Cryptocurreny – The Future of Money
What is Bitcoin?
Answer: Bitcoin is a digital Product, (Payment Method/ currency/Commodity/Digital Gold) which was created in 2009.
Who owns Bitcoin?
Answer: Bitcoin is a network. It is not owned by one person or a bank. The creator of Bitcoin is named Satoshi Nakamodo.
How does Bitcoin value grow?
Answer: There are many factors which determine the value of Bitcoin, below are the main two factors which effect its growth once launched into the open market:
1. One of the factors is Usability of the coin – Bitcoin has over 250’000 merchants, the more Bitcoin is accepted and worldwide used the more its value increases.
2. Supply and demand- Only 21million Bitcoins can ever be generated, however the demand is increasing. This is having a positive effect on the value of Bitcoin. There are other factors that influence the price of Bitcoin, below I will state a few Government regulations, media influence, more acceptance, technological changes and advancements, endorsements.
How Bitcoin works?
Answer: Bitcoin is an internet based currency which assures financial independence. It is used and traded the smart way; using your smart phone or computer. This is like having your own bank in your pocket.
Is Bitcoin the only digital product?
Answer: No Bitcoin was the first since the 700 other digital currencies have been created and are globally used/accepted. However Bitcoin is the GOLD standard of digital products. It is the one which holds most credibility. In order to purchase any other digital currency one must purchase Bitcoin first.
Can Bitcoin be converted into normal local currency?
Answer: Yes and you now can go to an ATM locally and buy Bitcoin or withdraw local currency.
What is Bitcoin trading?
Answer: Trading simply means to buy low and sell high. The same concept is applied in Bitcoin trading, we have an intelligent system which 24/5 watches the Bitcoin market and automatically captures when the Bitcoin is at its decrease then increase, the system buys and sells FOR YOU on YOUR behalf. The result is you making healthy profits on a daily basis.
You get paid in BITCOINS!
What are the returns/profits from this investment?
Answer: All profits are made in Bitcoins. This expansion is through our trading operations and profits are generated on daily basis. Based on any Invested amount for the tenure of 8 – 12 Months, the profits will be on average of 70% to 90% in the form of Bitcoins. Considering the fact that Bitcoin prices increase over time with increase in demand, the profits in fiat currency will be even higher.
What are the benefits of telling family and friends?
Answer: We encourage our investors to share their experience with their business circle. Any referred enrolment will guarantee the commission of 10% from invested amount
How profits will be paid to investors?
Answer: The Profits will be generated on daily basis but can be shared on Weekly or Monthly basis as required, and can be transferred in investor’s bank account. The main profits are in the form of Bitcoins but we will convert these profits to fiat currency as per market value for transfer.
Home Gym Full Body Training Routines
We all know how difficult in might be to make it to the gym after 9 long hours at work. I bet it has happened to you as well.
But what do you do when you don’t feel you have the energy to stop by the local gym on your way home? Or may be you don’t have the time for a workout at the gym. You can only use 20 – 30 min.
What’s the solution then? It could be only one – a full body workout at your home gym.
But first take this from me. If you don’t have a home gym set up already, don’t even think of missing a workout. Go to the local gym where you are a member. Missing a single workout can set a path for a habit. Vice versa, not missing a workout won’t let you think of such an option.
So, let’s suppose that it’s one of these days when you can’t make it to the gym, and are planning on working out at home. That means you have a gym of some sort, already set up.
In this article I want to advise you on your choices for a full body routine. The workout you will pick however, will all depend on how your home gym is equipped.
For example you might have a home-gym machine. Or you might be a hardcore bodybuilder. Then you have free weights as your main equipment.
If you belong to the first group – you own a home gym machine – this is the part you should be reading.
The simplest home gym machines are equipped for at least several exercises such as: bench press, lat pull down, seated rows, biceps curls, triceps push-downs, leg extensions and standing hamstring curls.
That’s actually plenty. You can complete the whole body in a single session.
Your circuit workout:
/Warm up/
Crunches 2-3 x 15 – 30
Seated bench press 3 x 10 – 12
Lat pull-down 3 x 10 – 12
Front cable raises (machine behind you, lower pulley cable between your thighs) 3 x 10 – 12
Standing biceps cable curls (lower pulley cable, facing the machine) 3 x 10 – 12
Standing triceps push-downs (using the lat-pull down handle) 3 x 10 – 12
Leg extensions 3 x 12 – 15
Standing hamstring curls (facing the machine) 3 x 12 – 15
/Cool down/
You have more options for replacing some of the exercises:
Replace seated bench press wide grip with seated bench press close grip.
Replace lat pull down with seated rows (facing the machine).
Replace standing biceps cable curls with lying cable curls (lie down on the floor on your back and place your feet on the rolling pads for support).
