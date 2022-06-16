Fidelity Declares Bitcoin as Oversold and Undervalued

Fidelity approximately holds crypto assets worth $4.5 trillion.
The fall of every coin in the market has gone 50% below their ATH.
Jurrien Timmer, Director of Fidelity Investments, shows concern about the fact of bitcoin being oversold. Fidelity is one of the giant investors in the cryptomarket with a $4.5 trillion hold. Timmer portrayed his thoughts in the tweet with concerned charts and data.
Another way to highlight this is by overlaying Bitcoin’s non-zero addresses against its price. Price is now below the network curve. /2 pic.twitter.com/OVvm9NrBbY
Timmer fears as the Dormancy flow chart by glassnode has gone below the limit set after 2011. The chart signifies the BTC ranges below the S-curve demand model and as per Timmer that is proof of how much it is being oversold technically.
BTC and Crypto Giants
Many crypto experts look into this ‘crypto-winter’ to be not worse than the previous decade once. As the price value of the crypto has only reached the 2020 limit. The current price of bitcoin is $21,970.61 and the current market cap is around $418 billion.
Dennis Porter, a famous bitcoin advocate, promotes BTC to be a crypto oasis. Since every other coin has fallen 70% below its ATH but BTC is confronting to maintain the present stand.
Lark Devis, another popular crypto personality, purchased BTC yesterday stating, that no matter what he has belief in BTC. He declared that he will forever be the bull in the crypto market and BTC will rebirth from its ashes like a phoenix.
Hodlers are very well confident too, one among the huge hodler is Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy. The firm has a history of holding 129k BTC as of now, and they say they will continue to buy too.
The upgrade will add two new opcodes MODMUL and MODPOW.
No new tokens issued in the upgrade.
Today, Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has announced its support for Neo (NEO) N3 network upgrade and hard fork. The process is set to begin on June 19 and the NEO deposits and withdrawals will be halted about 11:00 (UTC) on the same day.
N3 Network Upgrade
The Neo N3 network upgrade and hard fork will begin on the Neo N3 block height of 1,730,000. NEO trading activity will not be affected by network upgrades. Binance will handle all technical requirements for all the Binance users who hold NEO in their accounts.
There will be no new tokens issued as a result of the Neo (NEO) N3 network upgrade and hard fork. Binance will resume NEO deposits and withdrawals after they establish a stable network.
The upgrade will add two new operation codes (opcodes) that are MODMUL and MODPOW and the runtime will be improved. users can create MultisigAccount, reasonable price for system, Storage key optimization and deserialization will be upgraded.
Also Binance supporting Firo (FIRO) Network Upgrades. The upgrade will reduce block time from 5 to 2.5 minutes, there is no change to the inflation rate or maximum supply. A community fund is intended to be included in the distribution of FIRO block rewards.
According to CoinMarketCap Neo (NEO) traded at $9.53 USD with a trading volume of $132,545,020 USD and market cap of $672,050,584 USD. Neo is up 3.38% in the last 24 hours.
Many people believe that Web 3.0 and blockchain technology will be a revolutionary force that will change our lives forever. Technology has already made substantial advancements in various fields, including financial products and entertainment.
Online gaming, in particular, has had a massive impact with digital assets being incorporated into traditional gaming. This market segment has established itself as GameFi and its popularity has spawned the rise of Web 3.0 gaming guilds.
Guilds are not a new concept and have existed for decades. They are, at their core, groups of players who work together to obtain higher rewards by playing games in teams or sharing resources. Guilds offer a collaborative experience enjoyed by millions around the world via various online gaming communities. As the GameFi industry grows, guilds are creating remarkable value for their members and the industry as a whole.
Introducing the Newest Addition to Blockchain Gaming
Method MetaGuild is a blockchain gaming guild and a joint venture between Everyrealm and Scott McMillan from Method. Everyrealm is a well-known developer and investor in the metaverse real estate ecosystem while Method is one of the largest multiplayer online role-playing game (MMO and RPG) esports organisations. Using its following, Method aims to build a global community where gamers, creators, and players can maximise opportunities for growth while shaping a future where everyone in the metaverse is rewarded for their contributions. It aims to achieve this by focussing on providing education and competitive opportunities as well as providing a platform for members to create and collaborate with each other.
While gaming guilds, like MMG, are not new, their presence has the potential to help blockchain games achieve greater adoption. Guilds provide all gamers with a way to feel rewarded and connected to other gamers. They can create more engaging experiences by interacting with other players than they might be playing alone.
