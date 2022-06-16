News
FDA advisers endorse 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5
By LINDSEY TANNER and MIKE STOBBE
The first COVID-19 shots for U.S. infants, toddlers and preschoolers moved a step closer Wednesday.
The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids.
The outside experts voted unanimously that the benefits of the shots outweigh any risks for children under 5 — that’s roughly 18 million youngsters. They are the last age group in the U.S. without access to COVID-19 vaccines and many parents have been anxious to protect their little children.
If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.
“This is a long-awaited vaccine,” said one panel member, Dr. Jay Portnoy of Children’s Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. “There are so many parents who are absolutely desperate to get this vaccine and I think we owe it to them to give them a choice to have the vaccine if they want to.”
Dr. Peter Marks, FDA’s vaccine chief, opened the meeting with data showing a “quite troubling surge’ in young children’s hospitalizations during the omicron wave, and noted 442 children under 4 have died during the pandemic. That’s far fewer than adult deaths, but should not be dismissed in considering the need for vaccinating the youngest kids, he said.
“Each child that’s lost essentially fractures a family,’ Marks said.
While endorsing the vaccines, some panel members said they believe chances are minimal for severe illness and death in young children.
“Risks from vaccination are very low, but so are risks from COVID-19 for the youngest kids,” said Dr. Cody Meissner of Tufts University.
FDA reviewers said both brands appear to be safe and effective for children as young as 6 months old in analyses posted ahead of the all-day meeting. Side effects, including fever and fatigue, were generally minor in both, and less common than seen in adults.
The two vaccines use the same technology but there are differences. In a call with reporters earlier this week, vaccine experts noted that the shots haven’t been tested against each other, so there’s no way to tell parents if one is superior.
“You can’t compare the vaccines directly,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief.
If the FDA agrees with its advisers and authorizes the shots, there’s one more step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide on a formal recommendation after its own advisers vote on Saturday. If the CDC signs off, shots could be available as soon as Monday or Tuesday at doctor’s offices, hospitals and pharmacies.
Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months through 4 years; Moderna’s vaccine is for 6 months through 5 years.
Moderna’s shots are one-quarter the dose of the company’s adult shots. Two doses appeared strong enough to prevent severe illness but only about 40% to 50% effective at preventing milder infections. Moderna added a booster to its tests and expects to eventually offer one.
Pfizer’s shots are just one-tenth its adult dose. Pfizer and partner BioNTech found that two shots didn’t provide enough protection in testing, so a third was added during the omicron wave.
Pfizer’s submitted data found no safety concerns and suggested that three shots were 80% effective in preventing symptomatic coronavirus infections. But that was based on just 10 COVID-19 cases; the calculation could change as more cases occur in the company’s ongoing studies.
Several advisers, noting that protection is low after two Pfizer doses, worried that some parents might end up skipping the third shot, or mistakenly thinking their kids are better protected between shots, leaving them vulnerable.
Educating parents must be done “very very carefully so that they are not misled about what the vaccines actually provide,’ said Dr. Archana Chatterjee of Rosalind Franklin University.
The same FDA panel on Tuesday backed Moderna’s half-sized shots for ages 6 to 11 and full-sized doses for teens. If authorized by the FDA, it would be the second option for those age groups. Currently Pfizer vaccine is their only choice.
The nation’s vaccination campaign started in December 2020 with the rollout of adult vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, with health care workers and nursing home residents first in line. Teens and school-age children were added last year.
Moderna said in April that it is also seeking regulatory approval outside the U.S. for its little kid shots. According to the World Health Organization, 12 countries already vaccinate kids under 5, with other brands.
In the U.S., it remains uncertain how many parents want their youngest vaccinated. By some estimates, three-quarters of all children have already been infected. And only about 29% of children aged 5 to 11 have been vaccinated since Pfizer’s shots opened to them last November, a rate far lower than public health authorities consider ideal.
Dr. Nimmi Rajagopal, a family medicine physician at Cook County Health in Chicago, said she’s been preparing parents for months.
“We have some that are hesitant, and some that are just raring to go,’ she said.
___
Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Yoán Moncada has a career-high 5 hits as the Chicago White Sox rout the Detroit Tigers 13-0 for a series sweep
Yoán Moncada raised his arms as he walked through the Chicago White Sox dugout.
Teammates gathered around him and greeted him with high-fives and pats on the backs.
Moncada had just circled the bases after hitting a three-run homer in the first inning Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers. It was his first home run since May 14 against the New York Yankees.
“It feels good to have that kind of support,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “They celebrated that homer like it was my first career homer. It was good.”
Moncada set the tone Wednesday in a 13-0 Sox victory in front of 20,726 at Comerica Park. The third baseman had a career-high five hits, drove in five and scored twice.
