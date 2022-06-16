Finance
Great News, Business Credit Has No Impact on the Business Owner’s Personal Credit
When done properly, business credit is obtained without the SSN being supplied on the application.
This means there is no credit check from the business owner to get approved. This also means that anyone who has bad, even horrible personal credit can still be approved for business credit.
Reports to the business credit reporting agencies, not the consumer reporting agencies.
So as it has no adverse impact on the owner’s consumer credit because it’s not reported to consumer agencies.
This means utilizing the account, even over 30%, won’t have any adverse impact on the personal scores.
And there are no inquires on the personal credit when you apply for business credit as long as you don’t supply your SSN.
30% of your total consumer score is based on utilization, so if you use your personal cards for your business and if you use those cards you will lower your scores. Using more than 30% of your limit WILL result in a score decrease
So if your limit is $1,000, having a balance above $300 lowers your scores. This means 40% of your total score is damaged. With true business credit, 0% of your score is affected.
10% of your total consumer score is based on inquiries, so if you are using your personal credit to apply for business loans and credit, your scores will go down as a result of those inquiries.
Plus, those inquiries can remain on your for an extended period of time affecting your ability to borrow more money.
And some unsecured business lending sources won’t even lend you money if you have two inquiries or more on your personal credit reports within six months.
The credit doesn’t report to the consumer agencies, so neither inquiries nor utilization have any effect on your consumer scores.
How to Devalue Your Business
Anyone who has sold or bought a business will tell you of the importance.
All potential buyers can easily obtain extensive information about your business, just by obtaining your business credit report… that anyone who wants it can get.
This means they’ll quickly know details about your business including:
• Credit scores
• High credit limits
• Past payment performance
• Employees
• Revenues
And much more…
Now that you know how easy extensive credit and financial information is to get for a company, if you were a buyer wouldn’t you get it?
Based on what’s on your business credit report, would you want to buy your company?
Does your report reflect that your company is “established”, does it show that you pay your bills, do you look like a successful company from your report?
If you could choose from two companies to buy that were the same in every way except business credit, which one would you buy…
… The one with a very limited or no credit profile… or one with a credit profile that reflects good payment performance, and one with available credit.
Finance
Laptop Computers Review 2007
Laptop computer 1st reviews uk.
Acer Aspire 9303WSMi review :
Acer was also a part of the 2007 laptop review (3/06/2007).
It has a 17-inch screen. A dimension of 400 x 294 x 42mm and weight of 3.6kg, so it might be hard to carry it around. This chassis is used in about four various models of laptop pc and one of them has a bluetooth together with other extras.
But the main problem with this laptop pc, is the terrible battery life. The battery life can be kill in just one hour of continual use.
June 3, 2007
Toshiba F10-100, 2007 laptop review :
This laptop pc model has a weight of 3.8 kilograms and dimensions of 37.3 x 28.5 x 4.6 cm as width, depth and height.
It has a maximum capacity installed memory of up to 512 MB.
It has a screen size of 15.4″. And it also has a hard drive maximum storage capacity of up to 60 GB.
June 4, 2007
Acer Turion 5101AWLMI, 2007 laptop review :
It has dimensions of 35.8 x 26.9 x 3.4 cm as width, depth and height, and also the data speed transfer has been measured as up to 56 KB per second.
It has a RAM of potential storage of up to 512 KB. The screen size of the laptop pc is measured as 15.4″.
June 5, 2007
Toshiba M50-244, 2007 laptop review :
This laptop pc has a built-in memory size of 512 MB, a 40GB storage capacity of the hard disk. A display screen measured as 14 inch”. This laptop pc has a graphics memory capacity of 1280 MB.
It has a battery life of about 3.5 hours, which is a lithium ion battery. Dimensions are 242 x 343 x 38 mm as height, width and depth. It weighs just 2.25 kilograms, which makes it a light laptop pc.
June 5, 2007
Samsung Q40 laptop reviews 2007 :
This model of laptop computers has a memory capacity of up to 1024 MB.
Its video cards maximum storage is measured to be as 128 MB.
Samsung Q40 Laptop pc has a TFT screen, measured as 12.1″. The battery life is precisely measured as up to 3 hours, which proves better than some laptop computers.
Its dimensions are 28.8 x 19.8 x 2.6 cm as width, depth and height.
June 5, 2007
Packard Bell R1938, 2007 laptop review :
This model of laptop computers has a processor processing speed of 1.6 Ghz, internal memory of up to 1024MB. Also has up to 80GB hard disk storage, with a display screen of 15.4″, with dimensions of 30 x 335 x 250 mm as height, width and depth. It weighs just 2.8 kilograms, putting it in the list of the easy to carry laptop computers
Finance
Learning From Trading Master Gerald Loeb
Gerald M. Loeb was born in 1899 and started investing in 1921. Loeb would read everything he could on trading, investing and economics. In 1923, Loeb learned a valuable lesson when he took a substantial loss of his overall trading capital. He learned, from that point on, to always cut losses short, meaning to only take small losses when the market goes against you.
