Blockchain
Ethereum Pulls Darth Maul, ETH Price Recovers 10% In One Hour
Data from Coingecko, at the time of writing, records a slight recovery for Ethereum and large cryptocurrencies. The second crypto by market cap has been trending to the downside over the past weeks and was seeing briefly breaking below $1,000 on certain venues.
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $1,180 with a 35% loss in the past 7-days. According to economist Alex Krüger, ETH’s price records a 20% loss and 20% profit during today’s trading session which could be a first in the cryptocurrency’s history.
$ETH has put in a 20% intraday round tripper today.
20% down, then 20% up.
Not sure if this has ever happened before.
— Alex Krüger (@krugermacro) June 15, 2022
Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum is reacting to the downside of the macroeconomic situation. As the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) announced a 75 basis points increase in interest rates, preceded by a cascade of liquidations and negative news for the crypto market, BTC and ETH were able to regain some bullish momentum.
Potentially driven by overextended selling pressure, and panic amongst crypto investors, ETH’s price bounced back from around $1,000 to its current levels. Krüger believes the current price action is part of a well-established market pattern:
(…) since December. Hawkish market expectations => prices tank in anticipation => hawkish FOMC => assets rally. Partially priced in something. Not a meme. This has been so consistent it’s developed into a pattern. It won’t last forever.
The market could see more volatility in the coming days. Krüger believes the market could continue to positively react to the FED’s announcement as it was within expectations. Thus, the bounce could see some continuation. He added:
Market liked hawkish Powell. Short rates higher (in response to increased hawkishness), long rates lower (in response to increased credibility in the Fed’s ability to reign in inflation). Hoping this sticks and we get continuation.
Ethereum Sees Short-Term Buying Pressure
Data from Material Indicators (MI) records an increase in buying pressure for ETH on crypto exchange Binance. In lower timeframes, almost all invertors classes shifted from selling to buying the current price action.
This could contribute to ETH’s current momentum and possibly push the cryptocurrency to previous levels. However, ETH whales (in brown on the chart below) sold into today’s price action and could get in the way of any sustainable recovery.
Blockchain
Tron Falls Sharply As Sun Scrambles To Save Stablecoin
Tron price momentum faded over the weekend, and the price has dropped by more than 40% since then. The cryptocurrency is presently having difficulty gaining traction.
Tron Falls AS USDD Depegs
TRX has dropped 19% and is now trading at $0.05, its lowest level in 15 months. In the last 24 hours, the token has also been the worst performer among the top 50 cryptocurrencies.
The token’s weakness follows the loss of the USDD algorithmic stablecoin’s dollar peg, despite founder Justin Sun’s repeated efforts to keep the peg.
In the last 24 hours, the token’s entire market valuation has dropped by nearly 1% to $701.4 million. The token has garnered comparisons to Terra’s UST stablecoin, which vanished in May due to its algorithmic nature.
USDD/USDT breaks dollar peg. Source: TradingView
Fear began as soon as the USDD’s 1:1 peg to the dollar was lost. TRX hasn’t been able to reverse the downward trend since then, plummeting by more than 40% in less than a week. TRX may face tremendous sell pressure to close the gap as long as USDD is below one dollar.
TRX has found support at the $0.05 level, from which it has bounced higher. TRX’s resistance is at $0.057, and given the current fundamentals, it doesn’t appear likely that the trend will shift.
Justin Sun Scrambles To Save USDD
However, Tron, like Terra, is putting billions of dollars behind the coin. Because USDD is not as large as UST, which was worth roughly $20 billion at its peak, crypto specialists think that it will not suffer the same fate.
USDD had recently been changed by Tron’s Sun to strengthen collateralization and make it less vulnerable to a crash like Terra.
This week, Tron spent over $700 million on the open market to sustain the USDD peg. Justin Sun also stated that a $2.5 billion fund would be set up to help TRX.
Tron has purchased TRX on multiple occasions to support the token, most notably withdrawing $948 million ($47 million) from Binance. The Tron DAO has made a number of withdrawals from Binance and has also used its USDC assets to purchase more tokens.
Tron has also announced a mining pool with Curve Finance and Convex Finance, which is intended to attract yield-hungry traders with an estimated APR of 96.25%.
Despite Justin Suns’ assertions that the USDD is unduly collateralized, the market does not appear to agree. The trend for TRX is likely to be negative as long as this continues, and the next significant support is identified at $0.040.
Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Crypto Market Is More Fearful Than On Black Thursday
Following the Bitcoin and wider crypto crash, investors in the market are now more fearful than they were during Black Thursday in March 2020.
Crypto Fear And Greed Index Now Has An Extreme Fear Value of “7”
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us about the general market sentiment among crypto investors right now.
The metric uses a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred for representing this sentiment. All values of the index below fifty imply that investors are fearful at the moment, while those above the threshold mean they are currently greedy.
Indicator values of more than 75 and less than 25 signify sentiments of extreme greed and extreme fear, respectively.
Now, here is a chart from the weekly Arcane Research report from yesterday that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the past year:
Looks like the value of the metric has plunged down in recent days | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 23, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index has been in the “extreme fear” territory for a while now.
In fact, this streak of extreme fear, which has been running for 57 straight days now, is the longest the indicator has ever observed.
Also, at the time the report was released (which is yesterday), the index had a value of 8, which was the lowest value since March 2021.
This sentiment was actually worse than the Black Thursday event from back then (which occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
Today, the crypto fear and greed index has further dropped in value, now showing just 7.
The sentiment in the crypto market now seems to be the worst it has been since 2019 | Source: Alternative.me
Historically, extreme fear periods have been when coins like Bitcoin have bottomed out, and extreme greed stretches has been when tops have tended to form.
Because of this, some investors consider very low sentiment values to be ideal buying opportunities. As Warren Buffet’s famous quote says, “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
The report notes, however, that while buying has been profitable in such times before, catching a falling knife like now isn’t an easy task.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $21.1k, down 30% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 30% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of Bitcoin has crashed down over the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Blockchain
Crypto Finance to support Tron Blockchain and its native Token
Zurich, Switzerland, 15th June, 2022, Chainwire
TRON, one of the largest and most popular public blockchains, has announced that TRX will be supported by Crypto Finance. More TRON-based tokens are expected to be added in the near future.
As part of Deutsche Börse and licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA, Crypto Finance provides trading and asset management services to institutions, including banks and financial service providers.
In September 2021, the TRON ETN “VTRX” was listed on Deutsche Börse, and Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, among other national exchanges in the EU. This gives investors the opportunity to participate indirectly in the growth performance of TRON. With the support of Crypto Finance investors can directly invest in the underlying asset on a secure, compliant, and regulated crypto infrastructure.
“We continue to push the boundaries and add more and more cryptocurrencies to our platforms,” said Jan Brzezek, CEO and Founder of Crypto Finance. “Clients can now securely trade and store the token that powers the TRON ecosystem, TRX. Our FINMA-regulated brokerage and custody services provide clients seamless market access across this wide range of storable digital assets.”
With Crypto Finance’s support, TRON network will have access to:
- Storage: Non-custodial private key infrastructure on the highest-grade hardware security modules
- Custody: Fully regulated and compliant custody service for financial intermediaries
- Trading: 24/7 regulated and licensed by FINMA to provide liquidity for banks and financial service providers
“This is yet another milestone in TRON’s global push and goal to become an all-inclusive global settlement layer that powers the next generation of cross-border payment systems. It is also a reflection of the community’s effort to keep up with evolving regulatory standards in the crypto industry,” said H.E Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.
About TRON DAO
TRON is dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of June 2022, it has over 96.3 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 3.3 billion total transactions, and over $12.6 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently, the over-collateralized stablecoin USDD was announced on the TRON blockchain, backed by the first-ever crypto reserve for the blockchain industry – TRON DAO Reserve, marking TRON’s official entry into decentralized stablecoins.
TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum
About Crypto Finance
Crypto Finance – a FINMA-regulated financial institution and a member of Deutsche Börse Group, offers professional digital asset solutions. This includes one of the first FINMA-approved investment firms with 24/7 brokerage services, custody, infrastructure, and tokenization solutions for financial institutions, as well as the first FINMA-approved manager of collective assets for crypto assets, with an active, rules-based, and index-based alternative investment fund offering, including the first Swiss crypto fund. With a team of over 100 employees, Crypto Finance is headquartered in Switzerland and has a regional presence in Singapore. Since its founding in 2017, the company has received numerous awards, including Crypto Valley Top 50 Blockchain Company, Top 100 Swiss Start-up, and winner of the Swiss FinTech Award 2019.
Media Contact
Chris Benros
Contacts
- Feroz Lakhani
- [email protected]
