News
Final toll of Heat’s Kyle Lowry trade comes due in next week’s NBA draft, when Heat won’t take the second
For months, the Miami Heat had braced for the worst, as the NBA considered penalties for what the league perceived as jumping the gun during last summer’s free-agency pursuit of guard Kyle Lowry.
Then, on Dec. 1, the sanction was revealed, “next available second-round draft pick be forfeited.”
A collective yawn followed at FTX Arena. OK, perhaps hyperbole, but for years second-round picks seemingly have been valued by the Heat front office along the lines of investors this year in MiamiCoin.
“Of course it’s disappointing to lose an asset,” said Adam Simon, the Heat’s vice president of basketball operations. “And that’s what it is. You can acquire a player on the night of the draft, and then have him under contact, versus waiting on players that don’t get drafted and then hoping that you can talk the agent into delivering them to you. So certainly having a pick, a late pick, it helps.”
So no second-round pick for the Heat at next week’s NBA draft at Barclays Center, just as the Heat did not have a second-round pick last year or in 2020 or 2018 or ‘17 or ‘16.
In fact, over the past eight drafts, the only second-rounders the Heat emerged with from the draft were Josh Richardson in 2015 and KZ Okpala in 2019. Richardson was turned into a trade chip for Jimmy Butler in the 2019 offseason. Okpala was unloaded on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a salary dump at this past February’s NBA trading deadline.
Considering there had been concern of the Heat being docked a first-rounder over the timing elements in the recruiting of Lowry, the exhale likely was tangible on Dec. 1, even if it will silence the Heat during the later hours of next Thursday’s draft.
As it is, the NBA had to hunt down a second-rounder in order to penalize the Heat. The forfeited pick actually was one acquired from the Denver Nuggets at the 2019 draft in exchange for the rights to Bol Bol. It would have fallen at No. 55.
Otherwise, it largely has been “take my second rounder, please,” from Pat Riley and the Heat front office.
The Heat’s own 2022 second-round pick, No. 56, is held by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
From there, the Heat’s 2023 second-rounder will go to the Thunder, Boston Celtics or Indiana Pacers; the Heat’s 2024 second-round is due to the Atlanta Hawks or New York Knicks; the 2025 second-rounder to the Pacers or Brooklyn Nets; with 2026 to the Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs or Pacers; and 2027 to the Thunder or Spurs.
Allow that to marinate: nine teams have ties to the Heat’s second-round picks over the next six drafts . . . and none of them are the Heat.
Because the Bucks also were docked a 2022 second-round pick (because of their 2020 shady free-agency maneuvering for Bogdan Bogdanovic), this year’s NBA draft will feature only 58 selections, with 28 in the second round.
So after years of chasing after No. 61 (the player perceived as best among those not drafted), teams this year will have their eyes on No. 59 among undrafted free agents.
While the Heat have the option of buying their way into the second round, with $5.8 million available to spend on such a selection, more than enough for such a move, the Heat over the last decade arguably have a history of doing more with undrafted prospects than second-round selections, when, even just among those on the current roster. considering the career arcs of Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent.
“We’ve made due without having ‘em,” Simon said, “and we try to do our best to find the right guys that we think we can develop even if they’re not drafted.”
So, ultimately the cost of acquiring Lowry in August was Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic going to the Toronto Raptors, and a second-round pick going to the NBA.
“Control what you can control,” Simon said, “and not worry about what you can’t.”
()
News
30 Latest Bollywood Songs List 2022 – New Hindi Songs
With so many Bollywood films coming out each year, it’s easy to keep up with the latest Bollywood songs even if that means remixing some old Bollywood music. You can’t deny them as party people grooving to their beats, whether you like them or not.
If you want to add some new Bollywood songs to your playlist or simply enjoy Bollywood in general, you’ll enjoy our selection of the best new Hindi music Bollywood offers!
