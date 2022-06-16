Crypto Gibraltar Festival To Take Place From 22ND to 24TH September 2022

Crypto Gibraltar 2021 was the first major crypto event following the pandemic and delivered a fantastic combination of informative discussions, productive networking and banging parties.

Amazingly, it’s time to do it all again only bigger and even better!

Crypto Gibraltar 2022 will be an invitation-only crypto festival taking place from 22nd to 24th September. We are building our very own Crypto Village which for two days will be home to 1,000 crypto enthusiasts from both the institutional and retail crypto markets.

There will be educational presentations, debates and insights featuring some of the most respected voices in the industry. There will also be concerts, parties and networking sessions that will help reinforce existing relationships and forge new ones.

Gibraltar is now firmly established as one of the leading crypto centres in the world.

From implementing the world’s first DLT regulatory framework in 2017 through issuing the first full crypto banking license to introducing new principles to protect against market manipulation just weeks ago, Gibraltar has consistently been at the vanguard of the crypto movement.

It is now home to some of the biggest crypto organisations in the world and ranks as the number one jurisdiction in Europe for crypto funds.

So don’t miss out. Apply for tickets at www.cryptogib.gi. We look forward to welcoming you there.

