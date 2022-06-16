Blockchain
Double-Digits Losses Are The Order Of The Day As Bitcoin Declines To $20,000
The crypto market crash has sent Bitcoin spiraling to $20,000. The pioneer cryptocurrency has in turn taken the market down with it, triggering massive losses. All digital assets in the market have not been left out of the onslaught. Regardless of their market cap, cryptocurrencies have all recorded massive losses that have translated to double-digit losses across all indexes.
Not A Respecter Of Market Caps
All of the indexes have been hit hard by the crypto market crash. Even the bitcoin index that had been putting up the most fight has succumbed to it. The market-wide collapse has seen the total market cap drop below $1 trillion for the first time in less than a year. Almost all cryptocurrencies have been following the same downtrend, one that is created by the market leader, Bitcoin.
Nevertheless, bitcoin has continued to put up a good fight. This has seen the digital asset return once more as the best performer, with a -29% loss so far in the month of June. But this ‘safe haven’ that investors have been running to for cover is barely holding above the losses posted by the other indexes.
True to form, the Large Cap Index has mostly followed the performance of Bitcoin. Through bear markets, they have been better performers compared to their smaller counterparts and this holds true as the Large Cap Index has seen a -32% loss.
The Mid Cap Index followed the Large Cap Index very closely, with losses matching up at -32%. Once again, the Small Cap Index leads the pack in terms of losses with -33% in losses so far in the first half of the month.
Indexes suffer massive losses | Source: Arcane Research
Crypto Market Struggles
The struggles of the crypto market are not just beginning. It started back towards the end of 2021 when the momentum from the bull rallies had eventually peaked. However, there have been other events that have triggered more decline in the market.
The Terra collapse had kickstarted the bear run in full bloom. This was further propelled by the Celsius insolvency rumors after the lending platform had frozen withdrawals. Since the December 4th crash, more than $2 trillion has been wiped off the crypto market cap.
BTC trending at $21,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
All of the losses that are being incurred by the digital assets, whose correlations with bitcoin continue to rise, are supposedly being eaten up by the stablecoins as their market caps have grown. Their market share has since increased by more than 5% since the crash began.
Investor sentiment is now sitting at its lowest in the last three years. With the Fear & Greed Index reading in extreme fear with a score of 7, it suggests that investors are not looking to put any money into the market.
Featured image from Euronews, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Did A Bitcoin “Zig-Zag” Shake Out The Crypto Market?
Bitcoin price is shockingly close to its former 2017 peak, causing widespread panic, fear, and despair across the crypto market. But could the violent move down be a text book zig-zag correction? And if so, what does this mean for the crypto market next?
Bitcoin Price Action Follows Deadly Zig-Zag Pattern
Despite the narrative from 2020 forward that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies had matured has an asset class, the recent collapse reminded the world that digital assets remain speculative. Speculative assets are driven by pure emotion, since there aren’t ideal ways to fundamentally price Bitcoin yet. Most on-chain signals remained bullish despite a more than 70% fall from the peak set in November of last year, for example.
Price action might better be predicted based on Elliott Wave Theory, first discovered in the 1930s by Ralph Nelson Elliott. According to Wikipedia, “Elliott Wave Principle posits that collective trader psychology, a form of crowd psychology, moves between optimism and pessimism in repeating sequences of intensity and duration. These mood swings create patterns in the price movements of markets at every degree of trend or time scale.”
More simply put, bull and bear phases alternate in a predictable manner through what Elliott referred to as “waves.” The theory outlines that markets move up between a motive phase and corrective phase. Motive waves are primary cycles consisting of 5 total sub-waves. Waves 1, 3, and 5 are impulse waves in the primary market trend direction, while waves 2 and 4 are corrective phases. When wave 5 completes, the motive wave (a bull market cycle) moves into a corrective wave (and bear market).
Motive waves can come in varying shapes, and corrections can be downright confusing. However, the latest correction in Bitcoin could be a textbook zig-zag correction, according to how the pattern unfolded from a sentiment standpoint.
BTCUSD could have completed a zig-zag correction | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Will BTCUSD Finally Get A Relief Rally?
The zig-zag pattern is a 3-wave corrective structure labeled as ABC and subdivides into a 535 pattern. The first move down, labeled A, is a 5-wave impulse move based on raw emotions. Wave B is characterized as moving up in this case, sucking in new bullish positions that are ultimately taken out in the C-wave move down. C-waves of a zig-zag are also impulse moves driven by panic and fear.
When they complete, the market can move up again. It is difficult to imagine at this point in the pattern that a reversal is possible given the extreme switch in investor sentiment, but that’s often when recoveries emerge from disbelief.
Since Elliott Wave Theory focuses on patterns of investor sentiment switching back and forth from bear to bull and vice-versa, the patterns can be used to profit but are typically only identifiable once completed and long in hindsight. Is the recent downward spiral nothing more than a downward zig-zag pattern that might have just come to completion?
