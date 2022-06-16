Do Guilds Hold the Future of Blockchain Gaming?

Many people believe that Web 3.0 and blockchain technology will be a revolutionary force that will change our lives forever. Technology has already made substantial advancements in various fields, including financial products and entertainment.
Online gaming, in particular, has had a massive impact with digital assets being incorporated into traditional gaming. This market segment has established itself as GameFi and its popularity has spawned the rise of Web 3.0 gaming guilds.
Guilds are not a new concept and have existed for decades. They are, at their core, groups of players who work together to obtain higher rewards by playing games in teams or sharing resources. Guilds offer a collaborative experience enjoyed by millions around the world via various online gaming communities. As the GameFi industry grows, guilds are creating remarkable value for their members and the industry as a whole.
Introducing the Newest Addition to Blockchain Gaming
Method MetaGuild is a blockchain gaming guild and a joint venture between Everyrealm and Scott McMillan from Method. Everyrealm is a well-known developer and investor in the metaverse real estate ecosystem while Method is one of the largest multiplayer online role-playing game (MMO and RPG) esports organisations. Using its following, Method aims to build a global community where gamers, creators, and players can maximise opportunities for growth while shaping a future where everyone in the metaverse is rewarded for their contributions. It aims to achieve this by focussing on providing education and competitive opportunities as well as providing a platform for members to create and collaborate with each other.
While gaming guilds, like MMG, are not new, their presence has the potential to help blockchain games achieve greater adoption. Guilds provide all gamers with a way to feel rewarded and connected to other gamers. They can create more engaging experiences by interacting with other players than they might be playing alone.
Guilds also allow enthusiasts to create opportunities from their gaming skills, which have previously been limited to professional gamers and esports. As a result, this might be a significant step forward for the entire ecosystem, as it offers rewards that were exclusive to a niche community in the industry.
What does this signify for gaming in the future?
Guilds will also benefit the blockchain gaming ecosystem by increasing player numbers and strengthening the social aspects of gaming. Furthermore, with more tools and resources at their disposal, both creators and players will be able to spend more time doing what they love: playing or creating video games.
Increased player numbers will make it more likely for bigger and better games to be developed, which will in turn attract more players, who can also be rewarded for playing these games in addition to having fun. This virtuous cycle will help blockchain gaming as well as various gamers, creators, and contributors grow which then leads to better graphics and storylines, and thus leads to more players.
Guilds will play a key role in the future of gaming and serve an integral role in GameFi as a whole. In the coming years, guilds will be at the centre of the Web 3.0 revolution of the gaming industry.
So far on June 10, the entire crypto market is once again in the red, with the crypto market cap falling to $1.1 trillion. The Fear and Greed index of the cryptos has now entered high fear area by marking ETH’s downfall of 12.71% and ADA is down 10.40% over the last 24 hours, while Bitcoin‘s price has plummeted to $20,250, down by 9.56%, most likely as a result of the previous trading day’s interest rate rise. Prices are expected to fall significantly in the coming month, eventually draining significant amounts. However, several factors suggest that now is the best time to buy the dip.
Reasons For Further Losses of Risky Assets
The Consumer Price Index increased by 8.6% year on year in May, compared to 8.3% in April, according to the Department of Labor. The market had predicted an 8.1% reading. In the United States, inflationary pressures have driven the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates more swiftly, signaling additional losses for risky assets.
Bitcoin’s price plummeted below $21,000, with the possibility of more declines，most likely as a result of the previous trading day’s interest rate hike.
Extreme Fear and Greed of Bitcoin
Market volatility has put the crypto market and retail investors on edge when it comes to predicting the future price of the flagship digital asset. The analyst criticizes its current price, which is 69.78% less than the previous year’s all-time high of $67,000.
Furthermore, the BTC’s recent decline has broken the market with a than $1.5 trillion loss, and there are still concerns on this digital asset of another crypto winter comparable to that of 2018.
With this, the fear and greed around bitcoin have reached an all-time high following the stunning fall of the crypto market.