Guilds also allow enthusiasts to create opportunities from their gaming skills, which have previously been limited to professional gamers and esports. As a result, this might be a significant step forward for the entire ecosystem, as it offers rewards that were exclusive to a niche community in the industry.
What does this signify for gaming in the future?
Guilds will also benefit the blockchain gaming ecosystem by increasing player numbers and strengthening the social aspects of gaming. Furthermore, with more tools and resources at their disposal, both creators and players will be able to spend more time doing what they love: playing or creating video games.
Increased player numbers will make it more likely for bigger and better games to be developed, which will in turn attract more players, who can also be rewarded for playing these games in addition to having fun. This virtuous cycle will help blockchain gaming as well as various gamers, creators, and contributors grow which then leads to better graphics and storylines, and thus leads to more players.
Guilds will play a key role in the future of gaming and serve an integral role in GameFi as a whole. In the coming years, guilds will be at the centre of the Web 3.0 revolution of the gaming industry.
So far on June 10, the entire crypto market is once again in the red, with the crypto market cap falling to $1.1 trillion. The Fear and Greed index of the cryptos has now entered high fear area by marking ETH’s downfall of 12.71% and ADA is down 10.40% over the last 24 hours, while Bitcoin‘s price has plummeted to $20,250, down by 9.56%, most likely as a result of the previous trading day’s interest rate rise. Prices are expected to fall significantly in the coming month, eventually draining significant amounts. However, several factors suggest that now is the best time to buy the dip.
Reasons For Further Losses of Risky Assets
The Consumer Price Index increased by 8.6% year on year in May, compared to 8.3% in April, according to the Department of Labor. The market had predicted an 8.1% reading. In the United States, inflationary pressures have driven the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates more swiftly, signaling additional losses for risky assets.
Bitcoin’s price plummeted below $21,000, with the possibility of more declines，most likely as a result of the previous trading day’s interest rate hike.
Extreme Fear and Greed of Bitcoin
Market volatility has put the crypto market and retail investors on edge when it comes to predicting the future price of the flagship digital asset. The analyst criticizes its current price, which is 69.78% less than the previous year’s all-time high of $67,000.
Furthermore, the BTC’s recent decline has broken the market with a than $1.5 trillion loss, and there are still concerns on this digital asset of another crypto winter comparable to that of 2018.
With this, the fear and greed around bitcoin have reached an all-time high following the stunning fall of the crypto market.
The Greed Index Reflects That the Market Should be “Hot”
Warren Buffett once said, ‘Be greedy when you are fearful’. When analyzing the current sentiment of the Bitcoin market, 0-100 is often used to indicate fear and greed sentiment. Zero means “extreme fear,” while 100 means “extreme greed.” When investors become “too greedy”, it means that the market will adjust, and when the index points to “extreme fear”, it illustrates that investors are too worried, but it also indicates that it is a good opportunity to buy bitcoin. Smart investors can accurately identify market signals and seize every investment opportunity. This big drop may also bring comparable opportunities.
The Best Time to Bottom out Bitcoin
Since reaching the all-time high of $69,000 on November 10 last year, BTC has fallen to around $20,250, falling by 69.78%. In other words, if you bought a Bitcoin spot at $69,000, your assets have shrunk by 69.78%. Even if Bitcoin revives next, it will be difficult to make gains in the short term.
However, there are still some traders who earn more than 1000% return in such an extreme market. They are using one of the most popular investment methods at present: Futures Trading with 100x Leverage.
The traditional spot can only buy up and wait for the rise to make a profit. With 100 times leveraged futures trading, you can either buy up (go long) or sell down (go short), which means that you can take profits whether the market rises or falls. What’s more, you have 100 times leverage to magnify your profits.
How does 100x Leverage Works?
With 100x leverage applied, traders can use 1 BTC to open a position of 100 BTC by going long (predicting BTC price will be up) or going short (predicting BTC price will be down). If we use 1 BTC to open a long contract at the price of $20,000 and close it when Bitcoin is trading at $22,500, our profit will be ($22,500 – $20,000) * 100 BTC / $22,500 = 11.11BTC, making the ROI of 1111%.
Recommended 100X Leverage Trading Platform
Bexplus is a leading crypto derivatives trading platform offering 100x leverage futures trading on various trading pairs: BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE, XRP, etc. Bexplus doesn’t require KYC and is popular among over one million traders from over 200 countries/regions. In addition, it is safe for being accredited by U.S. FinCEN MSB (Money Services Business).
Other Notable Features of Bexplus:
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.