In case that you belong to the second group – you are a hardcore enthusiast or bodybuilder, the least equipment you have (I would guess) is an adjustable bench, a power rack, an olympic barbell set and a pair of dumbbells with adjustable weights.
For you I’d suggest two circuit routines. You can do only one of them or you can do two circuits, using both if you feel you have energy (and desire) to do that:
Workout One/Circuit One
/Warm up/
Crunches 1-2 x 15 – 30
Flat bench press on the rack 2-3 x 12 – 15
Barbell rows 2-3 x 10 – 15
Seated dumbbell overhead presses 2-3 x 12 – 15
Barbell curls 2-3 x 8 – 12
Barbell lying triceps extensions 2-3 x 12 – 15
Squats 2-3 x 10 x 15
Stiff Leg Dead Lifts 2-3 x 10 – 12
/Cool down/
Workout Two/Circuit Two
/Warm up/
Reverse crunches 1-2 x 15 – 20
Dumbbell flys 2-3 x 10 – 12
One-arm dumbbell rows 2-3 x 10 – 12
Dumbbell lateral raises 2-3 x 10 – 12
Seated dumbbell curls 2-3 x 8 – 12
One-arm overhead triceps extensions 2-3 x 8 – 12
Lunges (holding a pair of dumbbells) 2-3 x 12 – 15
/Cool down/
Note that the number of reps is slightly higher than what you would normally do should you have worked out at the gym. I did it this way intentionally. My advice is that you use 50 – 70% of your One Rep Max due to the fact that you don’t have a spotter. If you think you can go heavier please do, but at your own risk.
That’s it. Now that you finished your workout you deserve a nice, chilled protein shake. After all you are at home and can make it any way you want, right. And, yes, you should feel good because you didn’t miss your workout.
Youths Can Raise Funds, Fight Drug Abuse Through Education
Let’s say that you are facing the challenge of selecting a project for yourself or your scout group or boys’ or girls’ club and you need a topic to work on. Perhaps you want to earn a Scout Badge for yourself or want to pick a topic upon which you and your club can work, have fun with, and also add money to fatten your treasury, enabling your friends to start on other future projects.
Give serious consideration to working on distributing anti-drug information that is FACTUAL and TRUTHFUL. You can provide printed literature that answers the myths and falsities associated with the drug-culture scene. You’ve heard (and your friends) that a “little marijuana won’t hurt you.” Wrong. You’ve heard that “any after-effects of drug use is only temporary. The effects of the drug in question will pass shortly and your life will go back to normal after the “trip.” Wrong. You’ve heard that “drugs do not affect your mind, only your body, or vice versa.” Wrong.
In fact, their effects stay with you all your life. Street drugs stay in your body and affect your mind for your entire life–unless treated. That’s only one of the many facts that you can impart to friends and others to whom you distribute printed literature to as part of your project.
How much damage are drugs doing to our school, our community, our state, and our nation right now and in the past?
The answer is “lots.” Consider that well over 200 million people world-wide consume illegal drugs and that as far back as 2003, surveys showed that more than 19 million U.S. children age 12 and older were users within a month of the survey. That’s more than 8% of the population. During that same year, more than 119 million Americans age 12 and older were current drinkers of alcohol (alcohol is a drug, too). Fifty-five million of those participated in “binge drinking” at least once in the 30 days prior to the survey.
Additionally, alcohol-related vehicle crashes were the second-most cause of teen deaths in the U.S. Moreover, when teens and others get involved in a “party scene,” they are often tempted into mixing drinks with various other drugs, such as pot, cocaine, heroine, or meth (fill in the blank, it doesn’t matter what it’s called), the results can be disastrous. It can lead to physical and mental breakdowns and even death. It happens all the time. The FACTS are that even one use of drugs, under the right conditions, can kill. That fact alone, puts the ki-bosh on the statement that “go ahead. Try it. It won’t hurt you.”
Overdosing is a serious problem–don’t let anyone talk you into the use of street drugs. Eventually, you or your friends will overdose. Consider that getting to a hospital in time may be the only thing that will keep you alive. Imagine overdosing when the handful of people around you are already “stoned.” Big help they’ll be. You’ll find out how many friends you really have when they all scatter for fear of being found out.
Consider the nearly daily headlines you see on stories of how the drug lords are taking over even such governments as Mexico and Colombia. Recent stories have related how the gangs are killing innocent families who, unfortunately, have someone who has been in a gang and suddenly he is in trouble. Imagine seeing the horror of seeing your loved one killed right before your eyes or seeing dead bodies hung from bridges so all can see what happens to those who turn on the drug world. I hate to be graphic, but the world of the drug culture is gruesome and involves murder, suicide, and other crimes.
As one person wishing to do something about drugs, you can start a project in which the Truth About Drugs is distributed. The basis of any effort to create change is EDUCATION. And you can be an agent of change. You and your friends can hand out the real truth about drugs right in your own world–and you can grow some money doing it.
