DeFi Watch announces a new asset transfer service – Bridges

Sometimes you need to exchange tokens from one chain to another. But it’s hard to pick them quickly, because there are so many blockchains and bridges for them, and the probability of getting into a scam bridge is very high.

DeFi.Watch added a new service: it’s called Bridges. You are now just two clicks away from a list of the DeFi cross chain bridges you are looking for: choose the blockchain you want to transfer from and to, and you’re done. The list includes only verified bridges that have been vetted, audited, and time-tested, so there are no scams. At the moment 80 different bridges are supported, and more are planned in the future. In addition, with time the filter will be improved: apart from choosing blockchains for the bridge, selecting specific assets will also be possible.

DeFi.Watch is the project that aims to gather the pieces of information about the world of DeFi (Decentralized Finance) together. It can be used to track portfolios and get information about DeFi projects, both general and technical details. The website also offers a blog called DeFi Blog that covers new and provides useful tips: for example, covering, DeFi Risks & DeFi Risk Management.