Here is a list of the 30 latest Bollywood songs that have taken over the heart of the nation,
1. Udd Ja Parindey
This song is from the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, starred album Radhe Shyam. Mithoon composed this song, which was produced by T-Series. Enjoy the fascinating story told in this song, which is set in a snowy landscape with mountains in the background.
2. Kusu Kusu
Kusu Kusu is a brand new Bollywood dance routine from the film Satyameva Jayate 2. John Abraham plays two characters in this film, one as a police officer and the other as a politician. Nora Fatehi is featured here, and she is crushing this song with her incredible dances.
3. Soch Liya
This song should be in your playlist if you’re looking for the most recent Arijit Singh song. This romantic new bollywood song, composed by Mithoon, is part of the Radhe Shyam series, which is produced by T-series. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde star in the upcoming film Radhe Shyam.
4. Humsafar
With Humsafar, the main track from Aakhiri Mulaqaat, a melodious series, take a deep dive into this music of adoration and detest! Suyyash Rai sings Humsafar, which was directed by Lakshay and Siddharth Singh, and stars Smriti Kalra and Harshad Chopda. Take a look at the couple’s heartbreaking journey.
5. Dus Bahane
Do you recall the 2011 film Dus Bahane’s original rendition of Dus Bahane? This new Hindi song, 2.0, is a remake of the original, which starred Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan. This rendition, like the original, includes a hook step that you will become addicted to.
6. Genda Phool
This distinctive, contemporary song is from Badboyshah aka Badshah’s latest album, and Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen dancing and singing to this Durga Puja-inspired tune. This popular Bollywood song is unlike anything else Badshah has to offer, which is why we can’t stop listening to it on repeat.
7. Mehrama
This is a beautiful song from the Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan film Love Aaj Kal, composed by the highly great Pritam and sung by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra.
8. Channa Ve
This is from Vicky Kaushal’s horror film Bhoot, in which he plays our favourite chocolate guy. It’s a fun tune to listen to and dance to. Not only are Akhil Sachdeva’s words lovely, but the video is also a visual pleasure.
9. Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru
Tanishk Bagchi has replicated this scene from Ayushmaan Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Romy sings the Bollywood song, which is currently trendy. Yo Yo Honey Singh composed the original melody, and the video features J star and Honey Singh personally.
10. Haan Main Galat
Twist, a popular Hindi song from the old film of the same name starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, is being reprised here. As much as we adore the original version of the song, the new Twist is a popular Bollywood song with a catchy hook dance.
11. I Am A Disco Dancer 2.0
You might enjoy this popular Bollywood Hindi song if you want to see a rock-hard Tiger Shroff just grooving and embracing the disco motions to the beats. Although the picturization in this one is lovely, with a reference to the original melodies, old is gold, as they say.
12. Ole Ole
The new Ole Ole 2.0 is sure to get you moving. Why? We’re sure it brings back so many memories of the actual song from 1994, which also starred Saif Ali Khan. It’s a terrific idea to incorporate your new Hindi tunes.
13. Do You Love Me
The relaxing beats of this appealing, controversial tune may get even the most sedentary folks up and dance. This peppy track will not disappoint if you enjoy shaking your booty.
14. Sip Sip
This is from the film Street Dancer 3D, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. It features Varun Dhawan and Sonam Bajwa and is a remix of Jasmine Sandlas’ 2018 song Sip Sip. That was a great hit Bollywood Hindi song, and so is this.
15. Sauda Khara Khara
Sauda Khara Khara was released by the multi-starrer movie Good Newwz, which followed the trend of reproducing 90s-old treasures for the film. It’s a re-enactment of Sukhbir’s blockbuster song. The song stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir Singh, and Kiara Advani and is one of the film’s most popular new Bollywood songs.
16. Mummy Nu Pasand
It appears that remixes are the rage these days. This is a remix of the Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma’s song. Jaani wrote the lyrics, while Tanishk Bagchi recreated the new Hindi song. If you liked the first one, we’re confident you’ll enjoy the new one as well.
