend. Kazuomi Koga is the anime director. Hanna Hirayama was the anime character designer returning on season 2 as they made the teaser trailer, according to Crunchyroll.
Rent A Girlfriend Season 2: How Did Season 1 Of Rent A Girlfriend End?
The first season of Rent a Girlfriend’s ending was interesting. Unfortunately, it ended with some events which might help set up the next season.
The ending of season 1 was with Mami renting Chizuru and comforting her about Kazuya. And then, she reveals that she knew the true nature of Kazuya and her relationship. But Chizuru denied it and said that Kazuya was her boyfriend, the real boyfriend. Then she asks Mami if she ever thought of Kazuya being the one, the true love of her. But later, Kazuya meets Chizuru and tells her that he wants her as his girlfriend. But he changes his words and says he meant a rental girlfriend.
What Is The Plot of Rent A Girlfriend season 2?
The plot of season 2 hasn’t been announced till now. However, we can guess many things from seasons one and the manga. Since manga has close to 190 chapters and there are 19 volumes. Season 2 is mostly liked to explore the development between Kazuya, Chizuru, and Mami. However, season 1 teased the Character’s true feelings. So in season 2, we might get to see their actual romantic feelings, etc.
We can get to see good chemistry between the characters. And get to see their actual feelings.
How Many Episodes Are There In Rent A Girlfriend Season 2?
There isn’t any officially conformed about how many episodes we might get to see in the second season. But seeing the first season of the series, we might get the same number of episodes 12. But it isn’t official. So let’s wait for an official announcement on the number of new episodes.
Rent A Girlfriend Season 2: Any Trailers Out Yet?
There isn’t any trailer for the series Rent A Girlfriend season 2 till now. But we will update you all when we get any news on the same. You can enjoy season 1 of the series, which is great.
Rent A Girlfriend
Rent a Girlfriend is a Japanese anime with Romantic comedy genres. The manga series made its debut on July 12th, 2017. Three years later, the manga got an anime adaptation in 2022.
After season 1, the anime fans are waiting for Rent a Girlfriend season 2, released in 2022. Reiki Miyajima is the original writer of the manga series, and Mistutaka is the writer of the anime series. The manga has 24 volumes, and it is still going on. Rent a girlfriend season 1 had 12 episodes in total.
The first season ended on September 26th, 2020. Rent a girlfriend season 2 will be coming in the year 2022. Rent a Girlfriend is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll.
That’s all we know about the series, for now, Rent a Girlfriend season 2. This is all we know about season 2 and that you should know. The plot and story of the anime are great. The series got a 7.5/10 IMDb Rating. An anime fan should try this anime if the fan wants something funny and romantic. When we get any new information on the series of the realized date or new cast, or the plot or anything, we will inform you the same.
Where Can You Watch A Walk To Remember?
It’s not your typical clichéd love story! To call it lovely would be an understatement, yet that is precisely how spectators see it. Beautiful. Gentle yet heartbreaking. It is more than just a romance since it explores the purpose of life, religion, and self-awareness. Fans experienced a roller coaster ride of happiness, sadness, and pleasure. It leaves you feeling satiated but a little empty. If there is a choice between a book and a movie, viewers always choose books since they are more vibrant. However, this film is an exception to the trend, as it has the sole cinematography that does honor the literature. This is a comfort movie for them.
Meet the Cast
The movie was released on date January 25, 2002. The main cast is played by Shane West as Landon Carter, Mandy Moore as Jamie Sullivan, Peter Coyote as Reverend Sullivan, Daryl Hannah as Cynthia Carter, Lauren German as Belinda, Clayne Crawford as Dean, Al Thompson as Eric, Paz de la Huerta as Tracie, David Lee Smith as Dr. Carter, Matt Lutz as Clay Gephardt, Erik Smith as Eddie Zimmerhoff and Jonathan Parks Jordan as Walker.
Directed by Adam Shankman, Screenplay by Karen Janszen, Cinematography by Julio Macat and Edited by Emma E. Hickox.
The plot of A Walk to Remember
Pin-ups from the Teen Beat Mandy Moore and Shane West play Jamie and Landon, high school students. Landon, Beaufort’s gorgeous bad boy, spends most of his time with pals, partying and boosting their egos. Landon’s sentencing after one of their pranks badly injures a boy is to teach an underprivileged child, sweep up, and star in the school play. Landon keeps bumping into Jamie, a plain, Bible-toting girl who constantly wears the same sweater and is unconcerned about what others think of her. He asks for her assistance in memorizing his lines.
When he first sees her on opening night, all dolled up to portray a nightclub singer (since their play had no dress rehearsals), he realizes she is really lovely. He is drawn to her and, through her, to a deeper understanding of his potential.
This is a sorrowful film that is genuinely content with its path. You see two opposites fall in love and go on their trip with them; the way this is conveyed feels natural.
Mandy Moore’s performance gets a lot of flak for being boring. However, in context, she plays her part flawlessly since she has accepted her fate and acts appropriately.
The plot may appear cliche now, but that’s because, by the time you get to this film, you’ve seen every movie inspired by this subject. Consider this: A Fault In Our Stars is this film, but the authors sat in a room and asked, “…But what if they both got cancer?!!”
Where to watch?
Now the main question arises where you can watch A Walk to Remember? You can watch it on Amazon Prime and yon stream it on Vudu, or Apple TV, and rent it on Google play.
It’s just lovely. Even after 20 years, it still touches fans’ hearts. Viewers are still reeling from this film. They could watch this a thousand times and never get tired of it, as some have said. Everyone was talking about Jamie, but we want to take a moment to recognize Landon’s character growth, which never fails to move us whenever we see the film. Shane West has done an outstanding job portraying the role. Even though the tale has been somewhat adjusted, the film is just as good as the book. Even after 17 years, it still merits all of our affection. The Budget of this movie was $11.8 million and the Box office collection was $47.5 million.
