News
Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.
Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor’s advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.
Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.
Earlier this week, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus. It was the second time Becerra had come down with symptoms and tested positive.
___
News
Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 surge continues slow decline
Minnesota’s latest spike of coronavirus cases continues to slowly decline, but rates of new infections and hospitalizations remain above state health officials’ high-risk threshold.
The rate of new cases has trended downward, albeit slowly, for more than a month with the exception of a brief uptick at the beginning of June. That blip was likely caused by delays in reporting because of Memorial Day.
Nevertheless, the state’s seven-day average of more than 30 cases per 100,000 residents is three times the threshold the Minnesota Department of Health considers high-risk. That’s certainly an undercount because of the popularity of at-home tests, which are not reported to the state.
Health officials now consider wastewater data and hospitalization rates better measures of the current size of the outbreak. The prevalence of coronavirus genetic material in wastewater has slowly declined in recent weeks, according to data from the Metropolitan Council and the University of Minnesota.
Hospitalizations remain elevated, but are nowhere near as high as the last peak in January. There are 429 patients currently hospitalized including 31 in intensive care.
Eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the pandemic toll to 12,731. The current seven-day rolling average for newly reported deaths is roughly six per day.
Those whose deaths were reported Wednesday ranged in age from their late 50s to more than 100. Five lived in long-term care, two resided in private homes and one in a behavioral health facility.
Data from the health department and sewage systems across the state shows the omicron variant and its related strains of the coronavirus are now responsible for nearly all infections. Omicron is better at evading the protection provided by vaccines, although the shots still help prevent severe illness and death.
Protection wanes significantly five months after getting a shot and vaccine boosters are recommended for everyone who is eligible.
State data from the last 60 days shows people with boosters were four times less likely to be hospitalized and three times less likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are unvaccinated.
Minnesota has administered more than 10 million doses of vaccine including nearly 2.3 million boosters.
About 67 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have completed their initial series of vaccinations. Only 44 percent of Minnesotans are up-to-date on their recommended boosters.
News
After 27 years, TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit now ‘gone as long as she was alive’
Television news anchor Jodi Huisentruit was 27 when she disappeared 27 years ago on June 27, 1995.
On this June 27, friends, family and members of FindJodi.com, a website and podcast devoted to solving the case of her disappearance, will gather outside the TV station where she worked, KIMT-TV in Mason City, Iowa, to mark the anniversary.
“It’s a somber date,” said Scott Fuller, a FindJodi team member who works for KAUS-AM/FM in Austin, Minn. “Jodi has now been gone as long as she was alive.”
Personal photos of Huisentruit, a Long Prairie, Minn., native, will be on display at the event. Fuller said he hopes they “will bring some light to who Jodi was in life, and what she meant to those who knew and loved her.”
People also are asked to “Leave A Light On For Jodi” by leaving a porch light on or lighting a candle in her memory during the weekend of June 24-26 and posting photos on social media using the #LightsForJodi hashtag.
“We hope this #LightsForJodi campaign gives everyone a chance to express their concern and remembrances,” Fuller said.
For more information, go to findjodi.com.
News
Lime scooters roll out next-generation model in St. Paul
Lime, the scooter-sharing network, returned to the streets of St. Paul on Wednesday with its latest model — the Gen4 electric scooter.
Among its innovations, Gen4 comes equipped with swept-back handlebars reminiscent of bike handles, dual handbrakes, a lowered baseboard, enhanced suspension, larger wheels, a swappable battery and a two-sided kickstand to prevent tipping (and street clutter). The Santa Monica, Calif.-based micro-mobility company touted the new scooter in media materials as the “smoothest and most environmentally-friendly shared scooter ride available.”
The company’s “Equity Zone Pricing” offers 30 percent off all rides in Frogtown, Payne-Phalen, the North End, Dayton’s Bluff and the West Side. This is the fifth year that Lime — which operates in 175 cities across five continents — will roll through St. Paul.
In May, the St. Paul City Council approved a one-year agreement with Lime that offers the company the opportunity to renew the seasonal contract for up to four additional years.
Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms
Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 surge continues slow decline
After 27 years, TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit now ‘gone as long as she was alive’
Top 10 Ugly Musicians & Beautiful Women
Crypto Market Is More Fearful Than On Black Thursday
9 Common Causes of Construction Accidents
Beginner’s Guide to Online Casino Gambling
Lime scooters roll out next-generation model in St. Paul
Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt
Choosing the Best Mesothelioma Treatment Option For You
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022