17. Dheeme Dheeme
This song from the Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday film Pati, Patni Aur Woh is produced by Tanishk Bagchi and performed by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The song contains a great hook step and upbeat sounds.
18. Chandigarh Mein
The complete star cast of the film — Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani – are included in this latest Bollywood song. The ladies appear to be too hot to handle, and we’re sure you’ll enjoy it.
19. Aari Aari
The chart-topper is a remake of Bombay Rockers’ original smash Aari Aari Rock. By inserting a groove string of upbeats, the creators of this Hindi Bollywood song have continued to hold the soul of the original song. This upbeat dancing number will undoubtedly bring back many memories.
20. Naah Goriye
We’re sure you’re all familiar with Harrdy Sandhu’s song Naah Goriye, which featured him and Nora Fatehi. The new rendition, which stars Harrdy, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sonam Bajwa, is just as fantastic as the original.
21. Humraah
This calm, romantic tune is ideal for listening to when you’re missing your sweetheart during the night, or even better, dedicate this deep beautiful Hindi song to them and brighten their day!
22. Angreji Beat
Honey Singh’s original is already a huge hit, and this Bollywood song version is no less thrilling. The song is enticing and practically compels you to dance, and you can’t help but try a few moves out.
23. Nok Jhok
While we all enjoyed the powerful title tune from Chhapaak, Nok Jhok is a lovely melody that deserves to be heard.
24. Dil Ne Kaha
This is a sweet song from Kangana Ranaut’s new film Panga. This latest Bollywood song, created by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy and written by Javed Akhtar, is brilliantly performed by Jassie Gill and Asees Kaur.
25. Crazy Lagdi
This song from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty’s Motichoor Chaknachoor is extremely sweet, including the principal actors’ nok jhok.
26. Tu Hi Yaar Mera
Tu Hi Yaar Mera, a lovey-dovey song starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, is another one we’re sure you’ll enjoy.
27. Tum Hi Aana
Even though the romantic action film starring Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria did not do well at the box office, this new Bollywood Hindi song has been at the top of the charts since its release. If you haven’t heard it yet, you should do so.
28. Zindagi
This wonderful Bollywood song from Bala will inspire you to live each day to the fullest. Trust us when we say this is a song you can listen to on repeat.
29. Khadke Glassy
Do you want to dance all night? This new Bollywood song, which is a replica of a popular Punjabi song of the same name, is perfect for you. Strap it on and let your feet shake themselves onto the dance floor.
30. Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi
Divya Khosla, an actress and filmmaker, dances to Neha Kakkar’s song in this new Hindi single. This song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, is one of the most popular Hindi songs in the Bollywood industry right now, and it’s a terrific addition to your latest Hindi playlist.
The post 30 Latest Bollywood Songs List 2022 – New Hindi Songs appeared first on MEWS.
News
Police: Motorcyclist and pedestrian die in collision in St. Paul
A motorcyclist collided with a pedestrian in St. Paul on Wednesday night and both men died, according to police.
A 911 caller reported the crash near the Mississippi River in Dayton’s Bluff about 10:10 p.m. Officers responded to Warner Road, about a half-mile east of the U.S. 52 bridge. Paramedics pronounced the men dead at the scene.
A witness reported the motorcyclist was heading west on Warner Road when he struck a man who was walking down the center of the road, according to Steve Linders, a police spokesman. He also told officers he heard something hit his car, which police held at the scene to process for evidence.
Police said they will release the names of the men after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms their identities and authorities have notified their families.
Also on Wednesday night, a driver struck two pedestrians in Roseville. Police said a man and young child were critically injured and were taken to a hospital. The driver was cooperating with investigators.