Hunter X Hunter Season 7 Release Date, Cast And Everything
Hunter x Hunter is a popular and one of Japan’s most loved manga series that falls under the genre of adventure, fantasy, and martial arts. The story is a simple one yet the twists and turns are all new which gives the plot new dimensions every time. This time it is the hunter x hunter season 7!
Yoshihiro Tagashi wrote this Japanese manga series, and Kazuhiro Furuhashi was the director of Nippon Animation. Shueisha published it in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on March 16, 1998, and gradually became a huge hit.
There have been 6 seasons of this series and fans are waiting for Hunter x hunter season 7 as well. If you want to get all the details of this manga series, you need to check out this article.
Hunter X Hunter Season 1
There were two different anime adaptations. In the year 1999, the first anime was fabricated but the later edition, the 2011 edition did not have the same characters featured.
Next year, this hunter anime series started broadcasting as a telly series on July 24, 2011. The first season was directed by Hiroshi Kojinaand and produced by Studio Madhouse. The plot of this series is based on Togashi’s original manga series and got aired on Nippon TV. It became so famous and intriguing that six seasons were developed and dubbed in the English version as well.
The series depicts the journey of an elite group known as Hunters, and Gon is the main character. The hunter project is a long one, so get all the details through this article.
Hunter X Hunter Season 6
Hunter x hunter had been a huge success but season 6 could not fulfill the expectations that the audience had. So instead, the season depicts the intense conversation between the father and son as the story concludes. The young boy, Gon Freecss seems happy to have achieved his goal. He climbs to the top of the World Tree and goes into a deep and emotional conversation with his father Ging.
The conclusion seemed to be justified to some whereas few believe it ended on a cliffhanger and so, another season should be happening.
Time Duration Of 6 Seasons
Every season seemed to have developed itself from the previous one and thus the series launched six seasons within 4 years. The first episode of this series aired on October 2, 2011, and the last one aired on September 24, 2014.
Is There Any English Version?
There was a gap between the Japanese version and the English Version of the series’ anime adaptation. With the growing popularity, Hunter x hunter got an English dubbed version as well in the year 2016 since April. It got aired on Toonami, and the number of fans also increased. The fans are now looking at the fabrication of the seventh installment of this series, but is it going to happen?
Plot Of Hunter x hunter
The story of Hunter x hunter depicts the journey and adventures of Gon Freecss, who is all set to give the Hunter Exam with his lizard, Killua Zoldyck. This lizard is not an ordinary one but possesses the power to communicate. He makes several friends who become hunters during his journey, just like the protagonist. They go to new places and new missions every time and acquire new skills and experiences.
Gon is all set to find his father and become his likely. The series is full of action, adventure, and emotional bondings in a fantasy world that entertains the audience till the end.
The cast of Hunter x Hunter season 6
The voice cast or voice actors of Hunter x hunter are Erica Mendez as Gon Freecss, Megumi Han as Cluck, Mariya Ise as Killua Zoldyck, Erika Harlacher as Kurapika, and Greg Chun as Zeppole.
These are the main characters of this series. However, there are many more stars featuring in minor or side roles.
Ratings of Hunter x hunter
The ratings of Hunter X Hunter are high enough. It has secured 9/10 according to IMDb ratings, 9/10 In MyAnimeList, and 4.8/5 in Crunchyroll.
Where Can You Stream Hunter x Hunter?
If you want to stream Hunter X Hunter or want to watch the series again, you can watch it on Hulu and Netflix.
Two Films Of Hunter x hunter
There are two films of Hunter X Hunter, Hunter x Hunter: phantom rouge, and Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission. Hunter x Hunter: phantom rouge revolves around 4 characters, Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio. Minami Ichikawa fabricated this film under the direction of Yuzo Sato. The writing credits go to Shoji Yonemura and the production house is Madhouse.
It was out on January 12, 2013, and is 97 minutes long but thrilling and exciting till the end.
Hunter X Hunter Season 7 Release Date
It was rumored that an official announcement will be made about Hunter x hunter’s next season, season 7 release date but till now, no one ones anything about it.
Hunter x Hunter Season 7 Cast Anticipated
Now it is hard to tell who all will be featured in the upcoming season, Hunter X Hunter Season 7, but it is hoped that the Japanese production will retain the old cast. Erica Mendez as Gon Freecss, Megumi Han as Cluck, Mariya Ise as Killua Zoldyck, Erika Harlacher as Kurapika, and Chisa Yokoyama as Biscuit Krueger. Michael Mcconnohie might also be seen.
Fans need to wait until some official statements are out, so stick with us to get the latest details.
Source Material For Hunter x Hunter Season 7
This show will portray something about the dark continent. Gon’s mother Alicia Freecs also belonged to the dark continent. There might not be enough source material but yet a few aspects might work.
The dark continent arc has been released, but there has been no animation in the adaptations, so it is a high chance that the new season, Hunter X Hunter Season 7, may feature it.
Seventh Season Cancelled or Delayed?
There are lots of speculations going on about the new season of Hunter X Hunter but it seems there is not going to be Hunter X hunter season 7. Yoshihiro Togashi is suffering a lot and cannot fabricate any new manga chapters, which hints that there is almost no scope for any further future seasons. If there are any further updates or declarations made, be sure to get them from us.
Worth Watching or not?
This series had become one of the most loved manga series to date and each season has always been fresh and unique which let the fans indulge more in the adventures. All the seasons are worth watching, and even if the ending is not as expected, it surely has given a proper ending or at least has tried to give one.
For more such updates and the latest news, do not forget to stick with us.