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Ethereum Pulls Darth Maul, ETH Price Recovers 10% In One Hour
Data from Coingecko, at the time of writing, records a slight recovery for Ethereum and large cryptocurrencies. The second crypto by market cap has been trending to the downside over the past weeks and was seeing briefly breaking below $1,000 on certain venues.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Could Resume Decline Below $1,100, Bears In Control
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,180 with a 35% loss in the past 7-days. According to economist Alex Krüger, ETH’s price records a 20% loss and 20% profit during today’s trading session which could be a first in the cryptocurrency’s history.
$ETH has put in a 20% intraday round tripper today.
20% down, then 20% up.
Not sure if this has ever happened before.
— Alex Krüger (@krugermacro) June 15, 2022
Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum is reacting to the downside of the macroeconomic situation. As the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) announced a 75 basis points increase in interest rates, preceded by a cascade of liquidations and negative news for the crypto market, BTC and ETH were able to regain some bullish momentum.
Potentially driven by overextended selling pressure, and panic amongst crypto investors, ETH’s price bounced back from around $1,000 to its current levels. Krüger believes the current price action is part of a well-established market pattern:
(…) since December. Hawkish market expectations => prices tank in anticipation => hawkish FOMC => assets rally. Partially priced in something. Not a meme. This has been so consistent it’s developed into a pattern. It won’t last forever.
The market could see more volatility in the coming days. Krüger believes the market could continue to positively react to the FED’s announcement as it was within expectations. Thus, the bounce could see some continuation. He added:
Market liked hawkish Powell. Short rates higher (in response to increased hawkishness), long rates lower (in response to increased credibility in the Fed’s ability to reign in inflation). Hoping this sticks and we get continuation.
Ethereum Sees Short-Term Buying Pressure
Data from Material Indicators (MI) records an increase in buying pressure for ETH on crypto exchange Binance. In lower timeframes, almost all invertors classes shifted from selling to buying the current price action.
Related Reading | Tron Falls Sharply As Sun Scrambles To Save Stablecoin
This could contribute to ETH’s current momentum and possibly push the cryptocurrency to previous levels. However, ETH whales (in brown on the chart below) sold into today’s price action and could get in the way of any sustainable recovery.
Tron Falls Sharply As Sun Scrambles To Save Stablecoin
Tron price momentum faded over the weekend, and the price has dropped by more than 40% since then. The cryptocurrency is presently having difficulty gaining traction.
Tron Falls AS USDD Depegs
TRX has dropped 19% and is now trading at $0.05, its lowest level in 15 months. In the last 24 hours, the token has also been the worst performer among the top 50 cryptocurrencies.
The token’s weakness follows the loss of the USDD algorithmic stablecoin’s dollar peg, despite founder Justin Sun’s repeated efforts to keep the peg.
In the last 24 hours, the token’s entire market valuation has dropped by nearly 1% to $701.4 million. The token has garnered comparisons to Terra’s UST stablecoin, which vanished in May due to its algorithmic nature.
USDD/USDT breaks dollar peg. Source: TradingView
Fear began as soon as the USDD’s 1:1 peg to the dollar was lost. TRX hasn’t been able to reverse the downward trend since then, plummeting by more than 40% in less than a week. TRX may face tremendous sell pressure to close the gap as long as USDD is below one dollar.
TRX has found support at the $0.05 level, from which it has bounced higher. TRX’s resistance is at $0.057, and given the current fundamentals, it doesn’t appear likely that the trend will shift.
Related reading | TRON Has a Record-Setting Month
Justin Sun Scrambles To Save USDD
However, Tron, like Terra, is putting billions of dollars behind the coin. Because USDD is not as large as UST, which was worth roughly $20 billion at its peak, crypto specialists think that it will not suffer the same fate.
USDD had recently been changed by Tron’s Sun to strengthen collateralization and make it less vulnerable to a crash like Terra.
This week, Tron spent over $700 million on the open market to sustain the USDD peg. Justin Sun also stated that a $2.5 billion fund would be set up to help TRX.
Tron has purchased TRX on multiple occasions to support the token, most notably withdrawing $948 million ($47 million) from Binance. The Tron DAO has made a number of withdrawals from Binance and has also used its USDC assets to purchase more tokens.
Tron has also announced a mining pool with Curve Finance and Convex Finance, which is intended to attract yield-hungry traders with an estimated APR of 96.25%.
Despite Justin Suns’ assertions that the USDD is unduly collateralized, the market does not appear to agree. The trend for TRX is likely to be negative as long as this continues, and the next significant support is identified at $0.040.
Related reading | Why TRON Has Seen a 45% Hike in Total Value Locked (TVL)
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
