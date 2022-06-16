Firm Behind USDC Stablecoin ‘Circle’ Announces Launch of EUROC Stablecoin

U.S Air Force uses blockchain technology for funds tracking and monitoring.

SIMBA to be the technical blockchain services partner.

DiBaT’s goal is to convert the Air Force funds to tokens.

The U.S Air Force (USAF) has been one of the very first sectors in the world to indulge into blockchain technology. The USAF has been actively into blockchain technology since the beginning of the tech came alive.

With such extensive research and experiments, on all possible ways to use the blockchain technology into all of its operations, the USAF has finally come up with one. The USAF officially announced that it would be using the blockchain technology to create a specific project, named Digital Blockchain Budgeting and Accountability (DiBaT).

For this, the main blockchain services provider is the SIMBA. The SIMBA is one of the top blockchain services providers, usually a cloud based Blockchain-as-a-Service (Baas) platform. They are specialized in developing various DApps, suiting the customer’s needs.

The Purpose of the DiBaT

The DiBaT will function as a primary tracking and monitoring system for the military’s cash and fund flows using blockchain technology. Moreover, the DiBaT will also work on converting the USAF and military funds and cash flows to tokens upon the USAF supply chain budget.

In addition, the DiBaT will also track out all the billings being made, the purchases undertaken, and also indulging with the suppliers too. The DiBaT ought to track down the audit funds and secure and tamper them up as blocks.

This could be accessed and viewed only by the USAF management. Besides they will also know how, where and why the money allotted is being used instantly.

In spite of all this, the entire team from SIMBA are quite excited with the official announcement by the USAF. Also, the co-founder and president of SIMBA, Joel Neidig states that their team have been working together with the USAF for over more than four years so far.

Besides, he acknowledges that they are extremely sparkled with finally bringing-out a live project, unlike many pilot and conceptual projects they have brought out so far for the USAF.