Fidelity Declares Bitcoin as Oversold and Undervalued

Many people believe that Web 3.0 and blockchain technology will be a revolutionary force that will change our lives forever. Technology has already made substantial advancements in various fields, including financial products and entertainment.

Online gaming, in particular, has had a massive impact with digital assets being incorporated into traditional gaming. This market segment has established itself as GameFi and its popularity has spawned the rise of Web 3.0 gaming guilds.

Guilds are not a new concept and have existed for decades. They are, at their core, groups of players who work together to obtain higher rewards by playing games in teams or sharing resources. Guilds offer a collaborative experience enjoyed by millions around the world via various online gaming communities. As the GameFi industry grows, guilds are creating remarkable value for their members and the industry as a whole.

Introducing the Newest Addition to Blockchain Gaming

Method MetaGuild is a blockchain gaming guild and a joint venture between Everyrealm and Scott McMillan from Method. Everyrealm is a well-known developer and investor in the metaverse real estate ecosystem while Method is one of the largest multiplayer online role-playing game (MMO and RPG) esports organisations. Using its following, Method aims to build a global community where gamers, creators, and players can maximise opportunities for growth while shaping a future where everyone in the metaverse is rewarded for their contributions. It aims to achieve this by focussing on providing education and competitive opportunities as well as providing a platform for members to create and collaborate with each other.

While gaming guilds, like MMG, are not new, their presence has the potential to help blockchain games achieve greater adoption. Guilds provide all gamers with a way to feel rewarded and connected to other gamers. They can create more engaging experiences by interacting with other players than they might be playing alone.

Guilds also allow enthusiasts to create opportunities from their gaming skills, which have previously been limited to professional gamers and esports. As a result, this might be a significant step forward for the entire ecosystem, as it offers rewards that were exclusive to a niche community in the industry.

What does this signify for gaming in the future?

Guilds will also benefit the blockchain gaming ecosystem by increasing player numbers and strengthening the social aspects of gaming. Furthermore, with more tools and resources at their disposal, both creators and players will be able to spend more time doing what they love: playing or creating video games.

Increased player numbers will make it more likely for bigger and better games to be developed, which will in turn attract more players, who can also be rewarded for playing these games in addition to having fun. This virtuous cycle will help blockchain gaming as well as various gamers, creators, and contributors grow which then leads to better graphics and storylines, and thus leads to more players.

Guilds will play a key role in the future of gaming and serve an integral role in GameFi as a whole. In the coming years, guilds will be at the centre of the Web 3.0 revolution of the gaming industry.