Loeb was changed forever after the Wall Street Crash of 1929. He avoided personal loss during the crash, but it greatly affected his trading style. Loeb now believed that holding stocks for the long term was not a sound trading principle. The 1929 crash proved to him that holding onto stocks can have a terrible effect on your portfolio, when you ignore sell signals that the market is in trouble.
In 1935, Loeb wrote his classic book titled “The Battle for Investment Survival”. It was a big seller from the beginning and is filled with superb trading gems. He updated his classic book in 1957, and again in 1965. In 1971, Loeb published “The Battle for Market Profits” as a follow up to his original book. Loeb also wrote columns for The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and Investor Magazine.
Loeb noted that “Some people almost always make money in the stock market”. It is obvious that proper trading knowledge equals success in the marketplace. Loeb described knowledge as the “Ability to interpret information marketwise”.
Loeb understood and implemented proper trading psychology. He stated that “One must acquire the ability to control personal emotions or fear of loss, or greed for a larger profit, which affects most people’s decisions and are very costly”. Never underestimate the importance of trading psychology. It is usually what separates the fairly good trader from a true master.
The golden rule of cutting your losses short is well described by Loeb. He stated that “Losses must always be cut. They must be cut quickly, long before they become of any financial consequences”. “Cutting losses is the one and only rule of the markets that can be taught with the assurance that it is always the correct thing to do”.
Other important observations by Loeb included “The primary factor in securing market profits lies in sensing the general trend”. This is very true since about 75% of all stocks follow the general trend of the market. Loeb believed that diversification is a crutch for ignorance. He stated “The greatest safety lies in putting all your eggs in one basket and watching that basket”. I totally agree. You should only trade the very best opportunities, with as many factors as possible in your favor.
I highly recommend reading “The Battle for Investment Survival”. It is easily one of the top five trading or investing books ever written. Study trading legends such as Gerald Loeb. Learn their methods and principles. Implement what you learn into your own trading. The results will be amazing.
Finance
Learn the Benefits of Using T1 Lines for Your Business
When it comes to choosing the right internet service provider you have a variety of choices to choose from, such as a T1 line. A T1 line is an excellent internet service to go through and it is one that not many business look into because of its lack of marketing. In the end a T1 line can both benefit and have some disadvantages for a business.
A T1 line is an internet service that provides its client with the same consistent speed and service at all times. Their signal strength does not vary upon how many people are using the internet or what the weather is like. This factor along is ideal for a business that wants to make sure that they always have the internet connection that they will need for their business.
A T1 line is a form of internet that runs on a dedicated circuit. A dedicated circuit has its own circuit breaker and is only used for one thing only. In this circumstance it is only used for the internet. This way it takes maintenance and repair work as well as using the services to a whole new level because your business will not have to worry about affecting the internet somehow or having the internet affect some of their different practices.
A T1 line for the internet provides its services at a speed of 1.544 mbps and features bi-directional capabilities. This essentially means that a business can use this service to both upload and download information and the same rate of 1.544 mbps. This can be a great feature in the internet and many businesses will find that this will help to provide a smooth door between all the different barriers of their business.
Even though this type of internet service is not shared with others but one central location it is guaranteed. The service and speed that you get with a T1 line is always the same no matter the location of the business, the time that the internet is being used, how many people are using the service, and the different activity that you are doing on the internet service. Not many internet service providers can boast about this and this will help to make it become perfect for many businesses.
With all of these different factors such as speed and consistency in the internet it makes this type of service a reliable choice for you to go with for your business. The cost of using this service can vary depending on how many of this type of internet providers are located in your area. The monthly charges of this type of internet can range from a mere eight dollars to hundreds of dollars depending on the different features and benefits that you are looking for. There are a variety of specialists that will allow you to be able to go over what you want in this service and they will connect you to the one that they see fit.
When you are looking into internet service providers such as a T-1 line you will find that each one provides different key aspects to their business. The price ranges and benefits can range but the service will never change because they are reliable. A T1 line can greatly benefit your business and help to make it grow.
Great News, Business Credit Has No Impact on the Business Owner’s Personal Credit
1/6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
Laptop Computers Review 2007
Final toll of Heat’s Kyle Lowry trade comes due in next week’s NBA draft, when Heat won’t take the second
Learning From Trading Master Gerald Loeb
Largest Bitcoin Whale Purchased $927 BTC
Learn the Benefits of Using T1 Lines for Your Business
The Biggest Wealth Destroyer In America (A Humble Opinion)
30 Latest Bollywood Songs List 2022 – New Hindi Songs
Need-To-Know Tips on How to Choose the Best IT and Telephone System for Small Businesses
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream
Who Is Nicandro In; Who Killed Sara
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Sports4 weeks ago
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
5 Most Popular Healthcare Apps for Patients
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Shifting Definition of Esports in 2022
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Complete Your Fairness Dream With Vegetal Fairness Cream