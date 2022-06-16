Finance
Facility Insurance Billing – Billing Insurance on UB04 Forms Correctly
Facility billing is insurance billing for hospitals, inpatient or outpatient clinics, and other offices such as ambulatory surgery centers. This insurance billing is not the same as billing for a regular doctor or specialist.
Facility billing is required to be submitted on UB04 forms instead of the more common CMS 1500 forms. The information required on UB04 forms is different than the information required on the CMS 1500.
For example, UB04 forms require rev codes and a type of bill code that are not required on the CMS1500 form. There are also a lot of “conditional fields” that for most situations are not required to be completed. It is important that you know how to complete the UB04 form correctly in order to get reimbursed properly from the insurance carrier.
Some offices may bill as both facility and professional billing. We bill for an outpatient drug and alcohol rehab facility that is owned by an LCSW. Some insurance carriers have it credentialed as a facility and require the billing to be done on UB04 forms. This is beneficial to our client because the facility reimbursement rate is higher than the professional reimbursement rate. But other insurance carriers will not credential him as a facility and he must bill services out to them on CMS1500 forms as regular therapy visits.
So you may find yourself in a position where you need to bill out on both the UB04 and the CMS 1500 forms. In any case, it is crucial that you are completing the forms correctly.
When we first learned how to submit UB04 forms, they were actually still the old UB92 forms. We had to purchase a book called the UB92 editor which is a very detailed book on what all the fields on the UB92 form are for. It was helpful, but it actually contained too much information. The book is hard to navigate and is actually quite costly. The information in it is required if you are doing in depth inpatient billing, but for the littler guy, such as outpatient clinics, it is too much info and too difficult to decipher. We receive tons of questions from people who are trying to complete a UB04 form properly.
In order to complete the UB04 forms correctly for facility billing, it is very important to understand the differences in billing procedures between the CMS 1500 forms and the UB04 forms. Make sure your claims are paid correctly the first time they are submitted.
Finance
Malta – The Little Known Mediterranean Tax Haven Within the European Union
Malta is a little-known tax haven within the European Union. But before we talk about the tax advantages, a little background information…
As Europe’s most densely populated country, Malta is best known for tourism, offering a Mediterranean haven for sun-starved northern Europeans. It also boasts a fascinating history, as an island that has granted safe haven to everybody from pirates and crusaders to modern-day hospital orders. Malta is an English speaking country where cars drive on the left. It’s one of the newer members of the European Union, and its currency is the euro.
In terms of its offshore finance sector, Malta is not particularly attractive for offshore banking or corporations. Though it is free of currency controls, has a stable banking system and you can easily open accounts there in various currencies, you should not expect banking privacy in Malta.
Many tax exiles, however, are checking out Malta to see if they would like to call it home longer term. Like Europe’s mountain tax haven, the Principality of Andorra, Malta is a relatively affordable European base to retire to and set up official residence. You can probably afford to buy a pleasant house with a pool in Malta, even if you can’t afford a studio in Monaco! Unlike Andorra or Monaco, Malta is in the European Union. Also unlike Andorra, Malta does not have minimum stay requirements for official residents.
Although Malta is not tax free, you can effectively cap your tax at just €4,192 per year. Those who apply under the Residents Scheme Regulations, 2004 (the Maltese retiree program) and satisfy the few conditions stipulated will be provided with a certificate issued by the Commissioner of Inland Revenue (Malta). This certificate has a dual purpose: First, it acts as a Malta permanent residence permit issued in terms of Article 7 of the Immigration Act. Secondly, it confers on the individual a special Maltese tax status which entitles him/her to these considerable income tax benefits.
Residents with this status must pay a flat rate of 15% on your local Maltese income (including capital gains) and on his foreign income remitted to Malta. There is a minimum tax of €4,192. Foreign source income not remitted to Malta – in other words, your entire worldwide income whether it be earned, unearned, capital gains or whatever – is not taxable at all.
It gets better. Persons in possession of this type of Malta residence certificate can also claim double taxation relief in respect of tax paid outside Malta on any income remitted to Malta which is subject to tax in Malta. This applicability of this benefit is increasingly available giving the very wide network of double taxation treaties that Malta has now concluded.
Who is eligible?
Any non-Maltese citizen, no matter whether an EU citizen or not, may apply for the above-mentioned residence certificate by providing documentary evidence that he /she:
1. can bring into Malta an annual income of not less than €13,950 in his respect and a further €2,300 in respect of each dependent; and
2. has either an annual income of not less than €23,000 arising outside Malta or has in his possession a capital of not less than € 349,000
3. Will take up residence within one year of being approved.
Within one year of residence approval, the individual must purchase or rent a home in Malta. If the Malta accommodation is bought, it should cost at least €69,000 in the case of a flat, or at least €116,000 if it is a house. If the applicant decides to rent instead of buying, the rent paid must be at least € 4,150 per annum.