“A day like today is good for your mind, your confidence,” said Moncada, who’s average went from .141 to .181. “Sometimes when you’re in a bad stretch you can get a little down, but a day like today helps to reinforce that confidence and to feel good. It was definitely a good day to feel good.”
Moncada went 5-for-6 with the homer in the first, a single in the fourth, a double in the sixth and RBI singles in the eighth and ninth.
“He showed today the stroke of a .300 hitter,” manager Tony La Russa said. “The ball inside, he turned on it. He’s really got a beautiful stroke.”
Shortstop Danny Mendick hit a solo homer in the fourth and catcher Seby Zavala had a two-run homer an inning later as the Sox completed a three-game sweep. They set season highs for runs and hits (22), and everyone in the starting lineup had at least one hit.
“The boys came to work today,” La Russa said. “Very difficult for both sides (with weather conditions at 94 degrees for first pitch), but the boys came to work.”
The Sox produced with two outs throughout the series. They had four two-out RBIs in Monday’s 9-5 win and three two-out RBIs in Tuesday’s 5-1 victory.
That trend continued with six Wednesday, starting with Moncada’s three-run homer. He drove in another run with two outs in the ninth. Josh Harrison, who went 3-for-5, had a two-out RBI single as part of a two-run third inning. José Abreu, who went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs, had a two-out RBI single during a two-run fourth.
The Sox led 11-0 after six innings. The Tigers used position players Harold Castro (seventh), Kody Clemens (eighth) and Tucker Barnhart (ninth) to pitch the final three innings.
Wednesday also marked pitcher Vince Velasquez’s return from the injured list. The right-hander allowed one hit and struck out three in 2⅔ innings.
Velasquez had been on the injured list since May 31 with a strained left groin. In Wednesday’s corresponding move, the Sox placed right-hander Kyle Crick on the 15-day IL — retroactive to Tuesday — with right elbow inflammation.
“Just checking off all the boxes,” Velasquez said. “Seemed like a lot of stuff really didn’t leave from the last appearance (May 24 against) Boston. I tried to make sure that everything is as crisp as possible so when it is time to get whatever role I need to be in, just stay sharp and stay ready at all costs.
“I’m thrilled with the results of today’s performance.”
Davis Martin followed Velasquez’s start, allowing three hits and striking out three in 5⅓ innings.
“He’s a cool customer,” La Russa said of Martin, who earned the first win of his big-league career.
Said Martin: “(Velasquez) started off really strong, he was dominant from the start. For me watching from the bullpen, taking away a lot of the stuff that he was doing so I could just jump right in and follow what he was doing because his plan was working, his stuff was working, so just trying to pick up from where he left off because he set the tone so high.
“The fastball location helped set the tone for everything else. Fastball in there early and let the offspeed play down. Seby did a great job calling the game.”
The Sox climbed back to one game under .500 at 30-31. They are off Thursday before beginning a weekend series against the Astros on Friday in Houston. It will be the first meeting between the teams since last year’s American League Division Series, which the Astros won in four games.
“If we were playing any team that’s as good as Houston is this weekend, it would be huge for us because we’re within yelling distance of getting to where we’re a winning club, not a losing club,” La Russa said. “The fact that it’s Houston, they’re playing really well.”
The Astros are in first in the AL West at 39-24.
“Whoever we’re playing is an opportunity for us to be a winning club,” La Russa said. “The fact that it’s one of the best clubs in both leagues, you understand the challenge that it’s going to be. So get ready.”
()
Sonny Gray turns in scoreless start, Twins break out late for 5-0 win over Mariners
SEATTLE — Sonny Gray missed more than two weeks with a pectoral strain, but you wouldn’t have known it by the way he pitched on Wednesday.
The Twins starter picked up right where he left off, twirling five scoreless innings in the Twins’ eventual 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park.
Gray cruised through his five innings on 65 pitches, working around a leadoff double coupled with an error to put a runner on third with no outs in the third inning. In the end, he took a no-decision as Mariners starter Marco Gonzales matched him with zeroes for most of the day.
It was Gray’s catcher, Ryan Jeffers, who finally broke through in a scoreless game to put the Twins on top for good. With two outs in the seventh, Jeffers smoked a ball at 110.2 miles per hour, settling for a long single that hit off the wall in left-center and brought home Gary Sánchez.
It was the second hit of the game for Jeffers, who also walked and scored in the ninth on a Gilberto Celestino groundout, marking his first multi-hit game in nearly a month. Prior to Wednesday’s game, Jeffers was hitting .083 in the month of June.
The Twins doubled their lead in the eighth when Carlos Correa’s double brought home Celestino and doubled it again later in the inning when Luis Arraez capped a seven-pitch at-bat with a single that brought home a pair of runs to break open the game.
