News
Francisco Lindor struggles again as Mets gets roughed up by Brewers, 10-2
Ugly, sloppy baseball.
The Mets did nothing right in Wednesday’s 10-2 defeat to the Brewers, with the pitching staff and Francisco Lindor creating the most disappointment.
Lindor not only went 0-for-3 at the plate with two strikeouts, he flubbed a grounder that might’ve saved the Mets from such an embarrassing scoreline.
Simply put, it was a slog all night for the Mets. And Lindor’s botched play at shortstop was part of the mud underneath. It was scored a clean single for Milwaukee’s Lorenzo Cain — and the ball was redirected after bouncing off pitcher Jake Reed’s foot — but Lindor would’ve ended the inning if he fielded it cleanly. Instead, the floodgates opened, the blowout commenced, and fans started trickling toward the parking lot.
The Brewers scored seven runs in the fifth inning off three different pitchers — including six runs after Lindor’s fumble. Reed bore the brunt with five earned runs in 2/3 of an inning. He also walked in a run.
Lindor, meanwhile, was replaced in the eighth inning by JD Davis and is batting .125 with zero RBIs in his last eight games.
A night earlier, Mets starter Chris Bassitt was crisp and efficient while shutting out the Brewers over eight innings. David Peterson, the starter Wednesday night, was the opposite.
Peterson’s uphill climb started in the first inning, when he hit back-to-back batters and allowed two runs on Luis Urias’ single. Peterson was pulled in the fourth inning after conceding four runs on six hits, managing 41 strikes on his 73 pitches. Peterson also tossed a pickoff into the dirt for an error, which was the first of three throws to get past first baseman Pete Alonso on Wednesday.
Milwaukee (35-29) won for just the third time in its last 14 games and didn’t need a single homer to hit double-digits. Starter Corbin Burnes picked up the win with six innings pitched, allowing two runs and five hits with eight strikeouts.
The Mets (41-23) had their NL East lead cut to four games because the Braves won again, topping the Nationals on Wednesday night for a 14th consecutive victory.
Jeff McNeil drove in both the Mets’ runs, including a solo homer in the fourth inning.
Starling Marte, who went 1-for-2, left the game after getting hit by Burnes’ pitch in his right forearm. X-rays were negative and he’s listed as day-to-day with a contusion.
News
Orioles erase 5-run deficit behind Ryan Mountcastle’s two homers before falling to Blue Jays, 7-6, in 10 innings
The idea of a moral victory in baseball offers little solace to the losing ballclub, but there’s still something to take out of the Orioles’ loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. Baltimore had faced a five-run deficit and came back to tie the game, the kind of effort that might be lost on some losing teams.
With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the plate and an automatic runner on second in the 10th inning, the task ahead of right-hander Félix Bautista was great. It proved too great, in the end, with Guerrero’s walk-off single into left field on Bautista’s second offering sealing the Blue Jays’ 7-6 win.
There were other moments, however, that shined more than the final score, including the first home run of rookie catcher Adley Rutschman’s career. It came in a losing effort, but the game wasn’t a wash for Baltimore.
The great north
Ryan Mountcastle swears he has nothing against the Blue Jays, even if the results suggest otherwise. The Orioles first baseman has come through so frequently against the American League East rival that it’s nearly expected, an inevitability when he steps to the plate. Wednesday was just another such example.
After six runs scored against left-hander Bruce Zimmermann within the first five innings, a home run barrage led by Mountcastle — featuring the first of Rutschman’s career — brought the Orioles (27-37) back. Mountcastle has made a habit of producing against the Blue Jays; with two more home runs Wednesday, he has 12 in 28 games against Toronto.
Rutschman’s fourth-inning homer broke up a budding no-hit bid from right-hander José Berríos. Mountcastle’s first home run in the seventh cascaded off the facade of the upper deck before his two-run shot in the eighth tied the game — a pair of blasts that encapsulate just how hot he is at the plate.
After Rutschman broke through against Berríos with a two-run homer, Mountcastle’s homer marked the last run against the Blue Jays starter. Berríos allowed three runs on three hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings, a strong display that built off his previous two deep starts.
But right-hander Yimi Garcia entered and ran into trouble, allowing consecutive doubles to Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays before Mountcastle’s second homer.
A rough go, again
Across Zimmermann’s last 36 1/3 innings, he’s struck out 16 batters — and allowed 17 homers. It’s a dismal run that continued Wednesday, as he allowed six runs on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings.
The issue has largely been with the placement of his offspeed pitches, and it struck again with Teoscar Hernández at the plate in the third. Zimmermann left a sinker around thigh-height in the middle of the zone, and Hernández leveled the pitch an estimated 461 feet. Two batters later, Matt Chapman crushed a slider left low in the zone for another two-run bomb.
Both shots were preceded by soft singles, the kind of bloop-and-blast situation that can derail even the best of pitchers. Zimmermann started the season in fine form, but his most recent seven outings have featured a bevy of long balls against him without an end in sight.
He’s tinkered with his set and windup, hoping an alteration of where his hands begin will reduce the risk of pitch tipping while also leading to a return of some control. But it didn’t work Wednesday, even as his changeup drew six whiffs — the best it has looked in some time.
Zimmermann avoided a loss on his record, though, because of the late-inning burst from Baltimore’s offense and the strong bullpen display behind him. For the Orioles, however, it’s another worrisome outing from a starter, the kind of off-kilter display that has become too commonplace of late.