Overall, if you are considering changing your residency in order to free yourself from burdensome taxation, Malta is an interesting option to consider.
Finance
Great News, Business Credit Has No Impact on the Business Owner’s Personal Credit
When done properly, business credit is obtained without the SSN being supplied on the application.
This means there is no credit check from the business owner to get approved. This also means that anyone who has bad, even horrible personal credit can still be approved for business credit.
Reports to the business credit reporting agencies, not the consumer reporting agencies.
So as it has no adverse impact on the owner’s consumer credit because it’s not reported to consumer agencies.
This means utilizing the account, even over 30%, won’t have any adverse impact on the personal scores.
And there are no inquires on the personal credit when you apply for business credit as long as you don’t supply your SSN.
30% of your total consumer score is based on utilization, so if you use your personal cards for your business and if you use those cards you will lower your scores. Using more than 30% of your limit WILL result in a score decrease
So if your limit is $1,000, having a balance above $300 lowers your scores. This means 40% of your total score is damaged. With true business credit, 0% of your score is affected.
10% of your total consumer score is based on inquiries, so if you are using your personal credit to apply for business loans and credit, your scores will go down as a result of those inquiries.
Plus, those inquiries can remain on your for an extended period of time affecting your ability to borrow more money.
And some unsecured business lending sources won’t even lend you money if you have two inquiries or more on your personal credit reports within six months.
The credit doesn’t report to the consumer agencies, so neither inquiries nor utilization have any effect on your consumer scores.
How to Devalue Your Business
Anyone who has sold or bought a business will tell you of the importance.
All potential buyers can easily obtain extensive information about your business, just by obtaining your business credit report… that anyone who wants it can get.
This means they’ll quickly know details about your business including:
• Credit scores
• High credit limits
• Past payment performance
• Employees
• Revenues
And much more…
Now that you know how easy extensive credit and financial information is to get for a company, if you were a buyer wouldn’t you get it?
Based on what’s on your business credit report, would you want to buy your company?
Does your report reflect that your company is “established”, does it show that you pay your bills, do you look like a successful company from your report?
If you could choose from two companies to buy that were the same in every way except business credit, which one would you buy…
… The one with a very limited or no credit profile… or one with a credit profile that reflects good payment performance, and one with available credit.
Finance
Laptop Computers Review 2007
Laptop computer 1st reviews uk.
Acer Aspire 9303WSMi review :
Acer was also a part of the 2007 laptop review (3/06/2007).
It has a 17-inch screen. A dimension of 400 x 294 x 42mm and weight of 3.6kg, so it might be hard to carry it around. This chassis is used in about four various models of laptop pc and one of them has a bluetooth together with other extras.
But the main problem with this laptop pc, is the terrible battery life. The battery life can be kill in just one hour of continual use.
June 3, 2007
Toshiba F10-100, 2007 laptop review :
This laptop pc model has a weight of 3.8 kilograms and dimensions of 37.3 x 28.5 x 4.6 cm as width, depth and height.
It has a maximum capacity installed memory of up to 512 MB.
It has a screen size of 15.4″. And it also has a hard drive maximum storage capacity of up to 60 GB.
June 4, 2007
Acer Turion 5101AWLMI, 2007 laptop review :
It has dimensions of 35.8 x 26.9 x 3.4 cm as width, depth and height, and also the data speed transfer has been measured as up to 56 KB per second.
It has a RAM of potential storage of up to 512 KB. The screen size of the laptop pc is measured as 15.4″.
June 5, 2007
Toshiba M50-244, 2007 laptop review :
This laptop pc has a built-in memory size of 512 MB, a 40GB storage capacity of the hard disk. A display screen measured as 14 inch”. This laptop pc has a graphics memory capacity of 1280 MB.
It has a battery life of about 3.5 hours, which is a lithium ion battery. Dimensions are 242 x 343 x 38 mm as height, width and depth. It weighs just 2.25 kilograms, which makes it a light laptop pc.
June 5, 2007
Samsung Q40 laptop reviews 2007 :
This model of laptop computers has a memory capacity of up to 1024 MB.
Its video cards maximum storage is measured to be as 128 MB.
Samsung Q40 Laptop pc has a TFT screen, measured as 12.1″. The battery life is precisely measured as up to 3 hours, which proves better than some laptop computers.
Its dimensions are 28.8 x 19.8 x 2.6 cm as width, depth and height.
June 5, 2007
Packard Bell R1938, 2007 laptop review :
This model of laptop computers has a processor processing speed of 1.6 Ghz, internal memory of up to 1024MB. Also has up to 80GB hard disk storage, with a display screen of 15.4″, with dimensions of 30 x 335 x 250 mm as height, width and depth. It weighs just 2.8 kilograms, putting it in the list of the easy to carry laptop computers