The Greed Index Reflects That the Market Should be “Hot”
Warren Buffett once said, ‘Be greedy when you are fearful’. When analyzing the current sentiment of the Bitcoin market, 0-100 is often used to indicate fear and greed sentiment. Zero means “extreme fear,” while 100 means “extreme greed.” When investors become “too greedy”, it means that the market will adjust, and when the index points to “extreme fear”, it illustrates that investors are too worried, but it also indicates that it is a good opportunity to buy bitcoin. Smart investors can accurately identify market signals and seize every investment opportunity. This big drop may also bring comparable opportunities.
The Best Time to Bottom out Bitcoin
Since reaching the all-time high of $69,000 on November 10 last year, BTC has fallen to around $20,250, falling by 69.78%. In other words, if you bought a Bitcoin spot at $69,000, your assets have shrunk by 69.78%. Even if Bitcoin revives next, it will be difficult to make gains in the short term.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Bitcoin has been increasingly in a shaky state and has dropped by as much as 50% compared to its previous all-time high. All eyes are on the crypto alpha dog, watching its next price movements.
On the other hand, many market analysts believe that the drop in BTC trading value is a jumping board towards massive growth.
As a matter of fact, Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Commodity Strategist, on his recent tweet, said that the crypto’s plunge is normal as the coin is still trying to get the hang of it as it faces a massive test.
Bitcoin Decline – An Unnecessary Evil?
McGlone posted via Twitter saying:
“$20,000 Bitcoin may be the new $5,000. The fundamental case of early days for the crypto’s adoption vs. diminishing supply may prevail as the price approaches too-cold levels. It makes sense that one of the best-performing assets in history would drop in 1H.”
McGlone has always been extremely bullish about BTC believing that the king of cryptocurrency will regain its dominion and power as the most important crypto investment. In fact, the senior commodity strategist believes that once the market has stabilized, Bitcoin is set to outperform all other crypto assets.
Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone. Image: Elevenews.
Further, the finance experts states that BTC can’t be classified as an asset but rather a collectible. McGlone firmly stands by his own price projection that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 by 2025 and its current dip or correction is attributed to the worsening inflation.
The majority of crypto fund managers surveyed by financial services firm PWC believe that the price of bitcoin will be between $75,000 and $100,000 by the end of the year.
The data in the report comes from a survey of 77 crypto hedge fund managers conducted in April, PWC said, adding that their total assets under management for last year amounted to $4 billion.
While McGlone has maintained his bullish stance, other crypto market strategists like Peter Schiff believes otherwise. Schiff sees Bitcoin’s decline as it is and says that it’s the long-anticipated bubble burst that is bound to make the market bleed.
BTC total market cap at $415 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
BTC Trying To Stay Above $20K Critical Line
Currently, BTC trades at $21,200 and trying to stay above and thriving beyond $20,000. The frontrunner in crypto has also led all other cryptocurrencies in shaving off as much as $360 billion in just one week.
Bitcoin’s price seems to do a free-fall trajectory as it nears the critical $20K level. BTC is said to be technically oversold as it has recently breached the $30K support level and going down with increased momentum and two things are bound to happen: either Bitcoin pulls back and goes for a bullish run — or head further down or what analysts refer to as the “bottom accumulation phase.”
Kwon was discovered to have stolen revenue by avoiding 50 billion won ($39 million) in taxes.
Do Kwon is being investigated for tax fraud by the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office’s Joint Financial and Securities Crime Investigation Team. The National Tax Service discovered that Kwon benefited from tax avoidance worth 50 billion won ($39 million).
The continue enquiries on Do Kwon
The National Tax Service identified a suspicious flow of money from an offshore corporation dealing between Singapore and the Virgin Islands in June 2021. Kwon was discovered to have stolen revenue by avoiding 50 billion won ($39 million) in taxes, according to the National Tax Service.
And the investigation was still being looked into. On May 23, police attempted to halt the project’s funding. Authorities questioned Terraform Labs workers on May 30 in order to determine whether they were aware of Terra’s dangers and design flaws.
Tax evasion rumor’s have been spreading in Kwon for some time. Kwon was reported to owe 100 billion won ($78 million) in taxes in May just after Terra started to collapse.
At the time, Kwon denied tax avoidance, saying his project had no outstanding tax liabilities in Korea. He only paid a penalty to tax authorities after an audit because of disparities in foreign business regulations.