Around the horn
>> The Orioles designated left-hander Zac Lowther for assignment Wednesday and claimed infielder Jonathan Araúz off waivers from the Boston Red Sox before optioning him to Triple-A Norfolk. With the move, Baltimore gained middle infield depth.
>> Right-hander Joey Krehbiel threw off the mound Wednesday for the second time since his injured list designation for shoulder inflammation. On Monday, he tossed 15 fastballs. On Wednesday, he upped the count to 25 to 30 and threw all of his pitches. He’s on schedule to be activated Saturday.
>> First baseman Trey Mancini’s swelling has reduced in his hand and he could be available off the bench Thursday.
This story will be updated.
News
Nestor Cortes outduels Shane McClanahan as Yankees beat Rays, 4-3, for 13th straight home win
Tuesday night’s Gerrit Cole vs. Corey Kluber matchup may have been the main event a few years ago, but Wednesday night was the marquee pitching matchup everyone in baseball was waiting for. Nestor Cortes and the Bombers bullpen held off the Rays bats to beat their young lefty Shane McClanahan in the Yankees 4-3 win over Tampa Bay at the Stadium.
The Yankees (46-16) have won six straight games, 13th straight at the Stadium and clinched their 16th series win and go for their eighth series sweep on Thursday night. They have the best record in baseball and continued to cushion their lead in the American League East to 11 games over the Rays (35-27).
The game had a most unusual 16-minute delay as the umpires conferred to see if Aaron Boone was allowed to visit the mound to make a pitching change in the top of the eighth inning. With runners on first and second, after Miguel Castro plunked Randy Arozarena, Boone wanted to stall to get Lucas Luetge time to warm up to face lefty-pinch hitter Ji-Man Choi.
Pitching coach Matt Blake had visited the mound after Castro had hit Arozarena and Kyle Higashioka went out as Choi was heading to the plate to stall. Boone then tried to come out to change pitchers.
The umpires gathered on the field and seemed to call into the video replay crew in Chelsea.
The umpires finally let Boone make the change, but Luetge stood on the mound for about five minutes as Rays manager Kevin Cash went out and got an explanation. Choi saw two pitches before lining an RBI-single just over the glove of second baseman DJ LeMahieu. Rene Pinto blooped a single to shallow center field over the head of Isiah Kiner-Falefa for another run, cutting the Yankees lead to 4-3.
That spoiled what had been a fast-moving game that featured two of the best young arms in the game this season.
This was the first matchup in Rays history where both starters came into the game with sub-2.00 ERAs. Unfortunately for McClanahan he didn’t get the same run support Cortes did.
Cortes allowed one run on three hits. He walked three and struck out four over 5.1 innings. Cortes threw 91 pitches and got 13 swing-and-misses. He got nine whiffs on his fastball.
McClanahan went six and allowed one earned run, three were unearned, on three hits and two walks. He struck out seven.
The Yankees lefty was cruising along until the sixth. He gave up a lead-off ground rule double to Yandy Diaz and then let him advance to third when he could not catch the ball that Higashioka threw back to him. The ball nipped off his glove, hit him in the head and rolled back toward the outfield. Diaz took third on the fielding error and scored on Manuel Margot’s double to left field.
After the ball hit Cortes in the head, he gave up that double and then walked Arozarena on four pitches, which summoned Boone from the dugout.
Cortes had the benefit of being backed by the Bombers’ offense, which managed to score even on the tough Rays’ lefty.
“He’s really tough, got great stuff and I mean, a really, really great left arm,” Boone said of McClanahan. “Obviously, you might see up to 100 miles an hour on the fastball but the secondary stuff is all good. He’s a strike thrower. You have to take advantage of the few mistakes that he makes.”
“So you know, you have your work cut out for you when McClanahan is on the hill and it’s a combination of just a maturing pitcher with great stuff that has a really good attack plan now,” Boone said. “I felt like we did a pretty good job against them last time. You have to take advantage of some mistakes that you get which don’t come often.”
The Yankees got two mistakes from McClanahan to hit Wednesday night.
Aaron Judge hit his major-league leading 25th home run in the first inning, his 19th solo homer of the season. Higashioka, who went homer-less in his first 100 at-bats this season, has now hit three homers in his last two games. Higashioka’s homer was a three-run shot in the fifth inning.
News
Rochester motorcyclist goes 144 mph in 65-mph zone, tells deputy he was trying to cool off
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 22-year-old Pine Island man was arrested after being clocked going 144 mph in a 65-mph zone on Tuesday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman.
According to Rossman, a deputy clocked the Pine Island man speeding while heading northbound on U.S. 63 near 80th Street Southeast at about 3:10 p.m.
The deputy followed the motorcyclist but did not attempt to pull him over due to the high rate of speed.
After the motorcyclist stopped at a red light at South Broadway and Third Avenue, the deputy pulled his squad car next to the Pine Island man’s motorcycle and told him to turn off the motorcycle.
Rossman said that after the officer exited his vehicle and approached the motorcycle, the man continued to rev his engine, causing the motorcycle to lurch forward, pushing the deputy into his squad car’s door. The driver then lost his balance and laid the bike down.
Rossman said the Pine Island man did not follow the deputy’s commands to get on the ground until the deputy drew his Taser.
While the deputy was attempting to handcuff the man on the ground, a passerby stopped to help the deputy, according to Rossman.
The driver told law enforcement that it was hot out and that’s why he was going too fast. The driver also told law enforcement that he had headphones in and could not hear the commands from the deputy.