Nonprofit Mapping Prejudice unveils data regarding racial covenants in Ramsey County
Racial covenants to restrict ownership and occupancy of property formally ended in 1968 with the Fair Housing Act. But a local nonprofit has researched those in Ramsey County through legal documents and mapped their use.
Mapping Prejudice identifies and maps covenants to expose the history of structural racism. They started in 2016 by mapping Hennepin County, and the resulting was the first-ever comprehensive visualization of racial covenants for an American community.
In 2019, their work expanded to include Ramsey County as well. Partnering with St. Catherine University’s organization Welcoming the Dear Neighbor? — Mapping Prejudice unveiled the map of Ramsey County to the public Wednesday evening at St. Catherine University.
“We want to be really clear that this is the beginning and not the end of this work,” Mapping Prejudice Project Director Kirsten Delegard said. “Part of what we’re hoping to do through this event is to … hand the baton to people in the community who we are very much hoping will share stories, share expertise, share insights, share action steps not only with our team, but also with the community at large.”
The data is public, so homeowners can see if their houses once used racial covenants. In fact, this will be news to many.
“For the most part, none of these homeowners will probably have known about these deeds before (the event),” said Mapping Prejudice’s Technical and Data Lead Michael Corey.
THE COVENANTS
What are the covenants? Embedded within hundreds of public housing deeds found in Ramsey County since the early 1900s are some of the following phrases:
“No person or persons, except those of the white race of the pure blood, may acquire, own, rent or occupy the whole or any part or parcel of said premises.”
“The premises being conveyed shall not at any time be conveyed, mortgaged or leased to any person or persons of Chinese, Japanese, Moorish, Turkish, Negro, Mongolian or African blood or descent.”
“This property shall never be deeded to or occupied by a colored person and if so deeded or occupied, it shall revert to the said parties of the first part.”
1.2 MILLION DEEDS
To sift through the data and create a map, a software program looked through more than 1.2 million deeds and flagged ones that included language of racial covenants. Then volunteers looked through each deed to confirm that it included a such language.
From the data, clear differences can be seen between the Hennepin and Ramsey counties. However, this was expected. According to Corey, the two counties are pretty different in regards to geography, population size and the amount of first-ring suburbs.
Within Hennepin county, covenants seemingly created a wall between the city of Minneapolis and its first-ring suburbs, to keep white people separate. On the other hand, Ramsey county’s covenants show up in small pockets of high concentration.
There is a high number in the Como Park area near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. There is also a high number of found near St. Catherine’s campus.
“We think that this does partially have to do with the fact that this is when this part of town is developing,” Corey said. “These areas (were platted) in the 1920s when the covenants (were) at their peak.”
A large number of covenants also were found along the edges of various lakes within the county. Covenants likely would have been seen as an incentive to have whites settle along the lakesides.
GAPS IN DATA
Ramsey County’s covenants create a sort of patchwork pattern in many areas, but Corey believes that this is due to the data set not being complete. Many of the deeds were not readable, so it is unclear whether or not they include covenants. Mapping Prejudice knows there are gaps in the data, and they want to create as comprehensive of a map as possible.
From looking at Mapping Prejudice’s data in conjunction with demographic data from this time period, Economics Professor Kristine West realized that the share of U.S. Census enumeration districts that were entirely made up of whites increased by 10 to 15 percent each decade.
“Segregation was bad and got worse,” West said. “And it was policies like the covenants that did that work of claiming white spaces.”
And with segregation, differences in socioeconomic position changed as well.
“The upward mobility results really show an increase in upward mobility for white children, but not for Black children and so a widening opportunity gap,” West said. “We see covenants correlated with opportunity gaps that are linked back to neighborhoods.”
COVENANT LANGUAGE CAN STILL BE FOUND ON PROPERTY TITLES
On Tuesday, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners voted to join the Just Deeds coalition in an effort to highlight the importance of discharging and releasing historical racial covenants on property records.
Although these covenants are not enforced, they sometimes still remain. Just Deeds provides free legal and title services to help property owners find racial covenants and discharge them from their property titles. The board of commissioners also approved an action to exempt residents from paying a filing fee in order to discharge a restrictive covenant.
The mapping of this data will allow Ramsey county to uncover its history of structural racism and better understand its demographics. Homeowners will be able to use the interactive map to see how their house fits into history.
Mapping Prejudice believes the local communities within the county will help give explanation to the configuration of the data.
There are a number of organizations across the country who are doing similar work to Mapping Prejudice; however, Mapping Prejudice has created tools that make the process streamlined if the deeds are already digitized, and they hope to share these tools with other organizations.
Mapping Prejudice already has the deeds from Anoka and Washington counties, and they hope to expand to the entire metro area in the future.