News
Kyle Stowers’ stint with the Orioles might be temporary, but he’s learned how to make a good impression
Kyle Stowers always had it in the back of his mind as he went through his day-to-day work with the Falmouth Commodores of the Cape Code League in 2018. He had arrived as a temporary player, filling a roster spot until the College World Series ended and some of the best players around college baseball reported to their summer league destinations.
The thing was, Stowers had no intention of leaving.
The then-Stanford outfielder was determined to stake his place, and he did so behind a team-leading .326 batting average and a .926 OPS. Around midseason, when the cutoff date arrived for coach Jeff Trundy to decide which temporary players would stay and which would depart, he hardly gave Stowers a second glance.
“Hey, by the way,” Stowers recalled Trundy saying, “obviously you’re staying the rest of the summer.”
Stowers had done more than enough to earn his place with the Commodores, setting himself up well to become a second-round selection for the Orioles in the 2019 draft. Now he’s with Baltimore in the major leagues, and he finds himself in much the same situation he did that summer on the Cape.
The 24-year-old outfielder joined Baltimore in Toronto as a replacement player, filling in for outfielder Anthony Santander, who’s on the restricted list. He will have one more game with the Orioles on Thursday before Santander returns and Stowers likely heads to Triple-A Norfolk again — at least for the time being.
He isn’t a member of the 40-man roster; replacement players can return to the minors without needing to use an option or passing through waivers. It created a unique situation for Stowers’ debut, a four-game trial that could turn into more, akin to what he did six years ago.
“Just trying to soak it all in as much as I can,” Stowers said. “I think the super nice thing about it is, I got to get my feet wet, get the debut out of the way, get my first hit out of the way. And I don’t mean that as I was dreading it — it was super awesome to have that happen. I think it’ll just make me more comfortable for whenever the opportunity comes next. And whenever that is, I’ll be ready.”
As Stowers searched for a summer league assignment, his quiet freshman year at Stanford did him no favors. He hit .103 in 19 games as he adapted to the college level, and assignments for the summer league are often sealed early in the spring.
In conversations with Trundy, he knew there was a possibility he’d stick around with the Commodores. He hit .286 during his sophomore season with the Cardinal, and when he opened his account well with Falmouth, it was a no-brainer. The temporary designation was ditched.
“I think it ignites a little bit of fire,” Stowers said. “Enough to put a little chip on the shoulder. But again, nothing that really ticked me off too much.”
The lessons learned that summer come in handy now, though. As a professional, “everyone’s job’s on the line.”
“If you don’t have that fire, that passion to get the most out of it and be the best you can be, you’re obviously probably not in the right place,” Stowers said.
The El Cajon, California, native has made his mark early in the minors and slots in as the No. 9 prospect in Baltimore’s organization, according to Baseball America. He hit 12 homers in 49 games to go with a .253 average for Triple-A Norfolk this season before his momentary call-up.
Stowers has played in two games at Rogers Centre, making his debut Monday and notching his first hit on an RBI double. He went hitless Wednesday but snared a line drive in deep left field before running into the wall.
He doesn’t know how long this will last. On paper, his last day with the club is Thursday. Then it’s back to the minors until the next opportunity arises. But then again, as a temporary player in 2018 for Falmouth, he never left.
Perhaps there’s a chance the same will happen with the Orioles.
()
Final toll of Heat’s Kyle Lowry trade comes due in next week’s NBA draft, when Heat won’t take the second
Learning From Trading Master Gerald Loeb
Largest Bitcoin Whale Purchased $927 BTC
Learn the Benefits of Using T1 Lines for Your Business
The Biggest Wealth Destroyer In America (A Humble Opinion)
30 Latest Bollywood Songs List 2022 – New Hindi Songs
Need-To-Know Tips on How to Choose the Best IT and Telephone System for Small Businesses
Aragon (ANT) Price Shoots Up Nearly 46% In 24H
How to Sell a Motorcycle With Evocative Classified Ads
Building Your Counseling Private Practice: Get Noticed Online With Backlinks
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022