There are many programs that you can start, including class sessions about how to avoid drugs, how to stand up to the dark influences of the drug sellers, and what to tell them when they approach you. You can also expand the school project beyond one class and include the entire school or community. There are many people who will help you.
Join the war against drugs NOW. The battlefield needs you as a soldier whether you are a student or an adult. It is your problem. It’s not just the other guy’s problem.
Red Light Camera Update – Not Necessarily the News You Wanted to Hear
It seems as though you cannot pick up a newspaper or watch the evening news in South Florida without hearing the subject of red light traffic cameras being raised yet again. To say that this is a hot-button issue in nearly every metropolitan area is a serious understatement.
The most recent issue is the City Commission of Fort Lauderdale’s refusal to remove its red light traffic cameras even amid legal struggles and financial concerns. This comes on the heels of the cameras being suspended on March 6 because a Broward County judge declared that the city’s red light camera usage violates Florida state law. In spite of this ruling, the usage of these cameras is still strongly supported by the administration and law enforcement officials.
One such administrator, Mayor Jack Seiler, stated, “The commission still supports the red light camera program. These red light cameras save lives. Based on the court rulings, the system needs to be tweaked. At the end of the day, you’ll see some red light camera program in place.”
The city currently has 32 cameras located at 20 different intersections and, based upon the mayor’s statements, this isn’t likely to change any time soon. Although the commissioners have yet to vote on the matter, earlier this month they were quite outspoken at a City Hall meeting about their intentions to keep the cameras in place, although dormant, until the legal issues can be overcome.
At this same meeting the commissioners also agreed upon a strategy that lets American Traffic Solution (ATS), the Arizona company that installs, maintains, and monitors most of the red light traffic cameras, to incur any legal fees that arise from these cameras as well as the logistics required to seek appeals.
Complicating Ft. Lauderdale’s hardball stance on the matter, two Broward County judges recently dismissed 24,000 red-light traffic camera tickets. These traffic violation videos were reviewed by American Traffic Solutions (ATS) prior to them being submitted to official law enforcement agencies here in Florida for them to be ticketed. This defies state law which mandates only law officials can determine if a violation has occurred and then issue the traffic ticket.
The Fourth District Court of Appeal in West Palm Beach refused an appeal by Hollywood that the city filed as a reaction to an October ruling. This ruling determined that by using ATS, the city had inappropriately relinquished power to a non-law enforcement entity of citing red light runners, a power which is normally entrusted solely to law enforcement.
That city is appealing the ruling to the Florida Supreme Court. In the interim, Hollywood is no longer handing out these types of traffic citations, but they hope to tweak their program so that they can continue to use it, but it is no longer at odds with state laws.
As I have stated previously, this is a money-making endeavor for both ATS and the municipalities that use these red light traffic cameras. You will hear much denial from proponents of their use such as Mayor Seiler who was quoted as saying, “This was never about our budget. This was never about our bottom line. This is about saving lives.”
Yet it costs Fort Lauderdale $4,250 per month for each camera. That remains the same even when the cameras are not operational; however, City Manager, Lee Feldman makes the argument to commissioners that, “We are losing dollars.”
Unlike the city manager, the mayor stands firmly on the point that ATS should not charge the city until the cameras can resume their function. After all, they are not really “doing” anything at the moment.
“They should let us out of that obligation immediately,” he said. “We are using the system they suggested we use. It was ruled illegal by a judge, and it’s their system, not ours. I don’t mind leaving the cameras in place while we go through the legal process, but we should not be paying for them during that process.”
I suppose it is a matter of wait and see as to whether or not ATS will do the honorable thing or continue to bill Ft. Lauderdale for their very existence. With those 32 cameras in place which are currently doing absolutely nothing, if ATS does choose to continue to bill the city, that will result in pure profit of $136,000 per month just to have them there. Hopefully, the anticipated commissioners’ vote on April 7 to amend their contract with ATS will staunch the outflow of tax dollars that seems to be occurring on an arbitrary basis.
Surprisingly, there are some residents that feel that these red light traffic cameras are worth the cost of the cameras and the controversy that surrounds them. Local resident Charlie King recently supported the commissioners in their efforts to keep the cameras in place, even if they are not working.
“You should leave these cameras up, even if it’s for the placebo effect,” King said. “The system saves lives. Everyone knows that.”
Not everyone agrees with King. Many residents and organizations who have conducted studies feel like that may have decreased some types of accidents, but increased other kinds of accidents. This increase is often blamed on the shortened cycle of the yellow light, as well as panic setting in when you are starting to proceed or execute a turn then suddenly have the light change quickly. Stop? Go? Stopping in the intersection? This kind of indecision can be lethal when driving.
If you happen to be one of the thousands of drivers who are effected by these red light traffic citations, give us a call at 954-967-9888 for a free consultation. We are focused on getting the use of these cameras repealed and have much experience at handling red light camera traffic tickets.
